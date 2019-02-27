Photon Control: Top Line Growth Is Likely To Survive In 2018 Q4

In about a little more than 2 weeks, Photon Control (OTC:POCEF) will hold its 2018 4th quarter earnings call. Based on their Q3 filings and the management discussion, below is our forecast on their top line growth.

Reduction in backlog orders will adversely hit their total revenue

As discussed in our previous article, Fiber Optic Sensor Market - The Mastermind Behind Today's Technology, we talked about how the fiber optic sensor market will benefit from the technology transcendence on 5G network, driverless car, IoT connected devices and in other sectors. However, Photon Control's management forecasted the total revenue to be $8-9M in the last quarter of 2018, backlog order dropping from $19.5M in Q2 to $14.4M in Q3. Why is that?

They said it is due to the slowdown in the semiconductor market, causing the reduction in capital spending of the Wafer Fabrication Equipment ("WFE") vendors. We believe it's partially true. However, we are also aware of the limited customers that the company does business with. Because the 3 largest customers accounted for 80% of the company's sales for the first 9 months of 2018, it would be a big problem if one or more of them cut their orders or miss their payments. Acquiring new customers implies extra costs by inventing new (customized) products and marketing strategies, which will be further discussed later. But at this stage, we acknowledge the company would be in deep water if they stop expanding their customer base.

Having said that, we projected an $8.6M revenue in Q4 as we expect some of the orders will be further pushed to a later period, e.g., 2019Q1 and Q2.

Source: company's filings and own estimates

Slowdown in revenue growth will come into effect in 2019

The impact on revenue growth in 2018 might not be fully reflected until 2019, where we expect the total revenue to be around $38.5M, mostly contributed by the drop of revenue in 2019Q1. If our estimate is correct, it means the total revenue of ~$6M in 2019Q1 would be less than of that in the same period a year ago.

The management mentioned the full year revenue growth rate would be ~5% from the previous year. But we believe it should be higher than the guideline if the backlog order of $19.5M in Q2 was not pushed back or cancelled. Looking forward, our projection for the total revenue growth of -17.4% in 2019 is the elephant in the room. Not only the company relies on their 3 largest customers creates a problem, but also 99% of their total revenue comes from the fiber optic sensors segment makes some worries. As the company is not as versatile as its competitors like Lam Research (LRCX) to have several streams of capturing revenue, it would bear the brunt when their limited numbers of large vendors reduce their orders due to restricted capital spending, temporary industry slowdown or other reasons.

Source: company's filings and own estimates

Gross and EBITDA margins are expected to be on track

With a negative outlook on its revenue and revenue growth, are we worried about Photon Control's performance? Not so much. We still believe there's a silver lining amid the difficult situation that it is facing. And our confidence comes from their healthy balance sheet and the way they manage their expenses. We project their gross margin to remain in the range of low-mid 50s, same as what it was in 2017. EBITDA margin would be close to 24%, still lower than that in 2016 because more resources are being spent on R&D on new products.

To follow up with our discussion earlier, it is imperative for the company to acquire new customers and invent new products to drive their revenue higher. In order to execute their differentiation strategy well, they will need to focus on their new fiber optic sensors that possess temperature sensing abilities to give them the pricing advantage. And the downside in the short term will lead to a low EBITDA margin.

Source: company's filings and own estimates

If anyone in any case is curious with my approach, below serves as a reference of the depreciation and amortization breakdown for the next 5 years and thereafter.

Source: company's filings and own estimates

In conclusion, there are several reasons that the company's revenue may be impacted, whether it is the WFE vendor's restriction on their capital spending or temporary industry slowdown. We recognize the problems that the company is facing, and it's imperative for them to make changes in terms of product invention and customer acquisition. Historical good balance sheet management provides the resources they need for development. For now, they most likely won't drop a bombshell in 2018Q4 as the ballpark figures have already been expected. The acid test is in the first half of 2019 on whether the company could leave no stone unturned to get out of the huge troubles they face.

