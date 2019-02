Legacy is highly leveraged and has mixed acreage quality, with its position scattered throughout the Delaware and Midland Basins.

Highly leveraged producers and/or companies with Tier 1 acreage are being giving little credit for acreage value at the moment.

A key challenge with Legacy Reserves (LGCY) at the moment is that a restructuring event could make its common equity worth zero or pretty close to it. Based on historical average multiples, Legacy's equity should be worth something. I've previously discussed a potential net asset value of $5 to $7 per share, albeit in a stronger oil pricing environment.

However, at this particular time, it is fairly easy to make a case that Legacy's common equity has minimal value. Legacy's debt is around 4.7x its projected unhedged 2019 EBITDA at $55 WTI oil and $3 Henry Hub natural gas, while a fair number of other upstream companies have an enterprise value that is less than 4.7x their projected unhedged 2019 EBITDA at those same commodity prices.

Valuation Multiples

The risk for Legacy's common shares is that a restructuring event happens within the next year and a bit, resulting in valuation estimates being based on current market conditions. As I will discuss below, current EV to EBITDA multiples and asset-based valuations are quite low.

I do believe that E&P companies are mostly undervalued at the moment, so if Legacy can avoid a restructuring event until peer valuations rebound towards historical levels (assuming they eventually do), its common equity would probably have value above its current share price. However, a restructuring event while valuation multiples are similar to current levels could result in the common equity being essentially worthless.

Legacy's Debt

Legacy is chipping away at its debt, with continued debt for equity exchanges. However, its debt level remains quite high for the current market environment.

At $55 WTI oil and $3 Henry Hub natural gas for 2019, Legacy may end up with approximately $285 million EBITDA (before the effect of hedges). I exclude hedge value from the EBITDA number since it would throw off the valuation multiples that I discuss later. It may be more appropriate to apply the value of hedges at strip prices to net debt levels when calculating valuation multiples.

Legacy's estimated debt of $1.327 billion is approximately 4.7x that unhedged EBITDA number. The $1.327 billion debt number is calculated from the $1.343 billion in total net debt that it reported at the end of Q3 2018, less approximately $16 million from debt for equity exchanges and the conversion of its convertible notes that it has reported since then.

Comparative Upstream Multiples

There are many upstream companies that are trading at an EV to 2019 unhedged EBITDA ratio that is below or just modestly above 4.7x. At that 4.7x multiple, Legacy's common shares would be worth essentially nothing if its debt was valued at par.

A look at a few Permian focused producers shows that it would be fairly easy to put together a set of companies with an average EV to unhedged 2019 EBITDA of 4.7x or less for valuation purposes.

For example, Parsley Energy's (NYSE:PE) share price means that its EV is approximately 5.1x its projected 2019 unhedged EBITDA at $55 WTI oil. Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) is trading at around 3.6x its projected unhedged 2019 EBITDA at $55 WTI oil. Earthstone Energy (NASDAQ:ESTE) is trading at around 4.3x its projected 2019 unhedged EBITDA at $55 WTI oil. A top operator such as Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) is trading at 6.6x projected unhedged 2019 EBITDA.

Non-Permian centric producers aren't much different. For example, Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) is trading at around 4.4x its projected 2019 EBITDA at $55 WTI oil, while Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) has an enterprise value that is approximately 4.8x its projected 2019 unhedged EBITDA at $55 WTI oil.

Legacy would look worse off with an EV to DACF multiple comparison due to its relatively high interest costs. With $100+ million per year in interest costs, Legacy's EV to DACF multiple at $55 oil and $3 natural gas (without hedges) would be 7.2x if its stock was worth $0. Parsley Energy's EV to DACF multiple would be around 5.5x as an example, while Diamondback Energy's EV to DACF multiple would be approximately 7.0x.

Acreage Value

If we took a different approach and looked at acreage value after backing out production, the results don't appear to be that great for Legacy in the current market. Dealmaking has slowed considerably since the oil price slump in late 2018, making many of the acreage valuations discussed before a bit obsolete.

The financially strongest operators with the best acreage still seem to have decent valuations based on their current enterprise value. Diamondback Energy's acreage appears to be valued at around $25,000 to $30,000 per net acre based on its current enterprise value, after backing out production value at $30,000 to $35,000 per flowing BOE. Parsley Energy's acreage appears to be valued at approximately $17,500 to $20,000 per net acre via the same calculation.

However, smaller operators with acreage that is not quite core are being valued mostly on production only by the market. For example, Laredo Petroleum's acreage appears to be valued at essentially nothing if its production (36% oil) is valued at $25,000 per flowing BOE.

Earthstone Energy's Midland Basin acreage is valued at around $3,000 to $5,000 per net acre after backing out production value at $30,000 to $35,000 per flowing BOE. That attributes zero value to its Eagle Ford acreage as well. Earthstone also only has a modest amount of debt, so leverage is not unduly driving down its share price.

In general, I would say that Legacy's Permian Basin acreage is of mixed quality. It has many scattered bits of acreage throughout both the Midland and Delaware Basins. We can see the varying quality based on the projected well economics given by Legacy for its 2018 forecasted development.

Source: Legacy Reserves

The Howard County numbers match up competitively with the core acreage results from other Permian producers (such as being competitive with Parsley's type curves). The rest of Legacy's projected well economics would be more in line with the Tier 1 acreage which is being given only modest value in the current market.

Thus, one could probably get a value of around $1.4 to $1.45 billion in the current market for Legacy's production plus acreage using this method, which would leave the equity with around $1 in value.

Potential For Restructuring Events

Given the information above, if a restructuring event were to happen in the current market environment, it would be reasonably easy to construct a case for Legacy's equity to be worth zero or a fairly minimal amount. If Legacy can survive until valuation multiples rebound towards historical levels, then a peer-based comparison would likely leave Legacy's equity with stronger positive value.

The danger for Legacy's common equity now is that Legacy is forced into a restructuring event, either by the upcoming April 2019 credit facility maturity or its December 2020 unsecured note maturity and the August 2020 springing maturity on its second-lien term loan.

Absent other issues, Legacy could probably raise first-lien debt to replace its current credit facility if it came to that. However, potential lenders may be wary about the restructuring threat posed by the 2020 maturities and their asking price may be too high. Legacy can't really be competitive if it ends up adding $550 million in first-lien debt at 10+% interest to replace its credit facility.

Conclusion

If a restructuring event were to happen during current market conditions, Legacy's equity would be worth zero or a minimal amount. Many peers are currently trading at an enterprise value of 4.7x or less unhedged 2019 EBITDA at $55 oil. A similar multiple would leave Legacy's common shares out of the money.

For the common shares to have more than minimal value, Legacy needs to avoid a restructuring event until valuations return towards historical levels. However, its April 2019 credit facility maturity or its 2020 unsecured note or 2020 second-lien springing maturities could push it into restructuring. Legacy's leverage situation is better than it was a couple years ago, but the market's attitude towards upstream companies that have more than a modest amount of leverage has gotten significantly worse.

