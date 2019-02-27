Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - BGH Offers 10% Yield And Low Duration

The opportunities in closed-end funds over the last few months caught the eye of many investors. Most of these products are designed to provide a steady stream of income, usually on a monthly or quarterly basis, as opposed to the biannual payments provided by individual bonds. And this feature continues to attract market participants even when the overall market looks unstable.

Despite CEFs being mostly of interest to income investors, we have found our path to approach them as active traders and we are constantly monitoring them. As a testament to this, you will be kept up to date with Weekly Reviews such as the one below.

The Benchmark

On a weekly basis, the price of the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) rose by $0.19 and finished at $85.59 per share. In general, one uneventful week for the sector marked by relatively low daily volume compared to the previous trading sessions.

After the loud climbing in the first weeks of the year, now the high-yield closed-end funds seem switched to quiet mode. The environment in the sector indicates for returned appetite from the investors for riskier assets and seeking higher yields.

Source: Barchart, iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond iShares

I would like to spend some time covering several advantages of high-yield bonds and closed-end funds, which invest in this asset class. As the high-yield sector generally has a low correlation to other sectors of the fixed-income market, along with less sensitivity to interest rate risk, an allocation to high- yield bonds may provide portfolio diversification benefits. In addition, high-yield bond investments have historically offered similar returns to equity markets but with lower volatility.

Statistical Comparison and Spread Review of the Sector

High-yield bonds are typically evaluated on the difference between their yield and the yield on the US Treasury bond. High-yield spreads are used by investors and market analysts to evaluate the overall credit markets. Higher spreads indicate a higher default risk in junk bonds and can be a reflection of the overall corporate economy and/or a broader weakening of macroeconomic conditions.

On a weekly basis, we notice a slight decrease of 0.09 bps. Currently, the behavior of the high-yield closed-end funds and the narrowing of the spread signal for fewer concerns from the market participants about the credit risk.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts, US High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread and US High Yield Master II Effective Yield

Below, you can find a statistical comparison between HYG and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). As discussed, we observe a low correlation between the two sectors - it is only 0.13 points for the last 200-day period:

Source: Author's software

On the other hand, we have a statistical comparison between HYG and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). There's definitely a strong relationship between them.

Source: Author's software

The News

Source: Yahoo News, High Yield Closed-End Funds News

Over the past week, several funds from the sector announced their regular dividends:

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) $0.0594 with -$0.0004 change from the prior distribution.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) $0.1050 per share.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (HIO) $0.0290 per share with $0.0025 change from the prior distribution.

Western Asset High Income Fund II (HIX) $0.0460 per share with 0.0005 change from the prior distribution.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) $0.1482 per share.

Review of High-Yield CEFs

Weekly % Changes In The Sector

Source: CEFConnect.com

1. Lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above, we have the funds with the lowest Z-score from the sector. The purpose of this indicator is to show us how many times the discount/premium deviates from its mean for a specific period. By this criterion, we can figure out whether the fund is overpriced or undervalued.

We have only four funds with negative Z-score. In other words, it is almost impossible to find a statistical edge to include some of the high-yield closed-end funds as a potential "long" position to our portfolio.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund (CIK) continues to be one of the interesting funds from the sector. Last time, in our weekly article I reviewed it in more details as it has relatively low Z-score and one of the highest current yields. Over the past week, it was among the best performers as its price rose by 2.02% and its net asset value increased its value by 0.60%. However, its discount is still above 10.00% and I still see an upward potential for the price.

Source: CEFdata.com

Once again, I will mention that you can review the leader of the table Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (DHY) as a candidate for your portfolio. The closed-end fund still faces pressure from the dividend cut and can be bought at 7.45% discount and Z-score of -1.00 point.

2. Highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

On the other hand, I have plotted the funds which should be statistically overpriced. Only a bunch of participants are traded at negative Z-score but plenty of them have a statistical indicator above 1.00 point. So, for the traders and more active investors, the situation signals for a time to close a long position or to find a hedging reaction.

Most of the funds still have an attractive valuation based on their discount, so even with so high Z-scores, I will miss the opportunity to sell them. There is one outlier which is almost impossible to be ignored. Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) is traded at extraordinary Z-score of 5.40 points. I usually inform you that Barings Corporate Investors and Barings Participation Investors (MPV) pay dividends on a quarterly basis and have a relatively low average daily volume which involves a liquidity risk. Nevertheless, the Z-score of 5.40 points is a strong foundation to change my opinion and to review it as a "sell" candidate.

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average Z-score of the high-yield CEFs is 1.07 points. On a weekly basis, we find 0.31 bps increase of the average value. It is pretty interesting to notice the drastic change. At the end of December, we had -3.43 points average Z-score and now it is above 1.00 point.

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest Discount:

Source: CEFConnect.com

We do not find many statistical reasons to review the funds, but the spread between their prices and net asset values remains pretty widened. We do have ten closed-end funds from the sector with a discount of more than 10.00%. If you are planning to expand your portfolio with "long" positions, the ranking above is a strong starting point. The average discount/premium of the high- yield CEFs is -7.50%. Last time, the average spread between prices and net asset values was -8.29%.

The price of Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT) reported the biggest decrease over the past week. The change on a weekly basis was 1.36% while its net asset value reported a loss of 0.71%. My eye was caught by the fund because the management team decided to increase the dividend for February and the Z-score of the funds is still among the lowest in the sector. On top of that, the current yield of the fund is 9.31%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Highest Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Here, I am looking for potential "shorts" based on their premiums and statistical performance. The situation remains the same as we used to see it over the last months. The seeking of "sells" is still a challenging task, and the sample above proves it. Once again, MCI is the high-yield fund which deserves attention. On a weekly basis, the increase in the price was 6.60%. In case, the price continues its rally you can always use MPV as a hedging reaction. Currently, their prices are trading at more than four standard deviations.

Source: Author's software

Here is the full picture of the funds from the sector. Below, we have depicted their discount/premium and their Z-score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average return for the past five years is 4.80% for the sector. As you can see, the current yields on price and net asset value are higher than the historical ones. This fact can be easily explained by the sharp declines in the prices at the end of 2018.

As you see, DHY has one of the highest annualized return on net asset value and is among the funds with the highest current yield from the above table. The lowest Z-score accompanied by such a yield is definitely a reason to review it.

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Currently, the funds offer pretty attractive yields. One fund from the sector has yield more than 10.00%. The average yield on price for the sector is 8.24%, and the average yield on net asset value is 7.60%. The difference between the two values can be easily explained by the spread between the price and the net asset values of the funds.

Only two months ago, Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) and MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) offered yields above 11.00% but with the returning of the confidence in the credit quality environment reflected on the prices of the funds and they reported gains which respectively decreased the offered yields.

Source: CEFConnect.com

7. Lowest Effective Leverage:

Source: CEFConnect.com

We have two funds which are not leveraged and three which use leverage below 10%. The average leverage for the sector is 26.26%. Below, you can see the relationship between the effective leverage of the funds and their yield on net asset value.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Statistical Comparison and Potential Trades

Throughout the review, we figured out which is the fund which offers the highest current yield in the sector. I am talking about Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH). From a statistical point of view, I can not say that we find a statistical edge to review the fund but I see a lot of positives in the other metrics. Currently, the spread between the price and the net asset value is 7.03% which in line with the average value of the sector.

Data by YCharts

Investment Approach

Source: CEFConnect.com

The Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund seeks to generate as high a level of current income as we determine is consistent with capital preservation, and seeks capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The Fund expects to maintain a weighted average portfolio duration of three years or less and a weighted average portfolio maturity of five years or less.

Current Yield

Talking about the yields, we have already mentioned that only Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a current yield slightly above 10.00%. Respectively, the yield on the net asset value is 9.33%.

The current distribution is $0.1482, and it is paid on a monthly basis. A positive here is that the management team has already announced the amounts of the next dividends until the month of April. At all, BGH has one of the most stable dividend distributions in the sector.

Source: Yahoo News, High Yield Closed-End Funds News

Source: Cefanalyzer.com

Improving UNII Balance

Let us move to another important characteristic closely related to the distribution of the funds. The earnings coverage ratio is important just because it shows the possibility of a dividend cut. In our case, we do have a positive ratio of 108.37%.

The improving UNII/Share balance is another fact which should be taken into consideration when we are talking about the protection of the dividend. In combination with the earning coverage ratio, it is an important factor for the distributions.

Source: CEFdata.com

The Portfolio Quality

In terms of industry breakdown, besides 22.45% allocated to the "oil and gas" industry, the fund also has 13.83% weighting to "healthcare."

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

Most of the investments owned by this CEF are with rating "B" and the portfolio is constructed by issuers located globally, but 75.41% of the assets are located in the United States.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

Duration

Duration is a measure of the sensitivity of the price of a bond or other debt instrument to a change in interest rates. It is really important characteristics of the closed-end funds which invest in fixed income instruments. The duration of the portfolio of BGH is only 2.12 years which is one of the lowest in the sector.

Source: CEFdata.com

Below, you can find the comparison between iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund. The price correlation is 0.54 points for the last 400 days. In case you need a hedging reaction, you can use directly the benchmark of the sector or choose some of the funds with relatively high Z-scores.

Source: Author's software

Conclusion

The high-yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present. Most of the CEFs are trading at discounts, and it is difficult to find reasonable "short" candidates. On the other hand, many of the funds provide us with an attractive valuation to review them as potential "buy" candidates.

Based on the data that I have reviewed, BGH can be a potential addition to your portfolio.

Note: This article was originally published on Feb. 24, 2019, and as such, some figures and charts might not be entirely up to date.

