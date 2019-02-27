High-Yield-Dividend Retirement? Protect Yourself From Inflation First

The example detailed here puts 60% of the funds into the first 20 years and grows 40% to cover the second 20.

We all see the come-ons in our inboxes: “Buy my portfolio of high-dividend stocks! Bring in 40 k$ in income on a 500 k$ portfolio! Live on the income; never touch the principal!”

This sounds great, doesn’t it? It is a great plan – for a 90-year old. But it is a horrible plan for any baby boomer. One reason is inflation. Most high-yielding stocks are not the type whose principal tends to grow. If your principal and those high dividends stay flat, you get the results shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1. Impact of inflation on your 40 k$ of nominal income, shown as a straight line. The curves correspond to average inflation of 2%, 3%, 4%, and 5%, modeled by author as described in the text.

On the one hand, the situation may actually be worse. The Dividend Guy and his army of commenters show convincingly that, on average, the returns on common stocks having dividends above 5% do not hold up. Over time, they underperform the lower-paying dividend stocks. Such stocks, averaging less than 3% yield, show much larger capital appreciation, eventually.

On the other hand, there are plenty of contributors on Seeking Alpha who, in return for a few hundred dollars a year, will provide sample portfolios intended to deliver high dividend yields and minimize dividend cuts. They will all be trying to grow principal too, but they will often fail at one or more of these goals. Over time, inflation is very likely to bite those who use all these high-yield schemes in the butt.

As to you, retirement is here. You have 500 k$ to invest and you only just now got control of it. You need income now. You also want to avoid too large a drop in income later. And you might hope to leave a legacy at the end. Let’s look at some evidence about inflation, then come back to the question of ways to accomplish these goals.

Historical and Future Inflation

Figure 2 shows historical rates of inflation in the US since 1960. The 1950s and early 1960s were a period not unlike the past decade. The monetary base was ample to support large inflation. But we live with a system of fractional-reserve banking. To generate strengthening inflation, businesses and consumers must be willing to take on the necessary debt. With fresh memories of the Great Depression and war, they weren’t willing to do so. (For more, see Jim Grant’s book, The Trouble With Prosperity.)

Figure 2. Changes in the Urban Consumer Price Index, 1960-2018. Data from Federal Research Bank of St. Louis.

Today, memories of the Great Recession remain too fresh and inflation has, similarly, failed to take off. But it will. The historical levels above 10% seen near 1980 may not recur. They reflected unique factors including the final and complete separation of the dollar from gold and the fact that nothing at all was indexed for inflation prior to the late 1970s.

There are other reasons to believe that inflation will be slow to take off even now. The ingredients of the 1970s inflationary spiral are not present. Unions are no longer able to drive up wages and benefits without consideration of profitability. And profits are earned today in a global economy with many able competitors to US firms. I expect that it will take another decade at least for inflation to get moving, as memories of the Great Recession slowly fade.

My personal WAG is that inflation will average near 3% over the next few decades, peaking at perhaps 5% in 30 years, more or less. The long-term past average has been 3.7%. For Figure 1, I modeled the inflation rate as a sinusoidal shape with its minimum in 2016 and maximum in 2046.

I expect many of the baby boomers to be severely stressed by accumulated and increasing inflation as they approach their 90s, just as my aunt and uncle were around 1980. They spent their last years in a small portable trailer.

Too Good to be True

You probably have realized by now that that dream of 8% forever, from dividends on common stock alone, is too good to be true. In order to make your funds last, your payout rate must be smaller than this. In a simple-minded sense, you could take 5% and keep the portfolio growing at 3% to keep up with inflation. In this case, dividend cuts will do you in over time, as I wrote about in a previous article.

Your other options have their own limitations. The Dividend Growth Investing approach accepts a 3% dividend yield, growing with inflation, and expects that capital appreciation will come steadily as well. This has worked wonderfully during the past decade. During future recessions, however, the growth of capital may not keep up and the increases in income may fall short. This will be more likely if you would rather do something with your retirement other than obsess over your portfolio.

You might get an income approaching 4% of your assets, with a full Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA), from a single premium immediate annuity (SPIA). (I am a big fan of immediateannuities.com, where one can get quotes entirely online and is not pestered by the sales people that many sites hound you with.) My wife and I have an average age below 60 (she’s younger), which lowers our fractional payout to around 3.1%. The COLA is expensive. An SPIA with fixed payments would pay us about 5.3%. But it would be subject to the decline in real value seen in Fig. 1.

Going the annuity route to support all one’s spending would eliminate any upsides and any potential legacy. Even so, one does need sufficient base, secure income, whether from social security, a pension, annuities, or a treasury bond ladder. Today's focus, though, is what to do with that 500 k$.

My view is that you have some options to obtain a real income, sustainable for 40 years, that is a minimum of 4% or 5% of your total funds. One way to do so involves the high-yield-dividend route, if that appeals to you. You can position yourself to seek some alpha and increase income further. The key is to divide retirement into at least two timeframes.

Late in Retirement

Baby boomers face retirement that might last 40 years, but the value of fixed capital is likely to decay by about 50% in the first 20. A simple way to prepare for the second 20 years is to take some fraction of one’s principal and invest it to grow. The investments are likely to grow at 5% to 10% nominal rates, representing rough averages for the stock market over the past couple of decades and over the past 100 years, respectively. At these rates, the nominal value of this principal will increase by a factor of 2.6 to 6.7 in 20 years. So the real value will increase by a factor of roughly 1.3 to 3.3.

Figure 3. If one puts 40% of one funds into a growth portfolio, its real value should increase above 60% of the original portfolio within about 20 years. Models by author.

Figure 3 shows the results one can get, using the calculation from Figure 1 for 3% average inflation. A conservative approach is to put 40% of your principal (200 k$) into a growth portfolio and put the other 60% (300 k$) into a spend-now pot. To the extent you are certain you can find alpha or will get lucky, you can increase the spend-now pot. But not by much – if you increase this pot to 400 k$, then you your growth portfolio will need to grow at 10% to avoid a significant drop in income in about 20 years.

The job of the spend-now portfolio is to support your first 20 years. The idea is that the real value of the growth portfolio in 20 years will at least equal the value of the spend-now portfolio today. In the meantime, if the growth portfolio is doing really well, then you will get to decide whether to spend more sooner or grow your legacy funds.

You have many options for the growth portfolio, and for diversification. Dividend Growth Investing is a good one. High-Yield common stocks will only work out if you or your favorite stock picker can avoid enough dividend cuts. With re-investment of dividends, preferred stocks or REITs may work. With preferred stocks (or bonds), the risk of default must be borne, as also is discussed in that same previous article. On this 20-year timescale, index funds are not a bad choice either, if you are not focused on seeking alpha.

Early in Retirement

Here is where we are: you can exhaust 60% (300 k$) of your initial portfolio to generate income for the first 20 years. Figure 4 shows the results of modeling by the author of two approaches to doing so.

The red curve in the figure shows what one can get from a bond ladder. Including a COLA to match inflation (using the curve for 3% average inflation discussed above), one can pay oneself 6% (18 k$) from a pot of investment-grade bonds that each pay about 4.5%. (To cover the first few years at this rate and quality, you would probably need to use preferred stocks.)

Alternatively, you can seek more income (perhaps alpha) by using high-yield-dividend stocks. The cost of doing so is to accept that the precise duration of that income may vary with circumstances. Let's see why.

Begin with 20 distinct stocks that pay 9% dividends. Suppose they cut their dividends at the average rate for all stocks, of 6.5% ± 4.8% rate per year, as described in that previous article. This probably will turn out to be low for high-yield stocks. Assume that, once a dividend is cut, you sell that stock for half its initial value and then re-invested the remainder. Here I'm giving you credit for minimizing the cuts you experience and the losses you take as a result.

I incorporated these assumptions in a Monte Carlo model of the performance of the spend-now portfolio. If all stocks pay out in the first year, the 9% yield on your 300 k$ generates 27 k$ in income, as you see as the left edge of Figure 4. Statistical dividend cuts in that year generate a range of lower outcomes, among the 500 Monte Carlo simulations shown in the figure.

The real income will decrease with inflation no matter what. The upper edge of the curves shows this for the first few years. You might do better, if you get lucky with inflation or prove skillful at avoiding losses.

Figure 4. Comparison of income options from a 300 k$ spend-now portfolio. The red curve shows results for an inflation-adjusted, investment-grade bond ladder. The multicolored curves show results of 500 Monte Carlo runs for spending from a high-yield-dividend pot, many of which overlap. Inflation is that shown by the curve in Fig. 1 for a 3% long-term average. Models by author.

The step that converts default risk to duration risk is this: once the income reaches 21 k$ (7% of the initial spend-now pot, or 4.2% your 500 k$), you sell stocks as needed to hold it there until the spend-now pot runs out. You can see the duration risk, reflecting the statistics of the dividend cuts, in Figure 4. Some of the 500 simulations run out of funds as early as year 16 or 17. Others last to year 23 or 24.

Figure 5. Histogram of end dates of the variable ladder of Fig. 4, showing that most ladders end within a few years of the median case. To make the distribution narrower, spread the principal over more securities. Models by author.

Figure 5 shows the distribution of the duration, plotting a histogram of the final year when the pot pays income. This occurs within a few years of year 20, after which you will need to draw income from the growth portfolio. There is also a very small chance, well below 10%, that you will get very lucky or very unlucky with the statistics of the dividend cuts.

Conclusions

Protecting yourself from inflation through a 40-year retirement requires two elements that are contrary to what you see in emails and ads. You have got to grow principal for the later years. You also must dial back your expectations for real income by comparison with the nominal incomes you see advertised.

In his book on spending in retirement, Wade Pfaureports historically based and Monte-Carlo-based withdrawal rates for various assumptions. For conditions that seem relevant here, his Tables 4.5 and 4.8 would suggest withdrawing a real income rate near 3.5% of the initial portfolio. This implies a real payout of 17.5 k$ on 500 k$. This is about the same as the result shown above for investment-grade bonds.

Investing 60% of your total portfolio in high-yield dividend stocks, and spending all of these funds over about 20 years seems one viable approach to spending more, while letting the remaining 40% of the portfolio grow to support later retirement. The model above shows one way to support a rate that starts above 5%, drops to 4.2%, and endures about 20 years. This beats the models in Pfau by about a percent.

You do want to avoid impoverishment by inflation late in retirement. So don’t expect to get 40 k$ in real income from your 500 k$. I’ve shown you one way to start around 25 k$ and sustain more than 20 k$. You could adjust the numbers I’ve shown and start higher. But the higher you start, the more prepared you must be to cut back if needed.

