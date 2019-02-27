Amarin's Q4 2018 Earnings Report Unlikely To Contain Surprises

Nearly all of those lawsuits are settled/dismissed before making it to trial, and the settlement amounts are typically covered by insurance.

However, it is probably too early for a major change to Amarin's revenue guidance for 2019. That is more likely to occur with Q1 2019's report.

I don't really expect any major surprises with Amarin's (AMRN) Q4 2018 earnings report. Vascepa's new prescription growth has been tracking well, but it is probably too early for Amarin to make a major increase in its full-year 2019 revenue guidance. There may be some discussion about positive reception to the sales team from physicians, but a significant increase in full-year guidance would be more likely to come with Q1 2019's earnings report.

Aside from that, I'd also say that the data shows that the securities class action lawsuit is inconsequential to Amarin's future. Often those lawsuits get settled even if there is little merit to them due to the cost and effort in dealing with them. It is extremely unlikely that the securities class action lawsuit will have any meaningful financial impact on Amarin, though.

Notes On Buyout Rumors

Amarin has been linked to a couple of buyout rumors in recent months, which shouldn't be surprising given the success of REDUCE-IT. However, while I consider Amarin to be a strong candidate for an eventual acquisition, I don't pay that much attention to individual buyout rumors. The majority of buyout rumors don't actually correlate to any immediate bid. Amarin's improving share price is supported by the strength of the growth in new Vascepa prescriptions recently, though. The latest weekly NRx for Vascepa indicates a 60% jump from the level it averaged just prior to the release of REDUCE-IT's topline data.

Revenue Growth

Although there is still only a limited amount of data, Vascepa's weekly NRx growth is tracking along the growth rate curve that I previously suggested could result in $450 million to $500 million in revenues for Amarin in 2019. However, it is probably too early for Amarin to make an official boost to its 2019 guidance of that magnitude. Thus, I'd expect Amarin's Q4 2018 earnings report to include mainly discussion of how its sales force is seeing positive responses from physicians and how scripts are trending well. However, in terms of actual guidance numbers for 2019, I expect that to either remain unchanged or see a slight boost only (such as $25 million). The Q1 2019 earnings report will be at a time where Amarin will have more sales data available with its expanded sales force and would be more comfortable in making larger revisions to guidance if warranted.

The Securities Class Action Lawsuit

While Amarin has also been mentioned as the subject of a securities class action lawsuit, the data shows that securities class action lawsuits are typically of minimal concern to investors or potential acquirers.

Over 99% of securities class action lawsuits never make it to trial. Of those that don't go to trial, more securities class action lawsuits are dismissed than are settled (about a 1.3 or 1.4 to 1.0 ratio). The settlements in non-merger cases tend to be fairly modest as well (average of under $25 million). The rare securities class action lawsuit that makes it to trial may not result in massive damages either.

Thus, the average non-merger securities class action lawsuit may result in around $11 million in costs ($25 million per average settlement, with 55% to 60% of lawsuits dismissed rather than settled).

The impact of the securities class action lawsuit on Amarin is therefore expected to be minimal based on the averages (three cents per share) and would not be an impediment to any potential takeover.

I would also think that Amarin's improving share price would further limit any securities class action lawsuit. It seems hard to make a case for damages if Amarin's share price subsequently ends up above the $21.05 closing price from before the presentation of the full REDUCE-IT data.

In any case, regardless of the actual merits of this particular lawsuit, there is a decent chance it just gets settled for some amount that is covered by insurance since the time and cost to deal with the lawsuit isn't worth it for the company.

Conclusion

Vascepa is continuing to show strong new prescription growth as Amarin's expanded sales team has more of an impact. However, there is probably not enough data yet for Amarin to make a call to increase its 2019 sales guidance by a significant amount. Any major guidance increase would be more likely to occur with Q1 2019's results. Other than that, the news of the securities class action lawsuit should be shrugged off by investors. History shows that it is extremely unlikely to have a meaningful financial impact to Amarin.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMRN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.