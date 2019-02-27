Trade The Pound With Brexit Heading For History And Make $1bn Like Soros?

British friends complain to me about being bored to death by the political wrangling over the Brexit - the UK's divorce from the European Union that was voted 52:42 percent in a referendum almost three years ago. So American readers can be forgiven for rolling their eyes at the sight of yet another article about the Brexit.

But this is the world's fifth largest economy on the verge of leaving - or it was until the mechanism for a delay was announced by Prime Minister Theresa May yesterday - the world's second largest economic bloc, that is only very slightly smaller than the United States of America.

Major change

Huge global macroeconomic events like this do not often come to pass. Generally there are a few major trades to be made, and it can be low-risk money for old rope.

Those who bought sterling as I advised last month in this rather esoteric article have done well:

https://seekingalpha.com/article/4234297-deal-brexit-will-never-pass-u-k-parliament

Could there be more such low hanging fruit for speculators to gather? It was in December 1992 that George Soros placed his famous multi-billion dollar bet on sterling that netted him a then unbelievably large gain of $1 billion.

Today that would mean going long and not short sterling. The Soros bet was that the pound would fall in value when it was forced to leave the European Exchange Rate Mechanism by unsustainably high interest rates. The situation now is that the pound is highly likely to rise in value as the Brexit process falls apart, and is either abandoned entirely after another referendum, or watered down to such an extent that the UK remains an EU member in all but name.

Downside protection

The elimination of the 'no deal' option yesterday is critical as it removes the 'worst case scenario' posited by the Bank of England that said it would have sent the pound below parity with the dollar. Prime Minister May said yesterday that an extension of the leaving date beyond the end of June is not realistic, although in Brussels officials are discussing a 21-month delay. Considering that up until yesterday Mrs. May ruled out any possible delay at all, we have to take her latest deadline with a big pinch of salt.

All it takes for another referendum to be a reality is for a vote in the House of Commons to approve an amendment to the enabling legislation, and in another crucial U-turn this week the opposition Labour Party has said it will now vote in favor of a referendum, previously its lack of support rendered it impossible.

This is starting to look like another George Soros 'can't lose' bet on sterling. A return to pre-Brexit levels of $1.50 could be on the near horizon, compared with $1.32 at the time of writing. But don't rush out and buy FTSE 100 shares. As I have mentioned in these columns before almost a half of the companies in the FTSE 100 Index are from overseas and these companies will all see their profits damaged by a surging pound, and that's why you often see the FTSE fall when sterling goes up, as it did yesterday.

Tracking the Big Apple

In addition, don't forget that the FTSE follows the NYSE pretty closely and the same double-dip that US analysts are expecting after your rally would also occur in London. Indeed, it could be that much worse because of the double whammy with sterling's rise.

What about buying UK property? I remember buying a house in London when George Soros pulled off his $1 billion coup against sterling. That also proved an excellent buy and I sold it five years later for a 50 percent gain. Could that be a good idea now?

Again I am leery of UK assets that just look so inflated in value, like Wall Street with its 1929 levels of market cap to GDP valuation. London houses have been falling in value recently but nothing like as much as in the early 90s recession when I bought a house; beware of catching a falling knife. But do hedge your currency risk by buying sterling now if you want to purchase a place in London in the near future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

