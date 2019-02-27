Understanding The Drivers Of The Latest Central Bank Policy Shift

With the S&P 500 having recorded the best January since 1987 and Dow Jones closing higher for nine consecutive weeks, which had not occurred since 1995 and represents the best record for the start of the year since 1964, it is worth reflecting on the main driving force fueling this rally. Even though interest rates are generally close to historically low levels, the ongoing market rebound is in large part underpinned by market expectations that most of the world's systemically important central banks will abandon their aggressive tightening plans in favor of a more dovish approach.

Indeed, the recent narrative shift by both the Federal Reserve and the ECB has translated into drastically lower interest rate expectations in tandem with a furious rally in equities to start the new year. Yet, it remains an open question how far the Fed is willing to stray from its set path of two rate hikes in 2019.

Undeniably, the U.S. economy continues to outperform, and this represents a key factor that will determine future interest rate policy and subsequently stock performance. Nonetheless, there are other forces at work that could influence the actual rate hike path. The Fed's response to the last spike in market volatility signals that policymakers would be unwilling to follow through with the planned rate increases in the face of increasing threats to market stability.

One crucial factor that will impact central banks decisionmaking in coming months relates to the persistent phenomenon of growth divergence between the U.S. economy and the rest of the world. This highlights a striking contrast compared to the previous period when market participants had built expectations of sustained global growth. The recent slowdown has become more noticeable in Europe, and existing momentum points to the downside due to the unfavorable set of political complications, many of which essentially constitute major tail risks not only for EU growth and cohesion but also for global economic activity.

Chief among the political headwinds that could manifest into a destabilizing financial crisis remains the uncertainty surrounding the final Brexit outcome. With the region's four largest economies already struggling, the fragility of the Eurozone has become more pronounced and its ability to absorb significant –external or internal – shocks has diminished. As such, complacency is unwarranted and the ECB is in the process of materially revising its policy path.

Similarly, the economic outlook for the British economy is bleak. The Bank of England already downgraded the projected pace of growth for 2019 to its lowest level in the past decade.The pace of declining investments and consumption have triggered worries that growth will weaken more than previously estimated. It goes without saying that a disorderly Brexit would dramatically exacerbate this phenomenon. Nonetheless, recent developments indicate that a second referendum is still quite possible, and that would likely translate into avoiding Brexit altogether.

Meanwhile, economic deceleration in China persists, as demonstrated by the ongoing decline in domestic PMIs. Despite exceptional liquidity measures by the Bank of China, a rebound in growth remains elusive. Even worse, the lack of effectiveness of these unorthodox and inherently risky central bank tools undermines future financial stability, while the probability of substantial collateral damage and unintended consequences down the road continues to increase. With that said, it is reasonable to expect a successful outcome in the volatile trade negotiations between U.S. and China, and this narrative is behind the stellar performance of Chinese stocks in 2019. However, even such a positive step would in all likelihood have limited scope, leaving many of China’s structural challenges unresolved.

Conversely, the U.S. economy remains on a firm footing, as illustrated by January's solid employment report, which included credible evidence of a notable pickup in productivity. The recent strength in the labor market is surprising given the government shutdown and underscores the newfound resilience in the U.S. growth engine. This is consequential and could play a critical role in the Fed's policy decisions, and it is in line with robust corporate earnings, primarily driven by lower taxes and revitalized business investment. Yet, a solid argument that supports the case for policymakers to adopt a more dovish stance is centered on the relatively tame inflationary pressures that remain significantly lower than what many economists had feared as a result of the tax legislation and its implications. This should not be surprising, because as long as wage growth remains subdued, the inflation genie will stay firmly in the bottle.

In this context, most major central banks would be inclined to err on the side of caution, absent major breakthroughs in key areas. For instance, a convincing agreement in the trade negotiations between China and the U.S. could spark a broad-based rally in risky assets and underpin market sentiment to levels that might force policymakers to rethink their overall approach. Still, this scenario would also require a feasible but quite unlikely confluence of numerous concrete steps in addressing the secular challenges that currently impede growth in most advanced economies.

Without this necessary progress, a durable rebound in risk appetite and subsequently in asset prices will not be attainable. Besides, central banks will undoubtedly be eager to avoid another potentially disruptive flip-flop that could result in heightened market uncertainty and increased volatility. This is crucial and partly explains why equity investors are becoming increasingly optimistic.

