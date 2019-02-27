Late Winter Cool Provides Marginal Upside For BOIL Shares

Introduction

In this short note, I wish to present my take on natural gas fundamentals and gauge the impacts on ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) shares. To do so, I look at a series of market indicators such as natural gas inventories, net speculative positioning, which allows me to assess price dynamics on natural gas futures, a major component of BOIL shares.

Lately, BOIL shares ticked up vigorously following a cold blast which is expected to hit the US in the coming days. However, colder-than-normal temperatures in the near-term should not provide sufficient upward catalyst for BOIL shares, given the lateness of the cold snap, robust US natural gas output and milder weather forecasts announce in mid-March.

Natural gas stocks

Latest EIA report shows a consistent natural gas inventory withdrawal, on the February 8-15 period, down 9.4% (w/w) to 1 705 Bcf. Despite this robust pull, natural gas seasonality has not been able to reach 2014 levels, when gas prices reached the $6 price tag. Compared to that year, gas stocks are in a surplus of 18.1% or 261 Bcf, following growing US gas supply in the last three years. With only a few weeks to go in the withdrawal season and in spite of the broad deficit of gas stocks compared to the five-year average, down 20.2% or 431 Bcf, the market’s sensibility to this indicator seems worthless.

Source: EIA

On the supply-demand side, the equilibrium steadied on the February 14-20 period. Indeed, with aggregate gas supply accelerating again, up 0.9% (w/w) to 93.4 Bcf/d and demand slightly decreasing by 1.4% (w/w) to 109 Bcf/d, natural gas balance provides marginal catalyst for BOIL’s share improvement.

American supply continues to post record high output, thanks to marketed and dry production steady advance, up respectively 0.7% (w/w) to 99.3 Bcf/ d and 0.8% (w/w) to 88.5 Bcf/d. On the other side, aggregate US demand corrected slightly, namely because of slowing Mexican exports, lower power needs, down 4.2% (w/w) to 25.2 Bcf/d and marginal residential consumption dip, down 2% (w/w) to 44 Bcf/d.

With a vigorous demand and a ramping US gas output, May 2019 natural gas futures, which represent 68.9% of BOIL exposure, slightly overtook the $2.8 resistance level, before strongly pulling back, whereas BOIL shares advanced 8.2% to $22.38.

Source: CME Group

Source: Bloomberg

Speculative positioning

According to the CFTC, latest Commitment of Traders report ((COTR)) indicated an improvement in net speculative positioning on Nymex natural gas futures. Indeed, on the January 29 – February 5 period, net speculative length established 1 489 contract in positive territory, compared to a shortage of 878 contracts on the previous week. In the meantime, BOIL shares continued to dip, down 14.26% to $21.76 per share, following persisting strengthening US gas supply.

Source: CFTC

Since the beginning of 2019, net spec length eased moderately, advancing 118.72% to 1 489 net long contacts, whilst BOIL shares dipped 14.1% to $25.34 per share, following a mixed winter season.

Despite latest bullish weather developments, downward risks on BOIL shares prevails.

Since my note, weather outlook cooled considerably for coming weeks. Indeed, according to the National Weather service, colder-than-average temperatures will open the month of March, which should vigorously boost commercial and power natural gas demand. This is likely the latest cold blast of the winter season and despite current inventory shortage, the impact on the flammable complex should be marginal. With this and as witnessed last year, late March season cold will likely only relieve downward pressure instead of driving higher natural gas futures and BOIL shares.

Source: National Weather Service

That being said and despite recent natural gas rebound, latest weather developments have already been priced in and with milder temperatures expected on the second half of March, the flammable complex and BOIL shares are likely to remain pressured downwards.

I look forward to reading your comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.