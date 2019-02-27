It's Too Early In The Cycle To Buy Lam Research At These Levels

Revenue set to contract by $490m and operating margins by 5% for the March quarter. Management expects declines to continue.

Revenue model indicates that it's too early to buy Lam shares. You would do better waiting a few quarters before investing.

Thesis:

Lam Research's (NASDAQ:LRCX) stock could see selling pressure once again as we continue to be amid a cycle. However, heading out just a few quarters shows us that Lam's revenue can return to growth in 2019.

Pressure persists, but sales will eventually recover

It's no secret that the chip sector has been in decline. Lam's stock price took a beating in 2018 and hasn't quite fully recovered.

Data by YCharts

The model below prices in subsequent declines in sales and gross margins - in line with guidance, of course. The revenue model additionally includes industry expectations.

From data supplied by management, we can assume a gross profit of ~$4.53bln for 2019. Compared to last year, this is a decrease of -4.64%. We should expect to see weak sales in the next few quarters; in line with capex spending decreases throughout sector.

In the model, you can see that revenue starts to pick up in the December 2019 quarter and subsequently, continues to grow. The model ends in December 2020 at $2.84bln. This is higher than we are today, though lower than we have been. Predicting out further than 2020 can be tricky given the capex reduction environment we are in.

Source: company data, model by author

In the June quarter, the model implies that we could achieve ~$2.3bln in revenue. It's clear that Lam investors are heavily focused on sales over anything else. Despite Lam's huge buyback program, investors are still revenue orientated. And it's the June quarter that the model assumes declines will cease. The majority of revenue currently comes from Japan, China, and Korea. As the Asian regions continue to drive most of Lam sales, it's wise to keep an eye on the US-China trade talks.

Region Revenue Japan 27% China 25% Korea 17% Taiwan 14% Southeast Asia 7% United States 5% Europe 5%

Source: LRCX 10-Q - Seeking Alpha

But could China be a future problem?

Taiwan semiconductor engineers have recently expressed concern that China will use funds to prop up the Chinese semiconductor sector in light of trade tensions. Engineers at the firm suggest that China will expand its chip sector to get around US restrictions.

Most chip-making companies are Chinese these days, and the industry is controlled by a few; who have enormous amounts of cash. With US restrictions, it's harder for US companies to do business with China.

The Chinese market heavily influences Lam's revenue, any development toward a "Made in China" policy - in retaliation to the US - would have severe impacts on Lam's growth.

IC ("Integrated Circuit") production has been forecast to explode in China over the next ten years, IC insights report. China is a leading consumer of IC, and the government plans to increase domestic production. China announced that they are investing $160 billion plus in the project.

If China steps up production in Lam's area, we could see Lam's share of China sales decrease.

Downgrades have been muted in 2019; Lam recovers some losses

Throughout 2018, Lam's stock price took a beating. Declining by almost 50%. The main reason for this was the volume of sector downgrades. Lam had great numbers and was buying back a great number of shares, but downgrades hit the company hard. We are still early in 2019, the downgrade issue has passed - or at least for now. Most analysts have switched to BUY ratings from HOLD, and the company still has a considerable amount of strong buy ratings.

Analysts seem to be waiting to see how the cyclical issues play out. The stock is priced roughly where analysts have forecast. We need to hit the bottom of the cycle before Lam is a stable investment again.

Source: StockRover

Large-cap chip stocks cut spending

Data by YCharts

Capex to revenue: (AMD) (INTC) (MU) (AMAT)

Analysts have been pointing out that large chip companies are reducing capex spending; this will inevitably reduce Lam's revenue.

However, the numbers we get from Lam show the company has been delivering growth despite 2018 capex cutbacks.

In 2018, it was Lam's stock that took a hit, not the income statement. In 2019, I worry that we will see the income statement take a hit, then recovering towards Q4-2019.

The only thing I will be following now is guidance. Lam's numbers are in line with guidance regularly. We know that the market prices in ~12 months of expected data. We have to assume that this is still true going forward; investors will be focusing on guided numbers. Management said this about the next quarter:

We are expecting revenue of $2,400,000,000 plus or minus a $150 million. We're forecasting gross margin of 44.5% plus or minus one percentage point. Gross margins will decline sequentially due to customer concentration, product mix and lower factory volumes. And as I just mentioned, as we sit here today, we expect the gross margin percentage will be at a low point in March relative to the rest of calendar year 2019. We're forecasting operating margins of 25% plus or minus one percentage point. And finally, earnings per share of $3.40 plus or minus $0.20 based on the share count of approximately 159 million shares. - Lam Research

We can see that management is reducing growth estimates for 2019. Compared to the same quarter in 2018, the company is saying that revenue will contract by $490m and operating margins by 5%. Seems no big deal? Well, this would show that analyst's downside targets and trends are coming true. The stock took a beating last year due to downgrades. Could we see the same flood of downgrades once again? If guidance continues to show that YoY numbers are declining, we could.

An alternative valuation method

Data by YCharts

Using correlation analysis from the two data points, the stock price and quarterly revenue, we can project a reasonable share price target. This method should not be used as a sole valuation approach, though it should complement other analysis conducted.

Using an average PS ratio of 3 and a 2020E RPS ("revenue per share") number of 70.38, we get a share price of $211.14. Implying ~17% upside 2019-2020. For some investors, this simply would not be worth the risk with the equity risk premium only being low.

Data by YCharts

Final note

Buying into Lam now would be risky. The revenue model shows that we could potentially exit the cycle in late 2019. But other factors such as China's move to prop up the Chinese semiconductor sector or the US-China Trade relations should be seriously considered.

I will be keeping an eye on Lam and buying in the $140-150 range.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LRCX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.