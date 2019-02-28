Wheat Falls - The Writing Was On The Wall In The KCBT-CBOT Spread

When someone asks me which commodity is the most sensitive to global political trends, my answer often comes as a surprise. Many market participants would answer that crude oil is highly political because more than half of the world's reserves of the energy commodity reside in the most turbulent region on earth, the Middle East.

While I would never discount the political nature of the oil market, as a student of history it has been the price and availability of bread that had brought down more governments and caused more unrest than any other product. The French revolution led to beheadings, as bread became scarce and hungry people demanded political change. More recently, the Arab Spring in 2010 began as bread riots in Tunisia and Egypt led to sweeping political shifts across North Africa and the Middle East.

The primary ingredient in bread is flour made of wheat. Therefore, my answer to the question about commodities and politics is always the same. Wheat is by far the most political commodity when it comes to a historical perspective. While the United States is the world's leading producer and exporter of corn and soybeans, it is only one of many producers of wheat. Wheat production occurs all over the world as the production of the agricultural commodity is a matter of national security for most nations. Over the course of history, feeding people is a requirement for leaders to hold onto the reins of power. The Teucrium Wheat ETF product (WEAT) does an excellent job replicating the price action in the CBOT wheat futures market and is an alternative to the highly leveraged and volatility futures arena for investors and traders.

The price of CBOT wheat falls to its lowest level of 2019

We are now only weeks away from the 2019 planting season for crops in the northern hemisphere, but the price of wheat has begun to decline in anticipation of ample supplies to feed the world. The supply problems from 2008 and 2012 when the price of CBOT wheat rose to highs at over $13 and over $9, respectively, have long faded into the market's rearview mirror. Over the past week, the price of CBOT wheat futures dropped to a new low for this year.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the price of wheat reached a low at $4.5625 per bushel on the expiring March futures contract this week. Critical support for the grain stands at the mid-September 2018 low at $4.73. Both price momentum and relative strength indicators are pointing lower and are entering oversold territory. Open interest has been steady at the 450,000 to 470,000 contract level since early January.

The price of wheat fell from a high at just over the $5.30 per bushel level this year, but the writing was on the wall for the grain.

KCBT wheat tends to trade at a premium to CBOT wheat

CBOT soft red winter wheat is the most actively traded wheat futures contract in the United States with the highest level of both volume and open interest. However, most US bread manufacturers and wheat consumers price their requirements using the KCBT hard red winter wheat futures contract.

Over the long term, KCBT wheat has tended to trade at a 20 to 30 cents premium to CBOT wheat. During bull market periods, the premium for the KCBT futures rose to over $1 per bushel, but in bear markets, it declined to a discount. As of Wednesday, February 27, KCBT March futures were trading at a 25.50 cents discount to the CBOT March futures. In May, the KCBT discount stood at 22.50 cents, and in September, which is the harvest month for wheat, KCBT futures were 16 cents less expensive than the CBOT futures.

The weakness in the hard red winter wheat compared to the soft red winter wheat was a sign that the price of the grain was heading lower and below $5 per bushel. However, since that has occurred, there are signs that the discount for KCBT wheat is decreasing.

Consumers are hand-to-mouth in wheat

Since many consumers in the US price their wheat using the KCBT price, the current discount under CBOT wheat is a sign that they are purchasing requirements on a hand-to-mouth basis and not hedging or locking in future prices via the exchanges.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart highlights, the price of wheat has been in a bearish trend since the last significant peak that came in 2012 when the price reached a high at $9.4725 per bushel. At that time, the price of KCBT wheat rose to over the $10 level and its premium was more than $1 per bushel.

Consumers tend to panic when prices rise because of weather-related events. Drought conditions in 2008 and 2012 caused many consumers to rush to the futures markets to lock in future prices and to source the grain, but the fear that drove them dissipated with falling prices since the last scare in 2012.

The discount in KCBT wheat futures is a sign that consumers have no desire to hedge and are buying their grain as needed. While the level of the spread is bearish for the short term and led to the recent decline below $5 in the March CBOT futures contract, consumers are taking a leap of faith when it comes to the 2019 crop.

Selling may be a bit too early in the wheat market

The planting season for the 2019 wheat crop in the northern hemisphere will get underway in the coming weeks as the snow melts and acreage is prepped for the growing and harvest seasons that are ahead. However, the primary factor when it comes to the size of this year's crop will be the weather. If Mother Nature decides that drought conditions will prevail over the coming months in critical growing regions, watch out on the upside.

Each year, the world's population has been growing. At the turn of this century, there were around six billion inhabitants of our planet. Today, that number stands at over 7.5 billion and that means that the addressable market for wheat has grown by 25% in less than two decades. While the USDA reported close to record inventory levels over recent months, they have also highlighted that demand for the primary ingredient in bread is an ever-increasing factor. Moreover, wheat loses its protein value over time. Therefore, the surplus of past years does not take the pressure off producers to grow more wheat each year to satisfy the growing world demand.

The price of wheat fell last week as the market expects 2019 to be another year of bumper crops around the globe and inventories to rise to record levels without any problems when it comes to availability. With March only beginning at the end of this week, I would argue that the wheat market is taking more than a little leap of faith by sending the price to its current level.

WEAT moves lower setting up an opportunity for the coming months

The fund summary for the Teucrium Wheat ETF product states:

The investment seeks to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares NAV reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective primarily by investing in Wheat Interests such that daily changes in the funds NAV are expected to closely track the changes in the benchmark.

The most recent top holdings include three actively traded CBOT wheat futures contracts.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Source: CQG

As the chart dating back to 2011 illustrates, WEAT has traded from a low at $5.41 to a high at $25.94 over the past eight years. At $5.48 on Wednesday, February 27, the ETF is at its low.

The weakness in the ETF is a function of the cost of rolling futures positions from one month to the next in contango, which is a cost as the deferred prices are higher than the nearby prices. Additionally, the expense ratio eats away at the value of the ETF. However, a sharp rise in the price of wheat in the coming weeks and months that results from an unexpected weather event would push the price of WEAT higher.

The WEAT ETF has net assets of $57.1 million and trades an average of over 113,000 shares each day. With the 2019 crop year not even underway in many of the critical growing regions of the world, the recent decline in the price of wheat could be an opportunity. Risk-reward favors wheat at under $5 per bushel and the WEAT ETF is at its long-term low.

Keep an eye on the KCBT-CBOT wheat spread, if the discount begins to decline significantly, it could be a sign that buyers are coming back to the wheat market at the current price which is a bargain given the uncertainty of the coming crop year.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls, directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.