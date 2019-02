Just one week after losing its debt default case, Windstream (WIN) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday. The move was seen by many as inevitable; however, some have been shocked by the expediency of the filing. While future court filings will shine more light on Windstream’s situation, the purpose of this article is to calculate a preliminary estimate for investors' recoveries.

As of the end of trading on Monday, Windstream’s unsecured bonds traded between 15 and 20 cents on the dollar. These prices were like where Bon-Ton Stores' unsecured bonds traded even after the company announced liquidation. The reality of bankruptcy, the suspension of interest payments, and the uncertainty of the company’s future have caused the prices to plunge.

Source: FINRA

When a bankruptcy occurs, the debtor (in this case Windstream) must find financing to help fund the operation through the period of restructuring. The lender, known as the debtor-in-possession (or DIP), becomes first to recover its risk in front of all other stakeholders. In the case of Windstream, the DIP is Citi and they have agreed to $1 billion in financing. This agreement does not mean that Windstream will use the entire $1 billion.

It will be up to Windstream, with the advice of their legal counsel, to propose how to structure the recoveries for investors. In these situations, the common shareholder is almost always entirely wiped out. The bondholders are given either cash, new bonds, new common shares, or some combination of the three. Based on the company’s most recent 10-Q, I am going to attempt to value bondholder recoveries.

It is important to note that there will be at least five classes of bondholders. The debtor-in-possession is in front, the term lenders are next, followed by the first lien bonds, second lien bonds, and unsecured bonds. The priority class must be made whole before a penny of recovery can be passed on to the next class of bondholder.

Based on the valuation of property and current assets (tangible assets) from the company’s third quarter 10-Q, I believe the first four classes of bondholders will be made whole. After that, there is approximately $406 million in unencumbered assets remaining, which encompasses 33% of the remaining unsecured bonds. While it is hard to determine what the first four classes will get (cash, new bonds, or new equity), it is almost certain that any recovery for unsecured bondholders will be in the form of new common share equity.

Source: Balance Sheet Combined with Debt Schedule

In terms of the lease with Uniti (NASDAQ:UNIT), I believe the lease can be preserved as the company’s existing cash flow can support the payments, and the new Windstream will emerge with far less interest expenses.

Source: SEC 10-Q

The result of this analysis does not mean I am going to buy bonds under 33 cents hand over fist. It is an overly simple calculation attempting to clarify a complicated legal process. The analysis, however, does make me comfortable with buying unsecured bonds at 12 cents on the dollar or less.

We will not know for sure what the preliminary recoveries are until Windstream files its plan document, which will recommend recoveries. Even then, the plan can be amended to add or remove recoveries prior to the plan being accepted. Investors should understand that any investing from this point on carries significant risk that you may lose the entire investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own Windstream bonds maturing in 2020 and 2021.