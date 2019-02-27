Tenaris Has The Right Ammo To Stay Steady

Tenaris looks to have steady innings ahead

Tenaris S.A. (TS) is a Luxembourg-based provider of steel pipe products to the upstream energy companies across the world. I expect any potential rise in input costs to be offset by TS's initiatives to expand margin through Rig Direct solutions and increasing differentiation through service quality improvement. I expect the U.S. market recovery and international markets to drive Tenaris's growth in the medium term.

TS's management has turned its focus on international energy growth that is undergoing in some regions around the world. In January 2019, TS acquired shares of a Saudi Arabia based pipe company. In February, it announced setting up of a JV in Russia for a welded pipe plant. Tenaris has negative net debt, which is a big plus for a company of this size.

The uncertainties for TS remain; the project deferrals in the offshore energy markets, tariff hikes for steel products, and uncertainty over steel prices. In the past year, TS's stock price has gone down by 22% and underperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) which increased by nearly 2% during this period.

Analyzing Tenaris's Q4 2018 and FY2018 performance

In Q4 2018, Tenaris's top line and the bottom line remained steady compared to Q3 2018, while on a year-over-year basis, its performance became stronger. From Q3 to Q4, its revenues increased by 11%, while from Q4 2017 to Q4 2018, the revenue growth was even higher (32% up). Tenaris's geographic growth diverged among the regions. The Middle East/Africa led the pack with 22.6% quarter-over-quarter growth, followed by North America (5.2%). However, revenues from Europe softened (11.7% down), followed by South America (5.7% down). TS has been growing its focus on the Middle East market, TS's strategy is likely to see sustained growth in the near term in that region. North America, however, continues to slow down over the past year due to various industry headwinds.

TS's revenues and EBITDA benefited from the completion of the Zohr pipeline in Q4. In Q4 2018, TS delivered the second pipeline in the Zohr field in Egypt. TS started offering the export pipeline in Zohr in early 2018. ENI (NYSE:E) is developing the offshore natural gas project here. During FY2018, TS accelerated deliveries of three pipelines in the Eastern Mediterranean offshore.

Product-wise, TS's tubular products and services were the primary growth drivers (10% up sequentially). The company's higher sales of OCTG products in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico contributed to the growth. However, operating income fell in OCTG sales after the company fully amortized the residual value of the customer relationships in Maverick Tubes.

TS has recently received an award to supply the casing on a Rig Direct basis in a multi-year project. This includes BlueDock connector and Wedge and Dopeless Premium connection technologies. In response to the energy market growth in North America, TS is consolidating its Rig Direct strategy and enhancing its relationship with the major customers in the unconventional shale plays. Rig Direct is TS's integrated product and service model. To cater to an expected rise in demand, TS is ramping up OCTG production in its Bay City facility. It has restarted the process to provide additional finishing capacity as well as increased production at the Hickman facility. In FY2018, ~60% of TS's OCTG products were fitted with Rig Direct facility. As a result of such continuous initiatives, TS's FY2018 revenues increased by 45% compared to FY2017, while its operating income jumped by 161% during this period.

TS's strategies and expansion initiatives

During 2018, TS consolidated the service in the U.S. and Canadian markets. The company's strategy involves extending relation with customer and increasing differentiation through improving service quality. In the Gulf of Mexico, many upstream are related to tiebacks, which require integration of existing field into discovery and new development. These deepsea projects require sophisticated and new technology, and so, TS's offshore pipeline products will see increased demand in that region.

Outside of North America, TS has provided its services in Indonesia, in the Emirates, in Guyana, and Brazil. In January 2019, TS acquired a 48% share of Saudi Steel Pipe Company for ~$141 million. The company, located in Saudi Arabia, owns plants with 360,000 tons per year of welded steel pipe production capacity. Following the acquisition of a welded pipe mill in Saudi Arabia, TS now has three plants in that region. Saudi Arabia is one of the largest markets of OCTG and line pipe products because of the region's vast energy resources. Saudi Steel Pipe Company's products and services complement TS's co-rental offerings.

In Russia, the Tenaris Severstal joint venture project is located in Surgut, which is considered to be a significant crude oil producing area. The JV was announced on February 5, 2019. The place is also located far from the local mill, which will require TS's pipeline. The plant will have an annual production capacity of 300,000 tons.

In other regions, Tenaris sees LNG greenfield projects in Mozambique and infill drilling and replenishment in Australia. Also, over the past couple of months, upstream energy activities picked up in China and India.

In Brazil, under the new government, there has been renewed interest in investing in exploration development offshore by the national oil company Petrobras (PBR) and other private companies, although it may take some time for growth to materialize there.

In Mexico, the E&P companies are undertaking spending-cut on new acreage and seismic data in Mexico. The situation may remain so until the prospect of investment in those areas become clearer. There is a growing trend in Mexico in restricting exploration spending pushing deals into 2019. The upstream customers typically prefer to wait to purchase data until the government makes a formal public announcement. In December 2018, Mexico's new President Andrés Manuel López Obrador ordered a 3-year moratorium on new license rounds in Mexico. This can significantly reduce TS's growth prospect in that region.

Risks in TS's growth prospect

Tenaris's risk factors include the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (or USMCA), which could be replacing the North American Free Trade Agreement (or NAFTA). The deal, among other agreements, seeks to cap automobile exports to the United States from Canada. The other factor to affect TS's outlook is the U.S.-China trade war and its fallout on tariff structure. In March 2018, the U.S. imposed Section 232. Under this rule, a 25% tariff was levied on all steel imports and 10% on all aluminum imports into the U.S. The sanction impacts all carbon products, including pipe, fittings, and flanges. Although it is not clear how much the effect will be, in likelihood, Tenaris's margin could be adversely affected by their impositions.

The rise in steel and iron ore price is also negative for TS. TS uses steel scrap, DRI, hot briquetted iron, pig iron, and ferroalloys as input for seamless steel pipe products. In the past year, the U.S. iron and steel price index has increased by 11%, according to Federal Reserve Economic Data. However, according to this report, steel price may weaken in 2019 following lower demand from China, currency instability, and a slowdown in global economic growth.

Net debt and cash flow position

TS's aggregate cash flow from operations (or CFO) was $610 million in FY2018, which was a significant improvement compared to FY2017 when its CFO was negative. The increase in the CFO was led primarily by TS's higher revenues in FY2018 versus FY2017. The company's capex was $349.5 million during the year.

TS's net debt was negative as of December 31 as a result of cash & cash equivalents balance exceeding total debt. TS's net debt was negative $377 million as of December 31, which was a decline compared to a year ago when its net debt was negative $557 million. Being a net debt-negative company is an attractive feature. When energy price nose-dives, the company's earnings dip and servicing of debt becomes difficult. TS is better equipped to survive a downturn compared to many of its OFS industry peers.

Between cash & equivalents and short-term and long-term investments, the company's liquidity stood at $1.03 billion as of December 31 (excluding investment in non-consolidated companies). TS had $509 million of short-term borrowings as of December 31. Given ample liquidity, there is no near-term repayment or financial risks.

What does TS's relative valuation say?

Tenaris is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 10.3x. Based on sell-side analysts' EBITDA estimates, as pulled from Thomson Reuters, TS's forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 9.2x. This is lower than its average EV/EBITDA multiple of 15.1x from FY2013 to FY2018.

TS's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contractions versus its adjusted trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA is less steep than the industry peers' average multiple compression, as noted in the table above. This is because analysts expect TS's EBITDA to improve less sharply compared to the rise in the peers' average in the next four quarters. This would typically reflect in a lower current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers' average. TS's TTM EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers' (VLOWY, TMST, and X) average of 12.1x. For estimates, I have used data provided by Thomson Reuters.

Analysts' rating on TS

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, fourteen sell-side analysts rated TS a "buy" in February (including strong buys), while nine of the sell-side analysts rated TS a "hold". One of the sell-side analysts rated TS a "sell". The analysts' consensus target price for TS is $34.2, which at TS's current price yields ~27% returns.

What's the take on TS?

The uncertainties for TS remain the project deferrals in the offshore energy markets, tariff hikes for steel products, and uncertainty over steel prices. I expect any potential rise in input costs to be offset by TS's initiatives to expand margin through Rig Direct solutions and increasing differentiation through service quality improvement. I expect the U.S. market recovery and international markets to drive Tenaris's growth in the medium term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.