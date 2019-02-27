Axalta Remains A Buy After Rejecting 3 Suitors

Three suitors talked with Axalta in the last few years and there is no reason to believe the $37 per share offer AXTA rejected isn't still a viable starting point.

Berkshire Hathaway increased its holdings to 10.10% of Axalta last summer and reportedly paid more than one can purchase shares today.

It's been a while since we last analyzed the high-performance coatings company Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA). I believe AXTA remains a worthwhile, profitable investment for retail investors buying the shares at its current discount price of ~$27 with a market cap tickling $7B and strong fundamentals. So does Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B); the company still holds +24M shares from 2015 when BRK first bought and increased its AXTA holdings +10% in the summer of 2018 at an estimated $30.36 per share. AXTA management seems content and optimistic as a stand-alone company for now after turning away three former M&A suitors that can return anytime with offers in the $37 per share vicinity like before.

The Pain Of Going It Alone

Axalta is another solid company among America's decamping basic industries surviving and prospering. M&A talks with leading paint companies Akzo Nobel (AKZOY), PPG (PPG), and Nippon Paint Holdings (OTCPK:NPCPF) stretch back three years. They are a dispositive clue of AXTA's position and value in the high-performance coatings industry.

For instance, AXTA turned down a 2017 cash offer from Nippon for $37 per share believing AXTA can do just fine as a stand-alone global company. The 2018-2019 scabrous winter battered paint stocks in equal proportion to the cabin fever the weather wreaked on Americans. AXTA shares fell to $21.58, then bounced back to $27. Concomitantly, PPG fell to $95.60 and is now topping $112 per share. Sherwin-Williams (SHW) hit near to its 52-week low of $355.28 when I recommended buying the stock but a share now sells for $437.68.

AXTA faces headwinds from aleatory events beyond its immediate control. For instance, revenue might stall because:

International trade and tariff issues will hamper significant growth over the next year or two

Infrastructure renewal using high-performance coatings seem on the backburner of the President's agenda

Tax reform, weather, a slowdown in China's economy, the unfavorable foreign currency impact, and continuing vehicle sales disruptions from Brexit, in Latin America and North America hurt in Q4 and depressed the AXTA share price and may be a drag throughout 2019

Source: AXTA Last Perf February 18, 2019

On the other hand, the company CEO remains optimistic saying:

We saw ongoing organic net sales growth in our Refinish and industrial end markets, strong continued price recapture in Performance Coatings that offset input inflation and positive volume in North America Light Vehicle. We also saw the first reported quarter in over a year with positive price mix in transportation, which is the first step and showing progress on our global efforts to offset variable cost inflation in this segment. We anticipate ongoing stability in each of these items looking forward into 2019 (emphasis added)."

Full-Year 2018 Highlights And Debt Concern

The 2018 financials as summarized on Seeking Alpha are impressive.

Net sales of $4,669.7 million, up 7.3% and 6.7% on a constant currency basis

R&D investment rose to $73.1M from $65.3M

SGA expenses were cut from $995.4M in '17 to $959.1M in '18

Net income improvement was driven by the absence of impacts from U.S. tax reform and Venezuela deconsolidation

Adjusted EBITDA growth included higher average price as a partial offset to significant variable cost inflation headwinds

Adjusted EBITDA margins stable versus 2017 due to higher average pricing and incremental productivity

Operating cash flow of $496.1 million in 2018

Total debt is $3.86B but all but $42M is long-term debt

Some Recent Highlights

There really are no extraordinary highlights. Axalta plugs along doing what it does best, being a leading global coatings provider dedicated to the development, manufacturing, delivery, and service of liquid and powder coatings, polymer powders, electrical insulation and electrocoats for corrosion protection. AXTA opened regional distribution warehouses; service centers and state of the art customer training facilities in Sydney to expand its global footprint in Southeast Asia, in India where AXTA plans to train 1,000 technicians in the latest refinishing techniques and products.

Source

There was a ripple in October 2018 when Chief Executive Officer Terrence Hahn resigned after an investigation by external counsel found that his conduct was inconsistent with the company's policies. Robert Bryant immediately replaced Hahn. Bryant was CFO of Axalta from 2013 and has a background in new business development and IT that bode well for the company that needs to be forward thinking and under the watchful eye of potential suitors.

Maturity and Specialization Are Attractive Assets

Axalta is a mature company with solid fundamentals in a specialized niche of the construction, refinish, transportation, and OEM industrial markets. It has an experienced management team that will guide it through some tough economic times and use its strong distribution global network to maintain its prominence and expand its footprint. There is no reason to believe the $37 per share offer AXTA management previously rejected is not a viable number to begin discussions as the stewpot of economic issues settle the closer we get to 2020. Institutional holdings including Berkshire amount to a 96.68% of shares suggesting a more activist position on an M&A may have been behind previous efforts and portend renewed interest if the share price does not recover from organic growth.

