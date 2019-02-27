Galaxy Resources: Flush With Cash And Ready To Rock N Roll

If/when positive sentiment returns back to the lithium sector, Galaxy should be well-positioned to capitalize on any potential lithium bull run.

With a current enterprise value of ~$330 million USD, Galaxy offers speculators strong value at this time via their collection of core assets: Mt Cattlin, James Bay, and their flagship project, Sal de Vida.

Shares of GALXF have been weak over the last year, down -42.48%, coinciding with the abysmal performance seen across the sector.

The company now has ~50% of its market cap in cash and no debt.

Galaxy Resources is set to receive $271.6 million USD in cash after receiving notice of final settlement for their sale of assets to POSCO.

Galaxy Resources (OTCPK:GALXF) just received some very positive news when it was announced that the transaction with POSCO was completed for the sale of northern tenements located in the Salar del Hombre Muerto of the Catamarca Province, in Argentina.

Galaxy will receive $271.6 million USD.

Source: Galaxy Resources February 2019 Press Release

Non-Core Assets Sold for a Premium

As a refresher, the tenements sold to POSCO are found in the northern basin (shaded in blue), adjacent to Galaxy's flagship lithium brine project, Sal de Vida, located in the southern basin (shaded in red).

Source: Galaxy Resources February 2019 Press Release

To receive such a large wad of cash for something that the company internally did not deem to be a "core asset" has to be interpreted as really impressive execution, on Galaxy's part.

Cash Balance and Debt

From the December 2018 Quarterly Report, it was reported that Galaxy had a cash balance of $41.1 million USD and no debt.

Source: Galaxy Resources December 2018 Quarterly Report

Tacking on top the $271.6 million USD cash infusion from POSCO, and the company should now have cash in the neighborhood north of over $300 million USD, which is a very sizable amount.

Currently, the market cap of Galaxy Resources is only ~$642 million USD (~A$895 million), which means that nearly 50% of the company's market valuation is supported by cash.

As shown in the slide above, in the past, the market cap of Galaxy Resources has at times hovered north of $1 billion USD, but due to prevailing negative investor sentiment towards the lithium sector (and lithium stocks) that has been widespread for over a year now (due to heightened concerns over a "tsunami of oversupply" threatening to engulf the market), shares of GALXF are down -42.48%.

So, what we have here is a lithium company, Galaxy Resources, that holds 3 core assets trading at a current enterprise value of ~$330 million USD (~A$460 million).

Let's now take a look at Galaxy's portfolio of lithium projects.

Mt Cattlin (Hard Rock Lithium)

Galaxy's first "core asset" is the Mt Cattlin hard rock lithium lithium mine, currently in production, and located in Ravensthorpe, Western Australia.

Mt Cattlin recently received a resource upgrade, in January, seeing a 42% increase in total resource (measured + indicated + inferred), up to 16.7 Mt at 1.28% Li2O grade for a Li2O inventory of 214,400 tonnes.

Source: Galaxy Resources January 2019 Press Release

The most updated total resource for Mt Cattlin is shown below.

Source: Galaxy Resources January 2019 Press Release

In regards to mineable reserve (proven + probable), Mt Cattlin also received an upgrade of 40%, to 10.7 Mt at 1.15% Li2O for a Li2O inventory of 123,050 tonnes.

The most up-to-date mineral reserve for Mt Cattlin is shown below.

Source: Galaxy Resources January 2019 Press Release

The previous mineral reserve for Mt Cattlin is shown below, and when compared to the latest update, it can be shown that overall Li2O grades have improved, in addition to the increase in size.

Source: Galaxy Resources January 2019 Press Release

For Galaxy, being able to "beef up" Mt Cattlin has to be viewed as a positive, since the resource/reserve upgrade better justifies (and allows for) an expansion to a 2.0 Mtpa operation, which is what the company has planned for in the future for this asset.

As was stated in the Mt Cattlin resource update press release:

State approval was also received to increase the process plant throughput to 2.0Mtpa (million tonnes per annum).

For Q4 2018, spodumene (lithium) concentrate produced at Mt Cattlin was up 8%, due to higher grades from the previous quarter. In total, 39,682 dry metric tonnes were sold, in three shipments, at contract prices.

It is worth mentioning, though, the cash margin for spodumene concentrate sold (5.81% grade) was $288/t USD, which represented a 30% decrease from the previous quarter.

Source: Galaxy Resources December 2018 Quarterly Report

It's true that in the past, Mt Cattlin was a "company maker," helping Galaxy get to where it's at today, and an asset that was fortunate enough to be at the right place at the right time (2015-2017), during the years when spodumene concentrate was still in short supply and contract prices with end users were routinely being negotiated at record high prices.

For some context, the following shows contract pricing terms that were agreed to in 2017, with prices consistently seen over $800/t USD.

From Mineral Resources:

Source: Mineral Resources July Press Release

In July 2017, Galaxy announced that it would be receiving $860/t USD Free On Board (FOB) for spodumene concentrate produced at Mt Cattlin.

From Galaxy Resources:

Source: Galaxy Resources July Press Release

As was shown in the production and sales statistics slide earlier, it can be seen that cash margins for 2018 at Mt Cattlin hit its peak in Q2, at $534/t USD.

However, as 2018 progressed and as we enter into 2019, the narrative for spodumene concentrate across the industry has started to change drastically.

Source: Mining.com

Due to a huge surge in spodumene concentrate production as a consequence of many new mines/projects ramping up in Western Australia (e.g. Pilbara Minerals; OTCPK:PILBF, Altura Mining; OTCPK:ALTAF, Alliance Minerals; OTCPK:TWNAF, etc.), prices have come under pressure and could fall even further in the future.

From Benchmark Minerals:

With negotiations still ongoing for the limited volumes available outside of offtake agreements, prices as low as $620/tonne have been reported in the market – however this has largely been for small quantities of off-spec material. The majority of volumes are being traded at $700-750/tonne for 6% Li2O spodumene concentrate, although there could be some further decreases when Chinese buying activity resumes from mid-February onwards.

To my knowledge, Galaxy has not disclosed recent contract pricing for their 2019 spodumene concentrate production at Mt Cattlin, but with a pullback in prices taking place across the industry, it's tough to envision a scenario in which the company would be able to lock in prices at ~$860/t USD range, which they were able to successfully negotiate in 2017.

For Mt Cattlin, any drastic pullback in the price of spodumene concentrate (i.e. contract pricing) could have a profound impact on the bottom line since this asset is by no means a "world class tier 1" project, featuring recoveries ~50% and spodumene concentrate grades below 6% (while although not necessary to achieve in order to sell battery-grade material to the market, 6% does represent somewhat of an industry benchmark/standard, and it does command a higher price).

With that being said, management is working hard to improve recoveries at Mt Cattlin, which should (hopefully) start to be realized in Q1 2019 and reflected in the company's next quarterly report.

From the December 2018 quarterly report:

Construction of the YOP at the Mt Cattlin Plant was completed during the quarter and commissioning was approximately 85% completed by the end of the period. The YOP includes an ultra-fines DMS circuit, a secondary float re-crush circuit and several optical sorting units. These productivity improvement projects have been implemented with the objective of increasing overall process recovery. The improvements in recoveries and production rates are expected to be realized starting from Q1 2019.

Best case scenario for Mt Cattlin would be if it can manage to stay afloat during this current (trending towards worst case scenario) difficult market environment for spodumene concentrate (i.e. "oversupply" in the market) and continue to generate free cash flow (even at reduced margins) without consuming too much of the company's war chest of cash, which arguably can be put to better use elsewhere.

James Bay (Hard Rock Lithium)

Galaxy's next core asset is James Bay, which is a development-stage hard rock lithium project, located in Quebec, Canada.

Although James Bay is likely a few years away from entering commercial production, the deposit is well drilled out, already, containing a total resource (indicated) of 40.3 Mt at 1.40% Li2O.

Source: Galaxy Resources Corporate Website

Compared to Mt Cattlin, James Bay is a much larger hard rock project, which should already possess a sufficient resource base capable of supporting a 2.0 Mtpa operation right out of the gate. Further, James Bay has exceptional grades for a hard rock lithium mine, checking in at 1.40% Li2O.

The current status of this project, according to the latest quarterly report, is that the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) has been completed and submitted to various Canadian authorities for approval.

Further, the company is currently working with Nagrom on a Phase 2 test work program to better refine the process flowsheet. In addition, a Feasibility Study for James Bay is set to commence, with the intent of integrating a secondary processing plant scenario into the project (presumably for the company to gain the ability produce much higher margin end products, such as battery-grade lithium carbonate/hydroxide).

Although there are a lot of lithium projects scattered across Quebec, to date, there have been more failures than success stories. RB Energy closed its doors in 2014, and Nemaska Lithium (OTCQX:NMKEF) saw its share price crater earlier this month when the company shocked the market, announcing that it needed to raise an additional C$375 million to complete construction of its Whabouchi Lithium Project (despite having previously raised C$1.1 billion in 2018).

For James Bay and Galaxy, what this means is that the datapoints outlined above are loudly warning the company that Quebec isn't an easy environment (i.e. cheap) to operate in, particularly because cost overrun is likely to occur here.

Since a stand-alone operation to produce solely spodumene concentrate doesn't seem like a workable solution (Quebec is very far away from China, where currently most, if not all of the world's secondary processing of hard rock lithium is done, so transport/logistics costs would likely be far too high, and ultimately not cost competitive with Australian producers), developing a vertically integrated operations (mine, concentrator, secondary processing plant) for James Bay will likely command a lot of capital, perhaps in excess of C$1 billion (see Nemaska), in total. Granted, there is every reason for secondary processing plants to be built and operated in North America, but to date, the rate of adoption and acceleration towards building the infrastructure needed to produce the lithium-ion battery needs for an "electrified" future pales in comparison to what is happening in China.

So, even though Galaxy is currently flush with cash on their balance sheet, the company may eventually deem it "too risky" to go about attempting to develop/construct/operate a full-blown "one stop shop" lithium operation, such as James Bay, particularly in a place like Quebec, where to date nobody has been able to successfully accomplish this task.

Therefore, as it pertains to James Bay, it's within the realm of possibilities that Galaxy could eventually decide to enter this project into a joint venture with a larger lithium company who possesses deep secondary processing expertise (to greatly reduce costs/risks), or perhaps even sell off the asset, entirely.

How much would an asset like James Bay be worth in the open market?

It's tough to say exactly, but for a relative comparison, Critical Elements (OTCQX:CRECF) is located right next door to James Bay, working on advancing their Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project towards production, which is more or less of similar size/scope.

The Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project has a mineral reserve (probable) of 26.8 Mt at 0.85% Li2O.

Source: Critical Elements Corporate Website

The current market cap of Critical Elements is ~$87 million USD.

The Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project is further along the production path than James Bay since it has a Bankable Feasibility Study already completed for it, but because James Bay is larger in size and features much higher lithium grades, it's debatable which project would be worth more to a potential suitor.

The following map highlights the many lithium hard rock projects located in Quebec, and as can be seen, James Bay is in close proximity to not only Rose, but also Whabouchi.

Source: Metalstech Corporate Presentation Slides; April 2017

If Nemaska can ever get their secondary processing plant built (and working) in Shawinigan, another potential solution for James Bay could be to ship future ore/spodumene concentrate production over to this nearby site for further secondary processing, which would eliminate the need to have to transport goods all the way across the globe to China.

Sal de Vida (Brine Lithium)

The last core asset in Galaxy's lithium portfolio is their flagship, Sal de Vida Project, which unlike Mt Cattlin and James Bay, is a brine one, and not hard rock.

Regardless of what type of extraction method is needed to unlock the lithium, Sal de Vida is without a doubt the most important asset in Galaxy's portfolio and one that is arguably high quality enough to be deemed a "world class tier 1" lithium project.

The most recent updated Feasibility Study for Sal de Vida was published in May 2018 and it showcases an asset featuring a life-of-mine of 40 years, with initial capital costs of $474 million USD. Since Galaxy currently has over $300 million USD in the bank, it's conceivable that the company could elect to allocate some/most/all of this capital towards funding the majority of Sal de Vida, if they wanted to do so (which is not something too many "smaller" cap mining companies ever get to contemplate, when trying to bring a massive flagship project online).

Sal de Vida is estimated to produce an after-tax NPV (8% discount rate) of $1.475 billion USD, with an after-tax IRR of 26.9%, assuming a ramp-up lithium carbonate price of $14,750/tonne USD and a long-term price of $13,911/t USD.

Source: Galaxy Resources May 2018 Updated Feasibility Study

Plugging in a "low" case pricing scenario would instead produce an after-tax NPV (8% discount rate) of $1.045 billion USD, with an after-tax IRR of 22%, assuming a ramp-up lithium carbonate price ranging from $11,500-12,500/t USD and a long-term price of $11,700/t USD.

Source: Galaxy Resources May 2018 Updated Feasibility Study

It should then be worth pondering, then, if POSCO was willing to write a check for $280 million USD (before taxes) for just the northern tenements that Galaxy previously owned and deemed "non core" at the Salar del Hombre Muerto, just how much would a "crown jewel" asset like Sal de Vida fetch in the open market?

Again, consider the fact that Galaxy's current market cap is ~$642 million USD, and the company has north of $300 million USD in cash, leaving the company with an enterprise value of "only" ~$330 million USD. This $330m is carrying the valuation of all three core lithium assets: Mt Cattlin, James Bay, and Sal de Vida.

It's debatable whether in the right market environment for lithium, Sal de Vida alone could command a full-control takeover offer greater than that of Galaxy's current enterprise value. Certainly, the $280 million USD deal the company just completed with POSCO gives the market a firm datapoint to work with, and for speculators, something to think about.

Behind the scenes, the management team at Galaxy has been busy negotiating for a strategic partnership (i.e. joint venture) to help develop Sal de Vida, presumably with a larger-cap lithium producer who can lend extensive expertise/knowledge to make sure things are done right, since the business of producing battery-grade lithium chemicals is no trivial task.

Source: Galaxy Resources December 2018 Quarterly Report

For context, within the lithium industry, past joint venture deals include such examples as Ganfeng Lithium making a strategic investment to help Lithium Americas (LAC) develop their flagship Cauchari-Olaroz brine project, also located in Argentina, and even prior to that, the latter had agreed to sell 50% of its ownership stake to SQM (SQM) back in March 2016 for "only" $25 million USD (which only goes to show how important it is for a "junior" company working on brine projects to bring in a larger-cap partner with deep technical expertise).

However, given the rise of the EV adoption in recent years, and with many analysts predicting even further exponential demand growth for lithium in the coming years, perhaps the management team at Galaxy will be able to strike a (much) "better" deal for Sal de Vida this time around (relative to the one Lithium Americas agreed to with SQM a few years ago).

Future Lithium Demand Estimates

For instance, research firm Roskill is now projecting lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) demand reaching in excess of 1 million tonnes by 2026.

Source: Sayona Mining November 2018 Corporate Presentation

Further, even industry leading lithium producer Albemarle (ALB) has recently increased their forecast for future lithium demand, and is also now expecting total lithium demand to exceed 1 millions tonnes; in this case, by 2025, a full year earlier than the Roskill forecast, show above.

Source: Albemarle February 2019 Corporate Presentation

As shown below, this isn't the first time that lithium demand forecasts have had to be revised in the upward direction.

Source: Albemarle February 2019 Corporate Presentation

Further, it's worth highlighting that historically, from the supply side of the equation, lithium new projects/expansions have been a strong case of "it's a lot easier said than done." Apparently, in reality, it's a bit more complicated to ramp up to nameplate capacity than the market/analysts/observers/etc. realize.

Source: Orocobre November 2018 Corporate Presentation

In regards to where the bulk of future demand is going to be coming from, as shown in the image below, the time that takes to sell the next 1 million EVs, globally, is narrowing rapidly.

Source: Bloomberg NEF

Clearly, the future outlook for lithium demand is most bright, and as it pertains to Galaxy Resources, the company finds itself in an advantageous situation of having three core assets to help supply the rapidly growing lithium market with.

Conclusion

With the sale of its previously held northern tenements located in the Salar del Hombre Muerto to POSCO now completed, Galaxy Resources is now flush with cash and has over $300 million of cash in the bank to work with.

Although Galaxy's Mt Cattlin hard rock mine, located in Western Australia, is not a "tier 1" asset, it has been able to generate solid free cash flow in the past, and if it can somehow find a way to continue doing so in the face of a harsh operating environment for lithium (one that has caused spodumene concentrate prices to pullback meaningfully), the company should be well positioned to allocate its resources and cash elsewhere, towards developing some of its higher quality assets.

It is worth noting, though, that Mt Cattlin recently received a hefty resource/reserve upgrade, seeing the reserve base grow by 40%, up to 10.7 Mt at 1.15% Li2O, which should be enough size to allow the company to increase annual production throughput to 2.0 Mtpa. In addition, the company is hard at work at implementing processes to try and improve recoveries, which could have a noticeable effect on improving cash margins, perhaps as soon as in Q1 of this year.

In regards to James Bay, this hard rock asset, located in Quebec, is still at least a few years out from production, and with the recent debacle going on over at neighbor Nemaska Lithium, the company may want to err on the side of caution and advance this project most carefully, since history has proven that severe mistakes can easily lead to costs spiraling out of control in this (very expensive to operate) region of the world. Perhaps, Galaxy will look into joint venturing James Bay with a larger lithium company with deep knowledge/experience dealing with secondary processing plants, since it's likely James Bay will need to be vertically integrated in order to make project economics look their most compelling.

Which now brings us to Galaxy's flagship brine asset, located in the Salar del Hombre Muerto, in Argentina, Sal de Vida, the company has lots of options here, and is currently in discussions evaluating different offers from potential strategic partners. Similar to the case for James Bay, Sal de Vida will require secondary processing, so it will need the right partner who really knows what they're doing. Likely, management at Galaxy will be open (and willing) to selling an ownership stake off to a larger lithium producer (e.g. following along the path of what Lithium Americas elected to do when they entered into a 50/50 joint venture with SQM, and later teaming up with Ganfeng Lithium) to greatly reduce technical risks; if that indeed happens, it's conceivable that Galaxy already has enough cash on hand now to fully fund their share of initial CAPEX for Sal de Vida.

Some more thoughts: With so much cash in the bank and the lithium sector in near tatters, Galaxy may take an alternative route, altogether, and elect to instead allocate a good portion of their funds looking for bargains in the Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) space, which is another way to materially increase future production. With so many lithium stocks still trading at/near 52 week lows, it's no doubt a buyer's market, at the moment, and for a company like Galaxy sitting on a good pile of cash, there might not come around a better time to strike than now, when quality lithium assets can likely be had for pennies on the dollar.

For speculators, shares of GALXF look to offer compelling value at this time. As mentioned several times already (but cannot be overstated) the company has a lot of cash to work with, a relatively low enterprise value of ~$330 million USD, and a diversified collection of quality assets (namely their flagship brine project, Sal de Vida).

With all that it has going for it, Galaxy Resources looks like it's well positioned and ready to rock n roll; so, now it's just a matter of waiting for the next bull market in lithium to ensue.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GALXF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.