Top BDC Pick Yields 9.2%, Dividend Hike And 'Special Dividends' From Ares Capital

Despite being one of the best BDCs around, ARCC trades at attractive valuations.

A Little History

Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) IPO'd in 2004 and has consistently generated solid returns for investors. Since 2004, ARCC paid shareholders $20.21 per share in dividends, much more than its 'Initial Public Offering' IPO price of around $15.00. It also paid shareholders more than its current price of $17.40 a share. Unlike many other financial companies that stopped paying dividends or never saw their price recover, ARCC's conservative management quickly corrected operations after the 2008-09 financial crisis and continued to pay a high level of dividends. The dividend yield of ARCC based on its most recent closing price is at 9.2%. Note that ARCC issues 1099 tax forms (no K-1s).

The chart below shows the dividend history of ARCC since the IPO.

While Ares Capital did have to cut the dividend during the financial crisis, the cut was fairly modest. Recently, ARCC increased its dividend payment from $0.38 a share to $0.39 a share. It paid 2 quarters of dividends at the new rate and has just announced a dividend increase to $0.40 with the ex-dividend date on March 14.

Net Asset Value ("NAV") or Book Value per Share (as YCharts calls it) is also a very important metric for a BDC. That is the amount of money that is invested. If NAV is declining, income often follows. If income drops too much, dividends will have to be reduced. ARCC generally has had increasing NAV since its IPO. For investors, "NAV per share" is more relevant than total NAV because big acquisitions can make the total NAV look like it is growing while hiding the cost of issuing additional shares. For example, ARCC's purchase of American Capital, which closed in 2017, caused "NAV per share" to dip slightly, but NAV soon resumed great growth.

Business Model

The continuing decline in total number of US banks, combined with the declining market share of banks, has opened the door for alternative lenders such as BDC companies to fill the void that has been created. Companies like ARCC finance high yield transactions to smaller companies (small and medium-size businesses) which otherwise would not have access to such capital. ARCC is a leader in middle market direct lending with an $11.4 billion portfolio spread over 344 investments.

Source: November 2018 Investor Presentation

ARCC's portfolio consists primarily of first and second lien senior secured loans (75% of total portfolio) with mezzanine debt and equity in private companies, making a smaller contribution to the total investments. ARCC's portfolio has little or no exposure to risky investments such as Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLOs), or "Pay in Kind loans" (PIKs), which gives it a conservative risk profile. As of the end of Q3, there no longer appear to be any CLOs or PIK exposure.

Figure 1 Source Q4 Earnings Report

While it is diversified over many industries, its highest exposure is to healthcare and business services, which together make up around 40% (22% and 18%) of total assets. Consumer products companies make up an additional 8%.

The portfolio is well positioned by holding strongly performing assets with significant free cash flow. Its debt investments' typical range is from $30 million to $500 million each. Its portfolio of companies has an average yield of 9.3% and reported weighted average debt to EBITDA of 5.4 and 2.1 coverage as of Q4 2018. EBITDA in Q4 averages $99.0 million, a 6.57% increase from Q4 2017.

A Battle-Tested Company

Since inception in October of 2004, Ares Capital has experienced both good economic times and bad. Like many companies, its operations were tested by the financial crisis, but management responded with a disciplined and repeatable investment process that soon got the company back on track to providing long-term historic outperformance.

The company has paid dividends since 2005 and, even during the most severe financial crisis, continued to do so. In 2010, while some companies eliminated their dividends, ARCC still paid $1.40 for the year. Since 2012, annual dividends, which have from time to time included special dividends as well, have been above $1.50 per share a year. The latest declared regular dividend sets an annual rate of $1.60 for a yield of 9.2%. And, this doesn't include the special dividend of 2 cents a share that ARCC has declared for each quarter of 2019.

Since inception, ARCC has strongly outperformed the S&P 500 index, returning 320% to shareholders, or about 1.5 times the 203.6% returned by the S&P 500 index.

Outperformance Compared To Other BDCs

Since inception, ARCC has outperformed its BDC peer group and the high-yield asset class by a wide margin, generating average annual returns of 11.9%.

Source: November 2018 Investor Presentation

Since its IPO in 2004, ARCC has generated 5.5% per year more gains than its BDC peers and also significantly outperformed the high-yield loan sector as well. In the last 3 years, ARCC has still generated annual returns that are 3.7% per year better than its peers.

A Dividend Hike Plus 'Special Dividend' Was Just Announced!

ARCC has paid a consistent $1.52 dividend for most of the past 5 years. The last 2 dividend payments have been $0.39 a share. The great news is that ARCC just announced a dividend hike to $0.40 a share for the regular dividend, or a 2.5% dividend increase.

Wait, this is not all! ARCC also announced a 2 cent per quarter in special dividends that it intends to pay in 2019. Note that ARCC has consistently covered its dividend, helped by waiving management fees of $10 million per quarter for ten quarters following the ACAS acquisition, by payouts through core earnings and net realized gains.

Source: November 2018 Investor Presentation

We have referred to ARCC several times before as the Blue Chip of the BDC sector, and such a strong performance certainly warrants this label. What is the secret behind this consistent and outstanding performance?

Strong Active Management

The portfolio of ARCC earns a 10.3% investment yield which is 170 basis point premium to the 8.6% leveraged middle market yields. Since 2011, ARCC has had a consistently higher yield than such loans on average. In spite of the higher yield, ARCC management has kept its average non-accrual rate to 2.7%, way below the 5.1% default rate of high yield bonds.

Source: Q4 Earnings Report

The success of ARCC lies in a strong management that continuously monitors its loan investments and manages risky positions effectively.

Conservatively Managed Balance Sheet

With recent changes in the law, business development companies will be permitted to operate with up to two times debt to equity. While many BDC companies decided to take full advantage of the new permitted leverage, ARCC took a more conservative approach and has decided to use it moderately.

CFO Penni Roll said in their last quarter earnings release:

Going forward, we believe our modestly leveraged balance sheet supports our strong financial position and enhances our ability to invest opportunistically across varying market conditions

We like this conservative approach from management, and we expect them to use the addition leverage responsibly. This gives them the flexibility to take advantage of more opportunities.

The level of loans that are on a non-accrual basis is a very good indicator of the quality of a BDC company's loan and investment approval process. ARCC provides two versions of this metric, one based on the original cost and one based on the current fair value of the investment. The low rate of loans on non-accrual basis and the improvement in the rates are a good sign that ARCC has a process that produces good returns with low risk. We expect to see continued incremental improvement in these metrics.

A High Dividend Is Great, But Only If It's Safe

High dividends are only good if the company has the ability to keep paying them. So, how does one go about determining if a BDC has the ability to keep paying good dividends? The most reliable way for a BDC to get that cash is from NII (Net Investment Income) or DNII (Distributable NII).

Source: Earnings Presentation

This slide from the earnings presentation covers the 5 most recent quarters for Ares Capital. Besides the dividend paid in each quarter, it includes 2 important metrics: NII per share and NAV per share.

NII per share is important because it is the main source of cash to pay the dividend. Realized gains are also used to pay the dividend, and even sometimes to pay special dividends, but gains tend to vary a lot quarter to quarter. Note that NII has generally increased over the 5 quarters and that it has covered not less than 80% of any quarter's dividend. The NII for the current quarter exceeds the dividend payment by 9 cents, giving ARCC a good level of coverage.

Attractive Valuation

Investors who buy ARCC are buying into the largest BDC with a proven track record and reliable dividend distributions. ARCC is currently trading just a tiny 1.2% premium to its Net Asset Value. Investors tend to reward reliable dividend payers with higher prices as in the case of Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) which trades at a 60% premium to NAV. Note that MAIN and ARCC have fairly similar NAV yields (and very similar portfolios), but ARCC trades at a much cheaper valuation.

Price Target - 6% Upside Potential

We like MAIN as an investment too, but the relative valuation of ARCC and MAIN does not make much sense, given that ARCC trades at a valuation that is 57% cheaper. Now that ARCC is starting to follow the path of MAIN by hiking the dividends, we believe that the valuation gap will narrow.

1 - Short-term Price Target: Based on the latest data from the Wall Street Journal, there were 17 analysts who cover the stock with a BUY RATING an average consensus price target of $18.41 per share, suggesting a ~ 6% short-term upside potential from the current price (source: wsj.com).

2 - Long-Term Price Target: Another way to determine a price target is to determine a required minimum yield and determine a price from that and the current dividend payment. Given the lower risks of investing in ARCC and the potential of this company, an 8.0% yield is a reasonable one. At an 8% yield, ARCC would still be much cheaper than MAIN which trades at a yield of 6%, so such a target yield is achievable. With the current dividend annualized at $1.60/share, this produces a price of $20 per share for ARCC or a 15% upside from the current price.

ARCC presents a great opportunity at the current price with a 9.2% dividend yield and an upside potential between 6% and 15%. And, this does not take into account the 8 cents (2 cents each of the next 4 quarterly payments) that ARCC has declared it will pay out in a special dividend.

Risks

The biggest risk to any business development company is that the companies it has loaned money to will have some difficulty repaying the loans in the future. Such a risk could increase in case the U.S. economy sees a significant slowdown. While Ares Capital is currently benefiting from a very low level of loans on non-accrual basis, an economic slowdown could hamper the ability of its investment companies to repay the loans. As a mitigating factor, ARCC has a history of low accrual rates which provide evidence this management has selected companies that will have few problems. With management being so experienced, it's also likely that problems will be spotted early and resolved before any repayment problems develop.

The Special Dividends

Source: Earnings Presentation

The above slide is from the Q4 earnings presentation and shows the history of dividend payments over the last 5 years for ARCC. It also shows the additional or "special dividends" that ARCC has paid in the past.

But the most important item, which could easily be over-looked, is circled in green. ARCC has some $0.76 (down from $0.84) a share of income that it didn't distribute from last year. As a BDC, Ares Capital is required to pay out the lion's share of its taxable income so that it can maintain its status and mostly pay no taxes. The excess funds that are carried forward help protect the regular dividend and are also the source of special dividends. The special dividend of 2 cents each quarter in 2019 will help reduce that extra cash.

Between the increase in the regular dividend to 40 cents a quarter and the special dividend of 2 cents a quarter, ARCC will distribute 14 cents per share more than it did in 2018 (if they don't raise the regular dividend again). That should help reduce the excess taxable income amount that it needs to distribute to shareholders.

Insiders Are Buying, Buyback Program In Place

In our last report on ARCC posted on November 10, 2018, we noted that several insiders and directors where buying ARCC shares. Since our last article, several insiders continue to buy, including CEO Deever R. Kipp who purchased 50,000 shares for a value of $800,000 in December 2018. I always like it when insiders buy their own share, and the recent purchase by the CEO is a significant amount and a vote of confidence for this company.

Note that ARCC has also extended its $300 million share repurchase program to February 28, 2019. This creates a natural support for the share price as management has shown willingness to use this program in the past.

Bottom Line

Ares Capital is one of the largest BDCs and one of the few which has consistently increased its NAV per share. Launched in 2004, it survived the financial crisis with only a minimal cut to the dividend. This is a true battle tested BDC. No wonder, this company is often referred to as the "Blue Chip" of the BDC sector. It is surprising that, despite doing so well, paying a good dividend, and growing NAV, it still trades at attractive valuations, near its NAV. This makes for a very juicy yield of 9.2% in addition to a price that is a good value.

Investors building a dividend focused portfolio should look closely at taking advantage of the opportunity. Buying before the ex-dividend date of March 14, 2019, will entitle an investor to both the regular quarterly dividend of 40 cents, and also the first 2 cent installment of the special dividend. But these advantages are really "icing on the cake". The real reason to invest in ARCC is the long-term solid track record it has established of paying dividends through thick and thin. ARCC is a Strong Buy at the current price and should be a core holding for income investors who wish to buy and hold for the long term.

