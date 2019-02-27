Tanger: Final Report

Although it lagged SPY by about half a percentage point, it was down significantly less than SPY during the market's December nadir.

After the success of a hedged portfolio built around an AT&T position in 2017, I started presenting similar portfolios built around other conservative stocks, including Tanger Factory Outlets in 2018.

A Hedged Portfolio Around An SKT Position

Last August, I wrote about the performance of a bulletproof, or hedged, portfolio built around a position in AT&T (T) in 2017 and presented a new one, which recently completed (each portfolio lasts for six months). Following that, I began presenting hedged portfolios built around other, putative conservative stocks, including Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) in August. Let's see how the portfolio finished at the end of six months. First, a reminder of how the portfolio was constructed and what it consisted of.

Constructing The August 2018 SKT Hedged Portfolio

We used the Hedged Portfolio Method to build a concentrated portfolio around Tanger in August starting with these premises:

You had $100,000 to invest.

You were unwilling to risk a drawdown of more than 15% over the next six months, so you wanted to be hedged against any decline greater than that.

You wanted to invest in a handful of names, including Tanger, with a goal of maximizing your potential return net of hedging costs.

Here's a recap of the steps involved, if you wanted to do this manually.

Step 1: Estimate Potential Returns

The goal of this step was to find names that had the potential to generate high total returns to include alongside SKT - whether those returns were to come partly from dividends or not wasn't relevant (tax considerations aside). Our site, Portfolio Armor, calculated its own potential returns by analyzing adjusted price history (which takes into account dividends) and options market sentiment, but you could have derived yours from Wall Street price targets or the price targets given by Seeking Alpha contributors you follow. Your initial universe could have been as big as Portfolio Armor's (the ~4,500 stocks and Exchange-Traded Products with options traded on them in the U.S.), or something smaller, such as the Dow 30.

Step 2: Calculate Hedging Costs

Since you were going to hedge, gross potential returns were less important to you than potential returns net of hedging costs. To figure those out, you needed to figure out the optimal or least expensive way to hedge each name. We wrote about how to find optimal hedges here. For this example, you would have been looking for the cost of hedging against declines of 15% or greater. In general, the lower the decline you're looking to hedge against, the narrower the list of names you're able to use.

Step 3: Rank Names By Net Potential Return

For each of the names in your initial universe that has a positive potential return, you would have subtracted the hedging cost you calculated in Step 2 to get a net potential return.

Step 4: Buy And Hedge

Here, you would have bought and hedged a handful of names that had the highest potential returns net of hedging costs. The automated approach we used included a fine-tuning step to minimize your cash, and another fine-tuning step to decide whether to hedge with puts or collars, but these four steps were the basics.

The August SKT Hedged Portfolio

Using the process outlined above, this was what Portfolio Armor's automated hedged portfolio construction tool presented us on Aug. 20:

In addition to SKT, the site included Amedisys (AMED), Bottomline Technologies (EPAY), and Molina Healthcare (MOH) as primary securities, based on their net potential returns when hedged against >15% declines, and their share prices being low enough that it could include round lots of each of them in a $100,000 portfolio. The site attempted to allocate roughly equal dollar amounts to each of those names, but rounded down the dollar amounts to make sure it had round lots of each stock.

In its fine-tuning step, it selected Netflix (NFLX) to absorb cash leftover from the process of rounding down the primary securities. NFLX is hedged with an optimal, or least expensive, collar with a cap set at the current 7-day (annual) yield of the Fidelity Government Cash Reserves money market fund (FDRXX). The hedging cost of this was negative: The idea here was to get a shot at a higher return than cash while lowering the overall hedging cost of the portfolio and limiting your downside risk in accordance with your risk tolerance.

Performance Of The Underlying Securities

This is how the underlying securities in the hedged portfolio performed over the next six months, unhedged:

Tanger was the second worst performer here, being down 9.76%. Assuming, for simplicity's sake, your portfolio was equally weighted, you'd be down 2.84% over 6 months.

Performance Of The Hedged Portfolio

Here's how the hedged portfolio has performed over its full duration.

The portfolio was down 2.01%, while the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was down 1.52% over the same time frame.

Lagged, But A Somewhat Smoother Ride

Although this portfolio lagged SPY by 49 basis points, it's been a somewhat smoother ride than the index ETF, as exemplified by the snapshot of the comparison chart below as of December 24th.

As you can see above, from August 20th to Christmas Eve, this portfolio was down 9.73%, while SPY was down 17.11%.

