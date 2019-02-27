IBM: Small Dividend Raise Coming?

It has been roughly four months since IBM (IBM) announced it was making a major acquisition, paying $34 billion to acquire Red Hat (RHT). This deal is aimed at accelerating IBM's transition to the cloud, but the sky high price will likely have some major financial implications moving forward. Today, I'll look at how the deal might impact the dividend this year.

Let's first look at where the dividend stands currently. IBM shareholders are receiving a quarterly payout of $1.57, which at Tuesday's close means an annual yield just under 4.50%. As you can see in the chart below, IBM has consistently raised the dividend since the financial crisis. The chart below represents the increase for that given year, so for example the raise to $6.28 annually comes in as the "2018" year, but the company usually only pays out three times at that raised amount during the year.

(Source: IBM financial information page)

Last year, the company paid out $5.666 billion in total dividends, up more than $400 million from two years earlier according to cash flow statement in the 10-K filing exhibits document. Management has guided to $12 billion in free cash flow this year, so the dividend will likely be approaching half of that amount in the coming years. As detailed in the most recent earnings press release, here's how the cash position stands:

IBM ended the fourth quarter with $12.2 billion of cash on hand. Debt totaled $45.8 billion, including Global Financing debt of $31.2 billion.

Entering this year, IBM had $3.3 billion left on its share repurchase authorization. I expect that to be fully used this year, as the program has been suspended for 2020 and 2021 due to the Red Hat deal. We have seen the share count come down nicely in recent years as seen below, with the past 12 months' decline being the best of the past four years. The number of shares outstanding is currently under 890 million, compared to over 1.11 billion just six years ago.

(Source: IBM 10-K filings, seen here)

Normally, I would say that an increase in the reduction of the share count would possibly lead to a larger dividend raise than last year. However, that probably won't be the case this year, because of the Red Hat deal. Assuming that full buyback amount is spent, it will mean the buyback will be 75% of last year's amount, likely meaning a smaller share count reduction. Also, with the buyback suspension for two years, the share count could likely rise a bit, which increases cash dividend payments even if the dividend is not raised.

IBM is still committed to dividend raises, but I don't think management wants to push the payout to much more than 50% of cash flow in the short term given the massive debt pile needed to finance the major acquisition. In the table below, I've detailed what a potential raise could look like, as my readers know I do with a number of dividend stocks, with the area in yellow being my personal prediction range.

*As of Tuesday's close.

Since last year there was a 7 cent increase, let's go with a little less than that for this year's projection. I know some investors most likely will want more, but a 5 cent increase, while small in percentage terms, is still an extra 20 cents a year. A payout of that amount would mean an annual yield that currently would be 200 basis points more than a 10-Year US Treasury bond, and put IBM around 30th place in terms of S&P 500 annual dividend yields.

With a little less than two months until the potential IBM annual dividend raise is announced, investors likely should have lower expectations this time around. With the Red Hat acquisition requiring a massive amount of cash, the buyback will be suspended for two years and the balance sheet will undergo a major transformation. With the name still projected for decent cash flow moving forward, and management committed to further dividend raises, I believe a 5 cent increase this year would be a fair amount. What do you think? I look forward to your comments below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author’s additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.