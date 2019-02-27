Spirit Airlines: A Good Option For Millennials

SAVE is perfect for investors in their 20s and 30s who want to invest in a company with a very long growth runway.

The ultra low-cost carrier model has a huge pent up demand in US, which should allow rapid capacity expansion by SAVE in the next two decades.

Spirit Airlines has a long growth runway as its revenue base is only $3 billion compared to over $140 billion in top 4 legacy carriers.

Spirit Airlines (SAVE) has shown massive price growth in 2018. I forecasted this in an article published in early 2018. SAVE’s stock has shown 28% growth in 2018. On the other hand, American Airlines (AAL) has shown a 38% decline, Delta Air Lines (DAL) has shown a 10% decline, Southwest Airlines (LUV) has shown a 28% decline and S&P 500 has shown a 7% decline. SAVE was a good bet for short term investors in 2018 as oil prices increased, which lowered the price competition within the entire airline industry.

But SAVE is also a great long term bet due to the changing spending habits of younger customers. Ultra low-cost carriers like SAVE provide an ideal option for customers to explore new leisure destinations at a reasonable budget. One of the lowest unit costs within the entire airline industry gives SAVE an additional competitive edge. We should see faster capacity expansion over the next few years which should allow the rapid EPS growth. Millennials and younger investors looking for a long term investment should consider SAVE as an option.

Oil prices

SAVE has certainly benefited from higher oil prices in the first three quarters of 2018. Ideally lower oil prices reduce the oil expense for all airlines, which should be a good benefit for SAVE also. However, lower oil prices also increase the margins of legacy carriers who can then use the savings in oil cost to reduce the ticket prices. Most of the reductions happen in economy segment which is the reason why SAVE gets negatively impacted by low oil prices.

Over the longer term, the volatility within oil prices will have little effect on the business model of SAVE. Even after giving massive discounts on their economy fares, the legacy carriers were not able to reduce the revenue growth rate of SAVE in the past few years.

Fig: Revenue growth rate of SAVE compared to other legacy carriers.

This revenue growth is likely to continue in the next few years as new aircrafts are added to the fleet.

Fig: SAVE has projected 38% growth in its fleet in the next three years. Source: Investor Update by company

Most of the addition in routes by SAVE have been to leisure destinations like Florida, Las Vegas and New Orleans. This prevents a head on competition with established carriers on their major hub routes.

SAVE has also delivered decent margins in the past few years in comparison to other legacy carriers.

Fig: Operating margin on a trailing twelve month basis of SAVE and other legacy carriers

Faster revenue growth along with healthy margins should allow SAVE to deliver good EPS growth over the long term. Another big factor to consider is the current size of ULCCs within the US compared to the overall airline sector. In Europe, there has been a massive jump in ULCCs with the growth of Ryan Air, easyJet, Wizz Air and others. These airlines have shown faster growth rates than full-service airlines. Ryan Air is now carrying more passengers than established airlines like Lufthansa and British Airways.

Source: WSJ

We should see a similar transformation in the US as customers opt for lower fares on shorter routes. It should be noted that SAVE has a ttm revenue of only $3.1 billion. DAL, UAL and AAL are in $40-$45 billion range while LUV has a revenue of $21 billion. This gives SAVE a very long growth runway over the next decade or two. Airline industry is known to throw surprises every now and then. However, in the long term these ups and downs should even out. Younger investors who are looking for a company with a long growth runway with modest risk can look at SAVE as a possible option.

Current Valuation

Despite showing 30% growth in price in 2018, SAVE is not very pricey in comparison to other airlines.

Looking at all these factors which include margins, growth potential, PE ratio and a long term move towards higher market share for ULCC companies, SAVE offers a good investment at the current price.

Investor Takeaway

Spirit Airlines has shown rapid growth in 2018 as new routes were added and better unit revenue is expected in the next few quarters. SAVE is a good option for investors looking for long term investment as it shows continuous capacity additions over the next decade. Greater economies of scale should further reduce the non-oil unit cost for the airline and give it an option to reduce fares and increase the addressable market.

SAVE is not very pricey considering the strong tailwinds enjoyed by the company. We should continue to see good price growth in the stock over the next few years as revenue and margin improvement drive increase in EPS. I have a strong buy rating for SAVE.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.