Future Of Aviation In Dubai: Boeing And Airbus

In a previous report, we had a look at the changing needs in Emirates’ fleet plan driven by a combination of financial performance and aircraft program specifics. What we observed was that in recent years Emirates has kept adding capacity, mostly in the form of the Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) A380 but also in the form of the Boeing (BA) 777-300ER, without showing meaningful top line growth. This suggests that the airline is lowering fares to keep load factors, even thereby lowering yield. With the current financial performance, the fact that Rolls Royce (OTCPK:RYCEF) Trent 900 turbofans are not performing as promised and Airbus being unable to find new customers for the Airbus A380 or is unwilling to meet those potential customers on price point, Emirates has all reason to review its fleet requirement because it doesn’t make sense to keep adding aircraft for which the future is not bright, but that does currently put pressure on yield. Emirates has all the cards in hands to make Airbus, Boeing and Rolls Royce come up with a competitive offer for more suiting and future proof fleet solutions. The above is just a summary of the previous report, if you would like to read more about it I highly recommend you read Will Emirates Hurt Boeing?.

As I was writing this report, news broke that Emirates has converted part of its order for the Airbus A380 to orders for the Airbus A330neo and Airbus A350. Compliant with our view the airline will not be taking deliveries of the superjumbo anymore after 2021. Currently it's not known what the consequences for the tentative agreement with Boeing will be but it's known that the Airbus A380 production program will be terminated in 2021. I decided to finish the report as it gives a much deeper explanation to Emirates new fleet decision where we don’t limit ourselves to Rolls Royce being the main element contributing to the order revision.

Source: Dhaka Tribune

In this report, I want to zoom out a bit and look at some factors besides company financials and engine cost efficiency problems to explain why this was a good moment for Emirates to review its fleet requirements for sustainable growth in the future, or at least higher cost efficiency going forward. I will look at some economic and political factors, but also at Dubai’s plan for airport development and the rise of other hubs. I will show how all of these elements come together in fleet planning.

Economy and real estate

If you have been following the news about the problems at Etihad Airways or the economy of Dubai, you might get the impression that the United Arab Emirates is running out of money and its economy is falling apart because of low oil prices. That’s not really the case, but there are some big pain points for the economy in the UAE and Dubai. What we do see is that despite Dubai being focused on tourism, its GDP growth did tank when oil prices crashed in 2014 and has started to trail the world GDP growth in 2016.

What we see is that some of Dubai’s signature sectors, real estate, finance and manufacturing have shown a slowdown in growth in 2017 (2018 figures aren’t available as of yet). For real estate, the reason for the decline is quite obvious, Dubai has built more real estate than it actually needs. A decade ago, real estate values in Dubai plunged due to the global economic crisis and the emirate was bailed out by the oil dollars from big brother Abu Dhabi. Since the peak in 2014, the Dubai Real Estate and Construction index lost 70% of its value and real estate prices declined by roughly 30% and 15% last year. With declining real estate prices, there currently is very little reason to continue the development of new real estate projects.

While real estate prices are slumping in Dubai, the stock exchange doesn’t look promising either, having seen index declines of almost 55% since the 2014 top. What does look promising is the GDP growth for Accommodation and Food Services, which is driven by the tourism sector. This sector showed 8% year-over-year growth. Is it all that bad in Dubai? No, in 2019 infrastructure spending for Expo 2020 should increase GDP growth again, at least that’s the objective.

Jobs, real estate and reliance on oil

Source: Visit Dubai

While Dubai makes a big deal about not being reliant on oil, reality is different. Indeed they have low oil reserves at 4% of the United Arab Emirates and make up for less than a percent of the world oil reserve, but that doesn’t mean the economy of Dubai doesn’t rely on oil. Due to the fact that Abu Dhabi as well as neighboring countries do depend on oil for their income, Dubai’s banking sector, which can freely operate anywhere within the UAE, has significant exposure to oil operations. So, as oil prices dropped back in 2014 resulting in a slowdown in economic activity it also had consequences for the banking sector. That resulted in job cutting and at the same time that cutting was amplified because the banking sector also looked to make steps in modernizing the banking environment, which should result in long-term cost savings. What also happened is that lending for real estate development was tightened, driven by low oil prices as well as years of oversupply on the real estate market. The reduced headcount in the banking sector, which includes high-paying jobs and tightening lending to real estate developers put pressure on the real estate sector. UAE as well as Dubai needs expats to get its economy going. 80% of the population of UAE is formed by expats. If there's oversupply of real estate (apartments, villas, housing, office spaces) in combination with high profile layoffs that will send real estate prices even lower. So, while Dubai doesn’t rely directly on oil its banking sector, subsequently it relies on real estate development and financing of big government projects. For Dubai, the good news is that it continues to diversify its economy, while there's better cost and risk control on the banking sector and oil prices should recover. So long term this bodes well. Short term, growth expectations for 2018 were lowered to 2.3% in the third quarter of 2018, signaling a further slowdown in economic activity, but as said investments in preparation of EXPO 2020 should increase GDP growth again. That will boost some hiring in lower-tier jobs such as construction, but not much in the high banking sector and its associated real estate sector.

Tourism, business and global travel

Source: Vishal Bechai

Dubai’s flourishing tourism sector is the bright spot in GDP growth for Dubai. Tourism and travel accounts for 15% to 20% of Dubai’s GDP. The only negative, and it's a big negative for the transport sector, is that nine-months data for 2017 and 2018 suggests that tourism, business and global travel is flatlining despite measures from Dubai to stimulate tourism. In 2018 (nine months), Dubai recorded 11.58 million visitors which is the same number recorded in the first nine months in 2017. The data we currently have suggests that tourism will flatline in 2018 or at best show only modest growth. On top of that, tourism in Dubai also is transforming. Everything in Dubai is build to stun or amaze the tourists, to give them a sense of luxury at a quite affordable price. However, to boost tourism, Dubai is now also focusing on more cost conscious tourists and tourists from regions that might not have as much or are not willing to spend as much money as the visitors Dubai has had for the past few years.

Additionally, if Dubai’s business sector doesn’t flourish or Dubai is no longer the place to be anymore when it comes to earning good money and building the dream that could impact tourism and the kind of tourists Dubai attracts. Dubai is all about showcasing luxury that partly came from Dubai’s early days in oil and trade and now more focused on banking, trade and real estate. A lot of tourists go to Dubai to witness the extravagant style of the Emirate and they also adapt their spending patterns to that. So oil is related to the banking sector in Dubai and the banking sector in Dubai is related to real estate and real estate with its extravagant buildings is the face of Dubai which attracts tourists.

What is not benefiting the tourism industry is political turmoil, though we believe this has limited impact is political turmoil in the region.

Political turmoil

What doesn’t help trade, business and to a lesser extent tourism is the fact that the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia have isolated Qatar, accusing the State of Qatar of sponsoring terrorism. This isolation likely also is related to Qatar’s close ties with Iran, an enemy of Saudi Arabia. Qatar depends on 40% of its needs on imports and United Arab Emirates used to be an extremely important partner to Qatar, being the fifth-largest partner to the UAE. With a mutual ban on goods, services and transport this obviously does affect both parties. There used to be nine daily flights between Doha and Dubai operated by Emirates and the Doha-Dubai, which already accounted for 1%-2% of Emirates’ traffic. So the boycott of Qatar is not one without meaning.

A slow start for Dubai World Central

Source: ArchDaily

We use a very broad view and have zoomed in on some specifics of the economy of Dubai and UAE politics. Where most of this comes together is at the Dubai International Airport, airport development plans and in the actual aircraft. So we’re going to look at those elements to get an idea on how it affects Dubai’s airport development as well as its fleet requirement going forward.

Currently, the main hub of Dubai is Dubai International Airport, or DXB. With 89.1 million passengers in 2018, DXB is the third busiest airport after the airports of Beijing and Atlanta. With the eye on the future, Dubai started working on a new airport, DWC, which at maximum capacity should be able to handle 260 million passengers annually. In 2008, the capacity of DXB was increased to 75 million passengers annually, roughly doubling the capacity of DXB. The airport wouldn’t utilize that capacity until 2015. One of the reasons is the financial crisis in 2007-2010, which slashed the passenger growth for DXB during those years. For Dubai, that wasn’t even the worst thing. The financial crisis had sent real estate values sharply lower and sparked a debt crisis in Dubai. Dubai or better said its investment company happened to be a big investor in real estate financed with debt. As real estate values tumbled and a big portion of Dubai’s debt which was placed in the investment company was set to mature, the company found itself unable to repay while Dubai itself didn’t have the means to step in and eventually was bailed out by Abu Dhabi to prevent the entire UAE from being dragged into a crisis. So the development and opening of DWC really wasn’t a priority, Dubai had more pressing problems and DXB still had enough capacity to support growing passenger numbers.

DWC opened in 2010, operating cargo Emirates SkyCargo flights, but it was clear that after Dubai’s debt crisis, investments would be done in a more thoughtful manner. Instead of allocating $20B for a capacity expansion that would allow an airline the size of Emirates to operate from DWC with an airport infrastructure to handle 100 million passengers in the early 2020s, it was decided to expand DXB to a capacity of 90 million passengers per annum. As a backup, it was decided in 2016 to expand capacity to 118 million passengers per annum by 2023. Again, while Dubai has a diverse economy we observed that as oil prices fell, passenger growth in Dubai fell as well. While at first sight it would seem that DXB’s growth immediately stalled in 2014 when oil prices plunged, this is not the case. In 2014, capacity at DXB was reduced for 80 days as runway maintenance was ongoing. In 2015, DXB returned to full capacity boosting the year-over-year growth and in the years after growth was moderate. This can be explained by the fact that falling oil prices led to lower demand for oil related travel around the world and over 80% of the passenger flow through DXB does not have Dubai as final destination, so Dubai as a transit airport felt the worldwide pain of reduced demand for oil and gas related travel and the recovery in oil prices in 2016 was not nearly enough to soothe the pain. On top of that in 2017, growth slowed even further as flights to Qatar were halted and there also was a sense that Dubai which used to a stable factor in the region inviting trade and business was now dragged into a regional political quarrel. All of these elements contributed to a slowdown in growth on DXB making a move and investment in DWC unnecessary for the near future. The latest news on the DWC development is that the airport won’t be expanded to take over the role of DXB until 2030.

The act of balancing

One thing we said in our previous analysis is that while DXB is being expanded, there's no use in filling that capacity at a loss. However, what also should be noted is that state-owned Emirates is an important piece in Dubai’s economy and serves as a feeder of tourists to Dubai. Every tourist that Emirates flies into Dubai spends their money there, so to the economy of Dubai it's a win. What Emirates has to execute on is adding capacity to efficient airframes for its own bottom line while balancing supply and demand. That's one part, the other part is that Emirates should contribute to Dubai’s long-term targets for the tourism sector. So it's unthinkable that Emirates won’t add capacity for the EXPO 2020 or won’t add capacity to support its 2025 tourism targets. The big question remains how fast DXB is going to hit its increased capacity limit of 118 million passengers. One thing we did observe is that if we let DWC hit its current capacity limit of 26 million passengers by 2030 and hit the targeted number of tourists, that roughly is at the same time when DXB will hit its increased limit. So while it seems that with real estate value sliding again and Emirates having a hard time remaining profitable spending $36B on aircraft development is not desired, it should be pointed out that contrary to the past DXB is likely going to meets its capacity limits with little to no stretch to increase the capacity and Dubai has timed things accordingly. If Dubai wants to continue growing as a hub moving all traffic to DWC it does need to finish the next phase of DWC by 2030, increasing capacity to 130 million per annum. It's unlikely that DXB will shut down after that, so that should give Dubai a combined capacity of roughly 250 million passengers and on the extreme long term the capacity could exceed 375 million passengers per annum. The five-year delay seems to match capacity with actual demand, notwithstanding any economic shocks or other external factors. So there's a plan for DWC, but it's also a complex project management and engineering effort with associated costs, so you don’t want the project to enter certain expansion phases while the demand profile isn’t there. With the delay of almost all stages of the development of DWC, Dubai has constantly assessed the need for further expansion and weighed its possibilities at the existing DXB hub.

In 2019, DXB will undergo a 45-day runway restoration which will temporarily limit the capacity of DXB. Our model still has calculated in some modest growth, but does include a 2.75 million capacity trim for the full year driven by the runway closure. It's very well possible that traffic at DXB does not grow at all in 2019, so we are actually modeling the harsh scenario in which a capacity limits are hit slightly earlier.

Currently, the big question is whether there are airlines that will be forced to relocate their operations from DXB to DWC. While capacity will be expanded on DXB, the runway infrastructure and number of stands won’t change, which means that there will either be added pressure from more airplanes at the airport or the need for bigger aircraft. Ideally, it would have been flydubai that would transfer to DWC. With a fleet of more than 60 aircraft and more than 10 million passengers carried annually with further growth ahead, it would have been a good test to see whether DWC is ready to receive bigger brother Emirates. However, in 2017 Emirates and flydubai announced an extensive partnership agreement which possibly means that to keep the benefits of that partnership both airlines need to move away from DXB at the same time.

Passenger mix and fleet requirement

Source: YouTube

We have gone from the macro economy and regional level to Dubai and we zoomed in a bit on its economy and growth segments to see what drives demand for air travel. After that we zoomed in on the airport development plans and looked at the passenger numbers required to reach Dubai’s targets. We’re now going to look more specifically at the aircraft, or in other words "what aircraft are required to realize and support growth."

The aircraft that are scheduled to arrive in the coming years will still mainly operate from DXB. An aircraft that's delivered today might see the early days of Emirates operations from Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), but is likely to be replaced after that. What does that mean? Simply speaking it means that Emirates’ current fleet plan is highly focused on realizing growth from is DXB hub. It's likely an unpopular observation, but at first sight the Airbus A380 is an extremely good fit for DXB in terms of growth and capacity targets as set by Dubai. DXB possibly is a great example of an airport for which the Airbus A380 is fit. Long term, you can’t replace everything with a super jumbo since demand between city pairs simply does not allow the deployment of the A380 on each route and neither does the cost efficiency of the aircraft compared to alternatives. In Dubai everything seems to be bigger including the aircraft that are operated, however, there are limits and even Dubai has to build a new airport with higher capacity and more stands at some point to continue growing, and not just growing, but growing in an efficient way.

Source: Business Insider

What we noticed after the drop in oil prices and the diplomatic crisis in 2017 is that Emirates does not necessarily benefit from lower oil prices to the same extent other airlines do. The reason is Dubai’s dependency on real estate and the banking sector, which all have ties to oil and gas. This also has an impact on the passenger mix. Oil and gas, banking and real estate related travel fill the highly profitable premium classes. That's why Emirates has made such a big deal of offering superior first class and business class experiences. It's a unique selling point for Emirates that server their business travelers, and with the big real estate and banking sector in Dubai, it fits the airline to serve these travelers with a high premium product. If oil prices come down, it has an impact on banking and real estate and demand for the premium product comes down, resulting in top line decline in excess of the savings realized via a lower fuel bill.

While Dubai does make a big deal of tourism and it should, as part of their diversification targets, tourists and business travelers do not provide the bulk of what DXB processes annually. The bulk of passengers are transit passengers. This group still makes up for more than 80% of DXB’s processed travelers. While point-to-point has been the trend, overall growth of demand for air travel and increases in traffic to transit airports is what forms the foundation of Dubai’s decision to build a new hub that one day should be ready to process 260 million passengers annually. The bulk of the passengers, whether transit or tourist in Dubai, still travels in economy class. For Emirates there's a turning point, where higher oil prices will result in higher revenues from high-yield seating classes to outweigh the higher costs. Until that happens you might see yield pressure and yield pressure can arise from lowering fares, adding capacity possibly in excess of demand or changes in load factor across the seating classes. Emirates often points at load factors, saying that there's no overcapacity as long as these factors are more or less constant. This, however, does not take into account that you can lower fares to fill seats and that's likely happening with Emirates. Certainly the loss of premium seating class revenues hurts, but the airline still is a motor to Dubai’s growth in the tourism sector. So lower fares even if it hurts Emirates, which it does given that in recent years capacity growth outstripped revenue growth, are meaningful to Dubai since tourists are adding to the Dubai economy. If they don’t fly they can’t add to the Dubai economy. So as business-related travel softened, Emirates started adding more seats to its aircraft to support the tourism sector. Dubai is state owned and preferably it operates with a profit, but the airline also is integrated in the long-term targets of the emirate. In 2015, Emirates started taking delivery of superjumbos with 615 seats rather than 490-520 seats as first class seats, for which demand was low, was stripped off and the space was used to increase the number of seats. By increasing the seating Emirates could deploy the aircraft on routes with a heavy focus on demand for economy seats and it could spread the costs over more seats. So this was a measure that could potentially benefit Dubai as well as Emirates itself.

The nice thing about densifying cabins driven by demand is that the costs per available seat-mile are lower. However, a consequence can be that due to changing the seating configuration the revenue potential gets lower and this is what is happening on the 615-seat Airbus A380 operated by Emirates. While CASM can be lower, the overall fare per seat declines by roughly 20%. What this means is that the break even factor for an economy class focused 615-seat Airbus A380 is higher than for a premium class focused 520-seat Airbus A380.

That is a problem for the Airbus A380 at this point and going forward as well if Airbus wouldn’t have decided to eliminate the program post-2021. The aircraft is flying today with yesterday’s efficiency and it becomes a better financial fit with more premium seating. What we are seeing here is that Emirates made the A380 work with a strong focus on premium seating, but it has also started operating densely configured A380s which should help increase traffic to and from Dubai, but in these configurations you need a higher load factor to break even and the aircraft becomes more risky to operate from financial point of view. We might come up with an analysis on that in the future (it's too elaborate to include it in this already lengthy report), but what we are seeing is that Dubai taking delivery of densely configured aircraft is not because it makes more financial sense, but because it does part of the job Airbus initially intended the A380 for (increasing growth potential at congested airports) and it fits in Dubai’s tourism and travel vision.

So Dubai actually does need the Airbus A380 even if it does not necessarily benefit Emirates. It does seem that DXB is indeed going to roughly 120 million passengers by 2030. Most of these passengers have to be flown in by Emirates. Emirates accounts for roughly two thirds of the passengers flown in and out of Dubai. To realize growth all the way up until 2030, Dubai would need more aircraft, but according to our estimates the year-over-year growth will not be as high as we seen in recent years, meaning that after the demand increase in 2020-201 Emirates could opt for incremental growth and capacity additions. What we do see is that as growth slows, less aircraft the size of the Airbus A380 are required and incremental capacity steps provide a better solution. So not only does slower economic growth in Dubai result in slower passenger growth and a delay in the opening of Dubai’s new mega airport, it also reduces the need for the biggest aircraft available on the market.

Source: Boeing

Part of the passenger growth for Dubai in the coming years comes from the existing network, but part likely also comes from the point-to-point market for which Emirates has no suitable aircraft at this point in time. The airline does have a tentative agreement for the Boeing 787-10 and is exploring the Airbus A350 and we think they are also interested in the Airbus A330neo. These aircraft better fit passenger growth post-2020 and have higher efficiencies making them strong "future proof" aircraft. After all we shouldn’t forget that airlines but also airports can only compete reasonably well if the aircraft that are being utilized are efficient. While you don’t create an airport hub from one day to the other, we do see that in Africa the airport of Addis Ababa is doing very well as a transit for African destination and in Turkey the new Istanbul airport will start a major phase in March. Turkish Airlines as well as Ethiopian Airlines operate smaller aircraft and either operate the smaller wide body next generation jets or have orders for them. If Emirates were to stick with the Airbus A380, it would not only operate an aircraft that's far too big for its 2020-2030 growth profile but it also would not be able to fly in passengers efficiently from its network in the region. The Boeing 787-9/A330neo would cover the regional part while the Airbus A350/Boeing 787-10 could fly the "thinner" long haul destinations which could trigger Dubai’s next phase of growth.

With a changing growth profile and hub, there are chances for the Boeing 777X to capture some follow up orders for the Boeing 777X as a replacement for the Airbus A380, while the strong presence of the Boeing 777-300ER should guarantee a strong presence in the Emirates fleet.

When the airline transitions to DWC it also does not have the requirement to fly the biggest aircraft to grow, since there will be enough space on the airport to realize growth by flying "smaller" jets such as the Airbus A330/A350/Boeing 787.

Conclusion

This has been a rather lengthy report in which we wanted to show that a combination of factors such as political turmoil, lower oil prices and a soft real estate market also have affected Dubai’s GDP and subsequently the growth profile of the airline, its financials and its fleet requirement. A change in passenger mix also made the Airbus A380 less efficient to operate, which likely has added to Emirates’ determination to operate smaller next generation jets that allow the carrier to operate more efficiently now and in the future. We observed that the timing of the opening of Dubai World Central now better matches the time at which DXB will reach its ultimate capacity. On Dubai World Central there will be enough space for Emirates to utilize smaller and more efficient aircraft allowing the airline to fly in passengers to Dubai via a regional network and fly them to a destination far away more efficiently, which should help Dubai to increase its route network that can efficiently be operated and compete with other upcoming hubs. One thing you could say is that the Airbus A380 is a phenomenal aircraft and Emirates has been able to make it work by creating a next level travel experience, but the aircraft simply hasn’t been shock proofed and as the seating mix changes the aircraft loses attractiveness rather quickly from airline economics point of view. Possibly the problems with the Rolls Royce engines have played a role, but in this report we have shown that there are so many factors on macroeconomic level that have also contributed to Emirates’ fleet review putting smaller jets Boeing and Airbus have on offer in a preferred spot and determining the fate of the Airbus A380.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.