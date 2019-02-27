Longevity: Blessing Or Curse?

Thought For The Day: Longevity can make you richer rather than become a drain on your finances.

AllAboutAlpha: Only financial markets, not governments, have the resources to take on climate change, via investments in green bonds.

Green Bonds

“The paper…begins with a guesstimate as to the amount of money that is going to be necessary to ‘address climate change’…They settle on a range from $200 billion to $1 trillion, and they immediately acknowledge that such sums can’t possibly be forthcoming from government treasuries. Thus, some of the necessary money will have to come from ‘financial markets and investors.’” (AllAboutAlpha)

German Cars

“Trump has 90 days to decide whether to slap tariffs as high as 25% on imports of cars and car parts. German car manufacturers could find themselves in the firing line…Obviously enough, this is a short-term risk that could weigh on those car companies' stocks prices. But…there're loads of bad news already baked into the stock prices of German carmakers. Across Daimler, Volkswagen and BMW, the average P/E ratio is just 6.3 and the dividend yield is 4.9%.” (Rob Marstrand)

Colombia

“[Colombia] is one of a few Latam countries that never experienced dictatorship or defaulted on its sovereign debt, largely escaping the…waves of populism and protracted Import Substitution Industrialization…policies that defined regional politics for decades. As such, Colombia's economic development over the past decade was steadily built upon the solid foundation of an independent central bank, a healthy current account, increasingly strong trade relations, and a modernizing economy.” (Global X ETFs)

An Aging World

“In recent decades, China saw its life expectancy rise from 67 to 75 and its fertility rate drop from 2.8 to 1.7, now below replacement levels. Longevity, as such, poses new challenges and opportunities for countries as they seek to both support the well-being of their senior citizens and maximize their potential as active participants in the economy.” (Global X ETFs)

Thought For The Day

So is longevity a blessing or a curse? It is often presented with ambivalence. Most people are grateful for their length of years, but we often hear of the attendant problems, such as health challenges and, above all, affording one’s old age. And we see the same bifurcation in discussions of aging societies, such as can be seen in the article by Global X ETFs (quoted above).

Take, for example, this further illustration from that same article:

Although people are living longer and often more independently, the growth of aging populations should nevertheless bolster long-term demand for senior housing, such as nursing homes, retirement communities and end-of-life care facilities.”

The blessing of a long life is given shorter shrift than the opportunity for investors who will house and care for these needy people, and profit thereby.

The article celebrates the capacity to lengthen or remake careers, but one still gets the sense that longer lives are more of a cost, or curse, than a blessing:

More individuals in their 60s and 70s not only are in excellent health but also aspire to remain productive participants in the economy. They will work longer – not always out of necessity – but because they want to and can…Such steps should help retirement become financially sustainable in the long-term.”

The article contains interesting details, but remains very much within the norm of this genre, which is to say that one of the takeaways is that longevity is a possible financial threat.

And yet…there is an apparent contradiction between the idea of the burden of longevity and what is possibly the No. 1 dictum the investment industry promotes, which is that time in the market serves investors more than other factors, such as which specific investments you make. This is so since the longer one lives, the longer one’s investment returns can compound, and therefore longevity can make you richer rather than become a drain on your finances!

I learned this lesson soon after I began investing, after marrying in my late 20s, when I read an article by the Washington Post’s James Glassman reporting the death of a woman named Anne Scheiber. A low-paid IRS auditor, who was consistently denied promotions and never earned more than $4,000, a year, Scheiber parlayed her meager earnings of $5,000 upon retiring in 1944 into a $22 million fortune, which she donated to Yeshiva University upon her death at age 101. She lived modestly all those years, added to her stock holdings with her quite limited funds, let their value compound and found a worthy recipient to bequeath it to.

This story made an impression on me upon her passing in 1995, but not enough of one, because I did not do as she did. But I think the best part of this story is the fact she began her investing not in her 20s or 30s, but actually upon her retirement at age 51! That means it’s not too late for me (I’m 53), or for most investors. And the lesson here is that longevity is not inherently a blessing or a curse, but what you make of it. It behooves those fortunate enough to live in societies with increasing lifespans to turn longevity into an asset, as Anne Scheiber did, rather than treat it as a liability, as the Western lifestyle dictates.

And as for macro considerations such as Social Security and Medicare, the investment that compounds for societies is productive people, via natural population growth and immigration.

