Torstar Corp. (TORSF) CEO John Boynton on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Glenda Wheeler - Executive Assistant to EVP and CFO

Ian Oliver - EVP & President of Daily News Brands & Operations

John Boynton - CEO, President

Jennifer Barber - CFO Community and Daily News Brands & SVP, Finance Torstar

Neil Simon Oliver - EVP & President of Community News Brands

Bentley Cross - TD Securities

Glenda Wheeler

Good morning. Before John begins, I'll just take a few minutes to read the forward-looking statements. Certain statements in the remarks that follow may contain forward-looking information and can generally be identified by the use of words such as anticipate, believe, plan, forecast, expect, estimate, assume, predict, intend, would, could, if, may, will and other similar expressions. These statements reflect current expectations of management regarding future events and performance and speak only as of today's date. By its very nature, forward-looking information requires management to make assumptions or rely on certain material factors and is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from the predictions, conclusions, forecasts, projections or similar statements in the forward-looking information. Additional information regarding the material factors, assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements in the forward-looking information and regarding the material factors and assumptions that may have been applied in making statements is described in more detail in the corporation's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2018 which can be found on our website and at www.sedar.com.

I'll now turn it over to John.

John Boynton

Thanks, Glenda. Good morning, everybody. I'm pleased to be joined on the call today by Neil Oliver, Executive Vice President, Torstar and President of Daily News Brands; Ian Oliver, Executive Vice President, Torstar and President of Community Brands and Operations; and Jennifer Barber, our Chief Financial Officer for the Daily and Community News Brands. Lorenzo DeMarchi will not be joining us today due to a family emergency.

I’m planning to make some opening comments including some brief comments about VerticalScope and then I will turn it over to Neil and Ian who will comment on their operations and Jennifer who will close things off with financial commentary and a view on our outlook. And at that point, any of us will be happy to take your questions.

We are pleased with a number of important developments in our transformation efforts in the quarter. After just only three months of paid digital subscription offering, we finished the year with almost 10,000 digital only subscribers. We also introduced user registrations across all of our community news sites as part of our broader data strategy in order to add value to our audiences and advertisers. And we began testing a subscription offering in three select pilot markets within our community news brands. After a year, very hard work required to lay the foundation to support key advances in data and digital subscriptions and digital advertising capabilities, we are now beginning to see initiatives rollout in the marketplace.

The results in the quarter continue to reflect ongoing challenges though in the print advertising market with segmented adjusted EBITDA of $29.8 million, down $7.6 million excluding the impact of digital media tax credits in both 2018 and 2017. On a positive note, our print subscriber revenue which continues to be a large and more resilient part of our business actually grew 1% in the quarter, but flyer revenue declines were comparatively modest.

The quarter also benefited from $7.8 million in digital media tax credits as well as continued efforts on costs, which help to offset continued pressure on the print advertising revenues. At VerticalScope, revenue growth was 9% on a U.S dollar basis with acquisitions continued to be the driver of that growth in the quarter.

Organic growth continued to be affected by declines in search related traffic in the quarter. Management is focused on a number of technology and user experience related initiatives to address these challenges with the gradual stabilization organic growth expected in the back half of 2019.

We are also pleased with the continued strength we're seeing both on the direct and the programmatic advertising rates. The business improved its very strong margins in the quarter benefiting from streamlined operations and efficiencies associated with further integration of recent acquisitions. The business continues to generate very strong cash flow even in this period of increased investment spending in technology.

Now I’m going to turn it over to Neil.

Neil Simon Oliver

Thank you, John. Within the Daily Brands segment, adjusted EBITDA was $12 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and included the benefit of a $7.3 million of digital media tax credits. Excluding digital media tax credits in both this year's and last year's results, adjusted EBITDA was down $6 million from a year-ago as a result of revenue declines and new cost reductions including the benefit of $1.6 million in savings from restructuring, which was reinvested in costs related to our transformation.

Daily Brands revenues were down 11% in Q4 and included an incremental $1.5 million of net revenue associated with the Postmedia transaction. Year-over-year revenue comparison for the Daily Brands segments which I will discuss, are on a same-store basis. Subscriber revenues, a single largest category of 40% of the Daily Brands' total revenue in the quarter, were up 1% from the same period last year, reflecting a continuation of the stability we’ve experienced in this category for the year.

The decrease in revenue in the fourth quarter continued to be the result of lower print advertising revenues. National print advertising trends which represent now only 11% of the Daily Brands total revenue, continue to be more challenging and were down 37% compared to the same quarter a year-ago, while local print advertising revenues, which represent 22% of the Daily Brands total revenue in the quarter were down 19% relative to the fourth quarter last year.

On a same-store basis, digital revenues from the Daily Brands were down 4% in Q4 compared to the prior year, reflecting growth of the regional dailies in other digital revenue streams of thestar that were not enough to offset declines in other areas.

After our first full quarter since the launch of paid basic digital subscription offerings in thestar.com we were pleased that we finished the year with almost 10,000 digital only subscribers, which was in line with our expectations.

Ian will now discuss the Community Brands results.

Ian Oliver

Thank you, Neil. The Community Brands' adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter was $12.8 million, down $1.8 million from the fourth quarter a year-ago, primarily reflecting lower revenues as well as additional costs related to increased minimum-wage as well as new capabilities and enable us supporting our transformation partially offset by the benefit of $2.1 million of savings related to restructuring initiatives, $0.5 million of digital tax credits and $600,000 synergies associated with the transaction with Postmedia.

Community Brands' revenues in the fourth quarter were$69.1 million, down $14.4 million or 17% from prior year with an estimated $4.3 million of the decrease resulting from publications purchased and sold in 2017. The year-over-year revenue comparisons for the Community Brands segment, which I will now refer to are on a same-store basis.

Local print advertising revenues, which represents the largest portion of the Community Brands advertising revenues were down 10% in the fourth quarter of 2018, representing a slight improvement over the third quarter trend. National print advertising revenues which represents only 4% of the Community Brands overall revenue, weakened in the fourth quarter and were down 31%. Flyer distribution revenues, which represented almost 40% of the Community Brands total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2018 remain more resilient and were down 4% versus the fourth quarter of 2017.

Digital revenues overall were up 5% in the quarter, reflecting continued very strong growth in local digital advertising revenue at the community sites, which was partially offset by declines in other digital verticals. We continue to make progress in growing our core community sites digital audience and increasing that level of engagements, which is we're translating into higher digital revenues.

In the fourth quarter, we introduced user registration across all of our community news sites, which will help to build a stronger foundation for a deeper digital relationship with visitors adding value to advertisers across our footprint. Lastly, we also began a limited test of subscription offerings in three select pilot markets in our communities in the quarter. Jennifer?

Jennifer Barber

Thanks, Ian, and good morning, everyone. We reported a net loss of $3.3 million in the fourth quarter compared to income of $7.8 million a year-ago. The loss in the quarter included a noncash impairment charge of $8 million related to a joint venture investment.

On an adjusted earnings per share basis, earnings were $0.15 per share in the quarter compared to earnings of $0.32 per share a year-ago. Total segmented adjusted EBITDA of $29.8 million in the fourth quarter was down $13.2 million from a year-ago, and included the benefit of $7.8 million of digital media tax credits.

Cost savings were only able to partially offset the impact of lower revenues and increased investments in our transformation capability as well as lower year-over-year digital media tax credits, which were down $5.6 million in the quarter versus the prior year.

Excluding the impact of the digital media tax credits in the fourth quarters of 2018 and 2017, adjusted EBITDA was down $7.6 million relative to last year. Results in the fourth quarter included $3.7 million of costs related to our transformation activities, which were offset by $3.8 million of savings related to restructuring initiatives. The results also included the benefit of $0.8 million of synergies related to the Postmedia transaction.

Total segmented revenues of $164 million in the quarter was down at $26 million or 14%. However, excluding the Postmedia transaction and timing differences related to publication schedules, revenues were down $15 million or 8% with print advertising revenue down 19%, while our flyer distribution declines were more modest 5%, and subscriber revenues were up 1% relative to a year-ago.

Flyer distribution and subscriber revenue continue to represent large and relatively stable areas of our business and together accounted for 40% of our total revenue in the quarter. Digital revenue across all segments were up 2% in the quarter excluding the impact of the Postmedia transaction as well as WagJag and Workopolis, which are no longer part of our business.

Results included continued solid growth in local digital advertisings in the community website and higher digital advertising at thestar as well as 9% growth in U.S dollars at VerticalScope this quarter. Digital advertising revenue represented 21% of total segmented revenue for the quarter.

In general, our operating results in the quarter reflected a continuation of good digital revenue growth in our newspaper digital properties, cost savings across the business, higher contribution from subscriber revenue, synergies from the Postmedia transaction and the benefit of digital media tax credit, which together mitigated the impact of lower print advertising revenues and investment spending in our transformation.

The loss from associated businesses was $5 million in the quarter compared to a loss of $2 million reported a year-ago with the decline largely driven by results at VerticalScope, which in Q4 2017 included a $5 million gain related to an acquisition. With respect to our closing cash and debt position, we finished the quarter with $68.2 million of unrestricted cash, $7.2 million in restricted cash and no bank debt. This is up almost $20 million from an unrestricted cash balance at the end of last quarter of $48.4 million and down only $3.2 million from $71.4 million a year-ago. It's worth noting that our reported cash and debt amounts do not include our share of cash and debt held with the joint ventures and at VerticalScope.

Lastly, a few comments on our outlook. Throughout 2018, we continue to face challenges in the print advertising market resulting from ongoing shifts in spending by advertisers and these trends have continued early into 2019. Although it is difficult to predict that these trends will improve or worsen in the balance of this year.

On a same-store basis, we were pleased that subscriber revenues declined only 1% in 2018. Although we expect this trend will deteriorate modestly in 2019 as we continue to increase focus on subscriber profitability. We expect this will be somewhat offset by the benefit of revenue from a growing digital subscription stream in 2019, as we increase focus on attracting new digital subscribers.

On a same-store basis, flyer distribution revenues declined 5% in 2018 and we expect this trend will be slightly worse in 2019. Overall, digital advertising revenue growth at the Community Brands and Daily Brands is expected to strengthen in 2019, benefiting from growth in local digital advertising to community news sites and in digital revenue growth at thestar, partially offset by expected continued declines in other digital verticals.

Within the Digital Ventures segment, VerticalScope revenue is expected to show moderate growth on a full-year basis, with expected softness in the first half of the year more than offset with anticipated growth in the back half of 2019. Results of the -- in the year will reflect the impact of prior period acquisitions and expected gradual stabilization of organic growth challenges and increased level of investment in their technology [ph] platform as well as the benefit of costs saving initiatives and platform consolidation already completed.

We expect our cost base in 2019 to benefit from a $11 million of restructuring savings related to initiatives undertaken to date, and we also expect to continue to execute additional cost savings in the balance of the year. On January 1, 2019, we adopted the new accounting standards [indiscernible]. This standard increases adjusted EBITDA as a result of lower rent expense, which will be offset by increased depreciation interest expense. If we had applied this standard in 2018, we estimate that adjusted EBITDA would have been approximately $5.4 million higher, split evenly over the four quarters. This change will have no impact on cash flow.

Additionally, from a cash flow perspective, we anticipate that capital expenditures for 2019 will be in the range of $16 million to $17 million, including approximately $8 million of capital spending related to technology platforms related to transformation activity.

At December 31, 2018, we had net receivables related to digital media tax credit, totaling $20.4 million, which have been approved by the OMDC [ph]. The amount and timing of any cash related against this receivable is dependent upon the final review and approval by the Canada Revenue Agency, which we expect to be completed sometime in 2019.

As we have mentioned previously, in late September, we received approval from the members of the Torstar Plans to proceed with the merger of the Torstar Plans with the CAAT Plan, effective October 1, 2018. This merger remain subject to the consent of the Superintendent of Financial Services Ontario, which is not expected to occur prior to the second half of 2019.

Following the consent, liabilities for all tax benefits under Torstar Plans will be transferred to the CAAT Plan, together with the assets of the Torstar Plans. And the CAAT Plan will assume responsibility for all pension benefit payments to members of the Torstar Plans going forward. No additional cash funding related to the transferred liability is expected to be required from Torstar in connection with the merger, and effective October 1, 2018 members of the Torstar Plans began accruing benefits under the new DB plus provision of the CAAT Plan.

In addition, beginning in January 9, 2019, most Torstar employees previously enrolled in DC type benefit plans also began accruing benefits under the CAAT Plan. Pension expense and contributions related to the CAAT Plan are based on a fixed percentage of earnings with the expense expected to be approximately $4 million lower in 2019 than our combined 2018 expense for both our registered DB plans and DC type plans. And we expect 2019 contributions to the CAAT Plan to be equivalent to the related expense.

Lastly, in the 2018 fall economic update, the federal government announced three new measures including a new refundable tax credit to support labor costs for qualifying organizations starting in 2019, a new personal tax refund on digital news subscriptions and a charitable status mechanism. While we believe that we may benefit from the new refundable tax credit, we are waiting for the government to provide additional detail about the program to SSR eligibility and any potential value of the support to us.

That concludes our opening comments, and at this stage we would be happy to take your questions.

Bentley Cross

Good morning. I was hoping you can maybe start with VerticalScope. Just looking at the trends organically, is it fair to assume organically EBITDA was down somewhere in the ballpark of 20% this year?

Jennifer Barber

Hi, Bentley. I would say that it was definitely down in the low double digits for the year.

Bentley Cross

Okay. And then I know you talked about hoping to see organic growth in the second half, but from an EBITDA perspective what should we be expecting at least in the first half? I know it's a long way to look at the second half, but at least what are your near-term expectations?

Jennifer Barber

Yes, I think that one is a little bit harder to call on the EBITDA line just in terms of the timing. They w be looking to roll over the impact of the Google algorithm change, and it also got a number of technology platform investments that they'll be making. So I don't know that it's easier -- easy to call the number, but we'd expect a softer first half and a much better second half.

Bentley Cross

Okay. And then back to the core, of the $8 million in CapEx dollars being dedicated to technology platforms and the transformation, can you just kind of outline what -- where those dollars are going exactly?

John Boynton

Sure. Hey, Bentley its John Boynton. It's a number of areas. One is in the database environment. So all of the future strategies are based on collecting first party data and using it for subscriptions on the consumer side and for advertising performance effectiveness on the client side. So [indiscernible] into data, the next piece goes into data analytics and software. [indiscernible] platform we put on top of the environment and they allows you to do algorithms and we’re producing an enormous amount of algorithms at this point in time and we will continue to for the next foreseeable future. The third is on -- actually the digital sites itself. So that’s the content management systems and the presentation layers and the things are going to the actual physical product. The next big expense is on the advertising text [indiscernible]. We have, as you know, wholly-owned group called iReturn. We continue to [technical difficulty] that platform plus we’ve also been working on our internal ad stack, so that were easier to do business with and we have more effective performance in our advertising side. In addition, last year we spent money on three areas associated with subscriptions: the payroll technology, the subscription technology, and then the subscription management technology and all three are integrated into one presentation layer. And late last year and early this year that translated [indiscernible] just a payroll, but into a what’s called a hybrid pay loss. So locking technology that allows you to lock certain articles off of the meter. So it's a breadth of technology, but it all stems from one place, which is the focus on data. The rest of it then focuses on how to leverage and monetize that data.

Bentley Cross

Okay. And maybe it's too soon, but beyond the end of the quarter, can you talk about maybe how digital subscriptions are trending since the end of the quarter?

John Boynton

Yes, I don’t want to give a forward statement. But I think we should say that we're very pleased in the fourth quarter and we continue to be pleased.

Bentley Cross

Okay.

John Boynton

I think the other thing we should say is and you will start to hear us speak a different language going forward, but we're pleased not just with the quantity, but we are also very pleased with the lifetime value of the subscriber. We are pleased with the ARPU that they’re coming in. We are pleased with the low level discount that are coming in. We are pleased with the volume that’s coming in on term versus no term. We are pleased with the amount -- it cause us to acquire the customers on the COA side, on the total cost and on the incentive side. All of the metrics are we think bringing in a very, very [indiscernible] customer.

Bentley Cross

That’s very assuring. Thanks, John.

John Boynton

Okay. Well, hopefully nobody gets stuck out in the weather today, but thanks for joining us on the call and we will see you next quarter.

