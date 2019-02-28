Curo Group: Market Leader Trading At Rock Bottom Multiples Offers Substantial Upside Potential

Investment thesis overview

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) provides a range of short-term credit products to underbanked consumers in the US and Canada. Its UK operations entered into administration on February 25, 2019. CURO IPOed in December 2017 and initially traded inline with other subprime consumer credit market leaders. However, the impact of regulatory scrutiny in Canada and the UK on its business led to a 3Q 2018 profit warning. The market reacted by placing Curo in the penalty box where it remains today trading on adjusted price earning multiples below that of second tier players. However, Curo’s underlying business model remains robust, inside ownership exceeds 48% and there are multiple avenues for profitable growth such as Curo’s partnership with MetaBank, a subsidiary of Meta Financial Group (CASH).

In my view this is a clear mispricing as Curo continues to be a market leader based on its enterprise value, revenue growth and profit margins. Its issues are mainly temporary in nature. Canadian margins have been suppressed by a massive transition from single-pay to open-end products and the UK insolvency should cap redress exposure. Resolution of its UK and Canadian issues in 2019 and restoration of the market’s confidence in Curo’s management should trigger a re-rating back to top tier status. The bull case indicates there is 160% upside while Curo’s current depressed value limits downside to less than 25%. Risks center around any unforeseen fall out from its UK insolvency and margins in Canada being materially impaired by its transition to open-end products.

Precedents

Precedents indicate potential material upside for subprime market leaders whose share prices are penalized for regulatory reasons

As set out in my August 2014 Top Idea here, Cash America had exposure to UK regulatory changes through its online business. After spinning-off its online business as Enova International (ENVA) in November 2014, Cash America’s share price doubled by the time it merged with First Cash Financial Services (FCFS) in 2016. It took Enova until 2017 to work through the UK regulatory issues. But whoever invested in Enova at the height of its troubles in 2016 would have been well rewarded. My August 2014 article on Cash America included a slide from DFC Global setting out how a 2009-2010 regulatory overhaul in Canada ultimately benefited its Canadian consumer lending operations. Even when DFC Global experienced UK regulatory issues in 2014, it proved to be a buying opportunity for Lone Star limiting downside for DFC Global shareholders. (It is worth noting that Curo’s CEO since January 2012, Don Gayhardt, worked at DFC Global from 1990 to 2008.) What these three businesses (Cash America, Enova and DFC Global) had in common was market leading positions, a strong core operation and flexible business models. Curo has all three attributes and though it does not guarantee the final outcome it indicates the odds are strongly in its favor.

Business overview

Source: Curo February 2019 investor presentation

Founded in 1997, Curo is a consumer finance company serving underbanked customers in the United States, Canada and formerly the United Kingdom. Its main products are shown in the slide above. It markets itself as the only omni-channel customer acquisition, onboarding and servicing platform in its sector that is integrated across store, online, mobile and call center points. A strategy Curo labels, “Call, Click or Come In.” Curo increasingly relies on its digital analytics engine “Curo Platform” for underwriting loans, credit scoring, servicing, collections, regulatory compliance and reporting. It operates both online and through physical stores with the revenue split at 4Q 2018 being 48% online and 52% store. Its physical presence totals 413 locations split 213 stores in 14 states in the US and 200 stores in 7 provinces/territories in Canada. Its main US brands are “Speedy Cash,” “Rapid Cash,” and “Avio Credit.” In Canada its stores are branded “Cash Money” and its online installment loans operate as “LendDirect.” In the UK it operated online as “Wage Day Advance.”

Sources: Curo 4Q and FY2018 press release and author’s analysis

As shown in the table above, in 2018 Curo derived 78% of its revenues and 89% of its adjusted EBITDA from the US. This helps puts its issues in Canada and the UK into context. Looking at its growth metrics, total revenues grew a very healthy 13.6% in 2018 vs 2017 underpinned by its US business. Canada experienced a large shift in revenue mix with unsecured installment and single-pay falling 30% and 25% respectively. Curo transitioned many of these customers to its open-end (line of credit) product whose revenues went from nearly zero in 2017 to USD35.7 million in 2018. This rapid shift impacted Curo’s financials driving Canadian adjusted EBITDA down 53% year-over-year. The UK experienced strong revenue growth and this is one reason why Curo tried to preserve this business despite ongoing redress claims that sapped all its profitability. I expand on the Canadian and UK issues later but at this stage it is important to emphasise Curo’s largest segment, its US business, remains healthy with strong growth prospects.

WHY DOES THIS OPPORTUNITY EXIST?

Curo initially traded as a market leader but has ended up being valued as a second tier player

Segments of the subprime consumer lending market are demarcated into market leaders and second tier players. Though Curo operates in a highly fragmented industry with many private players there are a number of listed competitors who specialize in online only or mainly storefront operations. On the only online side there are Enova and Elevate Credit (ELVT). Similar to Curo, unsecured installment loans and line of credit products are key growth drivers. They also have their core operations in the US with smaller exposure to other countries including the UK (Enova and Elevate) and Brazil (Enova). For more background please refer to my Enova and Elevate articles found here and here. On the physical store side, Curo includes pawn lenders as competitors. In the US, First Cash is the largest pawnshop operator and its main competitor is Ezcorp (EZPW). They both used to offer consumer loans but Ezcorp exited the market in 2015 as it was subscale. First Cash retains a small foothold in this market which it is winding down. Pawn loans are different from traditional consumer loans and in the US are not subject to the CFPB small dollar loan rules.

Source: Yahoo finance

The graph above shows the comparative share price performance of Curo, Enova, First Cash, Ezcorp and Elevate since Curo’s IPO in December 2017. The market leaders Enova and First Cash have materially outperformed their smaller peers Elevate and Ezcorp respectively over this period. Initially, Curo was considered to be a market leader tracking in particular Enova and peaking around September 2018. The general market collapse in 4Q 2018 pulled the stocks lower. However, following its 3Q 2018 earnings release on October 24, 2018 Curo dropped out of the market leader’s group. Since the December 2018 lows, Enova and First Cash’s share prices have made up lost ground but Curo is firmly stuck in the penalty box with Elevate and Ezcorp. So what brought Curo’s share price down to earth and does it warrant a permanent second tier rating?

3Q 2018 earnings revealed impaired Canadian margins, the extent of its UK regulatory issues and downward 2018 earnings revisions that disappointed the market

Source: Company filings

Curo’s reconciliation of EBITDA to adjusted EBITDA, as shown in the table above, captures the main reasons for its share price collapse post 3Q 2018 earnings. At the outset it is worth highlighting that in 2016 and 2017 Curo reported very stable financials with adjusted EBITDA margins comfortably above 20%. 2018 started off well but Curo’s 3Q 2018 earnings release included some negative market surprises. Headline EBITDA for the quarter was negative USD35.7 million due mainly to a loss on the early extinguishment of debt. Even when this charge was added back, 3Q 2018 adjusted EBITDA margins still decreased to 13.6% versus 19.5% for 2Q 2018. Curo’s open-end loan product in Canada grew materially in 3Q 2018 resulting in upfront loan loss provisioning that caused net revenue and adjusted EBITDA to fall by USD10.9 million and USD13.2 million respectively when compared to 2Q 2018. As a result full year 2018 earnings guidance was revised downwards with adjusted EBITDA and net income forecast to be 13% and 21% lower respectively than previously guided (see the section titled “Fiscal 2018 Outlook” in the 3Q 2018 earnings release). Curo did itself no favors when it recorded a USD58.6 million charge in its 4Q 2018 earnings release relating to its UK business. In my view Curo managed market expectations poorly and largely deserves the negative share price reaction. However, its underlying business remains robust and the setbacks are temporary in nature.

MISPRICING

Curo trades at extremely depressed levels while key metrics match or exceed top tier players Sources: Company filings and forecasts

Looking at the listed peer comparison above there are a few interesting takeaways. Even though the subprime sector is often viewed as unattractive, a market leader with scale like First Cash trades at very generous multiples of over 20.0x historic and forward price earnings. Despite Curo’s poor share price performance it remains a significant player valued at an enterprise value of about USD1.25 billion nearly double the size of second tier operators like Elevate and Ezcorp. Its leverage of net debt / adjusted EBITDA of 3.5x is lower than its online competitors. Its EV/revenue multiple is in line with Elevate and Ezcorp and Curo is trading at extremely low PE ratios when compared with both the top and second tier players.

Sources: Company filings and forecasts

Curo’s adjusted EBITDA margins are higher than its peers and that includes 2018 margins depressed by its Canadian operations. Only Enova comes close. The same is true for its adjusted net income margins with Curo matching sector leaders Enova and First Cash and easily surpassing the second tier players. Curo’s management is guiding towards a strong recovery in 2019E with adjusted net income margins rising to around 10.5% (see Curo’s 4Q 2018 earnings release in the section titled “2019 Outlook”). I think this is too optimistic given the ongoing shift in Curo’s offering to a lower margin mix. High margin single-pay products fell to 17.1% of 4Q 2018 revenues compared to 26.5% in 4Q 2017. But even if you knock two percentage points off Curo’s 2019E adjusted net income margin it remains top tier. Considering growth metrics, Curo easily holds its own as well having grown revenues by 14% in 2018 in line with its peer average. The US together with Canada are forecast to grow revenues in the high single digits in 2019.

I believe the UK and Canadian issues will be resolved in 2019

UK regulatory issues related to affordability complaints that prevented Curo’s UK business from operating profitably. On January 31, 2019, Curo proposed two options outlined here. The first was to set up a scheme of arrangement ("SOA") that capped the amount of cash required for the redress claims. The second option was to enter into insolvency. On February 25, 2019, Curo announced that it was placing its UK subsidiaries into administration. Though more details are yet to emerge there may be some positive developments including the sale of its UK assets to a third-party buyer and reversal of some 2018 impairments associated with the now defunct SOA plan. In my view the insolvency option was always the most likely outcome. While Enova and Elevate remain profitable in the UK, Curo was loss making and Wonga (another loss making player) filed for bankruptcy in August 2018. Removing the UK regulatory overhang and drag on overall profitability is a big plus.

In Canada, provincial regulatory scrutiny into single-pay lending and Curo’s confidence in their ability to service line of credit products led them to accelerate the transition of its product offering from single-pay to open-end (line of credit) loans in 2Q and 3Q 2018. This diluted earnings in the short-term but long-term it should result in a much more diverse and robust Canadian business. Importantly 4Q 2018 performance was in line with management’s expectations with adjusted EBITDA margins recovering to 16.7%. In 2019, Curo will transition British Columbia and once complete it should have limited remaining exposure to provincial regulation of single-pay lending. In addition, the average Curo Canadian customer tends to have more stable credit metrics than in the US. It seems to me the impact of this transition will be largely over in 2019. Canada should remain a core geography for Curo where it has a long history and a good sense of subprime consumer credit dynamics.

Valuation - 163% bull case upside versus 22% downside for the bear case

Sources: Company filings and author’s estimates

The table above sets out the reconciliation of Curo’s 2018A and 2019E adjusted operating income for the bull, base and bear valuation scenarios. The key assumptions that remain constant for all three scenarios relate to revenue growth, UK insolvency and interest expense savings. Management forecast organic 2019E revenue growth to be on average 8% year-over-year and assuming this level of growth it adds USD15.6 million and USD2.1 million to the US and Canada businesses respectively at the adjusted operating income level. Management plan to present the UK operations as discontinued operations in 1Q 2019. So the reconciliation above reflects the adjusted USD2.6 million benefit of not incurring further 2018 operating losses in 2019. The effects of the 2018 debt refinancings that included redeeming 12.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2022 with proceeds from a USD690 million 8.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 offering and a new Canada SPV facility reduces net interest expenses by USD11.4 million versus 2018.

The bull case follows my understanding of management’s key assumptions for their 2019 forecast found in Curo’s 4Q 2018 earnings release in the section titled “2019 Outlook.” This includes adjusted EBITDA margins in the US that remains flattish at 22.7% and Canadian margins recovering to around 23.0%. I have adjusted their 2019 forecast for the UK insolvency filing. My view forms the base case which already included the UK insolvency. I also assume that the US business remains stable and the Canadian adjusted EBITDA margins make a more modest recovery to 20.0%. Finally the bear case reflects a softening credit environment. In the subprime business, it is relatively easy to grow revenues but hard to do so profitability. Key assumptions include the deterioration of US adjusted EBITDA margins to 21.0%, Canadian adjusted EBITDA margins falling below 2018 levels of 13.5% to 10.0% in 2019E and the UK insolvency.

Sources: Company filings and author’s estimates

In the spreadsheet above, the 2019E adjusted diluted earnings per share are derived by applying a 26% tax rate and assuming diluted weighted average shares of 48.1 million. The bull scenario 2019E adjusted diluted EPS of USD2.55 per share is in line with management’s average 2019E guidance of USD2.50 per share (adjusted for the UK insolvency). This would be a sector leading adjusted net income margin of 10.5% and if achieved management's credibility should be largely restored. The market should re-rate Curo higher and applying a 10.0x forward PE multiple, a reasonable premium to online market leader Enova, implies 163% upside. This would return Curo’s share price closer to the highs it reached in September 2018. Taking the base case 2019E adjusted EPS and applying a more modest 7.5x forward PE multiple results in 90% upside. In the bear case, a very conservative forward PE multiple of 4.0x equates to 22% downside.

Catalysts

There are a number of catalysts that should unlock value in 2019 and 2020. In the first half of 2019 the dust should settle over the UK insolvency with clarity provided over the final financial impact on Curo. Its January 31, 2019 filing mentioned insolvency may incur non-cash charges estimated to be between USD37 million and USD42 million relating to goodwill and asset impairments. 4Q 2018 results indicate the Canadian business is stabilizing. If this positive trend continues through 1Q and 2Q 2019 the market is likely to respond favorably.

The Metabank partnership, announced on April 30, 2018, has promising long-term implications. Management forecast that its credit partnership with Metabank will not meaningfully contribute to earnings until 2020. The partnership agreement outline indicates Meta Financial Group plans to hold up to USD350 million of product receivables on its balance sheet for the first three years of the partnership. More detail is provided in Curo’s 2Q 2018 earnings transcript in the Q&A section. As a very rough initial indication, management expect about USD100 million of net revenue to accrue to Curo on the USD350 million balance. As the loans are not on Curo’s balance sheet a large percentage of the net revenue will flow directly to the bottom line. Applying a 26% tax rate and dividing by 48.1 million shares implies a USD1.54 per share earnings uplift in line with the USD1.50 to 1.70 run rate EPS accretion mentioned on the call. Crucially, this partnership should enable Curo to structure new credit offerings that fill gaps in its product lineup in certain states particularly the sizeable Texas and California markets. On the 4Q 2018 earnings call, management mentioned they were pleased with the product development and are looking towards a 2Q 2019 launch. As the initial loan balances are held by Meta Financial Group there should be minimal startup dilution to Curo’s earnings. Though I have not included the Metabank partnership in my analysis it could turn into a real value driver in 2020 and beyond.

Risks

Key investment risks include:

UK regulation : On the surface the UK insolvency looks clear cut though it is subject to 8.25% Notes due 2025 consent. Management is yet to release detailed guidance on the final impact of the administration on Curo’s financials. I suspect the main motive behind the insolvency filing was to cap UK redress liability. It would not surprise me if Curo re-entered the UK market in the future. But for now it seems UK regulatory risk is close to being resolved.

US and Canadian regulation : Ohio passed new regulations governing small dollar lending that will take effect at the end of April 2019. This seems to be a unique situation and the current norm is for more restrictive measures not to be adopted as there is greater support for a more balanced regulatory stance. Ohio generated USD20 million revenue on a trailing 12 month basis and contributed little profit due to provisioning. In Canada, by migrating away from single-pay loans Curo is minimizing its exposure to regulatory scrutiny for now but there is always risk of new regulation.

Recession : currently Curo’s main markets are enjoying a period of stability with low unemployment rates, high consumer confidence and strong credit demand. Though Curo points out that it has a 20 year history of profitability across credit cycles much has changed since the last severe crisis in 2008/09. Today it relies more heavily on its analytics platform to assess creditworthiness and its product mix is different with a larger unsecured component. How it will perform through the next recessionary environment remains uncertain.

Management credibility : after the surprise 3Q 2018 profit warning, time is needed for management’s credibility to be restored in the market’s eyes. I think the UK insolvency filing was a positive. Management tried to return the UK to profitability by proposing a scheme of arrangement to the UK’s regulatory body. When that option did not gain traction, they acted swiftly by placing the UK business into administration. Now the focus will be on Canada and continued evidence of stabilization should go a long way towards regaining market trust.

Financing : Curo’s business is capital intensive and it relies heavily on access to the funding markets. Of its total long-term debt of USD804 million at December 31, 2018 about USD680 million relates to a single 8.25% senior secured note due 2025. Depending on credit market conditions leading up to 2025 there could be refinancing risk. In addition, any deterioration in its business and/or the economy could result in higher borrowing rates which would dampen profitability.

Margin pressure: Particularly in Canada, Curo is migrating away from higher margin single-pay to lower margin open-end loans due to customer preferences and regulatory pressures. In addition, online revenues are growing faster than store revenue and online revenue is often lower margin as it requires more advertising spend as a percentage of revenue.

Conclusion

My basic investment premise is that though Curo was deservedly punished for its 3Q 2018 profit warning it remains a market leader in its sector and deserves to trade at much higher multiples. It has high insider ownership of over 48% including its three founders Doug Rippel, Chad Faulkner and Mike McKnight who each hold 15.1%. Though Curo has a relatively short life as a listed entity, its management share option grants since 2010 indicate multi-year value appreciation. There will always be regulatory risk in this sector but having invested in subprime companies for years my view is that for most regulators the priority is to stop predatory practices and not eliminate access to credit for the unbanked. They understand there is a high cost to subprime lending and will allow, in my estimation, net income margins of up to 10%. Curo’s extremely depressed valuation lowers downside risk whilst presenting substantial upside potential with the UK issue largely resolved and its Canadian business stabilizing. Looking towards 2020, a successful Metabank credit partnership could propel its share price much higher in the years ahead.

