OdontoPrev SA ADR's (ODPVY) CEO Rodrigo Bacellar on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

José Roberto Borges Pacheco - IR Officer

Luis Blanco - Administration and Finance Director

Rodrigo Bacellar - CEO

Mariana Hernandes - Credit Suisse

Marco Calvi - Itaú BBA

Joseph Giordano - JP Morgan

Guilherme Palhares - BTG Pactual

Mariana Ferraz - Eleven Financial

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and thank you for holding. Welcome to the OdontoPrev Conference Call to discuss the earnings of the Fourth Quarter and the Year 2018. Today we have with us Mr. Rodrigo Bacellar, Luis Blanco and José Roberto Pacheco.

This event is also being streamed on the web via webcast and can be viewed at www.odontoprev.com.br/ri where the respective presentation is also available.

Now I'll turn the conference over to Mr. José Roberto Pacheco, IR Officer of OdontoPrev to begin the presentation.

José Roberto Borges Pacheco

I would like to thank you for attending the company conference call to present the results of the fourth quarter results and for 2018. Now to begin the presentation on Slide number 3, we can see the ANS data since 2012 with the continuous growth of dental plans even during the years of recession totaling 5.7 million new beneficiaries exceeding 24 million beneficiaries at the end of 2018. On the other hand the stagnation of the number of members in the healthcare plans currently lower than six years ago number of beneficiaries.

On Slide 4, we would like to highlight this 17% percent growth of net revenues in the quarter, our best performance since 2012 of which 9.3% is purely organic, reiterating OdontoPrev's strategic differentials with noteworthy mention to the acceleration in the revenues for SMEs and individual plans.

José Roberto Borges Pacheco

Hello, good morning everyone. I'm sorry we had a connection issue. So now I'll begin the introduction. Once again welcome. Thank you for your interest and trust in the company. I'd like to thank you for attending the company's conference call to present the results of the fourth quarter and 2018.

So to begin the presentation on Slide number 3, we can see the data from the ANS since 2012 with the continuous growth of dental plans even during the years of recession totaling 5.7 million new beneficiaries exceeding 24 million beneficiaries at the end of 2018. On the other hand, the stagnation of the number of members in healthcare plans currently lower than six years ago in the number of beneficiary.

On Slide 4, I would like to highlight the 17% growth of net revenues in the quarter, our best performance since 2012 of which 9.3% is purely organic, reiterating the OdontoPrev's strategic differentials with noteworthy mention to the acceleration of the revenues for SMEs and individual plans. It's worth noting that 4Q '18 data includes Odonto System which has a lower ticket and dental loss ratio margins similar to the company.

On the next Slide number 5, we show the evolution of our many business segments, particularly the non-corporate segment and SME and individual plans which account for 38% of total revenues when compared to just 25% four years ago with an annual growth rate of 21%, that means much higher than the industry average.

On Slide 6, we would like to highlight the unique OdontoPrev positioning relating to the leadership in developing and expanding non-corporate segments, individual plans, and SME, as they present a higher ticket, less competition, fast growth compared to the market and differentiated or special contribution margins. Additionally, reiterating our strategy, the non-corporate products present significant barriers to entry such as scale and distribution quality, customer credit risk for the smaller individual customers, adverse selection and management technology which are the clear differentials of the OdontoPrev business model.

Now moving on to Slide 7, we present the historical record of BRL28 million in incremental revenues in individual plans in the quarter. Noteworthy mention to the corporate segment as well with over BRL20 million of incremental revenue in the period and as we can see on Slide 8, an 8.5% growth in corporate quarterly revenue, the best performance in four years and very much above the levels seen in the past quarters.

On next Slide, Slide 9, we presented net additions for 2018 originated in all three segments which when added to the 634,000 Odonto System members totaled 921,000 members in the year, the best performance in volume since 2009. On Slide 10 we can see the evolution of individual plans, which in 2018 became even between retail and bank channels offering a higher average ticket, lower commercialization expenses and more appealing bad debt, increasing the profitability of the consolidated portfolio.

In the next Slide, we would like to highlight the growth of non-corporate in four years which were the individual plans more than doubled at an annual rate of 24% according to Slide 11, and SME and the other hand increased 16% per year as we can see on Slide 12. It is also worth noting that SME alone in OdontoPrev has net revenues higher than any competitor in the dental market in Brazil.

On Slide 13, we would like to highlight the lowest annual dental loss ratio of 44%, more efficient than that in 2017, given the growing share of higher value-added products in revenue composition at competitive costs.

Moving on to cash generation according to Slide 14, we see an adjusted EBITDA of BRL415 million, 18.1% higher than 2017 with a margin increase to 26.1%. In the quarter we achieved BRL113 million of EBITDA with and EBITDA margin increase in annual growth greater than 20%. About Brazil Dental as we can see on Slide 15, the adjusted EBITDA was BRL7 million in the quarter, 30% higher year-over-year. In 2018 Brazil Dental EBITDA was BRL25 million, 126% higher than 2017.

On Slide 16, we can see the net income achieved BRL77 million in the quarter, 21% higher year-over-year. In the year net income increased 16.4%, net margin increased to 17.9%, the best performance in a decade. On the next slide, number 17, we can see the evolution of market compensation in cash dividends. During the meeting of the Board of Directors held yesterday an additional dividend distribution was proposed in the amount of BRL28 million, which when added to the BRL74 million in cash dividends already paid up totals BRL102 million in shareholder compensation in the quarter.

On Slide 18 we can see that OdontoPrev ended the year with BRL0.5 billion and debt free cash. The company believes it could have a payout higher than the statutory payout of 50% each quarter for 2019. The Odonto System acquisition as in the next Slide number 19, we've concluded the acquisition last quarter. The net revenue was BRL27 million with an average ticket of BRL15, loss ratio of 29.2% and margin EBITDA increased to 27.8%. It's worth noting that in January, during the general meeting we merged Odonto System which will lead to tax gains as from 2019 of course.

On Slide 20, we are proud to highlight the growth of the number of shareholders surpassing 10,000 more than double the individuals seen in the previous year in 2017. The company's investor base as shown in the last Slide number 21, remains globalized with an approximate free flow of 92% with foreign investors from over 30 countries. We are very happy with the results achieved with the new cycle of revenues, EBITDA margin increase, increase of 20% in net income and net additions in 2018 and almost 1 million new beneficiaries. We will proudly remember 2018.

Once again, I would like to thank you all for your interest and trust in the company and now I would like to move on to the Q&A session in our common practice of a 40-minute conference call.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Mariana Hernandes from Credit Suisse.

Mariana Hernandes

Hello, everyone. Good morning. Congratulations on your results. My question is about the individual segment. I'd like to know if you could give us a breakdown of how you see the sales dynamics between the channels. For the second consecutive quarter we see that sales have increased, I'd like to know the dynamics and relationship have changed and if you believe that will continue throughout 2019 or that was very specific?

My second question in relation to individual plans I'd like to see how you see the profitability of this portfolio in the long-term, so I understand that sales expenses should improve in that portfolio by changing the mix in the sales channel, but the loss ratio is still increasing. So how do you see the contribution margin in that segment in the future? And if you can give us an update of Odonto System how is the integration going, so if you're going to be able to replicate that model into other regions, and timing about that? Thank you.

Rodrigo Bacellar

Good morning Mariana, Rodrigo speaking. Thank you for your questions. The sales dynamic for individual plans and also extrapolating that to the other segments is that many different plates that we're balancing out in terms of commercialization of distribution channels, so what you can see is that in the given segment or channel goes a little bit faster than others and then that changes. So regardless of the channel, you may have higher default. So that's the important thing that we have to consider.

The company has a portfolio of many different channels, of distribution bank channels, individual, e-commerce, our partnerships with retailers. So the important thing is that all these channels are incentivized and we know how they behave and we have specific things developed for each one of these channels. And in terms of profitability and also there is loss ratio that has to do with use. So what we do with all these areas through the - during the year one may be different than the other because of an incentive or an internal campaign.

So individual plan moves as these plates are turning and we sell any specific channels. So that may behave one way at one point and a different way and in another, but always pretty much expected and shows - showing what we're expecting in terms of results. In relation to the profitability of the portfolio, I'll hand over to Pacheco.

José Roberto Borges Pacheco

Hi Mariana, thank you for your question. And just to give you some more flavor on that and the strategic vision of individual plans, I think that's the highlight is – that's the major highlight of OdontoPrev's performance in the past year. We'd like to state that the portfolio is equal to BRL350 million in revenues per year. It's higher than any company that acts or operates in the dental sector in Brazil as we mentioned in the introduction. They have very clear barriers to entry in that area, so we would like to leave you with the takeaway that that's a major strategy of the company and it been growing at rates of over 20% per year in the last year.

The beauty of that position is that we can count on two distribution blocks, bank and non-bank. So both have different profiles and have a huge potential ahead. So they are presenting an average loss ratio 30% given launching products with more added value that bring their use in the short term, which is very good because that gives us more net present value, the individual have a higher NPV which is much higher than the expected standards.

So that's the strategy that we wanted to share with you and it had been a major highlight for the company which is absolutely focusing on this one and other year, we believe that the loss ratio is still at levels that are contributing compared to the 34% to 35% levels in the past year and now they've achieved 30%. So it is extremely profitable and shows the differentials of company development and without a doubt it's a priority for the upcoming year. That's the vision that we have in individual plans.

You also mentioned that's a great point about the commercialization expenses that at this point still has a high level compared to the others in the company. It's natural that through the mix effect and as the bank channels become star players in the individual plan portfolio then yes, we will gain a portfolio to generate value that will be very significant. That's what we're working for, to capture the best opportunities in both portfolios, retail more traditional one, and a new one that's been growing faster in the past year for individual plans through the bank channel.

Mariana Hernandes

Perfect, can you give me an update on Odonto System please?

José Roberto Borges Pacheco

What's your point on Odonto System?

Mariana Hernandes

I'd like an update about the integration and the project to rollout the Odonto System model to other regions in the country are you discussing that and do you have any timing for that yet?

Rodrigo Bacellar

Mariana, this is Rodrigo speaking. We've ended the shareholder aspects in the beginning of the year, now we're going into the operational integration and many fronts are involved. Some things were already migrated such as essential systems and HR, but regarding product design which is another important aspect, we're still designing the products and linking that to a great opportunity that we see to distribute that new product profile that Odonto System is adding to us, a lower ticket, but also with a lower loss ratio. So the results of that is a similar margin to what we have today. So we continue to design these plans and how we would expand throughout Brazil. So we're still developing that.

Mariana Hernandes

Great, thank you very much and congratulations again on your result.

Marco Calvi

Hello everyone, good morning. My first question is a followup on what was discussed about individual plans, I'd like to understand if the bank channel as it gains importance in sales, I know that we've seen in the past quarters that what we though should continue in 2019 and if that's the company's vision and if that's true what's your perspective for loss of ratio in individual plans? We see a small increase throughout 2018?

And about the corporate segment, we've seen improvement year-over-year in loss ratio, you mentioned in the beginning that part has to do with the merger of Odonto System and part of it is a decrease in frequency. So can you give us some flavor on the - how these two events are part of improving the figures?

José Roberto Borges Pacheco

Marco, starting off with individual plans, actual the non-corporate and the 2019 vision yes, bank channels represent big strategic priority for the company and we have concrete positive performance and differentiated which will continue in 2019 not just individual plans, but also in the SME plans. The bank channel in individual plans give us a higher ticket that's been enabling the company to have an increase in revenues that's a high rise and it also has more value added products that are used in the shorter term. So that is a welcome loss ratio. So once again it has higher NPV, net present value.

So this channel has more profitability in the OdontoPrev's portfolio where we have an extremely positive view for that once again in 2019. The loss ratio of individual plans is more than 10 points under the SME plans which on the other hand are also lower than the corporate plans. So that mix effect is very positive for the company's P&L overall and there is no reason for that to be different in 2019.

Your second question is about the corporate segment dynamics and here we have two positive expectations to share with you about 2019, but they are still not here, they will come and we believe that they would become more clear after the second half. First of all in relation to the reduction of medication that depends on the companies and the country.

So we still have a cautioned view in relation to that in the first quarter in net additions and we believe it will be more constructive as from the third or fourth quarter, which gives us a new level of frequency which would be reasonable to expect with more trust, having more trust in the economy and maintenance of Jan [ph], we and the decrease in unemployment then that could give us two new in frequency when we use especially or mainly after the third and fourth quarter, that's the vision that we have at least. Rodrigo will also say some words on that.

Rodrigo Bacellar

Just to add about our expectations in corporate, after nine quarters of decrease in the corporate we've seen three consecutive quarters of an increase in numbers. But the caution that Pacheco mentioned is because what we're feeling is that in the conversation with business people and company executives, there is a growing optimism about the country, about the reforms and meaning that the country would grow again, but on the other hand, we have to remember that the company has an idle capacity of 20% to 25% every year.

So by the time that leads to job generation we can see that in contracts on a monthly basis, it's starting to cut down on the bleeding, but we still have some final adjustments to be made with the companies that have to adjust actually, but we still haven't seen any liars [ph]. So we believe that that will come in when first of all when company’s idle capacity is being used to produce and then they would have to hire more people and then resume job growth.

Unidentified Analyst

Perfect everyone, thank you for your answers.

Joseph Giordano

Hello. Good morning everyone. Thank you for taking my questions. About corporate segment I'd like to understand how you see the competitive dynamics. I think everybody is expecting that a bit stronger. So do you see any players coming back, becoming more aggressive in prices in the short term to recover that from the economy? And I'd like to know the dynamics about new contracts and loss contracts, you mentioned cut the bleeding in those contracts, so I'd like to know how that's going? And lastly, about the loss ratio for Odonto System which is substantially lower than OdontoPrev, how do you get that? Thank you.

Rodrigo Bacellar

Hi, Joseph, this is Rodrigo speaking. The competition is as always very aggressive. So we continue to gain more contracts than losing contracts. We have an activity, as I mentioned before, in these last six quarters we've had relevant addition of members. So that's what competition is all about. It's an interesting market, it's a growing market. We believe that the dental industry in Brazil can triple the market in the next 20 to 30 years. So it's very important to be present and as we're present the competition sees that as well. So we're fighting over the market as we've been doing for 31 years. So that's a bit of the scenario that I can give you. And we've been growing in the past quarters with the additions. So we'll continue. Pacheco, about the loss ratio?

José Roberto Borges Pacheco

Thank you. Joseph. Before going into the Odonto System loss ratio, just to add about corporate, actually there are a number of growth vectors; the OdontoPrev portfolio, the Bradesco portfolio, the Banco do Brasil portfolio, and finally the more recent one which is the Odonto System portfolio. So there are a number of components in that that lead us to growing the net additions since 2017. In the dental market you have the free adherence contracts, which is rare maybe not as common in medical, that's also recent victory for the company where we have new adherents of new employees in existing corporate agreements.

So that hasn't been very perceived by the market. It's a strategic differential that we have in the corporate segments. So that's just another note that I wanted to share with you. And as we mentioned the bank channels are adding new contracts in the corporate segment which has also been an important differential in the recent quarters.

Now about Odonto System, Odonto System has a different model. It has a different ticket level, even acting in regions such as the north of Brazil. The ticket is 50% higher than what we see in other players in the region and the difference in the business model leads to a loss ratio that's much lower than what we see in the company's portfolio.

These figures aren't comparable. They are business models that we, that are very different that we've been mentioning in the past quarters. So now the opportunity being able to maximize this model into 2019 and 2020 to go into a national scale or domestic scale. So you can see a ticket growth quarter-over-quarter at Odonto System, the loss ratio is much lower and different than the others and the margin, EBITDA margin getting closer to our levels.

So in the next quarters we'll talk about the behavior of this new model that's adding to our platform. It's yet another platform for growth within the OdontoPrev model. So throughout time we'll give you more flavor of this potential when added to our company's business model on domestic scale.

Joseph Giordano

Okay. Thank you.

Guilherme Palhares

Good morning everyone. Thank you for taking my question. Actually I have three. First of all I'd like to understand within each one of the segments, how important was Odonto System in terms of ticket and loss ratio, so we can understand those figures and if we can compare that to previous periods in a more assertive manner?

The second point I'd like to understand is especially in individual plans, we see a drop in consolidated ticket year-over-year and given that we don't have the Odonto System breakdown, I'd like to see or know how you think of the dynamics, because you are expanding strongly and getting share in individual plans?

And lastly, I'd like to know if you can share about the equity that's based on risk that's in the ANS as a proposal and we're talking about how OdontoPrev is advanced in that system. So I'd like to know some flavor about that and that potential regulatory change, where OdontoPrev will fit into that after that happens?

Rodrigo Bacellar

Thank you for your question Guilherme. I'm going to talk, or start off with the Odonto System. We're going to maintain Odonto System figures open during four consecutive quarters. This is the second, so when the data for the first quarter 2019 we're going to keep the P&L open, so that the market has one year for comparison and add the fact that it's a new business model. So, we break down, we don’t show the number of members per segment, but it's there. So the important thing is that we have the concept that the portfolio in Odonto System is more massified [ph] than in Odonto System and we have a balance between these two segments if we can comment. It's natural to expect that in an average ticket of BRL15 that it has proportion between the three segments of the businesses is the type of disclosure that we've been showing.

The second point about price adjustments, historically in the corporate segment we've tried to maintain tickets on an annual basis to replenish the interest rates of each contract. That's not internal inflation, that's not connected to the general price index. If you compare the figure in the past 10 years, corporate segment has had a margin that's been extremely healthy, even having a modest ticket variation and lower than the average price inflation, but enough to cover the use in each one of the contracts. That's what's behind pricing in the corporate segment.

It's natural of course that in that segment where there is more competition, the pricing power is under or lower than the other segments. To understand the pricing of SME segments and individual plan segments, then that's a game of innovation where the company has been very successful in launching new products with higher value-added. That's been the main reason in the past years for specifically the SME segment to have a ticket that's much higher than inflation. So the company had been a star player and innovative in bringing in new products in that area and to that segment that's one of the features.

And now moving on to individual plans, it's extremely important to understand why the ticket in the past year that was under BRL30 and today on average it's over BRL40 per beneficiary. To remind you, important competitors have an average ticket of one digit and here we're talking about a very important segment for revenues for the company that already has an average ticket that's greater than 40. That's not by chance, that comes through innovation and State-of-the-Art products that are being absorbed by the market in the entire country.

The dynamics of the mix effect remains. It is the company’s interest to explore new channels, new technologies and that's what we're going to do and show you in a transparent manner. Before handing over to Luis to talk about solvency, the company, ended the company with BRL0.5 billion in cash, with the frequency of paying cash dividends on a quarterly basis. So we do have the intention of going into a higher volume in 2019. So now, I'll hand over to Luis Andre to give you some more flavor about the dialogue with the regulator.

Luis Blanco

Hi Guilherme, this is Luis Andre speaking. Just to talk about the solvency thing, the existence of the model for solvency is set forth in regulation in such an in-depth manner I'd say. So based on that, OdontoPrev is the first operator be it dental or medical segment that presented its own model at the end of the first half last year, very comprehensive documentation, we presented our solvency model. In terms of risk as we were talking to the regulator based on the underwriting risk which is the main risk of our business. And since then, we've been monitoring that with the ANS team about how this model unfolds.

What's clear to us is that the entire regulatory framework was not ready or the solvency models to enter that and proof of that is that in the end of January ANS has published the normative instruction relating to governance and now last week it made available a new framework for public consultation for risk management and that's exactly what you're talking about.

So with that in our perception, they are focusing on approving the regulatory framework which wasn't complete, but as from publishing that normative instruction in the end of January now that it's available, the entire regulatory framework for those who want to present their own models now what's complete. So based on the new regulation that's under public consultation at the time, it's set forth that for those who have their own models that are approved by the ANS can have their risk completely connected to their own model.

And in our case we already have that estimate. Our own model where we've started to monitor this a year and a half ago it is a back calculation and now we're awaiting on ANS approval. I believe that ANS could approve this, right after the regulation that's under public consultation is approved. We've been closely monitoring this with the regulator. Our material submitted was very deep and complete. They like our model. And as far as, we know we're the only operator that has presented its own model up to the time being. Other operators have talked to the regulator, but they haven't submitted their final documents and we're very hopeful that after they conclude the regulatory framework we should get approval on that.

Guilherme Palhares

Perfect, so to understand in the back calculation is there any idea about how that would impact the company's payout in the future?

Rodrigo Bacellar

Well what I can say Guilherme right now is that since this model is still being approved by the ANS, I can't really talk about the figures that we have in that model, but what I can say is that the result of this model is lower than that required by the generic code that's currently in effect in regulation. So if we approve our model or if ANS approves our model as we have submitted, we wouldn't have to continue to increase our adjusted net worth because of solvency, consequently we would increase payment of our dividend payout.

Guilherme Palhares

Okay perfect, thank you.

Mariana Ferraz

Hello, good morning. Thank you for taking my question. Congratulations on your results. I'd like to know how the competition is impacting your network, is there a retention?

Rodrigo Bacellar

Good morning Mariana, this is Rodrigo. Actually no. The dentist network we have approximately 30,000 providing services for us in over 2600 municipalities we are present in 100% of municipalities over 100,000 inhabitants. And we're in present in over 94% of others and over 95% of those that have over 35,000 inhabitants. So we have more dentists that want to be a part of our network than an impact from the competition than leaving anything of the sort.

And there's an important task that we have to develop is finding the network and evening that out. There's the calculation that we're very experienced. So we need to know that in a certain neighborhood we need a certain number of dentists to provide services given the number of beneficiaries in that region. So if I have less dentists in that region, the beneficiary will take a long time to schedule a consultation, that's bad. If I have too many that's not relevant for those dentists and then I can encourage non-suitable behavior, inadequate behavior.

I also have to know the specialties to balance that out per region. So what we do is we try to balance that out in the network and equal that out every month. And we have more people that want to be a part of that and that's good. They're not exclusive. Some of them work for other operators. That's no issue for us.

