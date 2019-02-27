Apple: Don't Pull The Trigger

Investors should also keep an eye on the product mix within the iPhone segment and the percentage sales cornered by older models.

Apple is now reported to be pushing sales in its retail stores through methods not seen before.

Apple (AAPL) is trying to coax more customers to upgrade as the new models have received lower enthusiasm from its user base. Bloomberg has reported that the company has “asked retail employees to promote the new iPhones using methods not seen before.”

We have already seen heavy discounts on iPhone during the holiday quarter where customers could exchange their older phones for the newer models.

Apple will also delay the 5G smartphone to 2020 cycle. This can further elongate the upgrade cycle as customers delay their purchases in the 2019 iPhone cycle. Eventually, Apple would be forced to promote sales through greater discounts which can hurt the margins and EPS. Investors should buckle up for a bumpy ride in the next few quarters as Apple tackles the upgrade issue. This can also provide a better entry point for investors looking for a long term buy and hold.

How long will the upgrade cycle get

It is well known that customers have been holding on to their Apple devices for longer periods. Even though the company has seen a growth in total installed base, the unit shipments of new devices are falling. Bernstein’s Toni Sacogachi has mentioned in his recent report that the total installed base has increased by 9% while the unit shipments in FY19 can fall by a staggering 19%. This assertion is backed by a recent CIRP report which also shows a growth in installed base in US.

Source: CIRP, 9to5mac

The question is how long will the upgrade cycle get. Many customers have been put off by the rapid price increases in the last two cycles. Apple also faces an issue where customers might delay upgrading as their older phones are good enough. We know that Apple is not coming out with a 5G iPhone in the next cycle. On the other hand, most of the other smartphone makers are planning to launch and aggressively market their flagship 5G devices in the second half of 2019. A non-5G iPhone will face further headwinds in making the customers upgrade from their older devices.

Further discounts on upgrade

Apple is offering new iPhone XR at $549 with a trade-in from iPhone 6S and $499 with a trade-in from iPhone 7. We should see more aggressive discounting in the next few quarters as the company tries to attract more upgrades. However, at the core of the issue is the lack of a wow factor which would force customers to consider an upgrade. We might see more upgrades as the 5G iPhone gets launched in 2020 cycle along with a host of new services built around this technology. But in the short term, Apple would be facing the upgrade dilemma which will hurt the unit shipments and revenue for the next few quarters.

Impact on margins

Offering a bigger discount for trade-in is a quick solution but it also hurts the overall margin of the company. Apple has shown a decline in operating margin in 12 quarters out of the past 13 quarters. In the recent quarter the operating margin fell from 29.76% in the year-ago quarter to 27.69%, a decline of 207 basis points.

In the recent teardown, IHS Markit has estimated that iPhone XS Max has a bill of material of $390. This is equal to 35.48% of the full retail price. However, with a trade-in from iPhone 6s, a new iPhone XS Max can be purchased at $899. At this price, the bill of materials is 43% of the retail price. This obviously impacts the overall margin for the company. In the recent earnings call, Apple mentioned that the Products gross margin stood at 34.3% while Services margin was 62.8%. The total gross margin was 38%. Product margins are very important for the company. Hence, more aggressive trade-in options will leave the company with a shrinking margin and falling FCF.

Popularity of older models

Besides the headwinds for upgrades, Apple will also need to shift more customers towards the flagship iPhones.

Fig: Older models like 6S and 7 made a good percentage (over 40%) of the total shipments. Source: CIRP, 9to5mac

In the last cycle, we can see that older phones were generating close to 40% of the total unit shipments. This could be the case in this year also, especially as the price gap with the flagship devices has increased. An older iPhone 7 has a much smaller margin than the flagship iPhones. Two years back, IHS Markit estimated the bill of material of iPhone 7 as $224.80. It is currently being sold for $449. Even if we do not add for inflationary pressure, the bill of material of iPhone 7 is currently 50% of the retail price. This is much higher than 35.48% for iPhone XS Max.

Hence, investors should look at the future direction of margins as the company expands the trade-in option and tries to promote flagship models over older iPhone models.

Investor Takeaway

Apple is facing a challenge due to the elongation of upgrade cycle. This reduces the unit shipment for new devices and also forces the company to aggressively promote trade-in option. It is unlikely that we will see any change in the 2019 iPhone cycle as the company delays the launch of 5G devices. This will have a negative impact on the overall margins and earnings. We should see further lowering of EPS estimate in the next few quarters as the margins get squeezed.

A bearish swing in the stock should be expected in the near term. Investors looking for a good entry point should analyze these headwinds and wait for better price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.