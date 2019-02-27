Fluor: A Value Play In An Overlooked Sector

Investment thesis

Fluor Corporation's (NYSE:FLR) share price has declined more than 33% in the last 12 months, and investors have punished the stock for operating in an industry that is cyclical by nature.

An expected slowdown in global economic growth is keeping investors at bay from investing in FLR, but I believe the current share price does not reflect the underlying stability in its business operations, and the expected growth in the business segments the company operates in. Fluor is trading at a discount of 20% to my fair value estimate, and investors can enjoy a healthy stream of dividends until the share price converges with its intrinsic value.

Company overview & business strategy

Fluor Corporation is one of the leading construction firms in the world, and the company has a celebrated history of more than 100 years in operations. Fluor operates under 5 distinct business segments.

Engineering Procurement Fabrication Construction Maintenance

The company has strategically opened offices in few major hubs across the world, which provides the company with the ability to capture benefits from various developing and developed regions in the world.

One of the primary business strategies of the firm is to focus on larger and more complex construction and development projects. The company focuses on projects that exceed a billion dollars in value most of the time, and with time, Fluor has emerged as a go-to solutions provider for such construction projects.

In line with the strategy of acquiring large, complex construction projects, Fluor has prioritized construction and development projects in energy and chemicals, infrastructure development, mining and metals, and life sciences and advanced manufacturing.

Another strategic initiative of the company is to build on its brand value. Understandably, in the construction business, a higher brand value and recognition coupled with an extended history of operations provide an edge in securing billion dollar deals, and Fluor is continuing to build on its brand value to eliminate competition. However, the broad construction industry is driven by competition, and the industry has become more competitive over the last several years.

The company's strategy to improve its brand recognition falls in line with its strategy to focus more on large-scale projects, as these projects are often completed over a period of many years, and investors in these projects generally tend to focus more on the reputation of the construction firm and its history, rather than the delivery speed and cost efficiency.

A well-observed core-strategy of Fluor is to develop its remote construction facilities. The availability of such remote construction facilities provides cost savings to the firm, and these cost savings play an important role in maintaining profit margins of the firm.

Vertical integration is another strategy of the firm, in which Fluor focuses on providing 360 degree solutions to its customers. This enables Fluor to act as a one-stop-shop for construction and engineering needs of large-scale investors.

Even though it's not a part of the core strategy of the company, Fluor continues to opportunistically involve in acquisitions as well.

Industry analysis

The construction industry is cyclical, and is vulnerable to commodity price changes and cyclical changes in capital spending.

Over the last couple of decades, technological advancements continued to revolutionize the construction industry on a global basis. Green-projects have also gained traction in this period, and the increasing need for smart cities has also provided a boost to construction activities in developed countries.

After seeing stable growth in 2018, construction output is expected to grow 1.7% in 2019, which is an indication of the expected economic growth on a global scale.

Even though we might be at the late stage of the business cycle, construction activities are forecast to grow in 2019 and beyond, as infrastructure development projects take the center stage. Notably, infrastructure-related construction activities are forecast to grow at a higher clip in comparison with other segments, which presents an attractive outlook for construction and engineering companies with a focus on large-scale, high-value projects.

Rising commodity prices are also painting a positive picture for the construction industry related to energy and power segment. Even though weak commodity prices remained an obstacle for the growth of this industry, commodity prices picked up once again in 2018, and are expected to remain strong in 2019 as well. Rising commodity prices will result in more projects being awarded to construction companies operating with a focus of providing solutions related to energy and mining sectors.

Slowly but surely, the U.S. has become one of the most important oil producers in the world, and is on a mission to become the most important crude oil producer in the world. As such, the oil refinery industry in the U.S. is expected to grow for at least a couple more years, and this will provide a growth opportunity to construction companies who focus on building and maintaining oil refinery complexes.

An important development in the construction industry is the use of innovative technologies such as the use of robots. These trends are expected to be more visible in 2019, and could provide a boost to the efficiency of construction companies. Even though the use of robots are still in the development phase, I believe innovative technologies such as this will play a huge role in shaping the construction industry going forward. In line with this assumption, I expect construction companies to devote more time, energy, and capital resources in developing and adopting such innovative technologies, which might hurt operating margins in the short-term, but will definitely improve margins significantly in the long-run.

However, large-scale companies would benefit the most out of these technological developments as they already have sufficient resources to invest for the future.

Overall, the construction industry is set to grow slowly but steadily in 2019, but a strong growth would be visible in government spending on infrastructure developments, which should drive the construction industry as a whole. In addition, construction activities related to the energy and mining sector is expected to pick up as well, along with renewable energy-related construction activities. Despite increasing competition and a projected slowdown in the global economy, I believe the construction industry will enjoy 2019 as well.

Financial performance evaluation & valuation

As oil prices continued to decline since 2014, construction activities related to the energy and mining sector remained subdued for a prolonged time period. However, these activities once again picked up over the last couple of years, and I believe there is more room for growth in this segment. In addition, infrastructure development activities are expected to peak in the next couple of years, which should help company revenues going forward.

Company revenue has picked up during the last few years but has not yet fully recovered to breach highs reported in 2014.

Despite the expected growth of construction activities, I do not expect company revenues to grow at a stellar rate in the next decade. Rather, I believe revenues will continue to grow at a measured pace of about 2% in the next 5 years, and 1% thereafter in perpetuity. These assumptions are incorporated into my fair value estimate calculation, which will be discussed later.

Despite a decline in revenue over the last two comparison periods, profit margins have improved during the same period. The company is focusing on securing large-scale projects that would contribute to further margin expansion in the future. Along with this strategy, I believe there will be a slight improvement of margins in the future, but could be faced with headwinds if material costs and labor costs rise beyond expected levels.

Profit margins (%)

Fluor has been generating free cash flow on a consistent basis, but its operating cash flows declined drastically due to unfavorable working capital requirements in 2018. Going forward, I believe the company will continue to incur significant capital expenditures as well, which might become an additional pressure on the company's ability to generate free cash flow consistently.

However, Fluor will continue to benefit from its massive cash balance of close to $2 billion, which improves the company's net debt position significantly. Fluor is in a position to assume more debt to support its growth plans, and an uptick in construction activities might force the company to use its cash resources as well. Overall, the financial position of the company remains strong, and will be a catalyst for growth in the future, as headwinds are expected during the next decade.

Fluor's backlog improved significantly in 2018, which provides an insight into the future earnings capacity of the company. The mining, industrial, infrastructure and power segment backlog improved by leaps, and this provides the company with an opportunity to diversify its revenue sources.

Backlog as of December 31, 2018

The future of the company looks promising, as the expected increase in nuclear energy segment will create more opportunities for the company to grow.

To arrive at a fair value estimate for Fluor, I have used a discounted cash flow model, and major assumptions are listed below. In this analysis, I am treating Fluor as a company with limited growth potentials, and a company that will continue to grow at a stable rate in perpetuity.

1. Revenue will grow 1% in perpetuity

2. Cost of capital of 8.3%

With these assumptions, I arrive at a fair value estimate of $46.24 per share, which represents an upside of 20% from the current market price.

My fair value estimate for Fluor is below the consensus average analyst estimate, which currently stands at $49 per share.

Risks & challenges

One of the primary risks of investing in Fluor is the cyclical nature of its business operations. A slowdown in economic activities and/or a sharp decline in commodity prices will significantly reduce the number of new awards received by the company, and the backlog could be hurt by abandoned projects as well.

Even though technological developments will help the company achieve operational efficiencies in the future, Fluor might be forced to invest millions of dollars in current periods, which might take a long time to produce a return if global growth slows down.

Increasing competition will become a threat to the continued profitability of the company as well, and a failure to execute on its plans to focus on high-value, complex projects will erode profit margins in the near future.

Conclusion

Despite expected industry-wide headwinds, I believe Flour is trading at an attractive price range at present. Value investors should find this opportunity attractive, and a sufficient margin of safety can be seen at the current market price. I expect shares to converge with its intrinsic value toward the end of 2019, as the macro-economic situation turns out to be more positive than investors initially thought, and the effect of higher government spending on infrastructure is felt by people across the world.

