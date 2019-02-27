Mesoblast Is Expected To Have A Strong 2019 With Upcoming FDA Meeting

It is estimated that aGVHD in the U.S. and European territories could produce as much as >$700 million in revenue just for this indication alone.

Mesoblast is set to hold a meeting with the FDA in April of 2019; if all goes according to plan then it can subsequently initiate the BLA submission of Remestemcel-L.

Mesoblast (MESO) is gearing up to have a very important meeting with the FDA for its remestemcel-L cellular therapy product. It expects to meet with the FDA in April of 2019. If all goes well with the FDA meeting, then the biotech will likely be able to file for FDA approval of its remestemcel-L product treating children with acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD). This will be an enormous opportunity for the biotech, so that it can prove that its stem cell therapy product can reach the market.

Remestemcel-L Submission For FDA Approval

This program utilizes Remestemcel-L to treat aGVHD patients, specifically children who are steroid-refractory. The Phase III study recruited 55 children with aGVHD. One thing to note about this trial was that it wasn't a straightforward comparison study. Meaning that it was an open-label trial and there was no placebo comparator. Despite that, the study was highly positive and I will explain why shortly. These patients were treated with an alliogenic stem cell product known as MSC-100-IV (also known as Remestemcel-L).

The primary endpoint was looking for overall response at day 28. It was noted that at least 69% of patients responded with treatment of Remestemcel-L. Response was considered as the patient either achieving a partial response or a complete response. Now, why is this data good if there was no placebo comparator? That's because the totality of the data was looked at based on historical control.

In other words, it was based on current treatment options, and how they compared to these patients treated with Remestemcel-L. In terms of historical control, the best response rate observed for these patients ranges around 45%. Comparing Remestemcel-L and historical control in terms of response, that gives Remestemcel-L a statistically significant p-value of p = 0.0003. This data is impressive, and why I believe that Mesoblast is a good buy at its present value.

Typically, what makes data compelling is that it hit its mark in terms of meeting the primary endpoint of the study. However, as Remestemcel-L has shown it is a superior treatment option over current therapies that are being offered. On top of the reported data, it was shown that long-term treatment with Remestemcel-L also produced a higher survival rate compared to those that take steroid therapy.

It was shown that 50 patients in the study who completed 100 days followup, saw a survival rate of 78%. First of all, without knowing how well the historical therapy performs, this number is high to begin with. But what if I was to tell you that aGVHD patients on such a 100-day followup on steroid therapy only see a survival rate of 30%. That is more than a doubling of the survival rate for those who took remestemcel-L. The best part of all, is that with this data on hand, Mesoblast has the opportunity to potentially file for approval.

That's because there are currently no FDA-approved drugs in the United States for the treatment of steroid-refractory aGVHD. After these positive results were reported, it was later noted in a meeting with the FDA that Mesoblast could file its BLA in early 2019. As with anything in biotech, there are instances when timelines can change slightly. The latest update from this biotech is that it will hold a meeting with the FDA in April of 2019.

If the meeting goes according to plan, with no hitches, then Mesoblast can subsequently file its BLA for FDA approval of Remestemcel-L soon thereafter. This is a big opportunity for Mesoblast, because there are no currently FDA-approved therapies to treat aGVHD. As an estimate, the biotech believes that in the U.S. and European territories Remestemcel-L for aGVHD could possibly bring in about >$700 million per year. You have to remember this is just an estimate and it's possible that more revenue could be generated over time.

This program is sharp, because it is already partnered with JCR Pharmaceuticals, which is a Japanese biotech that has rights to sell this stem cell product in aGVHD. Thus far, the amount of milestones and royalties achieved for this product are $5 million in the last 12 months in Japan. That's not much right now but it should start to get better over time. On top of that, the partnership between both companies was recently expanded upon. This expansion led to the use of TEMCELL HS inj. in Japan to treat another disease known as epidermolysis bullosa, which is a very lethal skin disease.

Financials

Mesoblast noted in its latest financial report that it had $92 million cash as of December 31, 2018. A good chunk of the cash, $15 million, was given on a milestone based on a successful study with its other drug Revascor treating end-stage heart failure patients with LVADs. This was obtained from Hercules Capital about a month ago after the clinical trial milestone was achieved. About an additional $40 million in cash was generated as an upfront payment when Mesoblast formed a partnership with Tasly Pharmaceutical group for China based on two indications.

These indications were prevention of chronic heart failure and acute myocardial infarction. I believe that with the cash on hand, the biotech should be good for quite a while. That's because besides this cash, it has another solid option on the table before having to raise cash by other means. This includes the possibility of pulling additional non-dilutive funds of $35 million from Hercules and NovaQuest Capital Management LLC.

The only downside is that certain milestones have to be met to obtain this cash. That is a risk, because if the milestones are not met then it is likely Mesoblast will have to look for alternative strategies to raise funds. Some other ways to raise funds may include having to sell stock or take on debt.

Conclusion

Mesoblast has an important meeting with the FDA coming up in April of 2019. It will give the biotech the chance to initiate a BLA submission to the FDA for Remestemcel-L to treat children with aGVHD. The risk is that the meeting may end up with a negative outcome. Meaning, it's possible that the FDA may request additional information for the BLA submission. That's not necessarily what I believe will happen, but it remains a risk nonetheless.

If that happens, then it's possible the BLA initiation could be delayed for a later time. The stock may possibly be cut in half if this were to happen. I believe that things should go smoothly, especially since the Phase 3 results showed that Remestemcel-L achieved a large improvement in survival rates compared to historical control for these Children. If the treatment is approved for these patients in the United States, it will become the first of its kind for these steroid-refractory aGVHD patients.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers deep dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.