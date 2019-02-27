Can Apple Exist Beyond The iPhone?

Given the direction the company has taken over the last 12 months, I find it hard to remain bullish on upside potential for the company's share price.

Even as the company ventures into the IoT space, revamping its MacBooks and other business segments, it's hard to see how the company will remain near a $1 trillion valuation.

Apple has always relied on the iPhone for most of its revenues, and even its coveted services segment relies on growth in the iPhone segment.

Recent news about massive shifts going on in Apple's (AAPL) headquarters suggests they are preparing for life after the iPhone, shifting personnel around to boost their services and other offerings.

This begs the question - can they survive without the iPhone? After all, it's the iPhone's huge sales numbers that allow these services revenues to come in and the connectivity with all other devices which will enable their IoT platform which they've been counting on, to some degree, for the future of growth.

I'm not saying there will be no more iPhone sales; it's a given that, for the next decade, they'll be selling enough of them just copying off new technology by other companies, but it's apparent that other growth avenues for the company do rely on growth in the iPhone's market share. Without that growth, Apple's multiples might not be justified in the long run.

Apple's iPhone

As I've stated 'way back' in October of 2017 in my article Apple: You've Got This All Wrong, I don't believe that the iPhone will continue to be the primary revenue source for the company and should go the way of the iPod in the next decade as the next big thing comes along, be it the Apple Watch or another technology like IoT.

The big hope for an iPhone comeback was the Asia-Pacific region and China, in particular. But as evidenced by recent market share and revenue distribution, Apple has been unable to successfully compete in the region, given multiple other players like OPPO, Vivo, Xiaomi (XI) and Huawei which offer a very similar product and services for a fraction of the price. Even as Apple worked on lower cost versions of their flagship product, it wasn't enough to boost their stance in the region to a competitive advantage over established players even as they've gained a percentage point over the past couple of months.

Services as a Product

Analysts have praised, and with good reason, the company's services business segment which pulls in more revenues than some very large established companies. However, these services, which include the App Store, Apple Pay, iTunes, Cloud Services and others, have relied primarily on one thing - the iPhone.

What's happening now with the iPhone is lack of innovation and a continued high price tag which has shifted millions to other phones which are equally good and cost a third of the price, especially in the Asia-Pacific region where incomes are lower among the masses. With no or little growth in iPhone sales, and especially if we see their market share continue to stagnate, I don't see a plausible scenario of a continued high growth rate for the company's services.

That is why I believe that analysts who have come to defend the company's recent services growth rate slowdown as temporary have neglected this avenue of thinking and that we may continue to see the slowdown in the services business segment growth rate alongside the growth of iPhone sales.

Where we go from here

As I've stated in my IoT initiation article Apple: A New Growth Avenue Emerges, I do believe that the company has a large addressable market share with its existing iPhones to ramp up their IoT infrastructure to boost their overall standing in the $1 trillion market.

Tied in to another factor in which I believe a baseline use of iPhones will remain is the interconnectivity that Apple users enjoy with their various other products. However, IoT and inner-connectivity continue to become doable with other mobile devices and operating systems beyond Alphabet's Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) products, so if they wish to remain a connected power brand, they must take head in the market share capturing game in IoT and others.

Until now, ease of usage and access were the primary drivers for the growth in iPhone sales, along with brand loyalty and the glamour of it all. Now that IoT is becoming a real-life technology and more services are interconnected now than ever, Apple will have to work overtime to continue this trend. It seems likely that Apple products will remain exclusive for their operating systems, and most companies and individuals like that, but it's evident by the number of third party applications which work on interconnecting iOS with other non-iOS products and services which will undermine the company's connectivity vision.

By the numbers

As I've stated in the previously linked articles, Apple derives the majority of its revenues from the iPhone, so a 10% decrease in iPhone sales (or a combination of such with lower ASP and margins) can greatly outweigh a continued high growth rate in services and other brands. As Apple seized to report iPhone unit sales from here on out, it will be hard to break down revenue sources but gross margin should tell us what type of product mix they have sold in the latest quarter or year.

If the company captures around 5% of the IoT consumer market, that's a whole other story. As I've stated in my previous article linked above, the IoT market can potentially be worth over $1 trillion in the next few years which can generate Apple an additional $50 billion in revenues. However, some other risks remain when we review the actual sales numbers of their IoT related products like the HomePod and other services initiatives.

Risks include their own growth

In a recent report, Apple was last on the list of those growing their HomePod-style products, growing sales by 45% throughout the year and holiday season. Other companies like Alphabet and Amazon (AMZN) reported massive growth in home pod sales of near or over triple digits, far outpacing Apple. This can be attributed to the lackluster AI platform in Siri which operates the pod, even as they have a unique advantage of connecting all their products together.

Other risks: Continued competitive pressures

Beyond the iPhone and services, the company's flagship Apple Watch has come under more pressure with Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) releasing its latest version of the smartwatch just a few days ago. This will put further pressure from a well-established company which can easily partner with insurance companies to offer lower rates with their health trackers and not only face competitive headwinds from smaller players like Huami (HMI) or Fitbit (FIT).

Valuation

For now, the company remains one of the highest profile mega behemoth tech companies around the world. However, at the same time, they are grouped with other tech behemoths like Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon, there is one key difference between them - Apple isn't growing revenues like they are.

It went on a buyback splurge with the limited repatriated cash, but there's little regard to revenue stream generation in their latest efforts to revamp margins and business. They've focused on interest-free lending for iPhone purchases in China and new buyback plans which boosted their EPS to record levels even as their core flagship product sales take a dive for the second year in a row.

I have no doubt that there is a justification for a high valuation based off the fact that they still generate more revenue than the GDP of Greece, but when you look comparatively to other mega tech companies, a pattern of revenue streams emerges.

Apple may well become the largest player in futuristic technologies and boost its services to generate more and more revenues at higher margins than the iPhone. But until that day comes, and based off their operations in the last two years, I'm hesitant to believe they have the ability to remain at the top tier they are currently operating at for much longer as sales continue to decline and EPS rises almost solely based off share buybacks.

As the company continues to generate $265 billion in revenues for the year, coupled with a lower forecasted growth rate, I don't believe a valuation over 3x sales is justified. This presents a fair value for Apple of $795 billion, or $168.00 per share. From an EPS standpoint, share buybacks will eventually run dry if no new revenue streams emerge which seems likely to happen in the near future, leading me to believe that a multiple higher than 15x earnings overvalues the company. As 2019 EPS is expected at $11.48, that presents a fair value of around $172.00 per share, matched with their current price.

Final Thesis

It's hard to tell what Apple will look like in 5 years beyond being a mega player in the mobile industry as it is today. The company has had and still has multiple markets to venture into, including IoT and other areas, but it's unclear in which way the company will be steered, given its current climate and agenda.

The company has some worrying growth signs but still remains a mega player in all of its respected markets, including mobile smartphones, smartwatches, services, and more. The company will continue to do just fine, but my bullishness on the company over the past 5 years is starting to be questioned with the direction the company is taking under present management.

I remain cautiously optimistic about the company future but believe that it's currently rightly valued and has limited upside, given the current global environment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, HMI, MSFT. SHORT AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Opinion, not investment advice.