A Look At Gold's 5 Leading Factors

Long-time readers of this report know that I rely on five principal factors to determine the strength of gold's 3-9 month trend. These factors are mainly related to gold's performance as an inflation-related asset. That is, when the outlook for commodities is strong and the dollar is weak, gold tends to enjoy its best performance. In today's report, we'll review the yellow metal's five leading factors and see how they still support a continuation of gold's intermediate-term trend.

Despite a rally which has persisted for several months without a meaningful correction, gold continues to catch one break after another. Just when it looks like its upward trend is near the exhaustion point, something happens to either strengthen its fear component or its currency component. Whether it's the continual fears generated by geopolitical events like Brexit, or economic events like the U.S.-China trade war, gold's fear component has been strengthened by safe-haven demand since last summer.

Meanwhile, while gold's currency component has vacillated from strong to weak, it also has largely supported the intermediate-term turnaround in the metal's price. Specifically, the U.S. dollar index (DXY) posted an intermediate-term top last November and has traded below this peak level ever since. The fact that the dollar has remained largely range-bound for the last four months has allowed the gold price to rise on safety-related concerns without having to face the headwinds of a strengthening greenback.

Since gold is priced in dollars, DXY is one of the most important of the five leading factors for a healthy gold market. Here is the list of factors:

The gold price should be above its rising 15-day and 50-day moving averages. Silver should be strong (i.e. confirming or preferably outperforming gold). Gold's relative strength (vs. the S&P 500) should be rising. The U.S. dollar index should be below its 15-day and 50-day moving averages. The crude oil price should be strengthening.

Currently, all five of the above components are in favor of a sustained rising trend for gold. That the gold futures price has remained above its rising 15-day and widely-watched 50-day moving averages have been true for most of this year. As can be seen in the following graph, April 2019 gold futures is still above both key trend lines as of Feb. 26, and gold is within reach of its 10-month high. This testifies to gold's relentless forward price momentum since its bull market began last October.

Source: BigCharts

Elsewhere in the metals market, the silver price is also shadowing gold's trend by remaining above its 15-day and 50-day moving averages. Shown here is a graph of the iShares Silver Trust (SLV), which has largely kept pace with gold's price trend since December. It's not unusual for the silver price to provide leading indications for its sister metal at critical turning points. Right now, there are no indications that gold's intermediate-term trend is in any danger of reversing. Only if silver's price closes below its 50-day moving average on a weekly basis would the integrity of gold's interim trend be called into question.

Source: BigCharts

In terms of gold's strength versus the S&P 500 Index (SPX), the metal still has a clear advantage over equities in terms of relative performance. This is an important consideration in that many fund managers will only buy gold when it's outperforming the stock market. The following graph shows this to be the case as the popular gold-tracking SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) has decisively outperformed the SPX since last October.

Source: BigCharts

Now, we come to one of the most crucial factors for gold's intermediate-term health, namely the condition of the U.S. dollar index. Shown here is the dollar's latest performance in relation to its 15-day and 50-day moving averages. As can be seen here, DXY has fallen below both key trend lines and is threatening to reverse this month's rally. This is good news for gold, for any significant weakness in the U.S. currency makes it that much easier for the bullion price to advance. In fact, a steady decline in DXY is a powerful argument for owning gold as a hedge against the dollar's diminished purchasing power.

Source: BigCharts

Finally, the crude oil price is also a consideration for a strong gold trend. The reason is that oil is one of the most inflation-sensitive commodities and is also something that investment fund managers often look at to determine whether it's worthwhile to buy gold. For when the oil price is rising, it typically precedes or coincides with a rising gold price due to the extreme sensitivity of both commodities to shifts in the inflation outlook. While the April crude oil futures price (below) hasn't yet advanced to a significant degree, it has been on the upswing so far this year. It's also above its 15-day and 50-day moving averages, which is a sign of technical strength. At a minimum, the oil price is doing nothing to undermine the interim gold market outlook.

Source: BigCharts

Turning our attention to the gold ETF, the iShares Gold Trust (IAU), my favorite gold tracking vehicle, remains on a buy signal that was flashed back in October per the rules of my trading discipline. I continue to recommend using a stop-loss for this trading position at slightly under the $12.50 level on an intraday basis. As long as IAU remains above this stop, traders are justified in maintaining a long position in the gold ETF.

Source: BigCharts

With gold's five leading factors all currently in sync, investors should expect good things ahead for the precious asset. Historically, a bullish position on gold has been rewarded as long as a majority of the above five factors are confirming a rising gold price. That being the case now, participants should continue to maintain some exposure to the metal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IAU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.