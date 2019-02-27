Why CenturyLink May Drop To A 25-Year Low

CenturyLink's (CTL) stock has fallen sharply, but there is still more trouble ahead for the shares. Based on a technical analysis the stock is facing declines to prices not seen in nearly 25 years, as problems for the company continue to mount.

The company cut the dividend to an annual rate of $1.00 per share down from $2.16 per share when it reported fourth quarter results. That has pushed the dividend yield for the company to around 7.7% from a very high yield of over 16%, before the cut. But should the stock continue to fall, as the chart would suggest, that yield is likely heading higher.

Heading to a 25-Year Low?

The technical chart would indicate the stock could drop to around $11.25 from its current price of approximately $13 on Feb. 27, a decline of about 13%. The chart shows that the stock is currently sitting on a level of technical support, and should it fall below that level it would trigger a further decline to $11.25. The stock has not traded at levels that low since July of 1994.

Yield Heading Higher?

If the stock were to drop as the chart suggests the dividend yield would climb back to roughly 9%, suggesting there's still plenty of trouble ahead for the stock. One of the biggest worries for investors is actually on the balance sheet, and not the income or cash flow statement.

Balance Sheet Worries

Goodwill saw an impairment in the December quarter dropping 8% to $28.059 billion, while its "Other, net" saw a decline of almost 14% to $12.118 billion. Overall goodwill and other assets saw a decline of almost 10%

The problem is that Goodwill is something that could easily continue to be marked down in the future. That impairment led to Stockholder's equity declining by nearly 16% to $19.8 billion.

(From CenturyLink)

When looking further into the "Other, net" category, we find in the third quarter 10-Q that “customer relationship” is likely part of the $12.1 billion in the fourth quarter report. That item had already been marked down in the third quarter to $9.3 billion from $10.9 billion at the end of 2017. That line item may have very well taken a further hit in the fourth quarter as well, but we will need to wait until the 10-K is filed on the SEC.gov database.

(From sec.gov)

Worrisome Outlook

What seems very worrisome is that 57% of CenturyLink's assets are in Goodwill and Intangible Assets. And despite long-term debt dropping quarter-to-quarter, it isn't falling fast enough, and as a result, stockholder's equity is shrinking very rapidly.

Overall, it would seem that the dividend cut is likely not going to turn the company's problems around anytime soon. The company has a very heavily leveraged balance sheet with $35.4 billion in debt, and the majority of its assets in Goodwill and Intangible’s which have been written down in recent quarters. It creates a worrisome scenario for the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

