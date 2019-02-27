ETF Systematic Strategies: Introducing Value

The strategy is currently relatively defensive, overweighing investment-grade government bonds and CMBS with some floating-rate exposure via loans.

We introduce the Value strategy for liquid income ETFs which outperforms an equally-weighted alternative on an absolute and risk-adjusted basis.

This is a second article on our ETF Systematic Strategies and a follow-up to our first article on momentum. Our systematic strategies are based on a risk factor approach, which can be further explored here and stands apart from fully active and fully passive investment styles. What underlies these strategies is a sound economic rationale, pre-defined investment rules, and evidence of long-term outperformance of passive benchmarks.

What brought us to systematic strategies is a suspicion of a consistent ability to forecast the path of asset returns. It is a combination of this humility and a desire for evidence-based analysis that pushed us to offer an alternative in the income investing space.

Applying Value to ETFs

Value investing is practically a household phrase, historically associated with Benjamin Graham and Warren Buffet. It is a style that has stood the test of time and can be applied across a number of different asset classes.

One unfortunate disadvantage of value strategies is the required time to build up a baseline of value. For instance, momentum strategies only need about a year's worth of returns to get going. Value strategies tend to be longer-dated and required 3-5 years depending on the implementation. Because the ETFs in our portfolio only begin to trade in sufficient numbers around ten years ago, we lean towards the shorter end of the time span and use three years for our calculation of value.

Unlike momentum, which uses price as the price signal, the value risk factor does not have a consistent metric across asset classes. For example, equities strategies tend to use metrics like price to book ratio, commodities tend to use spot price changes, and currencies tend to use macro measures such as purchasing power parity while bonds use yield changes.

Because our ETF selection is focused on income funds, we choose to use yield as our measure of value.

We test the following five variations of value.

VALUE-YLDPCHGMA : yield percentage change over the 3Y moving average

VALUE-YLDCHGMA : yield less than the 3Y moving average

VALUE-YLDSDCHGMA : yield 3Y Z-score relative to a 3Y moving average

VALUE-YLDCHG : 3Y change in yield

VALUE-YLDPCHG: 3Y percentage change in yield

The strategies select the top quarter of assets (currently, this means the strategy holds five of twenty potential assets) with portfolios rebalanced monthly. We plot total returns for each of these variations as well as the equally-weighted benchmark (EQUAL-WEIGHT).

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

Basic statistics of the strategies as well as the equally-weighted benchmark is shown in the table below. The table is sorted in order of annualized gross price return.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

The results tell us a couple of interesting things.

First, four of the five yield value strategies outperform the benchmark, three of them by more than 3% per annum as well as on a risk-adjusted basis.

Secondly, moving averages outperform single point definitions with all of the top three strategies being moving average strategies. This makes sense to us as ETF yields can be spiky due to capital gains trickling through at odd intervals.

Thirdly, all three of the moving average strategies are clustered close together in terms of performance. They all outperform the benchmark by over 3% per annum as well as on a risk-adjusted basis. This tells us that historically it didn't matter very much which relative yield strategy you picked.

So, which one shall we adopt as our benchmark ETF Value strategy?

We make this decision on the basis of two considerations.

First, a percentage yield or standard-deviation yield change is slightly more intuitively appealing than a moving average change which has more of an absolute value feel to it.

Secondly, the strategy buckets (the buckets are rebalanced periodically with top-scoring funds going into the first bucket and lowest-scoring funds into the last bucket) of the percentage yield strategy look better than those of the standard-deviation strategy. What we mean by this is that there is better differentiation between the different buckets which suggests to us that the signal of the percentage yield strategy is stronger.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

Digging Into Value

Now that we have settled on the percentage yield change from the 3Y moving average as the definition of value (specifically, the YLDPCHGMA strategy above), we can work through an example to illustrate how it works. For example, one of the top-scoring funds in the strategy currently is TIP - the iShares TIPS Bond ETF. In the chart below, we plot the fund's 12M yield as well as the 3Y moving average.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

What our value strategy does is calculate the percentage difference between the two figures which is plotted on the chart below. What the number tells us is that the current yield is about 50% higher than the 3Y moving average. Fundamentally, this is driven by the fact that nominal interest rates are well off the lows of the last few years and that inflation has gone up as well. The 50% pickup of current yield over the 3Y moving average is quite high, so no surprise the strategy will select TIP.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

Outperformance Consistency

One thing we like to check is how consistent the strategy outperformance is relative to the benchmark. What we don't want to end up with is a strategy that looks great out of the gates, but then quits outperforming.

In the chart below, we see long stretches of outperformance (2.5 years from 2013 and almost the entire period from 2016Q2) interspersed with shorter stretches of underperformance. The key thing we want to see is that the strategy continues to exhibit excess performance which indeed it does.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

One thing that worries us a little bit is the higher drawdown of the value strategies as compared to the benchmark. This is probably an artifact of the cheaper sectors exhibiting more negative price momentum during a risk-off period. We have two responses here. First, ultimately, the strategy more than makes up for this in absolute and risk-adjusted terms - we should not expect the strategy to always outperform the benchmark but to do so in the longer term and secondly, it makes sense to marry a value strategy with a momentum strategy which will dampen these drawdowns somewhat.

Current Holdings

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

The portfolio holds the top-scoring five funds outlined above.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (BWX)

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV)

iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS)

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

The strategy looks to be tilted somewhat toward investment grade and lower-volatility assets with two of the five holdings in investment-grade government bonds with CMBS and BKLN also relatively low volatility funds. More recently, the strategy held higher-volatility covered calls and real estate funds.

Interestingly, the strategy fared pretty well in and out of the December sell-off outperforming strongly both in December and the January rally while underperforming slightly in October and so far in February.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

Conclusion

We think systematic trading strategies offer compelling alternatives to the more common discretionary-based investing or passive benchmarks. An example of this is the Value strategy which attempts to select assets that are relatively cheap. We apply this strategy to the income ETF space and show that it historically outperforms an equally-weighted benchmark on an absolute and risk-adjusted basis. While this sort of systematic strategy is not for everyone, we think it offers an evidence-based third path among the purely passive and active strategies.

