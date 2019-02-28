Watch Out - Platinum Is Looking Sexy

Platinum has been a dog for years. The rarest precious metal slipped to a discount under gold a half-decade ago, and it has not looked back. The metal that once went by the nickname as "rich man's gold" traded as low as $500 below the price of the yellow metal over recent weeks.

American Express and many other credit card companies continue to value their platinum card higher than their gold cards, but the fact is that platinum has been anything but a cherished precious metal. In 2017, the price slipped to a discount to palladium for the first time since 2001. In 2019, platinum traded to the lowest level against palladium in modern history at over a $650 discount.

Despite its higher resistance to heat, higher density, and value as an investment metal and uses in jewelry, the price action in the platinum market had sent the metal to the dog pound in the precious metals sector. In 2018, platinum traded to its lowest price since 2003. In 2019, it continued to flirt with levels below $800 per ounce. However, since its last trip below that level, platinum has displayed signs of life. A massive recovery that could shock the precious metals sector is long overdue when it comes to the price of platinum, and there are some signs that platinum could be ready to make a move.

A new high for 2019

It was not long ago that platinum last traded below the $800 per ounce level on the nearby April NYMEX futures contract. On February 14, the price traded to a low at $780.90 per ounce which was not far from the lowest level since 2003 at $755.70 in mid-August of 2018.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of April platinum futures highlights, the price has been making great strides on the upside since mid-February. April platinum is approaching the first level of critical resistance which is at the November 7 peak at $885.50 per ounce. From a longer-term perspective, platinum is attempting to end its bearish price pattern that has been in place for many years.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart illustrates, price momentum is threatening to cross higher from an oversold condition.

Platinum mines in South Africa have closed down higher cost production in response to the low level of market prices in a sign that the precious metal is at or close to the bottom end of its pricing cycle.

Meanwhile, other precious metals markets have been flashing warning signs that platinum had declined to a price level that was unsustainable.

Gold said platinum was going higher

Platinum has traded at a discount to gold since 2014 and is no longer rich man's gold. While platinum fell to its lowest level since 2003 in mid-August of 2018, gold declined, but it did not reach its low and critical level of technical support at the 2015 bottom at $1046.20 per ounce.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart of COMEX gold futures shows that the price dipped to a low at $1161.40 where it found a higher bottom. Since then, the price of the yellow metal has made higher lows and higher highs, and at the end of February, gold has posted a gain over the last five consecutive months. While gold is the "go-to" investment metal, platinum has a history as a precious metal that is a store of value. On February 27, gold was still trading at around a $455 premium to platinum which tells us that platinum is historically inexpensive compared to the yellow metal.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart of the price of platinum minus the price of gold dating back to the mid-1970s shows that platinum remains near its low against gold. When it comes to the relationship between the two metals, platinum offers a compelling value proposition at its current price differential to gold. The price action in the gold market is a sign that platinum is bound to recover.

Palladium said platinum was going higher

Palladium is another platinum group metal. While gold and platinum are both precious metals, platinum's relationship with palladium is even closer. Given their similar characteristics, platinum and palladium can serve as substitutes for one and other when it comes to industrial applications.

The palladium market has been on fire. The metal found a higher bottom in early 2016 at $451.50 per ounce, and it has not looked back since that low.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart shows, the price of palladium rose steadily in 2017 and 2018. In 2019, it has gone parabolic. The most recent high came on February 27 at $1530.20 per ounce.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart of platinum minus palladium displays that platinum is at an all-time modern-day low against its cousin. At a $631 discount, platinum provides a compelling alternative to palladium for industrial consumers. At the turn of this century, platinum traded to a $344.20 discount to the price of palladium. By 2008, the fortunes for the metals reversed as platinum moved to an over $1600 premium to palladium. Today, the value proposition for platinum is enhanced by its discount to the other leading platinum group metal.

Rhodium said platinum was going higher

While gold and palladium trade on the COMEX and NYMEX divisions of the CME, rhodium is a platinum group metal that only trades in the physical market. However, rhodium is also a metal that can be interchangeable with platinum and palladium when it comes to industrial applications.

Rhodium is a byproduct of primary platinum output in South Africa. Declining platinum production has caused a shortage in the rhodium market. As of February 27, the price of rhodium was trading at $2540/$2690 per ounce. The width of the bid/offer spread represents the limited liquidity in the physical rhodium market.

Source: Kitco

As the chart shows, the price of rhodium has appreciated from a low at around $600 per ounce in 2016 to its current level at over $2500 per ounce.

Gold, palladium, and rhodium have been screaming that the price of platinum is too cheap. The bottom line is that a significant recovery, perhaps of epic proportions, is long overdue in the platinum market.

PPLT to ride a long overdue wave

The most liquid ETF product in the platinum market is the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) with net assets of $540.3 million and an average of 88,877 shares trading each day. The ETF holds 100% of its net assets in physical platinum bullion, according to its fund summary.

The price of April platinum futures rose from $780.90 on February 14 to its most recent high at $876.80 on February 27, a rise of 12.3%.

Source: Barchart

As the chart of the price performance of PPLT shows, the price of the ETF rose from $73.88 in mid-February to a high at $82.68 on February 27, an increase in the value of 11.9%. PPLT did a reasonable job replicating the price action in the platinum futures market over the period.

Platinum is looking sexy these days, and the price action in gold, palladium, and rhodium are not just signaling, but screaming, that the price is going a lot higher sooner rather than later.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.