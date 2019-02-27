Permrock Royalty Trust: Delivering On Promises?

Background

Before starting, I'd encourage all investors who are considering or currently own trust units in PRT to read the trust's prospectus before making an investment decision. If you want a more summarized primer, stick with me for the remainder of the article first and see what you think.

One key element to understanding the Permrock story is knowing Natural Gas Partners ("NGP"). NGP is a leading energy focused investing firm that has raised 11 private equity funds since 1988 with $20 billion of cumulative equity commitments. Like many private equity shops, the public markets are often an attractive place to find an exit for both good and bad assets. As a relevant example, Memorial Production Partners (NYSE-OLD:MEMP, now OTCQX:AMPY) was the MLP dropdown for the private Memorial Resource, which was then taken public as Memorial Resources Development (NYSE-OLD:MRD, now part of RRC). MRD and MEMP were convenient vehicles for NGP to roll up groups of portfolio companies and non-core assets to the public markets. Not all of the assets they dropped in were gems. Remember this Memorial connection for the next paragraph.

PermRock Royalty Trust is the exit for NGP's portfolio company Boaz Energy II. Boaz II is led by Marshall and Karan Eves, a mid-30s husband /wife team who sport an engineering background beginning at Pioneer Natural Resources and Merit Energy Company, respectively. Karen co-founded the previous NGP iteration of Boaz in 2011, and Marshall worked at the NGP backed Stanolind. Boaz I and Stanolind (and the others of the "Cinco Group") were rolled up into Memorial Production Partners, LP during the glory days of the E&P MLP model. In the same way, the disjointed assets in Boaz II were rolled up and packaged for IPO to the public markets.

The Disappointing IPO

Seeking to capitalize on the market's thirst for yield, the rising popularity of royalty funds, and avoid the stigma of direct E&P operated companies, NGP decided to IPO the Boaz II portfolio to the market as a Net Profits Interest (see below for further information). Initially seeking a valuation of $19-$21/unit, the units IPO'd at $17/unit, or a 14% yield to the 1 year forward distributions estimated in the company's prospectus, and traded down to $15.50 on the first day on the market. Shares have since traded down significantly further in line with the general energy market, spotty performance, and a touch due to the market's mis-understanding of how monthly distributions are sized. PermRock's variable distributions are often exaggerated by financial news media terms such as "slashed" and "hiked" which cause further confusion and don't do much for the trust's curb appeal.

PermRock's Structure

PermRock is arranged as grantor trust who's sole assets are a Net Profits Interest ("NPI") in the underlying properties of Boaz II. The Trust is not permitted to make additional acquisitions of oil and gas properties and can only dissolve under certain circumstances. The trust is administered by Simmons Bank and Wilmington Trust. Boaz delivers limited information to the trust administrators every month with the the Trust's distribution notices, which is why their IR efforts often appear so flat. Other likely reasons could be a general lack of effort on the part of Boaz II given the hands off nature of the "cast off to float" NPI structure.

The NPI is substantially similar to traditional oil and gas working interest where operating expenses, production taxes, and capital expenses are deducted from net revenues. PRT has an 80% interest in the profits and Boaz II has retained the remaining 20% economic interest. Below is an example with dummy figures to demonstrate:

Boaz II PRT Revenues $ 100 Severance Taxes $ (5) Lease Operating Expense $ (20) CapEx $ (30) Net Cash Flow $ 45 80% NPI Share $ (36) $ 36 Net to Entity $ 9 $ 36

While it may seem straightforward (and it generally is), the key difference is what happens in a loss situation. It says it all in the name, the NPI is an interest in the Net Profits of the underlying assets. If there is a loss, the 'sponsor' has to eat 100% of the losses until it can generate enough profits to recover cumulative losses and bring the entity back into the black. After recovery, the sponsor/trust resume the NPI relationship like normal. Because the NPI doesn't share losses, it behaves very much like a royalty interest.

Boaz II PRT Revenues $ 50 Severance Taxes $ (5) Lease Operating Expense $ (20) CapEx $ (30) Net Cash Flow $ (5) 80% NPI Share $ - $ - Net to Entity $ (5) $ -

I have been flippant so far about how invested or not invested NGP/Boaz II are in the success of the vehicle, but losses in an NPI are a key risk to the sponsor. Outsized NPIs structures are not appropriate for the traditional E&P outspend model so they are not common (remember, 20% of the economic interests must bear 100% of losses/negative cash flow!). Banks and lenders can only extend credit against the sponsor's 20% economic interest, so long periods of 100% losses will crush the sponsor quickly.

All said, the mature, low decline assets that PermRock brings to the table work well for the structure. NGP/Boaz do own 48.6% of the trust units in addition to the retained 20% working interests, so that at least shaves a bit off of the risk that NGP will just quit on the thing outright (for now).

Permrock is arranged as a flow through entity that receives a 1099 (vs. a K-1 in typical flow through partnerships). As it is a flow through, you will pay taxes on your share of the profits vs. that cash you may received as distributions. PRT may offer an advantage to investors through its ability to flow through depletion expense as a tax shield, so you may also be able to deduct certain depreciation items against the income generated. Because of these unique characteristics, it may be a good idea to consult with your tax adviser to understand the potential tax consequences to your own unique personal situation.

The Assets

The PermRock asset base is a scattered collection of mature, long-lived assets across the Permian basin. Though these assets can call the Permian home, these are not the 'sexy' assets that you hear in the press today when you think of Permian. The assets are old legacy fields producing low volumes, many under secondary recovery methods including waterflooding. The average well in their fields produces an average of 6 boe/d.

These wells sport low "base declines" compared to shale wells, however, these mature wells often incur 'failures' that stop production and require additional maintenance spend to make the well produce again. In many cases, their low production rates may make repairing the well uneconomic and it will be shut in and/or plugged. In my opinion, the biggest point the market under-appreciates in a mature asset base is that the production forecast is only as good as the active wellcount.

Permrock breaks their assets out in 4 distinct areas, some named for the producing formation and some for the geographic area, but always making sure to note that they are located in the Permian. I am not a licensed engineer so I will not attempt to explain the geological deposition of their assets, but you can be sure that the majority of the producing wells were drilled 40+ years ago.

The PermRock Value Proposition

The PermRock Value proposition is simple: strong cash flow yield from mature properties that are past their capital intensive phase and are expected to be managed on a flat to minimal growth profile with minimal capital effort. The properties are in historically prolific areas with a long reserve life and will potentially provide commodity price exposure over the long-term. The trust is not levered and is unhedged (outside of the initial puts it bought at $60 and $50 in 2018 and 2019) and should provide an investor long-term exposure to commodity prices in a good neighborhood.

A value proposition is only as good as the execution, we'll turn the remainder of the article to reviewing the trusts's performance vs. promises.

Timing Primer

Before getting into the performance evaluation, a big source of confusion for myself (and I assume others) is the timing of how things happen in the Trust. IMO, the prospectus does a very very poor job of laying this out because their forecast is a timing mis-match tied the dating to the PAYMENT of the distribution which is then matched with the actual trailing operations in the same column. Hopefully I can help readers here make sense of it in this section.

The trust utilizes a 4/30/2019 timeframe in their prospectus for evaluating distributions (as it went public May 1), so a typical distribution schedule will look like this:

Typical Distribution Schedule

Distribution Operations Payment Activity # Month Month 1 May-18 Feb-18 2 Jun-18 Mar-18 3 Jul-18 Apr-18 4 Aug-18 May-18 5 Sep-18 Jun-18 6 Oct-18 Jul-18 7 Nov-18 Aug-18 8 Dec-18 Sep-18 9 Jan-19 Oct-18 10 Feb-19 Nov-18 11 Mar-19 Dec-18 12 Apr-19 Jan-19

Of course, the trust has an exception to note right out of the gates. Because the NPI was conveyed as of 1/1/2018, the initial forecast actually includes 13 months of operations. This is important to understand in the context of the comparisons below to the prospectus vs. go-forward amounts. Below is the reconciliation:

Initial Forecast

Distribution Operations Payment Activity # Month Month 1 May-18 Jan-18 2 May-18 Feb-18 3 Jun-18 Mar-18 4 Jul-18 Apr-18 5 Aug-18 May-18 6 Sep-18 Jun-18 7 Oct-18 Jul-18 8 Nov-18 Aug-18 9 Dec-18 Sep-18 10 Jan-19 Oct-18 11 Feb-19 Nov-18 12 Mar-19 Dec-18 13 Apr-19 Jan-19

Nothing too challenging, except to remember that the initial distribution estimation of $2.40/unit is based on the forecast activity for 13 months vs. 12 months. Additionally, recognize that the actual distributions are disconnected 3 months from the actual dates the assets generated the cash flow for that distribution. The headlines you read the day of the distribution announcement don't do much to inform the context for the distribution itself.

For everything in the following section (except for the distribution comparison), I've paired the datapoints with the month of operations. For the distribution comparison, I've used the payment month.

Performance Evaluation

Now that PermRock is almost 1 year old, it's always good to take a look back at some key metrics from the Trust's forecast to see how we are doing. The "Prospectus" bars from the trust's published forecast on page 47 of the prospectus if you'd like to follow along.

PRT has been woefully short of production targets out of the gate. About 20% low to the cumulative forecast on Oil and 10% low to the cumulative forecast on Natural Gas. Because oil revenues make up ~95% of the revenue forecast, the miss on oil is significant.

Crude prices have generally cooperated with the forecast, but slipped a bit as Permian Differentials widened in the Fall and NYMEX crude dropped late in the year.

The Trust's realized natural gas prices include processed NGLs, which is why they appear to be so high to the posted dry gas Henry Hub prices. Permian natural gas differentials turned for the worse in the fourth quarter the same as oil, which is why you see such a dramatic drop towards the end of the year. Permian gas prices have been brutal and have sold as low as 25 cents last year.

CapEx has been the real head scratcher and the biggest question mark for PRT in my opinion. One of the real selling points of the prospectus is that PRT would be able to deliver a moderate 4% annual production growth rate over the 5 year period of 2018 to 2022 on only $26 MM of development expenses. The prospectus' initial forecast year is fairly light on capital, which makes it curious that production has declined vs. forecast while spending almost 10x the development capital expected.

Interestingly, Boaz outspent cash flows in 2017 to the tune of ($0.24)/unit on the back of a $24 MM development program intended to juice production and prepare the assets for the IPO. The 2017 development program was roughly equivalent to the amount of development capital management expects to spend for the next 5 years in their entirety.

This certainly calls into question the assets' quality, performance and how an investor might expect them to perform in the future. How can we assess the actual economics of the capital they are spending? It doesn't appear that the development spend is seeing benefits in the near-term. The ~8% working interest non-op project management highlighted in their October presentation didn't do much to convince me otherwise, but hey, they got to say the word "wolfcamp".

These items combined logically hit the bottom line cash flow and the cumulative distributions are woefully behind forecast. Remember, the chart below is the only on that is on the cash distribution schedule.

Closing Thoughts

It's been a real messy start to PRT's early career. Production misses and ineffective development expenses have tanked the share price from the IPO price to a low of ~$6, which has since re-traced to the $8-9 range. With PRT trading at a 16% yield to TTM distributions, the market doesn't seem to believe the story.

The trust posted an updated investor presentation back in October, seemingly in an attempt to get ahead of the November 2018 distribution announcement of ~$0.06 vs. the prior month's distribution of ~$0.11. This clearly didn't do much to stave off the pain. Below is a chart around the time of the announcement.

Ultimately I'm not sure what to think of this one. I bought in a small position initially ~$16/share (sucker!) and added 2x my initial position at ~$6.75, so my average is about even with today's trading prices. Nothing management has done so far has convinced me that anything other than a small position in PRT is prudent, but the probability of the oil macro lifting all ships (including PRT) with the perpetual trust structure clipping distributions keeps me holding my existing position.

Properly valuing this will be difficult until more datapoints are known. Management has done a poor job at investor relations thus far and a more concerted effort to provide regular updates explaining performance would go a long way to help their case. There's also an outstanding question of how NGP is feeling and what they may end up doing with their trust units. My recommendation is that any prospective investor give this one a pretty deep dive before making a final investment decision.

