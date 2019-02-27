GEA Group: Prepare To Load Up On This Undervalued, German Giant

I believe the company will return to growth and normal numbers in 1-2 years and i believe Mr. Market is undervaluing the company.

Chicken Nuggets? Coffee? Milk? Welcome to GEA!

In this piece, I will be taking a look at German industrial/processing giant GEA group (OTCPK:GEAGF) (OTCPK:GEAGY). The company works in process technology and is a world-leading organization that many, including investors in Europe, don't know exists at all. It's one of those companies that work in the background - which means it's one of those companies that I absolutely love.

I will make a case as to why I believe the stock's current price, an almost 50% fall in a 1 year period and the previous fall in conjunction with the companies Ad Hoc statements for 2019, makes for an investment opportunity based on gross undervaluation. The company has distinct troubles, but delivering consistent profit and cash flow for years, and being distinctly market-leading in most areas are not part of them.

Based on my valuation analysis and drawing upon my knowledge as a quad-lingual dividend investor living in Sweden, I will try to make a case for as to why you, as an American/Canadian dividend investor, could make a very decent long-term profit from investing in the GEA Group at this price, and why I believe the situation and the coming months represents an investment opportunity.

As a dividend investor, I'm about three things that have made me financially independent and FIRE-capable.

Buying good dividend-paying companies at good (low valuation) prices.

Buying more of the same good companies at lower or at least fair price points.

Never sell a stock.

I invest in companies from the entire world. The companies I look at and articles I write may cover companies most in North America know very little about. Some of the inspiration for my portfolio comes from the Government Pension fund of Norway, with regards to company and country diversity when it comes to stocks.

I currently invest in two ways - my private investment account and a corporate investment account where I invest surplus capital leftover from my Swedish limited company.

This may or may not influence my investment decisions and the risk I'm willing to take on. Despite being FIRE, I still work, but I run my own consulting business and work 'as I want'. Consider my advice with this in mind and make your own investment decisions.

That being said, let's get going.

A quick (or not so quick) History lesson

The company can trace its roots to the old "Metallgesellschaft" (which was also the company's name up to 2000), founded in Frankfurt in 1881. Initially, it was active mainly in the refining of ore, mining, and processing of metal and non-iron ores. The company proceeded to develop and change through the first and second world wars, always focused on metal technologies and the processing of ore and metallurgy. After the second world war, the company was heavily involved in the reconstruction of German cities, mainly Frankfurt. The company's founders/founding family had to go into exile during the second world war (and before) due to their Jewish ancestry and the persecution of Jews by the Nazis. They returned in part in 1948 and became involved in the company once more.

Because of irresponsible trading in the oil sector using forward contracts during 1993 by the CEO H. Schimmelbusch, the company teetered on the brink of illiquidity and being unable to keep the lights on. The CEO was removed, and the trading/deals in the forward contract sector were liquidated at a high loss.

Following the scandal, the company which had previously contained over 700 subsidiaries, were in time boiled down to what was to become the MG Technologies, which also left behind the 100-year old name of "Metallgesellschaft". This proved to be insufficient, however, and under the leadership of new CEO Udo Stark and following CEO Jürg Oleas, the company proceeded to divest major subsidiaries such as Dynamit Nobel and Solvadis (Chemical business), Lurgi Group (Biofuel and other chemical processes) and Lentjes (Construction).

During this process, Shareholders were subjected to a squeeze-out when GEA AG and MG Technologies in conjunction with these sales were combined into the GEA Group AG.

This caused the previously teetering stock price to stabilize and brought new life into the ancient company, now focused on only what they perceived to be their strongest industries - Process Technologies and thereto related machinery.

The company now boasts 18000+ employees, revenue of €4.6B and one of the strongest portfolios in their field.

GEA - Technology that feeds us

The GEA Group today is a market-leading (technologically) and one of the largest manufacturers and developers of processes, machines, and systems for, among other things, the food manufacturing industry. I will show a number of slides that illustrate GEA's current position in the market and in relation to their competitors.

Unlike competitors in the same industry (Alfa Laval, JBT Foodtech, Krones, etc), GEA Group covers the entire spectrum of the food process and technology segment.

As you can see, the company's competitors usually have a more narrow and specialized focus. This, of course, can work both in the favor and against a company. In GEA's case, I estimate it to be positive. One has to consider a number of things when looking at a company like GEA - both facts like the one presented above, but also a number of other points to add some color to those facts. So without further ado, let's add some color.

Chances are, you eat, drink or use something processed in a GEA plant, system or manufacturing process every week. The company develops processes and machinery for use in Milk processing, Food, Soda/Drinks, Pharma, Chemical processing, emission control, cleaning and hygiene, marine applications, oil/gas, and Energy/utilities.

Thanks to this range of complete solutions, the company, much like many vertically integrated businesses, have margin distinct benefits due to the sheer size and scope of their business. (Apologies for the German)

GEA provides a complete problem-based, customer-centric solution. The customer need only provide the specific desire, be it construct an entirely new production process or improve an existing process, and GEA has both the expertise, technology and range to solve the customer's desire entirely, including service of existing machinery and processes.

This also translates into market share, where the 6-7th largest competitors of GEA compete on average about every 5th project/order, with GEA receiving the remaining 4. (Source)

GEA is also, as a company should, constantly innovating their processes and machinery. This includes new/upgraded machinery to process Insect protein, Callifreeze® froster technology, Brewery 4.0, GEA Consigma® pharmacy technologies, GEA OxyCheck® measuring systems and new systems to handle milk processing and milking.

The company is divided into BA Equipment and BA Solutions, with equipment having a much higher EBITDA margin than the latter.

The company has a strong order backlog that has and continues to increase over time (if only slightly at this time).

In addition, the company has a respectable mix in terms of customer base. The largest, of course, is the USA at 15% of total order intake, with China and Germany on a second place. What's interesting is that the company already has a very well-developed presence in Emerging markets, accounting for 40% of total order intake and given socioeconomic and demographic considerations, is likely to increase.

The company's goal is to keep the maximum allowed leverage of 3.0X. GEA Group is Baa2-rated by Moody's and the company's ambition is to keep this rating. In accordance with this goal, the company has a maximum amount of €161M available as of the end of September 2018. The company has a stable Capital/Sales ratio as of late 2018.

So, this was a quick introduction to the current world of GEA Group - both some financial and some more general things. Let's move on to the nitty-gritty of the issue.

What has happened to GEA?

In short - this.

The stock has lost more than half of its value since late 2016. Not since 2012 has the stock traded at these levels of ~€20, at a current P/E of ~17. The problems have been mounting for about 2 years now, and they seem likely to continue during the FY2019. The stock was punished heavily by analysts, and price targets are given a range between the mid-teens to the low to-mid twenties - though it's worth mentioning that certain analysts see an upside of 28-30% with PT's of €25+. (Source)

The current guidance for the company, released on 6th of February concern, in particular, the EBITDA will drop from €564M to €440M-€480M. The company also expects further deteriorating macro and increased price/margin pressure during 2019 as well as rising IT infrastructure and personnel costs. This Ad hoc-guidance, while not final, in the company's own view invalidate their previous assessment from March 2018 as to FY2019.

In addition, while the company expects to beat 2018 on revenue basis (rising by 7.9%, expectation 7.5%) the company failed to meet their own EBITDA margin goals for 2018, amounting to roughly 10.5% (expected 11.1%).

The February/2019 drop in stock price reflects these facts and expectations, and while the publishing of these result means that a certain degree of poor performance for FY2018 and 2019 is now priced in, I believe that the stock has potential to fall further when the earnings reports for FY2018 is released in March 2019.

To sum up, the company has for two years continually failed to meet the set-forth expectations - their own as well as others, due to underestimating costs and effects. They have made poorly-executed acquisitions and in certain aspects, have consequently underperformed for 24 months.

The stock price directly reflects the company's failure to continually meet their own expectations and targets.

And there's more - the dividend.

Another fly in the ointment is the company's payout ratio. German companies, in general, tend to pay out less yield than other European countries. However, their dividends tend to be conservative and stable, and their dividend growth tends to be stable as well.

Unfortunately, this new guidance already means that their current payout ratio is reaching the mid-70's, and with lowered profits and guidance, could rise up to the 80's and 90's - which for a company in this sector isn't really something that's sustainable or desired.

(Source: Gurufocus)

GEA has a 10+ year history of raising and keeping its dividend. However, this development could realistically mean that the dividend is in danger. If I were responsible for finances in GEA, I would look it over and seriously consider freezing, or if I expected headwinds to continue, temporarily slashing it.

This is a risk you, as the reader and hopefully, dividend investor, need to consider.

So why consider GEA, with these risks?

Let's begin with a few charts.

Apologies for the Swedish. Key below.

Kurs = price

Omsättning = revenue

Utdelning= dividends

Vinstmarginal = profit/operating margins

While things may look grim indeed, i want the reader to note that, looking at the headlines and the company track record insofar as meeting their own targets and goals (and perhaps acquisitions as well), the core of the company, the profit drivers themselves, are very much intact. They do not, in my estimation, reflect the stock price development in any way, shape or form. While numbers for FY2018 may be less-than-stellar, stock undervaluation based on previous results and latest published numbers is evident.

Don't be alarmed by the zero - the 2018 results are not in Nasdaq/Reuters/Millistream Fintech systems yet, hence the zero. Seen in relation to DCF (discounted cash flow) analytics, GEA has been overvalued since 2011. The valuation seen in relation to DCF seems to shift between 24-30 using these metrics, which when set into relation to current stock price, even with 2018 results, puts the stock in undervaluation. The same is true when putting the stock in relation to the Graham number.

So, while there is no doubt in anyone's mind, including mine, that the current prospects for 2019 for GEA are looking more negative than expected, it doesn't change the fact that GEA, according to fundamentals, is still a well-oiled and working company with industry-leading technology in several vital fields. And we're not talking vital in terms of say, a phone or a car, we're talking vital in something as basic as feeding people.

Hence, my view - an undervaluation that's likely to only increase as these upcoming negative news mount further.

People need to eat

Yes. People do need to eat, and a large portion of our foodstuffs, such as milk, come from GEA-created processing plants. I'd go so far as to say based on technologies and market share that no competitor is truly close to challenging GEA in the current market. While this may, of course, be subject to change, I believe it makes a case for why you shouldn't discount GEA as a future staple of creating food manufacturing processes and machinery (and let's not forget all the other segments wherein they're active).

Apart from the numbers, which I believe talk in GEA's favor in terms of current stock price/valuation, please consider the following macro arguments:

GEA is the market leader in every relevant food processing equipment market.

The company benefits directly from demographic and socioeconomic trends.

Urbanization benefits GEA's markets and ready-to-eat products.

GEA is widely diversified in terms of customer base, both in terms of country and customer size. The top 100 customers only account for 1/3 of the sales, and amongst the top 50 customers, 30% of them are from emerging markets, ripe for future development. (Source)

The more people living on our planet, the more food has to be processed.

Increasing income/capita and an emerging middle class in emerging markets.

GEA historically trades at Price-to-earnings valuations of 25-31 (Source). They are currently trading at P/E ~17. GEA's historical yield is between 1.95%-2.4% (Source). It currently yields over 4%.

(Source). They are currently trading at P/E ~17. GEA's historical yield is between (Source). It currently yields over 4%. Competitors such as Alfa Laval, while arguably currently more stable, yield much less and trade at higher valuations. I consider them to be less attractive at this point.

Growing food safety concerns (GEA specialty)

Growing efficiency demands (again, GEA specialty)

GEA's revenue is as diverse as their customer and their nationalities (see images below)

The Case - A German Giant on its knees about to rise

My thesis for you, dear reader, to consider is the following.

GEA is currently, at €19-€21/share, a blended P/E of ~17, undervalued according to fundamental metrics, analysis models and future growth drivers, historical valuations of P/E ratings between 25-31, and potential. Not only that, but the share price is likely (if not guaranteed) to collapse further due to FY2018 results being released in less than 3 weeks.

This provides you, the reader and potential investor, with what I believe to be an appealing, event-driven investment opportunity.

I want to preface these earnings by creating awareness for what I believe to be a good investment opportunity prior to the release of the results. While I believe GEA is a good investment even at this price, and I personally initiated and went long GEA at €20.30, I consider it entirely possible to wait until €19 (P/E ~16.9) or below - and I recommend you, the reader to perhaps wait until that time/the report.

A lot of what happens will depend on what GEA's FY2018 results look like, and what happens to the dividend. I've priced in a dividend freeze or even slash already, though it's hard to say whether this will happen. At today's price, GEA yields just over 4%. Even if they slash dividend to €0.70/share, a stock price to €17-€18 (which I believe will happen if they slash it) will ensure that this still yields almost 4%.

GEA typically yields between 1.9%-2.4%, looking at historical context. This makes the company with its history, market and future potential, a must-buy for me personally, at this price.

Buy and hold - not buy and sell

I want to be clear that I don't consider GEA a short-term investment. This is a buy-and-hold-forever sort of stock. While most/all stocks I buy are such, this, to me, represents more of a classic example of such a company. I don't expect 2019 to bring much positive to GEA, but I do expect a turnaround for the company in the coming 1-3 years. My recommendation is that if you buy it, you own it. You don't sell it. My recommendation is an entry at P/E 17, with further purchases as it, or if it drops further. (P/E 16.5, 16 and 15.5/lower).

I will increase my exposure further when and if the stock drops, and I believe the company to represent an excellent opportunity to invest in a world-leading manufacturer of processing equipment and solutions. Not any kind of processing equipment and solutions, but the kind that we, as humans, require to survive.

Given GEA's history and despite numerous shortfalls, continuing profitability (The company's dividend has grown by 325% in 10 years), and history of product excellence, diversification, and international profile, I believe the company has a part to play in feeding our planet - and as such, filling the shareholder's - our - wallets.

Consider, with short-term risks in mind, letting The GEA Group fill your wallet.

I recommend you go long GEA.

Thank you for reading.

