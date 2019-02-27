BP: Golden Years Appear To Be Back

Production for the quarter was 2,627K Boe/d (not including Rosneft production of 1,173 K Boep/d), up 2.8% from the third quarter of 2018.

BP Plc announced its fourth quarter earnings results on Feb. 5, 2019. BP Plc had total revenues of $76.885 billion for the quarter.

Investment Thesis

BP Plc (BP) is one of my top oil supermajors that I recommend for your long-term oil stocks basket portfolio with complete confidence. While it is not my favorite in this category, it still represents a significant part of my "oil" position. My two other supermajors are Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) which I covered recently, and Total S.A. (TOT). BP Plc indicated underlying RC profit of $6.49 billion in 4Q'18 from three primary segments:

The company is a rare example of careful management and financial resilience, with underlying profits that have risen many folds year over year. BP shows an impressive accomplishment from its upstream and downstream segments as the fourth quarter results are again clearly indicating.

The Macondo litigation is slowly fading away with payments for the Gulf of Mexico oil spill expected to be around $2 billion in 2019. It is hard to believe that BP is still standing tall and on its two feet after paying over $65 billion for the Macondo incident.

Note: The Gulf of Mexico oil spill payments in 2018 were ~$3 billion, compared with $5.2 billion in 2017. BP expects to pay $2 billion in 2019.

With the economic frame continuing to strengthen despite a volatile oil price outlook, the company is set to outperform its peers, assuming that oil prices keep trading above $60 per barrel continue to be the trend which is still left for debate.

As I said in my previous article, the investment thesis remains a long-term vision with an adapted trading solution. BP is trading in tight correlation with oil and gas prices and will move with the same volatility. So far, BP closed barely 12% above what it was trading early in 2018.

Hence, I recommend trading about 30% of your BP position using the market's ups and downs, by analyzing the clear signs of overvaluation or undervaluation based on the RSI 30/70.

Bob Dudley, the CEO, said on the conference call:

Six months ago, we opened our second quarter remarks by commenting on how busy the first half of 2018 had been and the second half was no different. We're now two years into our five-year plan and are making strong and steady progress, despite the continuing volatility in the energy market... We reported underlying replacement costs profit of $12.7 billion for the full year, more than double that of a year ago. Our underlying operating cash flow increased to $26.1 billion. This is up 33% in 2017 after adjusting for a working capital build, reflecting real growth from across our businesses. Organic capital expenditure was in line with guidance at 15.1 billion, demonstrating our continued focus on cost and capital discipline. And return on average capital employed was 11.2% almost double that of 2017.

BP - Financial Table 4Q'18: The Raw Numbers

BP PLC. 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 Total Revenues and other income in $ Billion 52.12 56.39 57.37 60.81 70.02 69.14 76.91 80.80 76.89 Net Income in $ Billion 0.50 1.45 0.14 1.77 0.03 2.47 2.80 3.35 0.77 EBITDA $ Billion 4.00 6.68 6.02 7.64 4.02 8.85 9.45 10.12 6.81 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 1.0% 2.6% 0.3% 2.9% 0.0% 3.6% 3.6% 4.1% 1.0% EPS diluted in $/share 0.22 1.41 0.77 0.53 0.01 0.74 0.84 1.00 0.30 Operating Cash flow in $ Billion 2.43 2.11 4.89 6.02 5.90 3.65 6.31 6.09 6.83 Capital Expenditure Quarterly in $ Billion 4.66 3.82 4.18 4.14 4.42 3.59 3.48 3.68 5.96 Free Cash Flow in $ Billion -2.23 -1.71 0.71 1.89 1.48 0.06 2.82 2.42 0.87 Total cash $ Billion 23.53 23.83 23.35 25.86 25.71 23.36 22.29 26.29 22.69 Gross Debt in $ Billion 58.30 61.83 63.06 65.78 63.23 62.24 61.46 64.14 63.80 Dividend per share in $ (Nasdaq.com) 0.595 0.595 0.595 0.595 0.595 0.595 0.615 0.615 0.615 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 3.24 3.28 3.29 3.31 3.30 3.34 3.34 3.35 3.36

Note: Revenues indicated in the table are total revenues, including earnings from joint ventures - after interest and tax - and earnings from associates - after interest and tax. Revenues were $75.68 billion vs. $76.885 billion in total.

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, And Upstream Production

1 - Quarterly total revenues and other investment



BP Plc announced its fourth quarter earnings results on Feb. 5, 2019. BP Plc had total revenues of $76.885 billion for the quarter. Earnings after taxation or underlying net profit were $766 million in the fourth quarter from $27 million a year earlier.

BP's underlying replacement cost profit more than doubled to $12.7 billion for 2018 from $6.17 billion for 2017, while the Q4 underlying replacement cost profit came in at US$3.48 billion, up from $2.11 billion in Q4 2017.

For 2019, BP expects its underlying production to be higher than 2018, due primarily to six major project startups delivered on time and budget. BP indicated that it was still on track for 900K new BOD from new projects by 2021. Bernard Looney said on the conference call:

20 of these projects have been delivered including the startup in January of the Anadarko operated constellation project in the Gulf of Mexico and we have 15 to go.

2 - Free Cash Flow (not including divestitures)

BP expects divestments to be around $10 billion in 2019-2020.

Free cash flow for BP is positive for 2018 and represents $6.17 billion (excluding divestitures). The company's free cash flow for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $867 million.

As I said in my previous article, I consider free cash flow a fundamental component that should be analyzed to evaluate to make sure it allows the actual level of share buyback and dividend payoff. In the conference call, Brian Gilvary said:

We remained active in our share buyback program and bought back 50 million ordinary shares in 2018 at a cost of $355 million.

The dividend payment is $8.22 billion yearly, and the company is buying back shares as well. While I appreciate the dividend yield, I am concerned about the level of payoff that exceeds the FCF, especially if we add the share buyback program. It is a weakness, in my opinion, and few analysts seem to talk about this concerning trend.

However, Brian Gilvary noted:

Organic capital expenditure is expected to remain in the range of $15 billion to $17 billion per year. Over the next two years, we plan to complete more than $10 billion in divestments.

3 - Oil production (Upstream + Rosneft)

Oil Production K Boe/d 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 2,116 2,186 2,388 2,431 2,462 2,581 2,605 2,465 2,460 2,627 Production Rosneft in K Boep/d 1,030 1,152 1,142 1,126 1,120 1,129 1,127 1,127 1,151 1,173 Global liquid price ($/Boe) 29.46 31.40 37.19 33.59 33.23 37.48 41.39 43.37 46.14 42.98 Global Natural gas price ($/Mbtu) 2.77 3.08 3.50 3.19 2.89 3.23 3.78 3.65 3.86 4.33

Upstream : Production for the quarter was 2,627K Boe/d (not including Rosneft production of 1,173 K Boep/d), up 2.8% from the third quarter of 2018.

: Production for the quarter was 2,627K Boe/d (not including Rosneft production of 1,173 K Boep/d), up 2.8% from the third quarter of 2018. Downstream : Profits increased to $2,169 million from $1,474 million in the year-ago quarter. Higher contributions from fuels marketing businesses led to the downstream positive results. Refining marker margin of $11 per barrel in the fourth quarter of 2018 down $3.4 from the year-earlier quarter. Also, total refinery throughput decreased just a little to 1,666 thousand barrels a day (MB/d) from 1,698 MB/d a year ago.

: Profits increased to $2,169 million from $1,474 million in the year-ago quarter. Higher contributions from fuels marketing businesses led to the downstream positive results. Refining marker margin of $11 per barrel in the fourth quarter of 2018 down $3.4 from the year-earlier quarter. Also, total refinery throughput decreased just a little to 1,666 thousand barrels a day (MB/d) from 1,698 MB/d a year ago. Rosneft: BP recorded profits of $431 million, up from $321 million a year ago.

Good to know: The initial public offering of BP Midstream Partners (BPMP) on October 16, 2017, a wholly owned subsidiary of BP Plc (59.4%), in the U.S. delivered net proceeds of over $700 million.

The stock is trading on the NYSE and has a dividend yield of 7.24% or $1.21 per share.

4 - Net debt. $41.11 billion in 4Q'18

Net debt is now is $41.11 Billion with a net debt-to-EBITDA 2018 ratio of ~1.3.

As noted last quarter, the debt-to-EBITDA 2018 ratio is signaling that BP's debt is well covered by operating cash flow. However, I think it is crucial that the company prioritize reduction of the net debt in 2019 and end below $37 billion.

Unfortunately, it seems increasingly unlikely that the company will be able to reduce the debt burden significantly while buying back shares and increasing dividend. I am perhaps old school here but, in my opinion, reducing debt ought to be the main task for BP, well above an expensive shares buyback.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

BP delivered another impressive quarter, and we begin to get too accustomed to it. Assuming that oil prices are not in crashing mode anytime soon, the company will continue to deliver impressive free cash flow for the foreseeable future.

It is hard to be innovative when it comes to describing such a reliable company. Management has a strategy, and it works for the company and its shareholders. Not only does it work, but it has been working for quite a few years, despite a substantial adverse event called the Macondo incident which cost over $65 billion.

Now, the issue is to determine if the stock is still an excellent opportunity to buy for the long term. We can study the price-to-earnings ratio, based on 2018 data, as a comparison tool.

In 2018, BP earnings per share (diluted) were $2.88; with a stock price of $42.51, the P/E ratio is now 14.8. Let's compare to the four other supermajors.

Stock EPS (diluted) 2018 stock price P/E ratio BP 2.88 42.51 14.8 RDS-B 5.58 64.36 11.5 TOT 4.24 56.95 13.4 CVX 7.74 120.71 15.6 XOM 4.88 78.96 16.2

They all appear an excellent bargain compared to the Current S&P 500 PE Ratio of 21.42.

Technical Analysis

BP's chart is showing a perfect descending channel pattern with line resistance at about $42.60 (I recommend selling about 15% of your portfolio at this level unless the geopolitical situation can justify the price of oil above $70 per barrel) and line support around $35 (I suggest of course buying at this level). However, intermediate support could be $40.50. Thus, I would recommend accumulating starting at $40.50.

