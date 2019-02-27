Kraft Heinz Takes A Beating, Now We Need To Look Beyond

I thought that with a decline of nearly 50% in its stock value from its peak, the bottom had to be near. Sales volumes remained steady, with a slight increase experienced on a regular and steady basis. Profitability has been on a declining path, but I figured the trend will end, and there was a decent dividend to be enjoyed while one waited, so I bought some stock late last year. But now Kraft Heinz (KHC) came out with awful news in its fourth quarter report. A $15 billion write-down of assets, leading to a quarterly loss of $12.7 billion. A severe cut in the dividend, meant to shore up the company's finances. There is also the SEC investigation, which could inflict more pain on investors going forward. Kraft Heinz bit the bullet and it makes investors feel like they should too and take their loss and get out. Personally, I intend to stay, even though I clearly picked a horrible entry point. Looking beyond the current carnage, there is still a good chance that my trade will turn positive in coming years. It will just take a lot of patience, and it will by no means lead to spectacular gains.

Back to my overall investment philosophy (been here before).

I am currently down 30% on this stock, only three months since I bought. There is also the prospect of more potential pain ahead for Kraft Heinz investors, as there is some potential for some legal difficulties which might arise from an SEC investigation. Due to its current problems there is little that can be expected in terms of this stock's performance this year, while waiting for something positive to happen is no longer rewarded as well given the dividend cut. The argument for staying invested is therefore less than compelling. To most people it might make more sense to cut their losses and find a better investment in hopes of making it back.

If I were to do that, it would be only my second trade loss in over a decade. My only other loss was about a tenth of a percent I incurred on a bet I made on Sanchez Energy (OTCQB:SNEC) in 2017. In that particular case it made perfect sense to take that minuscule loss, because there were far more severe losses on the way for investors invested in that company. In fact, those who stayed with it suffered a nearly complete wipe-out since then. If I were to sell Kraft Heinz now, a 30% loss would be far more significant comparatively speaking compared with my Sanchez loss, to say the least. Some might think that my decision to stick with it might be driven by ego, as it would be a hit to my otherwise decent personal investment record.

Those who might think that it is an ego thing are wrong, because it is not about that at all. It is all about my own logic when it comes to investing. In the case of Kraft Heinz, it is a company that is nothing like Sanchez Energy, where one always had to be prepared for the likelihood that it could become a total wipe-out. Kraft Heinz by contrast has been enjoying steady profitability, and even after such one-time effects as we experienced will be flushed through the system, it will return to profitability.

As we can see, even with the profitability decline that the company has been experiencing on a steady basis, Kraft Heinz is still producing positive margins. The trend has not been good news by any means. It went from enjoying superior profitability compared with peers to declining down to their level. I hoped in the past and continue to hope that it will not reach the point where it will further decline and reach the point where it will constantly be under-performing its peers. I thought that the decline will stop right around now, but I am no longer as convinced.

Even if there is no drastic change in the way Kraft Heinz does business and we will see some continued degradation in its profits, and continued stagnation or worse in its sales volumes, Kraft Heinz is worth staying with at this point, mostly because at this point most of the really bad news has been flushed out and priced in. Even the potentially bad news that might come our way in regards to the SEC investigation is mostly priced in. In other words, the bad news has already done its damage, making it a low risk investment going forward, while any good news, such as improving quarterly reports would most likely lead to a significant rally in this stock. I have had many instances in the past where for the first months or so, or even a year I was down significantly on an investment, only to see a recovery, which eventually led to some nice gains that I would have missed out on if I would have sold into a negative trend.

Business model is already changing, but more needs to be done.

As I already pointed out in a recent article, Kraft Heinz is already working on improving its ability to adapt to changing consumer tastes and habits. It has been ramping up plans to increase online sales and it did set some ambitious goals for itself.

It remains to be seen whether such ambitious goals will be met, but for now there are some positive developments on this front, which suggests Kraft Heinz is headed in the right direction. Its Peapod partnership is one such example I already highlighted in the past. A good on-line game however will be just a part of what is needed to get this company back on track.

The big issue that is plaguing not only Kraft Heinz but most packaged foods companies is the challenge of changing consumer tastes. Within the context of the growing health consciousness craze, packaged foods are the inevitable loser segment. People tend to boil their pasta and grate cheese to make mac & cheese, rather than opting for Kraft pasta and some powder to be thrown on it and mixed in. What this basically means is that Kraft Heinz offers many food products that are no longer in high demand, which is why the write-down had to happen in the first place.

Adapting to changing consumer eating habits will be a monumental task for Kraft Heinz as well as most other companies involved in the food industry. There is only one way that it can get this done in my view, and that is to marry its convenience business model with healthy choices that it could come up with. Hard part is that there is already a great deal of saturation in the field, while Kraft Heinz already has the unhealthy label stuck to many of its iconic brands. Perhaps new brands, offering new concepts would be the way to go, but at this point, Kraft-Heinz leadership may not be entirely up to the task just yet. Acquisitions and resulting overhead costs reduction has been the strategy of choice in past years. Product development may have to become the new focus of this company if they are to turn it around. In this regard, I believe we are just at the stage where management is coming to terms with the need for change. It remains to be seen how they will react.

My expectations for next five years as an investor.

After the recent flush-out of bad news that we got, I am now down about 30% on this stock. I expect that after this episode will be out of the way, we will see some decent quarters. Kraft Heinz would have been profitable in 2018 if we exclude the one-time effect of its write-down. I think there is still value to my original logic of buying and holding this stock for the next five years, in response to my expectation that there will be a global economic slowdown in the next three years, because this is a company that could remain profitable even within the context of a global economic downturn. In fact, some of its out of favor brands could see a boost in demand if consumers will be forced to cut back on spending as a result of a downturn. If Kraft Heinz does what is needed and it will succeed at it, I do believe that it is still possible for me to see a gain from this trade by sticking to my original plan. The magnitude of the gain however will be diminished. It goes without saying that for those who bought Kraft Heinz stock near its 2017 highs, will most likely never recover their full investment. At most, there will be an opportunity to come close to it, after years of waiting.

In terms of risk, a worst-case scenario could see this company turn into a constant money-loser, as profit margins continue to erode. In that case there is ample room for more losses. The already slashed dividend could be slashed some more, further cutting the cushion that it offers in terms of making up for any losses in stock value. While this would be really bad, and it would amount to a wipe-out of the stock's value, I don't believe that it is likely to happen. Kraft Heinz may have lost its profitability edge compared with its peers, but the very fact that its peers also remain profitable suggests that there is no reason to expect Kraft Heinz to sink much further. As I already pointed out, Kraft Heinz would have been profitable in 2018 if it were not for the one-time effect of the write-down. Looking at the risk factor versus the potential for gains going forward, it does make sense to stay with it at this point.

