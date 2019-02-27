Killam Apartment REIT: Momentum Should Carry Forward To 2019

Investment Thesis

Killam Apartment REIT (OTC:KMPPF) (TSX:KMP.UN) delivered solid results in 2018. The REIT has a healthy development pipeline that should help expand, and diversify its portfolio. In addition, its strategy to focus on markets outside of Atlantic Canada should be beneficial. It also has cost-saving initiatives to help reduce its operating expenses. Killam is well positioned for growth and should be a good investment choice for investors seeking both income and capital appreciation. However, its shares are currently fairly valued. We believe a pullback will make it a better investment choice.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q4 2018 Highlights

Killam delivered excellent 2018 with strong growth in its top and bottom lines. As can be seen from the table below, its property revenue increased by 15.3% to C$216.0 million. Similarly its funds from operations increased to C$81,8 million, or a growth rate of 17.1%. On a per share basis, its FFO and adjusted FFO grew by 4.4% and 5.6% respectively.

Source: Q4 2018 Press Release

Killam saw its same property occupancy ratio increased by 50 basis points to 97.1%. As can be seen from the chart below, its occupancy ratio has been on a rising trend since Q2 2015.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

The company delivered an excellent same property net operating income growth rate of 4.8% in 2018. This was better than the growth rate of 3.6% in 2017. This was also the fourth consecutive year of positive SPNOI growth.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

Killam Apartment’s growth strategies

Focused on expansion outside of Atlantic Canada

Atlantic Canada represents about 73% of Killam’s net operating income in 2018. The rest of other places only represent about 27% of its NOI. The REIT has a plan to increase its exposure outside of Atlantic Canada primarily through acquisitions and developments. In fact, the company’s long-term target is to have over 30% of its NOI generated outside of Atlantic Canada by 2020. Management has indicated that most of its expansion outside of Atlantic Canada will be in the province of Ontario. This choice is advantageous because Ontario has higher rates of population growth than Atlantic Canada. It is also a primary landing province for new immigrants. Therefore, the demand for residential rental properties are quite high.

According to a publication by Federation of Rental-housing Providers of Ontario, demand for rental apartments and housing units is projected to average 34,000 units annually in the coming decade. This will result in a shortfall of over 6,000 units per year under the current development outlook. This will result in a cumulative deficit of 62,500 rental units in the coming decade.

Digitization strategy

Killam’s customer relationship management system is expected to be operational by the end of Q1 2019. The CRM system will help Killam deliver high-quality services to its tenants and prospective tenants. This should help maximize rental opportunities and further reduces vacancy. We think this will help drive operational efficiencies as well. In addition to CRM system, the company is also implementing several other digital programs such as using rent maximizing software, and enhanced marketing analytics.

Killam’s Digitization Roadmap (Source: January 2019 Investor Presentation)

Healthy development pipeline

Killam has two development properties that reached completion in 2018. These two properties (total of 334 units) are now 100% leased and should contribute favorably to its rental revenue in 2019. In addition, its Gloucester City Center Phase 1 project is expected to reach completion in mid-2019. Killam should be able to start collecting rental revenue towards the second half of 2019.

Property Location # of Units Estimated Completion Date Estimated Yield Status Saginaw Park Cambridge, ON 94 April 2018 100% leased The Alexander Halifax, NS 240 Oct. 2018 4.5% 100% leased Gloucester City Centre I Ottawa, ON 228 Mid-2019 N/A 60 leases signed Silver Spear II Mississauga, ON 199 2020 5.0% Break ground in H1 2019 Shorefront Charlottetown, PE 78 2020 5.6% Break ground in Oct. 2018

Killam’s ongoing projects (Source: Created by author; Q4 2018 MD&A)

Beyond these projects listed in the table above, Killam also has a rich development pipeline that should reach completion beyond 2020. As can be seen from the table below, its development pipeline should add about 2,787 units to its rental units. This should increase its total units by about 13%.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

Cost-saving initiatives will improve its FFO

Killam is currently in the third year of its five-year energy and water-saving program. The goal is to reduce its resource consumption through installations of low-flow water fixtures, boiler, ventilation and cooling system upgrades, and retrofit of temperature and lighting systems. The total cost of this program is expected to be C$25 million. These investments are expected to lower its operating expense and improve its SPNOI. Killam’s initiatives are expected to reduce its energy intensity from a base of C$1.41 per square feet in 2016 to C$1.10 per square feet by the end of 2021. This represents an energy reduction of 22%. This C$0.30 decline represents an estimated C$4.3 million in annual energy costs.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

Valuation Analysis

Shares of Killam have surged by nearly 30% in the past 1 year. As a result, its price to 2018 adjusted funds from operations ratio has increased to 23.3x. This ratio was only 18.4x a year ago. Its price to AFFO ratio of 23.3x is comparable to the 23~24x average of its Canadian peers.

3.6%-Yielding Dividend

Killam currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.05333 per unit. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 3.6%. As can be seen from the chart below, its current dividend yield of 3.6% is towards the low end of its yield range in the past 3 years. The company has raised its dividend twice in each of the past two years. Its 2018 AFFO payout ratio of 84% was an improvement of 200 basis points from 2017’s 86%. We believe the company is in a good position to increase its dividend as it should be able to grow its AFFO at a healthy pace. For reader’s information, management expects its SPNOI growth rate to be in the range of 3% ~ 5%.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Killam faces several risks and challenges:

Supply risk

Although demand continues to exceed supply in many of Killam’s markets, excess supply may occur if more residential rental units are developed. This may cause a decline in occupancy ratio and result in lower rental rate increases than anticipated.

Regulatory risk

Killam faces the risk of regulations imposed by local and provincial governments. For example, certain jurisdictions have rules and guidelines for rental rate increases. This may limit its ability to grow its rent at a faster pace.

Interest rate risk

Killam faces the risk of higher interest rates as its total debt represents nearly 50% of its total assets. Killam’s weighted average interest rate for its mortgages is about 2.95% at the end of 2018. As can be seen from the chart below, its 2019 and 2020 average interest rates for its mortgages maturing are 2.82% and 2.54% respectively. However, 5-year CMHC and 10-year CMHC rates are now at about 2.8% and 3.0% respectively. This means that the company will likely need to refinance its mortgages with higher interest rates.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

Investor Takeaway

We continue to like Killam’s strategies to grow its top and bottom lines. However, its shares are currently fairly-valued. Although we believe more upsides are likely, conservative investors may want to wait for a pullback before entering.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.