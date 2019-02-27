NGL Energy Preferred: A 9.2% Yield With Low Balance Sheet Leverage

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) is off to a great start in 2019. It has rallied approximately 35% as it reported excellent earnings, continued to deleverage the balance sheet, and reaffirmed guidance. The oversold midstream sector has rebounded as fears of an oil price crash were alleviated. Many high-yield preferred stocks have also rallied strongly in 2019 as concerns about interest rate hikes and a potential recession have faded. While NGL Energy Partners LP Cum Red Perp Pfd Units B (NGL.PB) has also rallied somewhat, it continues to trade at a significant discount to par. NGL.PB still offers an attractive 9.2% yield and the potential for some additional capital gains. This article provides 5 reasons for income investors to consider NGL.PB. The major risks are also discussed.

What is NGL.PB?

NGL.PB is a par $25 cumulative preferred issue with an initial fixed rate coupon of 9.0%. Dividends are paid quarterly, and NGL.PB now yields 9.2% at a recent price of $24.35. NGL.PB is a perpetual issue, which means that the company is not required to call it. The company has the option to call it at par anytime after 7/1/2022. If NGL.PB is not called, it will switch on 7/1/2022 to a floating rate of 3-month LIBOR plus 7.213%. Holders of NGL will receive a K-1. See prospectus for additional details. Average daily trading volume is typically around 37K shares. Use limit orders and patience when trading.

1. Reduced balance sheet leverage

Balance sheet leverage as measured by (Debt)/(Adjusted EBIDTA) has now declined to 3.0X. NGL now has less balance sheet leverage than many midstream peers. For example, balance sheet leverage is now 4.5X for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI), 3.4X for Energy Transfer LP (ET), 3.5X for Enterprise Products Partners L.P (EPD) and 4.1X for NuStar Energy L.P (NS). NGL.PB offers a higher yield than NuStar Energy LP Cum Conv Perp Red Pfd Registered Shs Series C (NS.PC) and trades at a bigger discount to par even though NGL is less leveraged. NGL balance sheet leverage is expected to remain under management's target of 3.25. As noted in the fiscal Q3 2019 earnings report:

"..the Partnership's Leverage Ratio (as defined in our Credit Agreement) is less than 3.25x and Revolving Availability (also as defined in our Credit Agreement) is greater than or equal to $200 million. The Partnership currently meets these thresholds and expects to maintain them for the remaining term of the agreement."

2. Solid 2.2X preferred stock dividend coverage

The partnership has guided for $450 million of adjusted EBIDTA for fiscal 2019 that ends on 3/31/2019. For fiscal Q3 2019, interest expense was $39.2 million, and NGL.PB dividends were $4.7 million. Quarterly dividends on the $240 million of 10.75% convertible preferred stock held by Oaktree Capital Management are $6.5 million. If we treat the preferred dividends as an interest expense, then the coverage of interest and preferred dividends is:

450/4(39.2 + 4.7 + 6.5) = 2.2X

3. Commodity price risk and earnings volatility have been reduced

NGL has been working to reduce commodity price risk which can lead to earnings volatility. Earnings from the retail propane unit were heavily dependent on winter weather. This unit was sold for $900 million on 5/30/2018. NGL has focused its oil pipeline and water disposal businesses on areas where oil production costs are lowest such as the Permian and Delaware basins. This reduces the risk that revenues will be impacted by a severe drop in oil prices resulting in lower production.

4. Interest rate protection

While interests rate fears have declined over the last couple of months, many investors are still concerned that rates may rise substantially over the next several years. The federal government continues to run huge budget deficits. Rising interest rates are of particular concern for perpetual preferred stock investors, since the company is not required to call them. The dividends of many perpetual preferred stock issues could become less attractive over time. Fortunately, NGL.PB offers a fixed to floating rate feature to protect against rising interest rates. If NGL.PB is not called by 7/1/2022, it will switch to a variable rate of 3-month LIBOR plus 7.213%.

The NGL.PB floating rate of 3-month LIBOR plus 7.213% is hard to beat even as compared to other very high yield fixed to floating rate preferred stocks. Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd Cum Red Perp Pfd Shs Series F (TNP.PF) has a higher fixed rate coupon of 9.5% but offers a floating rate of only 3-month LIBOR plus 6.54%. NS.PC has a fixed rate coupon of 9.0% that floats to 3-month LIBOR plus 6.88%.

5. High yield preferred stocks have rallied

The high yield preferred stock sector has rallied sharply in 2019. iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF) has gained 6.5%, and the yield has fallen to only 5.9%. My Panick High Yield Report Service is focused on high yield preferred stock issues. Bargains like NGL.PB have become much harder to find. NGL.PB could easily trade well over par, given its 9% coupon, call protection until 7/1/2022 and moderate credit risk.

What are the major risks?

See pages 28 -51 of the 10-K annual report for an extensive discussion of risk factors. Here is a brief summary of the major risk factors as I see them. Many high-yield preferred stock issues, including NGL.PB, had a sharp selloff in December. NGL.PB has mostly rebounded from that panic selling, but another panic is always possible. NGL has reduced commodity price risk (see item #3) but would still be somewhat vulnerable in the unlikely event that oil prices were to drop enough so as to substantially reduce oil pipeline and water disposal volumes.

Several of the Democratic Presidential candidates have endorsed a "Green New Deal" that calls for phasing out the usage of fossil fuels including for home heating, automobiles, electrical generation, and air travel over the next 10 years. This author believes that this type of draconian proposal is unlikely to be passed into law. However, fossil fuels could face a less favorable business environment in the U.S. depending on the 2020 election results. Note that NGL just acquired significant export capacity, which reduces their dependence on US demand.

Conclusions

NGL, NGL.PB, and the NGL 3/1/2025 bonds have all rallied since I last covered these issues with my 12/6/2018 Seeking Alpha article. However, NGL.PB has lagged the sharp rally in NGL. The market has not yet given NGL.PB credit for declining risk as reflected by lower balance sheet leverage. The 9.2% yield, moderate credit risk and discount to par make NGL.PB an especially appealing choice for income investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NGL, NGL.PB, TNP.PF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.