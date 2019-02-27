The U.S. Dollar Failed To Decline The Way Bears Had Expected

The US Dollar had been rallying strongly last year amid a hawkish Fed raising rates four times in 2018. As the Fed turned more dovish over the past few months, experts had been anticipating the USD to weaken against major global currencies. However, the greenback has not been weakening as expected, even as the Fed made a sharp turn towards the dovish side. This article assesses the potential outlook for the US Dollar going forward.

Most global central banks turning dovish simultaneously

On Jan. 4, 2019, Fed chairman Powell stated that he is willing to be “patient” on future rate hikes, which marked the initial shift from hawkish to dovish. Moreover, following the January FOMC meeting, on Jan. 30, 2019, Powell confirmed his dovishness by claiming that the case for raising rates had weakened, encouraging the Fed to keep future rate hikes on hold. The Fed also claimed that they would be ending the balance sheet unwinding this year, which has been perceived as another dovish signal from the Fed.

Nevertheless, the US Dollar index has mostly been moving sideways since the start of this year, as shown by the chart below. This reflects how the US Dollar has not been weakening against global currencies as had been expected by the bears. One of the main reasons behind this is the fact that other major central banks have also been turning increasingly dovish, simultaneously putting downward pressure on their domestic currencies against the US Dollar. One major central bank that has turned more dovish this year has been the European Central Bank (ECB), which is widely expected to delay its rate hiking plans amid economic weakness. In fact, EUR/USD has actually been declining, currently trading between 1.13 and 1.14, reflecting a weakening of the Euro against the US Dollar. As a result, bearish bets on the US Dollar have proven unprofitable so far.

US financial assets remain attractive

Another likely reason for the resilient US Dollar is the fact that US financial assets have been attractive for global investors, which induces foreign capital inflows into the US, and consequently increases demand for the greenback. The yields on US treasuries are the most attractive compared to those of other developed nations, and given that the Fed has kept further rate hikes on hold, it curtails downside price risk for treasuries, and thus encourages global investors to pile into this fixed-income asset class. Furthermore, following the slump in equities in Q4 2018, stock valuations had come down to more attractive levels. Additionally, the dovish shift by the Fed eased economic concerns and reignited a risk-on sentiment among market participants, encouraging foreign investors to buy into equities as well, and thereby increasing demand for the US Dollar. Exact numbers for net foreign capital flows for both US treasuries and equities for the month of January will be released on Mar. 15, 2019 by the US Treasury Department. Investor should keep an eye on this data, and incorporate foreign capital flows into assessing the outlook for the US Dollar.

Mixed economic data

While the Fed has turned more dovish, keep in mind that there have also been some positive economic data releases that have also kept the US Dollar from sliding. Jobs reports have reflected strong labor markets, and recently consumer confidence has also strongly rebounded, providing encouraging signs for the US economy.

Nevertheless, overall the economic picture has been mixed, as business and manufacturing surveys have been signalling weakness ahead. Given that the outlook for the US economy remains uncertain presently, the US dollar may struggle to find direction for the foreseeable future. Hence, it is likely to continue moving sideways over the near term.

Bottom Line

The bears have been proven wrong so far regarding the US Dollar. With other major central banks also turning more dovish at the same time as the Fed, and US financial assets potentially attracting global investors, the US Dollar has not been able to fall against major global currencies. Economic data releases have also been reflecting a mixed picture, further inhibiting the US Dollar from finding a predominant direction. The greenback is likely to continue moving sideways for the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.