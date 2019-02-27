Graphite Miners News For The Month Of February 2019

Graphite company news - Syrah Resources achieved >100kt production in the first year of operations.

Graphite market news - Benchmark Minerals forecast graphite anode demand is set to go up 9 times in the next decade.

Welcome to the February edition of the graphite miners news. February saw a wake-up call from Benchmark Minerals most notably to the US Senate. Essentially, the US Senate was told that the US is a "bystander" in the battery arms race. Meanwhile the graphite producers and juniors continued to make good progress in preparation for the demand tsunami that is forecast to be coming in the next decade.

Graphite price news

During February, China graphite flake-194 EXW spot prices were down 3.76%, and are down 5.26% over the past year.

2018 Graphite prices guide only

Source: Northern Graphite (2018 price guide)

Graphite prices 2015-2018

Source: Triton Minerals and Benchmark Intelligence

Graphite prices 2006 to 2018 Source: Northern Graphite website (not recently updated, but graphite prices are only slightly down since then)

In my January 30, 2018 Trend Investing Interview with Benchmark Minerals Simon Moores said about graphite:

Spherical graphite anode plants, predominately based in China, were traditionally 5-10,000 tpa but now we are tacking four megafactories are looking to produce 60,000 to 100,000 tpa from 2020 onwards.

Graphite market news

On February 6, Benchmark Minerals Blog reported:

In the next decade the demand for lithium [used in the battery industry] is set to go up 9-times, cobalt is set to go up 6-times, nickel is set to go up 5 times, and graphite anode is set to go up 9 times.

On February 6, Mining.com reported:

"Benchmark Mineral Intelligence is now tracking 70 lithium ion battery megafactories under construction across four continents, 46 of which are based in China with only five currently planned for the US. When I gave my last testimony in October 2017, the global total was at 17," Moores said.....Moores said that these megafactories are being built almost exclusively to make lithium ion battery cells using two chemistries: nickel-cobalt-manganese [NCM] and nickel-cobalt-aluminium [NCA].

Source

On February 7, Investing News reported:

Scaling up graphite anode supply is critical for the US. Graphite anode demand could increase by seven times in the next decade, as the surge in electric car sales and the emergence of energy storage continues to drive the construction of lithium-ion battery megafactories......“The US has zero graphite mining or processing capacity geared towards the lithium-ion battery industry.”.... According to the London-based firm, graphite anode demand is set to increase from 194,160 tonnes in 2017 to 1,080,360 tonnes by 2023 and 1,747,800 tonnes by 2028. Note: I think they meant to say 9x increase, not 7x.

Graphite miner news

Graphite producers

I have not covered the following graphite producers as they are not accessible to most Western investors. They include - Aoyu Graphite Group, BTR New Energy Materials, Qingdao Black Dragon, National de Grafite, Shanshan Technology, and LuiMao Graphite.

Note: Imerys Graphite and Carbon (OTC:IMYSF) and AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF) are also "diversified producers," producing graphite. SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) is a synthetic graphite producer.

Syrah Resources Limited [ASX:SYR][GR:3S7]( OTCPK:SYAAF)(OTC:SRHYY)

Syrah Resources Limited owns the Balama graphite mine in Mozambique.

On January 30, Syrah Resources announced: "Quarterly activities report–period ending 31 December 2018." Highlights include:

"Balama established as the world’s largest natural graphite producer with >100kt production in the first year of operations. Increasing exports into China, with new binding sales agreements for minimum 74kt in 2019 for fines and coarse flake natural graphite.

C1 cash operating costs trending from US$550 per tonne towards US$400 tonne during 2019. Q1 2019 weighted average CIF price US$500–US$600 per tonne trending upwards.

Q1 2019 production target 45kt – 50kt with full year 2019 target ~ 250kt natural graphite subject to market conditions.

Battery Anode Material Project [BAM] - Acquired and developed BAM site in Louisiana. Installation of 5ktpa milling capacity completed, purification installation underway. First production of unpurified spherical graphite using Balama natural flake graphite achieved.

During the quarter, Syrah commenced sampling of Vanadium content in the Balama proceeding plant circuit in preparation for a metallurgical test work program. Review of 2014 Vanadium Scoping Study completed.

Cash on hand as at 31 Dec 2018 was US$77.1 million versus US$100.3 million as at 30 Sep 2018."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Bass Metals [ASX:BSM] [GR:R2F] (OTC:BSSMF)

On January 31, Bass Metals announced: "Quarterly activities report December 2018." Highlights include:

"The Company continued its progress to meeting its sustained name plate production targets.

Material orders of graphite concentrates were received from several major end markets, with substantial forward orders in place (918mt). Considerable progress has been made in broadening sales channels for 2019.

A strategic capital raising via a placement of $3.3m was completed in December, with funds being allocated for Resource drilling, Stage 2 expansion studies and working capital.

The Company is in a robust financial position with $5.5m cash and receivables at Dec 31 2018."

Graphite developers

Battery Minerals [ASX:BAT] [GR:0FS]

Battery Minerals Limited is a diversified mining development and minerals exploration company dedicated to exploring for and developing mineral deposits in Mozambique. The Company's core commodity targets are graphite, zinc/lead and copper. BAT is maintaining a focus on its two graphite development assets Montepuez and Balama which are located in Mozambique.

No news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd [ASX:MNS] (OTC:URNXF) (formerly Magnis Resources)

Magnis is an Australian-based company that has rapidly moved into battery technology and is planning to become one of the world's largest manufacturers of lithium-ion battery cells. Magnis has a world-class graphite deposit in Tanzania known as the Nachu Graphite Project with high distribution towards natural flake graphite in the Super Jumbo, Jumbo and Large flake categories.

On January 30, Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd. announced: "Nachu Graphite Project update." Highlights include:

"Major project milestone achieved - compensation payments completed.

Project area grave relocation program 100% completed.

Tanzanian Government Officials praise the work conducted.

Environmental Certificate received for resettlement program.

Discussions regarding engineering, procurement, construction plus financing progressing."

On January 31, Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd. announced: "Quarterly activities report to 31 December 2018." Highlights include:

"Battery partner C4V, announces prototype solid state battery production.

New York battery plant update.

Official change of company name to align strategies and development.

Appointment of Managing Director.

Nachu Graphite Project Update - subsequent event to quarter end.

Indian interest and discussions on first battery plant in their country-subsequent event to quarter end."

Mason Graphite [TSXV:LLG] [GR:M01] ( OTCQX:MGPHF)

Mason Graphite is a Canadian graphite mining and processing company focused on the development of the Lac Guéret project located in northeastern Quebec, where the graphite grade is believed by management to be among the highest in the world.

On February 8, Mason Graphite announced:

Key process equipment delivered for the Lac Guéret Project. Mason Graphite Inc. is pleased to announce that an important milestone regarding key process equipment has been reached and also provides a brief operational update.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

NextSource Materials Inc. [TSX:NEXT] [GR:1JW] (OTCQB:NSRCF)

NextSource Materials Inc. is a mine development company based in Toronto, Canada that's developing its 100%-owned, Feasibility-Stage Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The Company also has the Green Giant Vanadium Project on the same property.

On February 15, NextSource Materials Inc. announced:

NextSource Materials Inc. granted mining permit for Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The Madagascar Government has granted a 40-year Mining License for the Molo Graphite Project. Detailed Engineering and Front End Engineering and Design [FEED] are complete.

Investors can view the latest company presentation here. You can watch the company's Senior Vice President Brent Nykoliation's video interview here.

Northern Graphite [TSXV:NGC][GR:ONG] (OTCQX:NGPHF)

Northern’s principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located 100km east of North Bay, Ontario, Canada and close to major roads and infrastructure. The Company has completed an NI 43-101 Bankable final Feasibility Study and received its major environmental permit.

On February 8, Northern Graphite announced:

Northern Graphite plans to increase Bissett Creek production rate. Northern Graphite Corporation announces that as part of its ongoing review of the economics of the Bissett Creek graphite project (the “Project”), G Mining Services Inc. (“G Mining”) has completed an analysis which indicates that increasing annual concentrate production by at least 20 per cent can be achieved with a relatively modest six per cent increase in capital costs for the first phase of development. Higher production would also reduce unit operating costs and is expected to have a very positive effect on the Project’s net present value (“NPV”) and internal rate of return (“IRR”). Accordingly, the Company intends to integrate an initial production rate of approximately 25,000 tonnes per year into its development plans.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Talga Resources [ASX:TLG] [GR:TGX] (OTCPK:TLGRF)

Talga Resources Ltd. is a technology minerals company enabling stronger, lighter and more functional materials for the multibillion-dollar global coatings, battery, construction and carbon composites markets using graphene and graphite. Talga has significant advantages owing to its 100%-owned graphite deposits in Sweden, proprietary process test facility in Germany and in-house graphene product technology.

On January 31, Talga Resources Ltd. announced: "Quarterly activities review for the period ending 31 December 2018." Highlights include:

Commercial and Product Development

"Battery anode initial testing delivers outstanding performance results from range of trademarked Lithium-ion battery products.

Talga’s graphene silicon battery anode product, Talnode™-Si, shows 50% higher energy density over commercial graphite.

Talga’s ultra-fast charge battery anode product, Talnode™-X, retains capacity over 300mAh/gm at 20C charge rate (equivalent of charging a battery from 0-100% in 3 minutes)."

Corporate and Investor Relations

"Cash on hand of A$13.8 million at 31 December 2018."

On February 19, Talga Resources Ltd. announced: "Further gains from Talga high energy battery anode product." Highlights include:

"Ongoing optimisation of Talga’s graphene silicon Li-ion battery anode product, Talnode™- Si, returns further performance gains.

Now delivers ~70% more energy density than commercial graphite-only anodes.

Provides a “drop in” solution for improving current Li-ion battery performance.

Commercial samples under confidentiality and material transfer agreements scheduled to commence delivery end of February-recipients include some of the world’s largest electronic corporation."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

SRG Graphite [TSXV:SRG] [GR:18Y]

SRG is focused on developing the Lola graphite deposit, which is located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The Lola Graphite occurrence has a prospective surface outline of 3.22 km2 of continuous graphitic gneiss, one of the largest graphitic surface areas in the world. SRG owns 100% of the Lola Graphite Project.

No news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Leading Edge Materials [TSXV:LEM] (OTCQB:LEMIF)

Leading Edge Materials Corp. is a Canadian company focused on becoming a sustainable supplier of a range of critical materials. Leading Edge Materials’ flagship asset is the Woxna Graphite production facility in central Sweden. The company also owns the Bergby lithium project, the Norra Karr REE project, and the Kontio cobalt project all located in Scandinavia.

On January 24, Leading Edge Materials announced: "Leading Edge Materials reports fiscal 2018 results." Highlights:

"During the last financial year, the Company has achieved a range of important milestones:

Commenced trading on the Nasdaq First North in Stockholm on January 22, 2018.

Completed numerous graphite purification and spheronisation test programs.

Established a Romanian exploration joint venture with 51% ownership focused on cobalt and other energy metals.

Commenced detailed study work on a high purity graphite demonstration plant.

Produced kg’s of spherical high purity graphite sample.

Secured the exploration permit for the Norra Kärr REE project."

Investors can view the latest company presentation here.

Triton Minerals [ASX:TON][GR:1TG]

Triton Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of areas that are highly prospective for gold, graphite and other minerals. The company was founded on March 28, 2006 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia. Triton has three large graphite projects in Mozambique, not far from Syrah Resources Balama project.

No significant news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here and an excellent video here.

Nouveau Monde Graphite [TSXV:NOU] (OTCQX:NMGRF)

Nouveau Monde Graphite own the Matawinie graphite project, located in the municipality of Saint-Michel-des-Saints, approximately 150 km north of Montreal, Canada.

On February 14, Nouveau Monde Graphite announced: "Nouveau Monde and Traxys Group ink 25,000 tonne flake graphite concentrate offtake and joint marketing agreement." Highlights include:

"Binding Offtake and Joint Marketing Agreement signed with Traxys.

For each of the first two years, Traxys will market, for customer product pre-qualification purposes, 200 tonnes of flake graphite concentrate (400 tonnes in total) from NMG’s currently operating Phase 1 Flake Graphite Demonstration Plant (the Demo Term).

Thereafter, 25,000 tonnes of flake graphite product will be sold through Traxys by Nouveau Monde for each of the first 5 years of NMG’s commercial production (the Full-Scale Term).

Traxys will have the exclusive right to market, distribute and resell the flake graphite products to Traxys’ customer base."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Volt Resources [ASX:VRC] [GR:R8L]

Volt Resources Ltd. is a graphite exploration company. The Company is focused on the exploration and development of its existing wholly owned Bunyu Graphite Project in Tanzania and the identification of further assets globally which have the potential to add value to shareholders.

On January 29, Volt Resources announced:

Bunyu development funding update. Tanzanian-focused flake graphite developer Volt Resources Limited provides the following update on its Bunyu Project development funding activities. Volt announced to ASX on 14 December 2017 that it is seeking to raise US$40 million by way of the issue of Tanzanian Bonds or Loan Notes (‘Notes’) to fund the development of Stage 1 of the Bunyu Graphite Project. The Note Offer is by Volt’s wholly-owned subsidiary Volt Graphite Tanzania plc (“VGT”) through the issue of a Prospectus to potential investors in East Africa.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Renascor Resources [ASX:RNU]

Renascor Resources Ltd. is an Australian exploration company, which focuses on the discovery and development of economically viable deposits containing uranium, gold, copper, and associated minerals. Its projects include graphite, copper, precious metals, and uranium.

On January 31, Renascor Resources announced: "Quarterly report for the period ending 31 December 2018." Highlights include:

"Rapid advancement of Siviour Graphite Project continues, with Siviour Definitive Feasibility Study [DFS] expected to be completed next quarter.

DFS infill drilling intersects widespread near-surface, high-grade graphite, confirming the continuity of graphite mineralisation within the Siviour Indicated Resource.

Strategic partnership agreement executed with highly respected international EPC contractor Royal IHC Australia to accelerate Siviour’s development.

Independent testing confirms ability to upgrade Siviour graphite concentrates to 99.96% total carbon through caustic roasting, suggesting potential to drive lower OPEX for Siviour spherical graphite production.

Completion of the acquisition of Ausmin Development Pty Ltd, the entity that holds the rights to the Siviour Graphite Project.

Cash position of $5.2 million as of 31 December 201."

On February 21, Renascor Resources announced: "PFS demonstrates increased returns for Siviour through integration of spherical graphite production." Highlights include:

"The spherical PFS projects that the inclusion of spherical graphite in a combined operation with graphite concentrates results in: Post-tax unleveraged NPV10 of AU$889 million. Post-tax unleveraged IRR of 53%. Operating cost for spherical graphite of AU$1,883 per tonne (net of projected by-product credits), versus a projected spherical graphite selling price of AU$4,800 per tonne.

Relatively low capital cost for the spherical plant of AU$89.9m allows for potential to be funded from strategic project partner or from cashflows expected to be generated from production of high-grade graphite concentrates.

Spherical PFS results will now be used to advance off-take and project finance discussions and to assist Renascor in transitioning into development upon the completion of the Siviour graphite concentrate Definitive Feasibility Study (expected next quarter)."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Kibaran Resources [ASX:KNL] (OTC:KBBRF)

Kibaran Resources Limited is an ASX-listed exploration company focused on unlocking the graphite potential of the mineral-rich landscapes of Tanzania, East Africa. The primary focus is on the 100%-owned Epanko Deposit – a key graphite target within the Epanko Graphite Project area, which has been identified to host large flake graphite with ‘expanded’ properties. The Epanko Deposit has a JORC Indicated Mineral Resource Estimate of 12.8Mt at 10% TGC, for 1.28Mt of contained graphite.

On January 31, Kibaran Resources Limited announced: "December 2018 quarterly report. Positive Meetings with Tanzanian Government on Epanko. Demand for spherical graphite for use in lithium-ion batteries supports development of stand-alone EcoGraf business case."

On February 5, Kibaran Resources announced: "EcoGraf development update. Product evaluation with potential customers supports accelerated ramp-up and engineering studies confirm reduction in construction and operating costs."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. [TSXV:ZEN] (OTCPK:ZENYF) (formerly Zenyatta Ventures)

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. is a mineral development company based in Thunder Bay, Ontario. ZEN Graphene is currently developing the Albany Graphite Deposit (“Albany”) – a rare, igneous related, hydrothermal graphite deposit with the potential to produce a natural, high-purity graphite that may compete in high-technology markets traditionally reserved for synthetic graphite.

On February 19, ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. announced:

ZEN Graphene Solutions provides update on bulk sampling program and engagement of new investor relations consultant. The bulk sampling program is proceeding well and is anticipated to be completed by early April 2019. The main purpose of the program is to recover a large sample of the graphite mineralization in order to generate graphene product samples for market development purposes. The program is expected to generate up to 40 tons of 99.8% purity graphene pre-cursor material.

On February 21, ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. announced:

ZEN Graphene Solutions testing of Albany Graphite tailings as a partial cement replacement shows excellent compressive strength results. ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. is pleased to provide an update on the Albany Graphite Project tailings test work for potential application as a partial cement replacement material recently initiated at the University of British Columbia-Okanagan Campus (“UBC-O”). Francis Dubé Co-CEO of ZEN commented “Cement production from limestone is a significant source of CO 2 emissions accounting for approximatively 8% of global emissions. Every ton of cement that we can replace with our tailings material would potentially save up to approximately one ton of CO 2 emissions.”

Sovereign Metals [ASX:SVM] [GR:SVM]

Sovereign Metals Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the explorations of graphite, copper and gold resources. It operates through the Queensland, Australia and Malawi geographical segments. Sovereign Metals has world's biggest graphite saprolith source of 65m tonnes at 7.1% TGC at their Maligunde project in Malawi.

On January 25, Sovereign Metals Ltd. announced: "December 2018 quarterly report." highlights include:

Completion of the Pre-Feasibility Study [PFS]

"The Company completed the PFS for the Malingunde Saprolite-Hosted Graphite Project (Project) in Malawi. The PFS shows the Project’s low capital and very low operating costs are at the bottom of the graphite supply cost-curve at a scale appropriate for the current market."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Lomiko Metals Inc. [TSXV:LMR] (OTCQB:LMRMF)

Lomiko Metals is focused on the exploration and development of minerals for the new green economy such as lithium and graphite and also has a 100% interest in Lomiko Technologies Inc., an investor in technology and manufacturer of electronic products.

On February 11, Lomiko Metals Inc. announced: "Lomiko starts La Loutre drilling campaign to upgrade resource for pre-economic assessment."

On February 20, Lomiko Metals Inc. announced: "Lomiko drops Vines Lake property in BC to focus on La Loutre development in Quebec."

New Energy Metals Corp. [ASX:NXE] (formerly Mustang Resources)

New Energy Minerals are pioneering Vanadium and Graphite mining, exploration, and technology. With the unique Caula Project in Mozambique nearing production, they are set to supply the high quality resources critical to the rapidly expanding new energy market.

No significant news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Westwater Resources (WWR) (formerly Alabama Graphite)

Westwater Resources Inc., is an explorer and developer of mineral resources that are materials essential to clean energy production. Formerly known as Uranium Resources Inc., Westwater is developing an advanced battery graphite business in Alabama, holds dominant mineral rights positions in the Western United States and the Republic of Turkey for both lithium and uranium deposits, as well as licensed production facilities for uranium in Texas.

On February 19, Westwater Resources Inc. announced: "Westwater Resources reports 2018 results & energy minerals business update." Highlights include:

Graphite business development

"Pilot plant planning for operations remains on-track for 2019.

Plant start up and initial operations will utilize purchased graphite feedstock, bringing forward revenues and cash flow in time.

First revenues are expected in 2021.

Positive cash flow for the graphite business is expected in 2022.

The mine is planned for construction in 2025, with planned production in 2026 – funded from operating cash flow rather than external financing.

Net present values are estimated to be $400 - $500 million, depending on contingency.

Capital expenditures, now including pilot plant studies and final plant design, are estimated at $42.0 million.

We have over two-dozen Non-Disclosure Agreements in place for discussions with potential customers.

On September 6, 2018, Westwater announced the successful production of over 4 kilograms of Purified Micronized Graphite (“PMG”). PMG is used as a conductivity enhancement material for a variety of battery applications. Electrical performance testing by an independent lab confirmed that the PMG performs as well as expected. Samples of PMG are being tested by two potential customers.

Work continues with business, state and local officials in Alabama to site, permit and explore business incentives."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Other graphite juniors

Berkwood Resources [TSXV:BKR] [GR:BR2N] (OTC:CZSVF), BlackEarth Minerals [ASX:BEM], Black Rock Mining [ASX:BKT], Ceylon Graphite [TSXV:CYL] [GR:CCY] (OTC:CYLYF), DNI Metals [CSE:DNI] (OTCPK:DMNKF), Eagle Graphite [TSXV:EGA] [GR:NJGP] (OTC:APMFF), Elcora Advanced Materials Corp. [TSXV:ERA](OTCPK:ECORF), Focus Graphite [TSXV:FMS][GR:FKC] (OTCQB:FCSMF), Graphite One Resources Inc. [TSXV:GPH] [GR:2JC] (OTCQB:GPHOF), Gratomic Inc. (TSXV:GRAT), Graphite Energy Corp. [CSE:GRE] [GR:GOA] (OTCPK:GRXXF), NovoCarbon Corp. (formerly Great Lakes Graphite) [TSXV:GLK] [GR:8GL] (OTC:GLKIF), Walkabout Resources Ltd [ASX:WKT].

Conclusion

February was another busy month for the graphite miners as they advance their projects in preparation for the forecast 9-fold increase in battery anode demand in the next decade.

Highlights for the month were:

China graphite flake-194 EXW spot prices were down in February.

Benchmark Minerals - In the next decade, the demand for lithium [used in the battery industry] is set to go up 9 times, cobalt is set to go up 6 times, nickel is set to go up 5 times, and graphite anode is set to go up 9 times.

Benchmark Minerals - “The US has zero graphite mining or processing capacity geared towards the lithium-ion battery industry.”

Syrah Resources achieved >100kt production in the first year of operations. New binding sales agreements for minimum 74kt in 2019. Full year 2019 target ~ 250kt.

NextSource Materials Inc. granted mining permit for Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar.

Renascor Resources Siviour project PFS results - Post-tax unleveraged NPV10 of AU$889 million. Post-tax unleveraged IRR of 53%. Operating cost for spherical graphite of AU$1,883 per tonne (net of projected by-product credits), versus a projected spherical graphite selling price of AU$4,800 per tonne. Relatively low capital cost for the spherical plant of AU$89.9m.

Talga Resources' graphene silicon Li-ion battery anode product, Talnode™- Si, delivers ~70% more energy density than commercial graphite-only anodes.

Nouveau Monde Graphite - 25ktpa graphite binding offtake and joint marketing agreement signed with Traxys.

