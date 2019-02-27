Cimarex Energy: Free Cash Flows Ahead, But Production Outlook Raises Questions

However, the 17% production growth forecast is lower than my expectations, considering that Cimarex will close a major acquisition within days which should have pushed its production even higher.

Cimarex Energy needs oil at $50/bbl to break even on a cash flow basis, and at $55/bbl, it can deliver operating cash flows in excess of CapEx and dividends.

Cimarex Energy (XEC) has delivered solid fourth quarter results and now looks well positioned to continue generating free cash flows as long as oil prices remain above $50 a barrel. However, the Denver, Colorado-based shale oil producer has given an underwhelming production growth forecast which was below my conservative estimate.

Earnings recap

Cimarex Energy recently released solid results for the fourth quarter in which it has showcased the strength of its business which can turn a decent profit as well as free cash flows in a weak oil price environment.

Cimarex Energy produced 251,000 boe per day, including oil production of 80,000 bpd, in the fourth quarter which depicts year-over-year gains of 25.2% and 29.4%, respectively. The total oil equivalent production, as well as oil production, was ahead of the top end of the company’s guidance range (238-247mboe/d, 73-78mbbls/d) which shows strong execution.

The production growth offset the impact of weak realized prices. The fourth quarter was a challenging period for oil producers in which the price of the US benchmark WTI crude fell to as low as $43 a barrel in December. Cimarex realized price for oil fell to $49.30 per barrel in the fourth quarter, down from $51.68 a year earlier. A number of oil producers struggled with weak levels of earnings and cash flows in the fourth quarter on account of lower realized oil prices. Diamondback Energy (FANG), for instance, has reported a drop in adjusted profits and a cash flow deficit for the fourth quarter.

But Cimarex has reported a 34.7% increase in adjusted profits to $1.98 per share, beating analysts’ estimates by $0.19 per share. The company also generated strong levels of cash flow from operations of $393.2 million. This covered capital expenditure (exploration & development capital) of $380.3 million. As a result, the company ended the period with free cash flows of $12.86 million. Excluding the impact of changes in working capital, the free cash flows were $47.8 million.

I believe the free cash flows were driven by the strong growth in oil production which surpassed the previous quarterly results. Cimarex has been targeting high levels of well completions for the second half of 2018 which was forecasted to push the company’s fourth-quarter volumes higher. This lifted the company’s operating cash flows, but there was no commensurate increase in spending levels. On the contrary, the company reported 24% lower capital expenditure for 4Q18 compared with 3Q18. Strong levels of operating cash flows with the drop in CapEx pushed the company to free cash flows.

Looking Ahead

Cimarex is looking much better heading in 2019 in which oil prices are widely expected to average lower than $65 a barrel seen in 2018. The US benchmark WTI crude was trading at $55.55 a barrel at the time of this writing, down from around $64 a barrel at the same time last year. The company actually doesn’t have a great track record of consistently delivering free cash flows. In fact, in the first nine months of 2018, when Cimarex realized oil prices of $59.70 a barrel, it faced a cash flow shortfall of $32 million ($1.16 billion-$1.19 billion) as operating cash flows of $1.16 billion couldn’t cover all of the capital expenditure of $1.19 billion. The cash flow shortfall was $84.5 million on an adjusted basis. That performance raised concerns about the company’s ability to generate free cash flows in a weak oil price environment, but the latest results should quell such fears.

Cimarex says it can continue generating free cash flows even in a weaker oil price environment as compared to 4Q18. The company expects to generate ample levels of operating cash flows at $52.50 a barrel NYMEX oil price which will fund not only the entire capital expenditure of $1.35 billion to $1.45 billion projected for this year but also the dividends expenditure. The company’s cash flow breakeven price, excluding dividends, is $50 a barrel. This means that as long as oil remains above $50 a barrel, Cimarex will generate free cash flows, self-fund dividends and CapEx at $52.50, and deliver cash flows in excess of CapEx and dividends at the current oil price environment of $55. In 2019, the company will benefit from the 11% cut in exploration and development capital, efficiency gains, and improvements in well productivity. Cimarex will also double down on the multi-well pad development which will allow it to capitalize on its midstream infrastructure investments.

Cimarex expects to increase its production to 260,000 boe per day in 2019, including oil production of 83,000 bpd, as per the mid-point of its guidance. It expects to increase its total oil and gas output on an oil equivalent basis and oil production by 17% and 23%, respectively, from 2018. I believe this growth forecast is underwhelming.

Cimarex made a $1.6 billion acquisition of its Permian Basin rival Resolute Energy (REN) in the previous quarter. The former expects to close the purchase by March 1 and has previously said that the deal would have pushed its total 3Q18 production higher by more than 21,100 boe per day and oil production by 15,800 bpd. For the full year (2018), Resolute Energy expects to produce ~31,000 boe per day (REN hasn’t released its Q4 results). The combined annual production of the two companies for 2018 could have been 250,500 boe per day, as per my estimate. With a conservative 10% growth assumption, I expected the combined company’s output to climb to a little over 275,000 boe per day in 2019. Cimarex, however, expects to produce between 250,000 and 270,000 boe per day in the current year, assuming the company closes the acquisition on March 1. Even the top end of the guidance range is below my expectations. Moreover, the bottom end of the guidance might depict a slight dip in production on a pro-forma basis.

Cimarex could be under-promising or setting conservative targets for 2019. It could end up beating the production forecast and might raise future guidance in the coming months. On the other hand, this also raises concerns regarding capital efficiency and the company’s ability to meaningfully grow production beyond 2019 while delivering free cash flows.

Shares of Cimarex Energy have fallen by 3% in the last four weeks and are priced 8.7-times next year’s consensus earnings estimate, as per data from Thomson Reuters. The company looks well positioned to generate strong levels of free cash flows in the current oil price environment of mid-$50s. Its production growth targets, however, look disappointing, but this could turn into a beat-and-raise story. That being said, I am not too eager to buy this stock until there’s more clarity regarding production growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.