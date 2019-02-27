The Medicines Company (MDCO) CEO Mark Timney on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Thank you, Michelle, good morning everyone, and welcome to The Medicines Company's Fourth Quarter 2018 Conference Call. I'm joined today by our Chief Executive Officer, Mark Timney; our Chief Financial Officer, Christopher Visioli; our Chief Development Officer, Peter Wijngaard.

Earlier this morning, we issued a press release reporting our fourth quarter 2018 financial and operating results. The press release is available in the Investor Relations section of our website.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that our discussion during the call will include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those forward-looking statements.

Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties is discussed under the forward-looking statements legend in this morning's press release, as well as in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be obtained from the SEC or by visiting the Investor Relations section of our website.

During today's call, we will also discuss certain financial measures that were not prepared in accordance with the U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Please refer to this morning's press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to Mark. Mark?

Mark Timney

Thank you, Krishna, good morning everyone and thank you for joining us. Let me begin by saying it’s truly a privilege and an honor for me to be selected by the Board to lead the Medicines Company. It’s an organization with a proud tradition of leadership and strong commitments to patients with cardiovascular disease.

I’d like to take the opportunity also to thank Clive for his leadership of the company. We’ve worked closely together during these past few months of transition and I look forward to continuing our shared mission as we pivot towards realization of the potential of inclisiran.

I’ve met many bright and committed employees and I’ve gotten to known and appreciate the talents here over the last few weeks. I’ve been particularly moved and impressed by the dedication to science and their drive to help patients. Throughout it’s nearly 20-year history, The Medicines Company has been at the forefront of both developing cardiovascular medicines and treating cardiovascular diseases.

Today we aspire to transform the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and addressing the urgent and significant unmet needs. In its recent update the American Heart Association said that nearly one-third of American adults had high levels of LDL-C by cholesterols. We have a singular focus to bring forward an innovative solution to these patients.

2019 is momentous year for inclisiran, the first in class SI RNA cholesterol therapy with the potential to deliver potent, durable, and consistent lowering of LDL-C levels via twice-a-year dosing. My goal is simple to position the company to realizing intrinsic value of inclisiran and generate shareholder value. I plan to maintain a disciplined focus on near term execution while laying the groundwork for our Medicines Company the long term success.

We strive to be nimble, focused and highly efficient organization. In the near term our priorities are clear. Successfully complete ORION-9, ORION-10 and ORION-11 trials to release topline data in the third quarter and to file an NDA and MAA with US and EU regulatory authorities respectively. The countdown to Phase III results has begun.

I’m passionate about inclisiran and maximizing the true value of this next generation therapy in cardiovascular medicine. I come to The Medicines Company with significant experience in cardiovascular medicine through building brands like vytorin, zetia and zocor and I’ve to say that inclisiran is one of the most promising medicines I’ve ever encountered.

We’ve a very exciting busy year ahead of us and the clock is ticking. I’m excited, I’m humbled and I’m ready to go. I look forward to working with you all as we continue the next phase of this exciting journey.

Let me give you a quick update on our clinical progress and safety. During the fourth quarter of 2018, we continued our strong momentum in execution of the inclisiran development program. We successfully advanced inclisiran through Phase III trials and other key development steps.

In early January, the Independent Data Monitoring Committee reviewed un-blinded safety data and efficacy from the Phase III trials for the fifth time just as planned and recommended continuation of the trials without modification. To-date all randomized patients have been treated with three doses and substantially all patients have completed a follow-up visit 60 days after the third dose of study medication.

As of last week, more than 2,750 patient years of inclisiran safety data have been accumulated in the ORION program. Our ongoing review of blinded data to-date from the Phase III trials, as well as data from the ORION-1 Phase II extension trial show no material safety issues, and the data are at least as favorable as those generated and published from the ORION-1 Phase II trial.

While the IDMC sets its own schedule, we do anticipate further reviews in 2019, as we continue to accrue inclisiran safety data at the rate of five patient years per day. In the extension of the large ORION-1 Phase II trial, 273 patients have received a total of four to six doses of inclisiran to-date.

In summary, the inclisiran development program is the industry largest SI RNA targeting atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. Inclisiran has the potential to be the leader in lowering LDL-C and high risk ASCVD patients. It’s moving quickly through Phase III trials, we’re encouraged by the overall clinical safety profile and expect Phase III data to readout in the third quarter. In parallel, Pre-commercialization is also ongoing and it affirms the highly competitive profile of inclisiran.

Let me touch on ORION-4. The enrollment of patients since the ORION-4 cardiovascular outcomes trial is ongoing. As a reminder we plan to enroll 15,000 eligible atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease patients within one to two years. ORION-4 has been conducted together with Oxford University in the UK and the TIMI Study Group here in the US and it’s designed to demonstrate the potential 25% cardiovascular disease risk reduction in the primary endpoint of major adverse cardiovascular events.

Now let me touch on ORION-8. We’ve commenced on the preparations for the ORION-8 study, this is the long term extension study of the pivotal Phase III studies, ORION-9, ORION-10 and ORION-11 in which all patients were receiving inclisiran for three years to provide further long term safety data. This study will stop once the first patient completes the 18 months follow-up in the pivotal Phase III studies. This will occur early in the next quarter. As I’ve said, our ongoing robust pre-commercialization work has further increased our excitement about inclisiran’s profile and potential.

Now let me talk a little about the unmet need. The opportunity to help people simply and dramatically lower LDL-C and live healthier lives and the magnitude of the unmet need and health challenge speaks to the potential market opportunity for inclisiran.

CV disease is the leading cause of death globally and in the US where 17.3 million Americans succumb to this disease every year. And elevated LDL-C is conclusively the leading cause of cardiovascular disease. In the US alone, 67.5 million individuals are estimated to have sufficient cardiovascular risk to warrant lipid-lowering therapy. Of these 27.5 million are at a significantly elevated risk, either because of confirmed CV disease or LDL-C levels above 190 mg/dl.

Inclisiran will potentially be indicated for use in a very large population of secondary ASCVD patients, and some risk equivalent patients, who are not at reaching their LDL-C goal with statins or ezetimibe. We estimate that at least 12.7 million Americans will confirm cardiovascular disease or LDL-C levels that are double or high as in the recommended threshold will be candidates for inclisiran.

That said, we’re very confident that inclisiran will address two significant unmet needs. The first is to lower LDL-C for peoples who despite current treatment options are not getting to target. The second unmet need is lack of adherence to current treatments. We believe that inclisiran’s projected twice a year dosing by a healthcare professional not only delivers enduring control of LDL-C. We believe it could also fundamentally change ASCVD treatment. We believe that provider and patient preference will be high for an injection given by a healthcare professional as part of routine twice a year appointments that are the standard of care for ASCVD patients.

In the American Heart Association’s recent presidential advisory call to action, the office identified significant risk opportunities at every stage in the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular disease including the failure of up to two-thirds of patients to use proven first line treatments after one year.

Importantly, 43% to 67% of patients were found to be non-adherent to statins at the end of one year. And four out of five patients on lipid-lowering therapies are still not reaching their goals. Inclisiran has multiple other advantages ranging from LDL-C lowering consistency to relatively simple lower cost manufacturing and supply chain.

We’re very confident in the promise of inclisiran since it significantly lower LDL-C and address these longstanding adherence challenges for millions of people.

I’ll now turn the call over to our Chief Financial Officer, Chris Visioli, who will cover our financial results for the fourth quarter. Chris?

Christopher Visioli

Thank you, Mark and good morning, everyone. During the fourth quarter of 2018, the company continued to realize the results of our restructuring efforts and as the clock wind down to data, we made significant progress in advancing inclisiran to a clinical development, key manufacturing activities and preparation for NDA, MAA filing.

Research and development expenses were $29.6 million including $841,000 in stock based compensation expense in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $55.6 million including $556,000 in stock based compensation expense and a $20 million expense related to a milestone owed to an island in the same period of 2017.

R&D expenses for the quarter included continued cost associated with the pivotal ORION Phase III clinical programs, inclisiran manufacturing development work to startup activities and beginning of enrollment in the ORION-4 CVOT program and headcount associated with R&D.

SG&A expense was negative $4.6 million including $3.8 million in stock based compensation expense in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $29.6 million including $6.3 million in stock based compensation expense in the same period in 2017. Included in SG&A expense for the fourth quarter of 2018 was recognition of $21.6 million gain on the sale of pre-clinical products associated with our infectious disease business to Qpex Biopharma.

On an adjusted basis SG&A for the quarter was $11.4 million down over 45% from adjusted SG&A during the fourth quarter of 2017 on a comparable continuing operations basis. In the fourth quarter, we completed a convertible notes offering net proceeds of $157.5 million in December and an additional $9.2 million in early January. Our cash and cash equivalents at the end of 2018 was $238.3 million.

This is a very exciting year for The Medicines Company with many key milestones to inclisiran value creation and we are well positioned to capitalize on them. We anticipate that our existing cash will enable us to fund operating expenses into 2020 allowing for data readout of pivotal Phase III programs, continuation of the Phase II and III extension studies, manufacturing validation, pre-commercial planning work and filing of our NDA and MAA to the respective agencies.

We will continue to exercise the same fiscal discipline we were through in 2018 and look forward to the pivotal Phase III data readout in Q3.

With that I will turn the call back over to Mark. Mark?

Mark Timney

Thanks Chris. So as you can see inclisiran is moving quickly through Phase III trials. We are very encouraged by the overall clinical safety profile and expect Phase III data to readout in the third quarter. In parallel, pre-commercialization work is ongoing and affirms the highly competitive profile of inclisiran.

The Board and the management team are fully aligned and committed to maximizing the value of inclisiran for its shareholders and ultimately people who would benefit from this unique therapy. As a reminder, The Medicines Company has full unencumbered commercial rights to inclisiran in all markets and market exclusivity to mid 2034 with expected extension into 2035.

And as Chris has just outlined, the company has secured cash to fund operating expenses into 2020. We firmly believe inclisiran could be a game changer in the CV care and help to overcome many of the existing barriers in the fight against cardiovascular disease; the world's leading cause of death.

With that we thank you all for listening and turn the call back over to the operator so we can take some questions.

Thank you. We will now be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Jessica Fye with JPMorgan. Please proceed with your question.

Jessica Fye

Hey there. Thanks for taking my questions. I want to follow up on one of the comments in prepared remarks where you said there were no material safety issues in the ongoing Phase IIIs and the data are at least as favorable as the ORION Phase II. Was that a comment with respect to safety or did that comment include efficacy as well?

Peter Wijngaard

Hi Jessica this is Peter. Now that comment was related to the blinded safety review that we do from the ongoing Phase III trials as well as the information we get from the extension study from the ORION-1 study. So it's blind information in the first two safety information only.

Jessica Fye

Can you also talk about the disclosure plan for ORION-9, 10 and 11? Should we expect to learn those results one by one or perhaps together given this slightly different kind of timing for enrollment completion of the various trials?

Peter Wijngaard

Hi this is Peter again. It's a little early to be very exact on that one. As you may remember the ORION-11, 9 and 10 studies completed involvement in January, February, and March of last year. So they are very in closed rapid succession, but when the exact date becomes available depends a little bit on when the last patient return for the scheduled visit and the data bases are cleaned and then subsequently locked. So they come around about the same time or whether they exactly the same time or exactly sequence, we will know later.

Jessica Fye

Thanks for taking my questions.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Umer Raffat with Evercore ISI. Please proceed with your question.

Umer Raffat

Hi thanks for taking my questions. Mark, I realize it's your first call so I want to ask two or three things just to sort of level set, how we should all be thinking about some of the top two or three things investors are so focused on from a priority perspective for you. So the first is, as we think about the prior data as it's kept coming in. I've noticed the company has continued to use the word no material safety observations to-date. Could you just give us some color on what exactly that implies and the choice of that word and what that entails, one?

Secondly, so we've heard the company opine several times in the past that it wasn't comfortable with the price points at which Amgen and Regeneron came in and that the right price point might actually be materially lower than where they came in. Do you agree with that as well?

And then finally, would you consider running a formal process of sorts after the data or the company will continue business as planned and not run out formal process per say? Thank you very much.

Mark Timney

Thanks Umer. Let me take the last question first and then I'll take the pricing question then I'll ask Peter to comment on the safety one for you. Obviously, we're exploring all opportunities. The one thing I can say with regards to any sort of strategic optionality is that the board and the management are fully aligned with creating and maximizing shareholder value. As you can imagine I'm unable to comment on any strategic matters, but we do believe firmly inclisiran will be a game changer in cardiovascular care with significant blockbuster revenue potential and we're very excited about that opportunity. So, no comments at this time any further than that about any type of process or any type of partnering.

With regards to price points, it's philosophically the way I think about price is that you begin with patient affordability and then you work backwards on that with payers. It's very early days for us. We're just beginning our payer research. So we'll have more to think about as that research comes into our hands. But with regards to how the competition is priced, I think we're seeing in the market that there are changes afoot and we would expect that patient affordability is at the center of those discussions.

Peter would you like to comment on safety?

Peter Wijngaard

Yes I would be happy to Umer. So material safety means we’re still in the Phase III data in a blind fashion as you know, so we have no insight in the distribution between the option or should we. Material means in this context what we observe is in line with what we’ve seen in previous studies in this type of patient populations and what is known as the sort of the background rate of events of cardiovascular patient with ASCVD or in our case ASCVD and risk equivalent in FH patients. So we don't see surprises we took a background wait and backlog types of events.

Umer Raffat

Thank you very much.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Chris Shibutani with Cowen. Please proceed with your question.

Chris Shibutani

Yes, thanks for taking the question. Good morning perhaps for Chris some financial questions. Some cost occurrence with the company operationally with the restructuring and now which we talk about pre-commercialization efforts. Can you talk about how Q4 spending levels on the operating expense front might help us, inform us about what the trends could be like as we progress through 2019?

And then related, could you remind us if there are any other assets that perhaps you haven't reported yet that you could perhaps monetize for instance you describe the pre-clinical product sale that was a gain that was recorded in Q4, anything else remaining that could also be there that we could see coming up? Thanks.

Christopher Visioli

Thanks Chris. Thanks for your question. On the SG&A front on the operating expense guidance, we maintain our guidance that we laid out for the R&D plan over the three-year period that we set out early last year. On the SG&A front, we worked hard to restructure the business in 2018 and we're going to continue to maintain that same disciplined expense management. We'll be giving detailed SG&A guidance but obviously we would expect modest increases in our SG&A run rate as we do begin the pre-commercial planning work this year. That work is assumed in our operating plans and was part of the fact runway that we outlined on the call.

In terms of other assets to monetize, we monetize quite a bit over the years. I think we may have exhausted items that we have. We're always looking for ways to bring in non diluted capital, but I think we've been through most of it.

Chris Shibutani

That's great, helpful. And Mark for you perhaps how do you think without the need to partner in US, is that a market that you think that you could go it alone? Is that something you would envision? I know there's a global opportunity here and there's a lot of logic to partnering outside the US, but in particular for the US, what's your frame of mind as far as approaching that market?

Mark Timney

Thanks for the question Chris. As we previously said, I'm open to exploring all options to maximize value creation. While I'm unable to comment on any strategic matters again I'll reiterate management and the board are fully aligned. We're committed to doing what is in the best interest of shareholders. It's a significant opportunity that we do have and obviously any decisions that we do make especially with relation to markets like the US will be taken very carefully, but the filter will be value creation and shareholder value.

Chris Shibutani

Thanks for the response.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Adnan Butt with Guggenheim Securities. Please proceed with your question.

Adnan Butt

Thanks. I'll ask two of mine together. Maybe one for you Mark, since you were a big pharma head not too long ago, what do you think is a tipping point for a big pharma in terms of recognizing and Chris around the value, is it sort of post phase two, is it the post outcomes?

Any color there and then secondly, will you fine-tune how much data will be out in ORION, so for instance, if 11 and 9 will be reported together maybe in the third quarter followed by ORION-10, would that be updated maybe on the next earnings call? Thanks.

Mark Timney

Thanks Adnan, I'll take the first and again I'll hand over to Peter because he's dealing with the studies on a daily basis and questions that I asked him daily too. So on the first one, obviously it's difficult to hypothesize. I think when you're thinking about large pharma, thinking about the opportunity I think first and foremost they're focused on again like us value creation for their shareholders and there are different inflection points and different timings for different companies when that needs to be driven and exposed.

So I think certainly as we think about it, our focus is very clear. We're focused on what we can do ourselves in terms of generating value and that is of clear focus on execution and the execution at the moment is around our pivotal studies and then the beginning of the pre-commercialization work.

We will be prepared to review any strategic options at any time and again without lens of value creation and shareholder value. Peter?

Peter Wijngaard

Yes. Thanks Adnan for the question. So let me remind again ORION-11, 10 and 9 studies they completed the enrollment last year, in sort of late January, late February and early March of 2018. The difference between those three studies finishing enrollment is six weeks which is a fairly short period of time. The follow-up period of these studies in all three is 18 months which is a fixed observation period. But of course, they went through in the same way for all of these three studies. What we advise the timelines to having the data now how in the system the database lock were driven by database cleaning and analytics. So it's been early to be very exact, value precise. If those phase run out in exactly the same time or unshaken and how we go to report that exactly out but we do expect to have complying results in Q3 of this year.

Adnan Butt

Thanks.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Biren Amin with Jefferies. Please proceed with your question.

Biren Amin

Yes, hi guys. Thanks for taking my questions. Just a question on the DSMB and the review of the safety data. What are the past work in terms of guidelines being any imbalance in the day would have to -- they would know. And what's the stop criteria are on those imbalances.

If you could share some of that detail, guys. Thank you.

Peter Wijngaard

Hi Biren, this is Peter again. The IDMC is an Independent Data Monitoring Committee. So, they have this question themselves how to evaluate data and how to make dose decisions on those criteria. We don’t really dig data in particular way for more shape.

We get a recommendation from them and in this case it has been five times continue to program, continuing with trials without any changes to the protocol. What underlies this specific deliberations of the IDMC, so we do not know and we cannot comment on that?

Biren Amin

Got it. And then just a question on the $238 million cash on hand. How far do you think that this cash would take you going forward?

Christopher Visioli

Thanks, Biren. As we stated, it takes us into 2020, it gets us through all the key milestones and inflection points that gets us through NDA filing and MAA filing.

Biren Amin

Okay, great. Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Paul Choi with Goldman Sachs. Please proceed with your question.

Paul Choi

Hi, thank you for taking our questions. First with regard to commercialization and in the U.S. starting there. Can you maybe comment on how you're thinking about the initial tiering for and closer end and what sort of payer access might look like and maybe any early discussions you've had there as the outcomes data will be -- will take a little while.

So, if you maybe start with that.

Mark Timney

Hi Paul, thanks for the question. Yes. It's still very early days, we're just beginning our pay research. We think that it's we do believe it's we're going to have access for large patient populations through a variety of means but it's too early to start thinking about tiering and where we will fit.

That will start to become clearer over the next couple of months as that research starts to come back in for us and that's good timing. We're still we're sort of just under two years out for launch; its perfect timing for us to get that. But again I'd still come back to my philosophy is quite simple.

And it is patient affordability, that's critical. And if we begin there, hopefully we can simply generate significant access for the patients who need this.

Paul Choi

Okay, thank you for that. And then, maybe just on the clinical side. As we think about this similar but slightly different ORION-9, ORION-10 and ORION-11 calculations. How do you think about as you think about the NDA and the MAA, would you want to focus strictly on the ASCVD population or would you also want to go for potential specific claims inheritors like its population?

And then, in terms of potential future development, are there any thoughts about maybe going to an upstream population as you think about potential value creation and realization, what's in cost really?

Peter Wijngaard

Yes, Peter. Very good questions, Paul. Obviously we designed three differentials into three different patient population. So, it's geographical reach and so with other to reflect the opportunity of getting the board as possible labeling these patient population.

So, while we can't comment on what the records ultimately will prove this for but that is the plan to have indications in these populations that we're studying in the three pivotal trials. And with respect to opportunities beyond that, that is sort of the life cycle planning, yes we have lots of ideas and lots of discussions about it.

But EMA wont, we haven’t start any activity yet on any of those ideas including either ones which you highlighted.

Paul Choi

Okay, thank you for taking our questions.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Joel Beatty with Citi. Please proceed with your question.

Joel Beatty

Thanks for taking the questions. Could you discus outcomes trial a little bit including the current status of it, what's that special enrollment over the course of the year. And what's unique about the trial design that allow that to be a lower cost compared to what you might expect from some comparable studies?

Peter Wijngaard

Peter. Thank you Joel, good questions. As we have commented for in the line for let's say cardiovascular outcomes studies in ASCVD patients, which is the high risk patient populations. We will involve 15,000 patients as dictated by the protocol and we anticipate whether a median four to five years follow-up that we have planned for this study.

And we have the potential to show the 25% risk reduction in MACE which is a reflection of the we guess in light of has been seen in absolute LDL-C reduction relation to cardiovascular outcomes benefits for MACE. And in terms of the involvement updates, as we said we have national involvement in these studies.

We anticipate to have the enrolment completed in one to two years from initiations. We're not planning to give regular updates completely. At this point in time how enrolment exactly go but we will come back to you once we are completing the enrolment Alnylam hands down.

Joel Beatty

Great, thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Jay Olson with Oppenheimer. Please proceed with your question.

Jay Olson

Hi guys, thanks for taking the questions and welcome to Mark. We're looking forward to your leadership. Could you maybe describe for us your vision for the Medicines Company and especially differences between your vision and previous leadership and then any changes that you would like to make.

And then, as a follow-on, could you maybe talk about any diligence that you did prior to taking on your new role and any industry contacts you may have reached out to and what sort of thoughts they may have shared with you? Thank you.

Mark Timney

Thanks for the question, Jay. Yes, let me talk, it's I think the vision for the Medicines Company is being clearly laid out by management and the board for some time and that is that singular focus on the development of inclisiran which I think is a wonderful vision not only for shareholders and value creation but also for patients in need.

There is I don’t have any change for that but if you think about my profile of coming in which is essentially commercial general management business development type profile. This is obviously the timing three years prior to launch, means that we will have more of a focus on being ready with pre-commercialization activities and how to do those in a much very structured way.

So, it's the fine balance here of managing what we spend on pre-commercialization, so but also doing work that would be done similar to the way that a large pharma would do this type of work. So, I think that’s fundamentally the change and it's sort of a natural change is is you sort of move from prior to myself.

But again, whereas keep reiterating, it's we're very much focused on value creation for shareholders and that's the focus and that has not changed. With regards to work that I did prior to coming in, yes as you would imagine but had a lot of expensive diligence. I spoke with a number of opinion leaders about the asset and what I heard from them is sort of unanimous and that it's differentiated.

And a game changer and a work horse in LDL cholesterol. They were the common things that I picked up. And then, I spoke with six pharma companies to really assess whether cardiovascular medicine would still at the forefront of their thoughts. And I was pleasantly surprised with what I heard in those discussions without going into details.

But it was very positive and there is still a significant amount of research due to primarily that the higher med need and the fact that even though we've got wonderful products like stents in first line treatment, it's still not getting the job done. And therefore there was still significant questions about okay how do we go further and how do we really fill the gaps around adherence and provide solutions.

So, very excited. Obviously the diligence was it was positive for me because I'm sitting here now. So, thank you for the question.

Jay Olson

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Akash Tewari with Wolfe Research. Please proceed with your question.

Akash Tewari

Hi, thanks for taking my questions. Given that increase when it's going after such a large patient population using a priority approach. Would the team be surprised with the FDA requires an ad comp for this asset. And then also given the FDAs guidance of highs/lows cases. Is it fair to say the DSMB review would be alerted, would have alerted management if there is a 3x increase in ALT and with the corresponding 2x rise in bilirubin levels. Thanks.

Mark Timney

Peter?

Peter Wijngaard

And to answer your first question, first not the advisory committee, it's hard to comment on that because it's this question of the FDA to make that decision. We've seen advisory committees often and major products being going through Repatha we will for cardiovascular. That's but whether we specifically because where in siRNA it's very hard to give that comment yes or no, we don’t really no, we will have to wait and see.

Remind me of your second question.

On the -- again as I said earlier, the IDMC sets their own criteria when they decides to inform us on their findings, on the DSMB. So far, they have commented on continue to trials as planned with no modifications to the protocol.

So, it is very hard to reiterate what exactly they have seen. If they had significant concerns with liver function test, obviously you would expect them to require to make considerations for the changes to the protocol but other than that it's very hard to give you more specifics on that because it isn’t a part of these discussion.

Akash Tewari

Thanks, very much.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Mayank Mamtani with B. Riley FBR. Please proceed with your question.

Mayank Mamtani

Thank you for taking my question and welcome aboard, Mark. I just have two quick follow-ups mainly on commercialization, two parts perhaps. Was it really not as we think about along scenarios or pre and post heart burns? If you have one or two PCSK9 antibodies in the market.

And how do you think about so this scenarios relative to composition. And when on the payer research I was really curious about that you kicked off, how were you thinking about the key variables will do that, you highlighted as part of the unlucky. Specifically the adherence part but also as we understand the shifting landscape and Part B and Part D NDC, how are you when you think about the portability, how do you factor the out of pocket cost as you walk forward in the next two months in research.

And then, a very minor question on to Chris. When do you expect the next one milestone, if there is any? Thank you.

Mark Timney

Let me. Thanks for your questions. Let me address sort of the Tier 1. I think if hit on the key issue, I think there is so much change or suggestive change in the payer environment. It did seem for us that we have enough time and therefore we can explore possibilities in terms of what we do in commercialization.

But again, the idea of beginning with the philosophy of patient affordability allows you to focus on what is that are the patient cost first and foremost. And so, therefore where those patients come from whether it's Part B, Part D, it starts to become irrelevant if you really focused on what is the impact on the patient.

And that will allow us to construct our thinking. But still, early days and we do obviously envisage that this significant amount of change taking place in that environment. The first question was with regards to commercialization. Just remind me Max so I answer the right.

Mayank Mamtani

I mean, just curious in your launch scenarios does it really matter if you have one [indiscernible] in the market or one sponsor versus three as you think about the next two to five years?

Mark Timney

Yes, thank you. This is a great question for me because it really allows me to answer what I think, I am truly passionate about. I do view inclisiran as a market of one. I do think we are highly differentiated. PCSK9 is obviously the target, but we obviously prevent the production. We don't clean it up similar to the antibodies. Therefore we do have significant opportunities of differentiation which come about through the dosing.

So people would say well it's just instead of 26 injections or self injections, you are dosing twice a year is that just the dosing advantage. But that also allows us to be given by a healthcare professional in current standard of care when we know 90% of these patients are seeing their healthcare practitioner every six months. So it already fits into a great sort of treatment pathway for us. So there is no change. It's very simple to administer.

And with that you get the built in adherence. We know that four out of five patients are not on goal on their stance for a number of reasons and up to two-thirds of people are not taking their statins after a year even in this high risk population and that's a real concern. So you have a built-in adherence opportunity and then obviously we have cogs opportunities as well because of our supply chain which makes it very attractive for us and gives us a lot of flexibility.

But I do believe those points of differentiation mean that I truly believe that when we launch even when we first launched and when we have outcomes data that will be truly differentiated. Chris would you like to comment on Melinta?

Christopher Visioli

Yes. The next island milestone is approval, which we will be happy to pay.

Mayank Mamtani

Great. Thank you, guys.

Thank you. We have reached the end of our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the call back over to The Medicine Company's Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Timney for any closing remarks.

Mark Timney

Thank you very much and thank you for your well wishes and for all of your questions. As you can probably tell, I'm super excited to be here. This is the countdown year for inclisiran. It's moving very quickly through Phase III trials. We're really encouraged by the clinical and safety profile and expect the Phase III data to readout in this third quarter. In parallel, our pre-commercialization work is ongoing but it really just affirms the highly competitive profile that we have within inclisiran.

As a reminder and I'll keep emphasizing the board and the management team are fully aligned and committed to maximizing the value of inclisiran for its shareholders and ultimately the patients who would benefit from the unique therapy. We do have enough cash to get us through till 2020 and we're very excited about the year ahead.

So with that I'll close the call and wish you all a very good day. Thank you.

