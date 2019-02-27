Hershey: Why This Consumer Goods Company Can Crush The Market's Returns

Hershey will continue to leverage the top candy and snack brands in the world to produce superior profit and shareholder returns.

Hershey is one of the best companies in packaged goods with operating metrics far above it's peers. It's capital efficiency is unrivaled in the sector.

Introduction

Many packaged food stocks have been having a rough time in recent years. General Mills (GIS), Kellogg (K), and J.M Smucker (SJM) are all down off 2016 highs in the same period the S&P has gone up about 30%. Kraft-Heinz (KHC) just released an earnings report that sent it's stock down 25% in a single day.

However, things are looking up for The Hershey Co. (HSY), the maker of some of the top candy and snack brands in the United States. Source: CAGNY Slideshow: Source: CAGNY Slideshow

Strong Operating Metrics

One area where Hershey stands clearly ahead of its peers are the fantastic capital returns it produces.

By most measures, Hershey is the most capital efficient stock in its sector, allowing it to return more cash to shareholders without needing to raise large amounts of capital.

Capex has remained relatively level for decades, while revenue and earnings have increased many times over. In other words, Hershey has had put a smaller and smaller percentage of its earnings towards maintaining it's business, leaving more excess capital to return to shareholders through buybacks and an increasing dividend.

As long as this trend continues, and I see no roadblocks in the near future, shareholders will continue to be rewarded. In 2018, $563 million was paid out in dividends. $1.3 billion in shares have been repurchased in the past five years.

Valuation

What makes this deal even sweeter (Pun intended) is that despite the premium performance of this stock, it trades for a very fair valuation. Hershey is the cheapest it has been in several years. It has an EV/EBITDA valuation similar to it's previously mentioned peers, even though I believe it deserves a premium for all of the superior performance metrics it has consistently achieved.

Looking Forward

I see two main things a the drivers of growth - product innovations and international expansion.

Hershey leverages the strength of their existing brands by introducing new variations, such as Hershey's Gold and Reese's Thins. These are continual drivers of sales, and in the most recent earnings call CEO Michele Buck credits the new hot cocoa Hershey Kisses for driving growth, saying "Hot Cocoa Kisses was the number one new holiday item in the category and helped drive merchandizing support and growth for the entire Kisses franchise." These product innovations are key in increasing sales in mature markets like the United States by increasing product variety and novelty.

What most excites me about Hershey's future is international expansion. Their top brands already have significant market share in the U.S., making it difficult to significantly grow sales. 89% of their consolidated revenue is from the United States, but they have been taking steps to diversify into foreign markets. They just launched their Kisses brand. They are growing chocolate market share in Brazil while expanding gift products in Mexico. Organic constant currency net sales grew an average of 7% in China, Brazil, India, and Mexico. These initiatives will help to reproduce the success of Hershey's brand in new markets. The impressive profit margins mentioned earlier mean that any revenue growth will have an outsized effect on earnings, something unlikely to be true for lower margin packaged goods companies. As long as they don't have to sacrifice their margins to grow internationally, it will be a boon for the company and shareholders.

Conclusion

What I like most about Hershey is the simplicity of the investment thesis. It is an extremely capital efficient company selling the top snack brands in the world, combined with a good valuation. All of which makes for an investment with market beating potential. If any of their operating metrics fall to average levels, the thesis is broken and I will likely sell. Until that happens, I continue to believe that Hershey will produce outsized returns for shareholders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HSY, GIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All investment decisions, and any gains or losses that result, are entirely your own responsibility.