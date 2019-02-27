On The Eve Of Dsuvia Launch, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Remains Undervalued

In the coming months, initial launch results should indicate the sales potential for Dsuvia and the AcelRx pipeline indications, driving the stock higher.

We believe the current opioid crisis has made investors cautious about the introduction of a new opioid drug, despite its advantages, access restrictions, and abuse deterrent features.

We believe Dsuvia is an improvement over intravenous morphine in providing faster pain relief, better safety, and cost benefits for the Emergency Room facilities.

AcelRx is launching Dsuvia, its sublingual version of sufentanil for use in acute pain relief in medically supervised settings, such as hospital Emergency Rooms.

AcelRx Still Gets Little Valuation For Dsuvia

AcelRx is ready to launch Dsuvia, its proprietary sublingual formulation of sufentanil. Dsuvia was developed to be a safer, faster-acting opioid alternative to intravenous morphine for acute pain in hospital settings. It relives pain faster than morphine, has a well-defined period of efficacy, and an abuse resistant formulation. Dsuvia was designed to be administered without the necessary equipment and set up time for intravenous morphine, reducing time to relief for the patient and shortening treatment times in the Emergency Room. The reduction in equipment and increased turnover of ER facilities are both financial benefits for the ER.

With clinical benefits for the patient, improved ER utilization, and cost benefits for the facility, one might think AcelRx stock would trade on expectations of rapid adoption and sales. However, we believe that news stories about the national opioid crisis and State Attorneys General lawsuits against drug manufacturers has keep investors away from ACRX. Ironically, we believe Dsuvia can help reduce the opioid problem rather than contribute to it.

Background: What is Dsuvia?

On November 2, 2018 AcelRx received FDA approval for Dsuvia, its sublingual formulation of sufentanil that was developed to overcome the problems of administering morphine in emergency settings. It can only be distributed to certified emergency care facilities for administration by medical personnel. It will not be available through retail pharmacies for self-administration by the patient. These requirements are intended to prevent any improper access, use, or abuse.

Dsuvia is a small tablet containing a proprietary formulation of sufentanil, a strong opioid. It is delivered with an applicator by medical personnel directly into the patient’s mouth, where it dissolves under their tongue. It does not need to be injected or administered intravenously. This sublingual route of gives a fast onset of action, then its fast elimination provides a well-defined period of relief without lingering effects. As a prepackaged dose, it avoids the risk of the dosing errors that cause side effects associated with many pain drugs.

Exhibit 1: Dsuvia Is Packaged With Its Administration Device Dsuvia arrives in a sealed pouch containing an administration device to deliver a small sublingual sufentanil tablet. To administer, an emergency medical caregiver places the tip in the patient’s mouth and releases the tablet to the sublingual space under the tongue. An adhesive on the tablet helps keep it in place while it dissolves. The formulation is not orally available, and will not have any effect if swallowed.

Source: AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dsuvia Has An Abuse Resistant Formulation

Both the FDA and AcelRx were highly aware of the opioid crisis years before it made headlines in the general media. Reports of side effects, addiction, and abuse of long-acting pain relief drugs prompted the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and the FDA to take a series of actions to reduce the supply of opioids in the marketplace and place prescribing doctors under greater scrutiny.

The restrictions on opioid drugs lead to several unintended consequences. Most well-known is that addicts who could not get legal drugs through their doctors turned to heroin, causing overdoses and increased crime. Heroin is often diluted with other substances, including inert ingredients to increase its volume or fentanyl to increase its potency. This has made street-heroine purity highly unpredictable, causing widespread overdosing and making the opioid crisis worse.

Another unintended consequence is that the restrictions have caused a shortage of opioid drugs for the patients that need them. Manufacturers facing DEA production limits have focused on the more profitable oral opioids rather than the lower-margin injectable ones. This has limited the supply of hospital administered pain medications for patients with cancer and acute trauma. We believe Dsuvia can help reduce the shortage of hospital-administered opioids.

Still, media reports focused the generic sufentanil’s higher potency and the existing problems with drugs like OxyContin. These stories were often based on use in outpatient setting where opioids were dispensed for at-home use, ignoring Dsuvia’s tightly restricted distribution to hospitals for administration by medical personnel. Some questioned the approval of a drug ten times stronger than fentanyl, and questioned whether it should be released to the public at all. The public perception of new opioids is, not surprisingly, very negative.

Dsuvia Was Designed To Prevent Abuse It is important to emphasize that Dsuvia is approved for administration by doctors or medical personnel in hospitals, surgical centers, or emergency rooms. Distribution is limited to Health Care facilities with certified Risk Evaluation and Management Strategies (REMS). It will not be dispensed through retail pharmacies and will not be available to individuals.

Dsuvia was formulated to reach the blood stream after dissolving in saliva and being absorbed through the sublingual mucosa (tissue under the tongue). It has little bioavailability by other routes, making it ineffective if swallowed, snorted, or crushed. Dsuvia is packaged in a single-use administration device that looks similar to a syringe, avoiding intravenous equipment and supplies needed for other drugs. These features should make Dsuvia a fast-acting, easy to administer, safer alternative to morphine.

We See Several Factors That Could Lead To Dsuvia’s Adoption

Fast Action of Its Sublingual Sufentanil Formulation AcelRx selected sufentanil as the active compound due to its fast action in relieving pain. Clinical data show pain relief begins about 15 minutes after administration, reaches its peak activity in just 50 to 60 minutes, and last for about 3 hours. This gives a well-defined window of efficacy with few side effects.

Simple to Administer, No Equipment Required As shown in the photo above, Dsuvia arrives with the tablet pre-loaded into its syringe-like administration device. To administer, the patient opens their mouth and the medical personnel (ER doctors, nurses, EMTs) place the administration device so the tablet drops under the tongue. The tablet has an adhesive on one side that keeps in under the tongue during the 6 minutes it takes to dissolve. Dsuvia’s proprietary formulation is not absorbed through the GI tract so it would not cause overdose even if swallowed.

Comparison With IV Morphine When the decision to administer intravenous morphine is made in the treatment area, the necessary equipment and personnel to set it up are needed. A study estimating the cost of items like IV poles, disposable supplies, and time for medical personnel to complete the administration have been estimated at $145 for IV morphine. We expect Dsuvia pricing to produce a cost savings to the hospital compared with IV administration.

Exhibit 2: The Cost of IV Morphine and Supplies The cost setting up an intravenous line to deliver morphine is estimated at $145 per patient. This includes the drug, the tubing, pump and supplies.

Source: AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Faster Relief Benefits Patients and Hospitals According to a 2017 study by Witting et al., the average time from a decision to administer intravenous morphine to set up the intravenous drip is about 64 minutes. If addition techniques (ultrasound guidance or external jugular vein guidance) are needed, the time increases to about 199 minutes. For the patient, this means waiting in acute pain. For the ER facility, the treatment time is extended and fewer patients can be treated. Dsuvia’s shorter time to administration means faster relief for the patient, shorter treatment times, and higher utilization rates for the facility.

Exhibit 3: IV Access Delays Treatment in the Emergency Department

Source: AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

As the delivery of emergency medical services changes with the health care environment, the number of emergency rooms has been steadily decreasing. At the same time, the number of emergency room visits has been increasing. Dsuiva’s shortening of the patient treatment time improves turnover rates of the treatment areas and allows the facility to treat more patients. This helps patients get the care they need, shortens waiting time for new arrivals, and increases revenue for the facility. These factors are a benefit for both patients and providers.

Exhibit 4: Fewer Emergency Rooms, But Increasing Patient Visits As the health care delivery marketplace changes, the number of emergency departments are decreasing while the number of patient visits is increasing. We believe this increases the need for more efficient utilization of the available treatment areas.

Source: AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Intravenous Opioids Are Used Extensively For Emergency Treatment

Out of an estimated 112 million emergency room visits, 51 million patients are in moderate-to-severe pain. Of these, 33 million are given an opioid pain reliever. About 18 million of these patients are given the opioid through an intravenous line only while in the ER facility. We see these patients as the initial market for Dsuvia. Outpatient surgery patients could add another 11 million patients, although we expect the company to focus on the emergency room patients in 2019-20.

Out of an estimated 5,500 potential hospitals in the potential market, an estimated 3,000 have the emergency treatment facility volume and outpatient surgery volume that meet AcelRx’s criteria for the initial launch efforts. About 1,260 have the right access and history of early adoption. These represent about 70% of the potential opportunity, and have been selected for the company’s initial launch efforts.

Conclusion: Although AcelRx has a drug that can improve patient care and reduce ER costs, we believe its stock has not factored in the large market for Dsuvia. We believe investors have avoided the stock due to its incorrect association with the opioid crisis and uncertainties about its launch.

We expect the Dsuvia launch in late February 2019, with nominal sales in 1H19 as the company makes its first introductions. We consider indicators such as initial interest and numbers of ordering customers to be lead indicators for the second half. Consensus revenue estimates are for about $8 million in 2019, but we will be watching hospital formulary listings and CMS reimbursement status as indicators of both its 2020 sales its long-term potential.

In addition to the Dsuvia launch, the company plans to resubmit a New Drug Application (NDA) for Zalviso, a version of sublingual sufentanil for use with a patient controlled administration (PCA) device. Zalviso combines an electronic device with refillable cartridges would be an improvement over the intravenous administration of opioids currently in use. We see Zalviso as a follow-on product that can leverage the adoption of Dsuvia, potentially adding about 10 million hospitalized patients receiving intravenous opioids for pain. The FDA filing for Zalviso is expected during 1H19.

The company stated in December 2018 that it had about $116 million in cash, including equity sales after September 30, 2018. This leaves about $110 million in current valuation for Dsuvia. The company has given guidance for a loss of about $12 - $15 million for 4Q18, or about $48 million for FY2018. After allowing for investments for marketing in 1H19, we believe the company has enough cash at least through the end of 2020.

While we believe Dsuvia and Zalviso are both products that give faster, safer, and more cost effective pain relief, they will need to go through the process of third-party reimbursement and market acceptance. For these reasons, our sales estimates intentionally use low market penetration rates and high discount rates. If launch goes as anticipated, we could adjust these to increase our sales projections. At this time, our valuation for ACRX is based on FY2020 sales of Dsuvia of about $30 million and sales of Zalviso of about $45 million. We apply a multiple of 5X revenues to get a valuation of about $375 million, or $5 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.