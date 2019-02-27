Manulife Financial: An Investment Solution For You

Asia, the largest continent on Earth, with a population of 4.5 billion, and its growing wealth and middle class, represents a strong secular tailwind for Manulife.

Not every stock represents a wonderful business. It is an exclusive list. Manulife belongs on this list. It is an attractive value play for investors with a long investment horizon.

All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

I enjoy good drama — but not in my stock portfolio. There, I value secure, growing businesses, absent of any histrionics. Companies that offer safe, growing dividends and low-risk business models. Attractively valued, low-risk, large-cap dividend-growth stocks that offer a healthy yield and, as a bonus, are buoyed by strong secular tailwinds.

Early on in my investing career, I settled on a consistent investment strategy that has worked well for me over this long investment horizon. The strategy is not particularly fancy. In fact, it is pretty simple: Buy dividend growth stocks and hold them for the rest of my life. Do not touch the capital. Reinvest the dividends — ideally through company-sponsored DRIP plans, which often offer a discount to the market price — when the stock enters value territory, based on accepted valuation metrics.

I have always paid attention to stocks of lifecos since I first started investing. They are a nice fit to my investment strategy, which focuses on large- to mega-cap dividend-growth companies with strong, experienced management teams and broad economic moats, all adding up to create a sustainable competitive advantage that cannot be easily copied by some upstart competitor.

However, at one time, I didn't always pay sufficient attention to value. If the shares of a quality company were trading at a premium valuation, I reckoned the company would grow into that valuation over time by continuing to grow its business and financial metrics. But now I do pay close attention to valuation. I look to acquire quality stocks when they are experiencing short-term challenges. I have added "attractively valued" to the criteria that underpin my investment strategy. After all, who doesn't want to target stocks that have attractive valuation metrics, solid business outlooks and growing dividends?

To sum up my investing strategy in four compound words, it is "Long-Term, Large-Cap, Value-Oriented, Dividend-Growth. (I think of dividend-growth investing as a value-tilt in disguise.) Not every stock is a wonderful business. This is an exclusive list. At the top of the list is market leadership and a strong management team. It encompasses qualities like a large market cap, representing critical mass; a durable, easy-to-understand business model; a distinguished corporate history and solid dividend record; and an iconic brand, which leads to customer awareness and loyalty. For me, these qualities combine to form a "sleep-well-at-night stock"— a "Forever Stock."

I believe Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) (TSX:MFC) belongs on this list. But before I flesh out my version of the investment thesis for Manulife, first a brief description of the company. Manulife Financial Corporation is a financial services company and Canada's largest insurer. The company serves 26 million customers in the USA, Canada, and Asia. With more than 125 years of experience, the company has developed strong customer relations and a deep understanding of their financial needs.

Manulife is among the largest life insurers globally as measured by market capitalization. The company is a leading global provider of financial protection and wealth management products and services to personal and business clients, as well as asset management services to institutional customers. Its principal operations are in Asia, Canada and the United States. The company operates as Manulife in Canada and Asia, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States.

Manulife has delivered annual dividend increases averaging 10% per year since 2014. It is difficult to find a relatively safe investment with an attractive valuation, a 4.45% dividend yield and solid long-term growth prospects, backed by thematic secular tailwinds. The benefits of investing in high-quality stocks with above-average yields, good growth prospects and trading at an attractive valuation are well known to long-term investors.

Manulife is one of 42 of the S&P/TSX 60 companies, a stock index of "60 of the most valuable companies in Canada" — not "of the 60 most valuable companies in Canada". Note the careful placement of the word "the" — that list their shares on both Canadian and U.S. exchanges. In the case of Manulife, it is dual-listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, where its average daily trading volume is 5.3 million shares, and the NYSE, where it trades an average of 3.9 million shares per day, for a relatively small trading volume differential ratio of 1.4.

Given the relatively small volume differential ratio between the TSX and NYSE, the "price discovery" for Manulife shares — that is, which country's exchange drives the stock price, based on the highest trading volume — is relatively muted. However, given the higher trading volume on the TSX, I have used the TSX and Canadian currency in this article, unless otherwise noted.

During the 2008-09 financial crisis, the share price of Manulife stock plunged by more than half. Manulife, which uses its insurance premiums to invest in stocks and other financial instruments, saw its July-September third-quarter profit halved in 2008, falling to $510 million, or $0.33 a share, from $1.07 billion, or $0.70 a share, a year earlier. Manulife's revenue from insurance premiums held up decently in that third quarter — up 20% to reach $5.86 billion in the three-month period; however, the firm's investment income fell 23% at the same time, slumping to $1.75 billion. Worse yet, the realized and unrealized gains on its investments turned from a positive $834 million in the third quarter of 2007 to a loss of $3.15 billion in the 2008 third quarter.

The strain on its capital reserves alarmed the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI), the independent federal government agency that regulates and supervises the more than 400 federally regulated financial institutions (including all banks and insurance companies in Canada) to ensure that they are in sound financial condition and that life insurers can meet their commitments to policyholders.

OSFI turned up the heat on Manulife during the 2008-09 financial crisis, which was triggered in part by the collapse of the world's biggest life insurer, American International Group, Inc. That debacle and the meltdown in the Japanese insurance industry in the 1990s exposed the vulnerability of life insurers to market swings. When stock markets and real estate markets plunge, the value of assets on insurers' balance sheets eventually does too. But their long-term liabilities remain.

A high capital ratio indicates the long-term ability to pay insurance claims. The capital ratio is set by OSFI and measured using the Minimum Continuing Capital and Surplus Requirements (MCCSR) guideline. The MCCSR compares an insurer's available capital to the capital required by regulators. The bare minimum MCCSR is 120%, but OSFI does not like to see it dip below 200%.

As markets collapsed in 2008, Manulife's MCCSR ratio sank below that threshold, setting off alarm bells, which put significant pressure on Manulife Chief Executive Officer Dominic D'Alessandro, who had been CEO since 1994. D'Alessandro, who was due to retire the following May, after 15 years in which he transformed Manulife into a financial services behemoth to rival the Big Five banks in Canada, and grew it to achieve the rank of the fifth-largest life insurer in the world.

The key step in that feat was buying Boston-based John Hancock for $15 billion in 2004. However, as stock markets plunged in October, 2008, OSFI was so concerned about Manulife Financial Corp. that it intervened in the affairs of the country's largest life insurer, subjecting it to a number of reviews that resulted in an "above average" composite risk rating and a rare audit of its risk management controls.

D'Alessandro was forced into the embarrassing situation of having to hit up Canada's Big Five banks for an emergency loan of $3 billion. But that was only a temporary fix. In December 2008, Manulife hurriedly issued $2.3 billion worth of new common shares, severely diluting existing shareholders. The following August, three months after D'Alessandro stepped down as CEO, his successor, Donald Guloien, outraged shareholders again by slashing the company's dividend by half, and then issuing another $2.5 billion worth of shares in November! Manulife has never fully recovered from this.

Now, 10 years later, Manulife shares are still mired far below their pre-crisis highs. An economic climate and other factors including low interest rates, North America's aging population, the millennial population cohort that generally eschews traditional life-insurance products, and tougher new accounting rules has presented headwinds to Manulife's results, making it challenging for the insurer to earn a decent profit on its traditional products. The company has never fully shaken off the hangover from its blistering expansion under D'Alessandro.

Data by YCharts

Life insurance companies face a number of issues today. Historically low interest rates and volatile financial markets make it harder for insurers to earn the consistent returns on their investments that they require to pay claims. Additionally, new financial technology, or fintech, firms are threatening to make the traditional insurance providers less relevant to millennials, a generation who are typically more technically savvy than their parents — and also less likely to buy life insurance than their parents. And who are looking for simpler, less opaque products with less dense product descriptions.

Insurance companies have what are called "long-dated liabilities." They receive payments in the short term, which they invest, and the return from these investments drives their earnings and allows for the eventual payment of life insurance policies. Insurance assets are dominated by fixed income products to limit portfolio risk. This worked when bond yields were much higher, but until recently, global interest rates have been plumbing historical lows.

Given this overhang and the short-term focus of equity markets, Manulife's stock has been under pressure, which, I believe, has created a long-term investment opportunity for its shares. When I speak of investing for the long run, I mean five to 30 years or more. That daunting time frame means picking companies that have the staying power to deliver returns for decades to come — companies with strong competitive advantages and high barriers to enter, or — to borrow Warren Buffett's term, companies with a broad economic moat. Like Mr. Buffett, my ideal holding period is "forever."

So why do I continue to recommend the stock?

Manulife’s business model revolves around three key factors: premiums, claims and the all-important float. Manulife clients purchase their insurance, paying what is known as a "premium" to Manulife for that coverage. When a client needs to be reimbursed for something under their coverage, they file a claim, and Manulife pays out the required amounts. Because there are, thankfully, more premiums coming in than claims going out, that leaves a considerable difference in Manulife’s favour, which is called the float. That float is invested by Manulife to reap even more profits.

Manulife Financial Corp head office, Toronto, Ontario. Source Google images

It is worth noting that Manulife has significantly reduced its financial exposure since the financial crisis. Its sensitivity to a 10% decline in equity markets is less than half of what was in 2009, and similarly, its sensitivity to a 50 basis points parallel shift in interest rates is about 1/10th of what it was in 2009. This, together with the strong current capital position of the company, provides a robust foundation to deliver long-term sustainable value.

Compared to most other insurers, Manulife Financial has a more diverse business and better exposure to fast-growing global insurance markets. Manulife's business is almost evenly divided in thirds among Canada, the United States and Asia, which is the fastest growing market globally for insurance products. I look for thematic investment opportunities, and I believe that Asia, the largest continent on Earth, with its population of 4.5 billion people, and its growing wealth and middle class, represents a growing secular tailwind for Manulife.

2018 Fourth Quarter Somewhat Soft But Solid Full Year Results

Manulife reported fourth-quarter financial results after the close of markets on February 13th. Macroeconomic conditions were challenging in the fourth quarter, with double-digit declines in equity markets and lower crude oil prices, especially in Canada. Despite these challenges, for full year 2018, Manulife delivered the highest quarterly core earnings and net income in its history. Excluding one-time items, earnings were $0.65 per share, which was in line the Street consensus. This compares to $0.59 per share a year ago. Manulife's large gain in earnings compared to the prior year was also helped by the non-recurrence of a 2017 charge related to US tax reforms and the company's decision to rebalance the portfolio asset mix supporting its legacy businesses.

Although core EPS was 6% below what MFC generated in the prior three quarters, on average, 2018 was solid across the board as the company made good progress on portfolio optimization and efficiency initiatives. Core EPS for full year 2018 was up 23% and core ROE was up 240 basis points year-over-year to 13.7%.

Source: Manulife fourth quarter 2018 results conference call slides

Manulife delivered strong growth on numerous fronts for both full-year and five-year time frames. (Please see corresponding chart below.) This includes the highest quarterly earnings in the company's history. Core earnings of $5.6 billion was an increase of 23% compared with the prior year's fourth quarter, exceeding the company's medium term, core earnings growth target of 10% to 12%.

On a segmented basis, better than expected results were driven by Asia and Global Wealth and Asset Management. Asia's core earnings of $459 million were above the street consensus of $418 million and up 23% year-over-year. Global Wealth and Asset Management core earnings came in at $231 million, up 17% year-over-year and above the street consensus estimate of $214 million.

Source: Manulife fourth quarter 2018 results conference call slides

Net income for the full year 2018 of $4.8 billion increased $2.7 billion compared to 2018, due to the non-recurrence of the prior year's charge related to US tax reform and the company's decision to change the portfolio asset mix supporting its legacy businesses.

Profits from Asian operations made up more than one-third of overall earnings in the quarter, and were nearly 50% more, in the aggregate, than the company's Canadian profits. Manulife operates in 12 Asian regions and reported core earnings in its Asian market of $459-million in the fourth quarter, up from $372-million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

New business value generation increased 20% compared to the prior year to $1.7 billion, driven by continued growth in Asia and solid progress in the United States and Canada, and has now more than doubled over the past five years. The company's continued momentum and strong financial performance has resulted in progressive dividend increases.

Manulife's capital position strengthened meaningfully, benefiting from its alternative long-duration assets sales, reinsurance transactions and some market related movements. MFC's total Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test (LICAT) ratio at the operating company level increased to 143% from 134% last quarter. Market movements (mainly corporate credit spreads) helped MFC's LICAT ratio in the fourth quarter. It remains to be seen if this help should be viewed as permanent. Overall, MFC's capital position remainssolid, despite the sizable share buyback activity.

Manulife continued to execute well on its five priorities, established by CEO Roy Gori upon his promotion to the president and CEO position on June 5, 2017. The first priority is to release $5 billion of capital by 2022 through portfolio optimization. In 2018, Manulife sold alternate long duration assets which released $1.9 billion of capital. It also announced six reinsurance agreements throughout the year for its legacy insurance products.

Source: Manulife fourth quarter 2018 results conference call slides

And it sold Signator Investors, its dual-registered broker-dealer and investment adviser with more than 1,800 advisers overseeing approximately $50 billion in assets. Signator was owned by Manulife's John Hancock Financial Services, who sold it to Advisor Group, which is owned by private-equity firm Lightyear Capital. Hancock was looking to offload Signator, which had been "orphaned" within the larger company — not small enough to get by on a boutique business model and not large enough to enjoy true economies of scale that can come with this type of business.

Manulife also bought back a good amount of stock in the fourth quarter and intends to increase the size of its buyback program. The company repurchased approximately 23 million shares during the fourth quarter, or 1.2% of shares outstanding.

The company also recently announced its intention to more than double its share buyback program from 40 million shares or about 2% of shares outstanding to 99 million shares or about 5% of shares outstanding. The company has already repurchased 30.6 million shares in total. In the February 13th press release announcing in intention to amend its Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB), the company stated, "Recent market prices do not reflect the underlying value of Manulife's business."

Manulife management indicated on its earnings call that it will continue to look at buybacks as a value driver for shareholders, especially when they believe the shares are "significantly undervalued." MFC has already repurchased approximately 7.6 million shares in the first quarter of 2019 and I now believe buybacks of 20 million shares per quarter are the norm for at least the next three quarters. Overall, the company's capital position remains solid, despite the sizable share buyback activity.

The company's second major priority is to aggressively manage costs, driving an expense efficiency ratio of less than 50% and achieving $1 billion in cost savings by 2022. For 2018, core expense growth remained modest at only 3% — substantially lower than pre-tax core earnings growth of 19% and less than half the growth rate in recent years, driving a three-point improvement in the insurer's expense efficiency ratio.

Manulife also achieved its targeted pre-tax $300 million in savings in 2018 and the insurer expects to generate an additional $200 million of savings in both 2019 and 2020. Long-term care experience was neutral for the fourth quarter, which I also view positively. The company expects further initiatives that are currently in sight to deliver another $700 million of expense savings by 2020.

Source: Manulife fourth quarter 2018 results conference call slides

Manulife's third priority is to accelerate growth in its highest potential businesses. The objective is to have these businesses generate two-thirds of total company core earnings by 2022. For 2018, these businesses continued to perform well, accounting for more than 55% of total company core earnings. Asia delivered core earnings growth of 20%, plus 19% growth in new business value. Global core earnings grew 21% as the company generated net inflows of $1.6 billion for the full year, its 9th consecutive year of positive net flows.

Source: Manulife fourth quarter 2018 results conference call slides

All-in-all, I view Manulife's fourth quarter 2018 results positively. Core EPS was better than the Street's estimate, reflecting better than forecast results in the Asia and Wealth segments — notwithstanding soft equity market performanceduring the quarter. Efficiency/optimization initiatives are progressing nicely and meaningfully strengthening MFC's capital position. Buybacks were big in the fourth quarter and it looks like they could get even bigger moving forward.

In the last five years, the company has seen a 15% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in core EPS; a 28% CAGR in the business value in Asia; and strong growth in its global wealth and asset management business, with a 20% CAGR in assets under management — all while maintaining a strong capital position.

Attractive Valuation, Price Target and stock Rating

My investment thesis for the stock remains on track. I expect solid EPS growth for Manulife in 2019 and 2020, with core EPS growth of 8% in 2019 and 9% in 2020, underpinned by solid earnings growth of greater than 10% in Asia and mid-to-high single-digit growth for the other main business segments.

The valuation remains attractive with Manulife trading at 7.3x analysts' 2019 core EPS estimate — well below its 10-year average multiple of 11x. Manulife is also trading at the lowest price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple among Canadian lifeco peers which trade at an average P/E multiple of 9.0x. On a price-to-book basis, the stock is trading at 1.0x versus 1.2x for the other Canadian lifecos on average.

Based on the analysts' consensus forward P/E, Manulife is trading at a 16% discount to peers versus its longer term historical average premium of plus 1%. Manulife is currently trading at almost a 20% discount to Sun Life versus a long-term historical average premium of +2%. On a price-to-book basis, Manulife is trading at 1.0x versus 1.3x on average for the other Canadian lifecos and below MFC’s longer term historical average multiple of 1.2x.

My 12-month price target of C$30 per share for MFC represents 34% upside, versus its current price of C$22.31 on the TSX, supporting my Outperform rating on the stock. This target price is based on a P/E multiple of 11x on Manulife's 2019 core EPS estimate, which is on the low end of the 11x to 13x range for the other Canadian lifeco peers.

My 12-month upside scenario value of $34 is based on a P/E multiple of 12.5x my 2019 core EPS estimate. This scenario assumes a healthier economy, robust appreciation in equity markets and higher interest rates. Such a scenario would lead to positive earnings revisions for the company and potential reserve releases. There remains significant value from balance sheet optimization but this will vary based on details.

Potential Risks to Rating and Price Target

Risks to our price target and rating include persistently low interest rates, deteriorating equity markets, accuracy of actuarial assumptions, changes to accounting and regulatory rules, legal risks, unfavourable political and/or economic developments in Asia, and appreciation in the Canadian dollar.

Manulife is an acquisitive company, so another risk is acquisition/execution risk. In addition, Asia has a different landscape than the west, so there is the risk of unfavourable political and/or economic developments in Asia.

Investment Summary

Other than Manulife's investments in the energy sector, the insurer has been able to generate significant income from its investments. Asia, Canada and the United States are all growing, and the company is performing well. As the energy cycle turns more positive, I expect Manulife to grow with it. Along the way, investors are receiving a safe 4+% yield with room to grow. Manulife is currently undervalued. I recommend the stock as a solid long-term investment for value-oriented, dividend growth investors who favor a long investment horizon.

