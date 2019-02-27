Follow The Money: High Inflows To Midcap, Health Care And Industrial Sectors

Go where the strongest current of net inflows and market momentum are signaling the best near-term gains.

Follow the Money

If you could follow the money, it explains a lot of things, in all sorts of aspects of the world." ~ Andrew Ross Sorkin, author of Too Big to Fail

Always follow the money and capitalize on actual demand without being distracted by hype or vague narratives. Currently, the three highest net inflows across all sector exchange traded funds this past week through 2/25 according to ETF.com are:

Top ETF Net Inflows (1 week through 2/25) Net Inflows (Millions) SPDR S&P Midcap 400 ETF Trust (MDY) +$754.58 Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI) +533.07 Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) +$504.89

These three ETF funds together combined for the highest sector net inflows of over $1.79 billion for the week ending yesterday. The concentration of investment capital into midcap stocks and the strong focus toward industrial and healthcare sectors confirms current trends and gives us an excellent forecast of what to expect near term.

Why these sectors now?

Two simple reasons why nearly $1.8 billion poured into these two sectors and midcap funds this past week:

1) The Industrial Goods sector has been leading all sectors for the entire month of February and people feel more confident chasing past performance results. Rightly or wrongly, it's a natural phenomenon and it could sustain good results.

2) The Healthcare sector is showing an extremely large number of new breakout stocks setting up for big gains. Other investors are picking this sector for new expectations of the next big growth opportunity.

As the sector performance grid shows above, industrial goods have returned around 9% for the month in the top spot. Healthcare stocks are currently attracting the next highest inflows for potential gains into March.

In previous articles, I have detailed strong seasonality patterns and anomalies of different sectors to demonstrate how this leads to picking some of the best-performing stocks in the marketplace. For example, from a prior article looking a the 4-year seasonality analysis of all the sectors, the 2015-2019 chart of XLV shows the following cyclical patterns and changes.

Healthcare - Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV)

The red and yellow arrows indicate the monthly changes of the prior 5-year average after 2018 returns were added. To explain it more succinctly, the chart shows the number of times the Healthcare (XLV) fund gained in a particular month over the past 4 years. This sector fund has gained 100% of the time in May and July since 2015.

The inflows beginning in March contribute to the cyclical confirmation bias that the healthcare sector is the place to go between April and August. The highest average gains for this sector fund have been +3.8% in the month of July with percentages shown at the bottom of each monthly bar on the chart.

Healthcare/Biotech sub-sector comparison

Often when discussing the healthcare sector, the comparison arises between two very aggressive exchange traded funds that produce high returns. The ProShares UltraPro Nasdaq Biotechnology (UBIO) and the Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X ETF (LABU). The chart above compares the performance between the two leveraged bull funds by monthly average over the past 4 years, showing which fund has outperformed more each month of the year on average. For example, the setup on February 22 for the Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X ETF (LABU) was a perfect inverse head/shoulder bullish bottom pattern as shown to readers from last week:

LABU broke out somewhat this week and is now above $58/share at the writing of this article. The record inflows highlighted above will continue to push biotechs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices and other related healthcare sector stocks to new highs that I am selecting in my portfolios and articles.

So on average by simply alternating between these two funds while the healthcare sector is typically the most profitable in the first half of the year you could hypothetically make average monthly gains of +4.9%, +2.4%, +2.1%, +4.6%, +7.4% and +4.4% through June.

This anomaly compounds to +28.6% average gain through 6 months ending in June in each of the past 4 years. Certainly, investors are taking advantage of this cyclical anomaly in the healthcare sector. Following the money can lead you to the best performance results. Also don't make the common mistake of substituting volume for net inflows; they are different and this difference is important.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI)

The chart above shows the 4-year seasonality performance of XLI with arrows indicating the monthly changes in the 5-year average from the 2018 performance results. Once again for 2019, February has been another high-performing month as it has since 2015 with average gains of +2.4%. If the past seasonal performance anomaly is any indicator, the record gains for the industrial sector are about to move into profit-taking mode for March.

Historically, only one of the past four March returns has been profitable for XLI since 2015. Some investors know this cyclical pattern that I publish every year for each of the sectors and they are trading the high probabilities of pattern continuations.

This is a brief highlight of some very significant money inflows you should be aware of and where you can position yourself for increased returns. Be sure to follow me for more insights and specific selections to leverage the midcap selections.

Thank you for your interest and all the best in your trades!

J.D. Henning, Ph.D., MBA, CFE, ACAMS

Disclosure: I am/we are long LABU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.