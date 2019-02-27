Biohaven's Trigriluzole: A Contender In The Race To Treat Alzheimer's Disease?

In July 2018, Biohaven (BHVN) announced without much fanfare that it had enrolled its first patient in its phase 2/3 clinical trial of Trigriluzole for mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease. The company itself has seen a steady increase in the valuation of its stock since its incorporation in 2013 with limited yet promising platforms (most notably a potential drug for migraines). However, nothing stands out indicating that the company is a real contender in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, except perhaps for the science itself.

Trigriluzole is a prodrug for riluzole. Riluzole is a direct protein kinase C inhibitor which may be critical for the treatment of early Alzheimer's disease (riluzole inhibits protein kinase C). In regards to amyloid oligomers, their damage to the brain is mediated via protein kinase C:

Malinow's team found that when mice are missing the PKC alpha gene, neurons functioned normally, even when the amyloid beta was present. Then, when they restored PKC alpha, amyloid beta once again impaired neuronal function. In other words, amyloid beta doesn't inhibit brain function unless PKC alpha is active (source of quote).

The secretion of the amyloid precursor protein itself is dependent upon protein kinase C activation. There are a number of insults to the brain (viral, bacterial, and fungal infections, various pesticides, exposure to heavy metals, air pollutants, psychological stress, etc.) that initially activate protein kinase C and increase the risk for Alzheimer's disease:

Dr. Carrasco and his team think a clinical trial of anti-fungal drugs is the next logical step. But there is yet another possibility. In the absence of a definitive ultimate cause, it may be that the symptoms of Alzheimer's disease can arise from many different types of insult to the brain. There have been several papers, says Dr. Le Guillou, that have found correlations between various infectious organisms and Alzheimer's. "It could be like the Mississippi river,' says Dr. Hardy. "You can start in all sorts of places, but eventually you're going to end up in New Orleans." If Alzheimer's is a general response to all sorts of neurological triggers, then it may be that the fungal infections found by Dr. Carrasco are simply one of a long list of causes (quote behind paywall).

Amyloid oligomers are often a common contributor to Alzheimer's diseases, but rarely are they the initiating cause and rarely are they the only cause. Amyloid oligomers are best described as an add on insult, and thus their removal makes only a slight difference in the progression of the disease early on.

By inhibiting protein kinase C, riluzole inhibits two pathways: the neuroprotective phosphatidylinositol 3/Akt pathway and the neurodestructive p38 MAPK pathway (riluzole's effects on pathways). Inhibition of the former (due to the nitration of protein kinase C and the phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase) in Alzheimer's disease leads to reduced blood flow and glucose transport in the brain which can result in delusions and to the decreased regeneration of neurons and synapses in the hippocampus. At around the same time, the increase in p38 MAPK activity in Alzheimer's disease leads to oxidation and nitration of critical enzymes, receptors, and enzymes which significantly lowers neurotransmitter levels in the brain, the nitration of tau which inhibits neurotransmissions, DNA damage, increased inflammation, and the death of neurons. Thus, the activation or inhibition of protein kinase C is a double-edged sword: either too much activation or too little activation harms brain function. This explains why some scientists advocate for protein kinase C activation as a way to treat Alzheimer's disease (argument for activation) whereas other scientists argue for its inhibition (argument for inhibition).

Trigriluzole through its inhibition of protein kinase C has some promise in the treatment of early Alzheimer's disease before protein kinase C activity declines anyway due to peroxynitrite-mediated nitration (nitration of protein kinase C) and before peroxynitrite formation becomes self-perpetuating via oxidation of glutamate transporters (glutamate leads to peroxynitrite formation, oxidation of glutamate transporters). In its press release for its Alzheimer's trial, Biohaven states that Trigriluzole reduces glutamate release and improves glutamate uptake which would limit the brain damage triggered by glutamate in Alzheimer's disease (press release). However, unless Trigriluzole limits glutamate excitotoxicity by some other mechanism than protein kinase C inhibition, then it is unlikely to help those in the later stages of Alzheimer's disease and will only slow down the progression of the disease in those with early-stage Alzheimer's disease (possible limits to riluzole).

At this point, I would not consider investing a great deal of money into Biohaven, but it may well be worth investing some money into the company, based in part on the potential of Trigriluzole to slow down the progression of early Alzheimer's disease. One concern beyond the science, however, is the company's long-term financial position. Biohaven stated at the end of September 2018 that it had enough cash on hand "to fund operating expenses, financial commitments, and other cash requirements for at least the next 12 months" (Biohaven drug timeline/financial position). Approval of its migraine drug Rimegepant may be a critical step for the company in order to be able to solidly move forward on the rest of its pipeline. The hard to gauge possibility of the drug not being approved poses the greatest current risk for investors.

Hopefully, we will come to know how effective protein kinase C inhibition is for the treatment of early Alzheimer's disease.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.