Fundamentals are improving and progress is being made to achieve nameplate capacity. A turnaround story to better days ahead is in the cards here.

Altura offers speculators promising upside potential with a planned Stage 2 expansion to double production and the company has high quality offtake partners, most notably Ganfeng Lithium supporting it.

Negative sentiment towards lithium has not helped Altura, and the market has been unforgiving. Further, the dwindling cash balance prompted a financing event, which is still weighing the stock down.

Commissioning a new lithium mine is no easy task, and not surprisingly, the company has experienced some early struggles/trouble ramping up to nameplate capacity.

Shares of Altura Mining, ALTAF, are down -67.64% over the past year, outperforming many other lithium stocks to the downside.

It's been a tough year for lithium stocks all around, but unfortunately for some companies, the downfall has been even more brutal. Enter Altura Mining (OTCPK:ALTAF), an emerging hard rock (spodumene) lithium producer based in Western Australia, operating the Pilgangoora mine.

Shares of ALTAF are currently trading at A$0.13/share, down a staggering -67.64% over the last year.

In comparison, here's how some other lithium mining stocks have performed over the same timeframe:

Pilbara Minerals (OTCPK:PILBF) is down -19.40%.

Lithium Americas (OTC:LAC) is down -45.30%.

Critical Elements (OTCQX:CRECF) is down -46.09%.

Galaxy Resources (OTCPK:GALXF) is down -41.61%.

Clearly, it's been tough sledding for most everyone in the business, but Altura has taken it harder to the chin than many of its peer group.

Early Struggles

No one said commissioning a new lithium hard rock mine was going to be easy (oh wait, the mainstream audience seems to think it's a process as trivial as flipping on a light switch), and Altura Mining has certainly experienced its fair share of bumps in the road while working hard at ramping up their production to nameplate capacity.

Perhaps in a more bullish market environment for lithium (e.g. the second half of 2017), the market would be more understanding of Altura's early struggles trying to make the transition from developer -> producer, but in the context of the underlying trend over the last year, it's been something more along the lines of "sell first and foremost and then ask questions later."

From the December 2018 Quarterly Activities Report, a more detailed view into some of the specific operating issues Altura has had to deal with can be ascertained:

The flotation plant has provided the commissioning team with the main operational challenge to bring on- line during the last quarter. Initial wet commissioning occurred in November, with selected production runs being completed in December 2018. Considerable downtime in the plant was attributed to the performance of the ball mill and tailings thickener which required several days of downtime during the month. Subsequent rectification on the units has delivered positive results. Initial production delivered material consistently at a grade of 4% Li2O which would require further re- treatment in order to include in product inventory available for sale. The commissioning team has been supported by process experts from DRA Global, Minnovo and Primero Group with the primary aim of stabilising the flotation medium in the plant and establishing a balance that reflects the process followed during the pilot scale testing.

In regards to recoveries:

Coarse concentrate production from the Dense Medium Separation (DMS) plant continued to provide consistent production in line with ramp up expectations. The overall recovery target for the process plant from the Definitive Feasibility Study ([DFS]) on Stage 1 was estimated at 80% which is equivalent to a mass/yield of 16%. During December 2018 the DMS plant was able to achieve a mass yield recovery of 13% or 81% of nameplate, with an overall recovery of 54% equating to 68% of nameplate design.

As a refresher, Altura Mining has a target nameplate capacity of producing 220,000 tonnes of 6% grade spodumene (lithium) concentrate. In Q4 2018, due to the issues experienced during ramp up, the company was able to "only" ship 24,000 dry metric tonnes to its Chinese customers.

Dwindling Cash Balance (And Bills to Pay)

In addition to the company's early struggles with operations, the cash balance in the treasury was falling to alarmingly low levels, down to ~A$9 million by the end of Q4 2018.

Source: Altura Mining December 2018 Quarterly Cash Flow Report

It is worth noting, that a necessary "evil" had to be undertaken to finance Altura's mine build, and that came in the form of senior secured loan notes to bring in $125 million USD, which consequently carry along with them an onerous interest rate, ranging between 14-15% per annum (which needs to be paid).

Source: Altura Mining December 2018 Quarterly Cash Flow Report

Couple the high interest payments for the debt owed along with a Q1 2019 estimated cash outflows of A$46.4 million and it became quite clear that the company was likely going to have to tap into the equity markets once again to bridge the gap over an interim period, as the mine continued working towards achieving nameplate capacity.

Source: Altura Mining December 2018 Quarterly Cash Flow Report

Recent Financing

Shortly after, on February 7, the company announced a financing to raise A$28 million to "provide a significant working capital buffer as the Company moves closer to achieving nameplate production capacity of 220,000tpa at the flagship Altura Lithium Project."

Source: Altura Mining February 2019 Press Release

The A$28 million financing was set at A$0.13/share, with "half warrants" (the more popular North American used) also issued ("free attaching option for every two (2) fully paid ordinary New Shares issued") exercisable at A$0.20/share, good over a 3 year period (February 28, 2022).

Source: Altura Mining February 2019 Press Release

Further, existing shareholders of Altura Mining (based in Australia and New Zealand) were/are able to participate in the offering (same terms as outlined above) via a Share Purchase Plan ([SPP]), which is open until March 15; this portion of the financing will help to raise A$5 million (which is included and factored into the total financing package of A$28 million).

Source: Altura Mining February 2019 Press Release

The close date of the SPP will be worth monitoring, as is typically the case when it comes to financing events, they can serve to create "overhang" on a stock, creating a sort of resistance that can impede rapid share price appreciation in the short-term.

In the case of ALTAF, shares have been more or less languishing and hanging out in the ~A$0.13/share range, which is the same price as the latest financing terms.

Lastly, it's worth mentioning, that for participants who got into the latest offering, because the financing includes free "half warrants" good for 3 years, it's very conceivable that some holders will elect to "free ride" their positions by selling stock back to the market, and simply holding onto their "half warrants." As such, again in the short-term, these type of financing events which include "half warrants" can be prone to keeping a stock clamped down, such as ALTAF, which seems to be precisely the case here.

Improving Fundamentals

With all that said, Altura Mining issued a very positive news release today, announcing that "significant improvement in daily production and overall lithium metal recovery during February has provided a clear pathway to nameplate capacity."

Source: Altura Mining February 2019 Press Release

Further, it now appears that on multiple occurrences, the company has been able to achieve daily production levels at or above nameplate capacity (700 tpd peaks vs.640 tpd nameplate), while still, very important, being able to produce 6% grade spodumene concentrate battery-grade material.

In addition, and as mentioned earlier, previous recoveries were on the order of only 54%, which needed to drastically improve in order for the company to meet its nameplate target of 80%, so it's most encouraging to see that 70% (and above) has now been reached.

As such, at this time, "The company is confident that it now has a clear pathway to declaring commercial production."

Source: Altura Mining February 2019 Press Release

Fundamentally speaking, on the surface, the above looks like excellent progress being made my Altura, and helps further de-risk the project, which was navigating through a most critical juncture of its life cycle.

Also mentioned in the press release above, an additional ~8000 tonnes of spodumene concentrate was delivered to offtake partners in China, which means more revenue and cash flow coming in for the company.

Upside Potential

With a current market cap of ~$190 million USD (~$A$264 million) shares of ALTAF look to offer a compelling value proposition at this time.

Not only is Altura backed by an industry powerhouse in Ganfeng Lithium (in the form of having secured long-term binding offtake agreements with Ganfeng for its end product), but the company has plans in place to aggressively (and greatly) increase their production profile at Pilgangoora, via a Stage 2 plant expansion.

Stage 2 is estimated to double annual spodumene concentrate production from expected nameplate capacity of 220 ktpa to 440 ktpa.

Initial CAPEX is estimated to be A$118 million, which may require additional debt/equity financing to obtain (if future cash flows are insufficient), but the expense is relatively modest for the potential upside reward, which if successful, would come in the form of doubling production.

Based on the Definitive Feasibility Study ([DFS]) for Stage 2, shown below, the after-tax NPV (10% discount rate) is projected to be A$834.6 million, with an impressive after-tax IRR of 62.6%.

Source: Altura Mining April 2018 Stage 2 Definitive Feasibility Study

From the numbers shown above, Stage 2 is clearly a project that warrants further consideration by the company, especially if market demand for Altura's spodumene concentrate is robust, which by indications of electric vehicle ([EV) demand rapidly accelerating worldwide, it certainly is.

In fact, Ganfeng has an option in their offtake with Altura to purchase 50% of the supply of spodumene concentrate produced during Stage 2, in addition to the 70,000 tonnes they will be consuming during Stage 1; current offtake terms with ganfeng run good through December 31, 2021 (with extension provisions in place), which also have a floor/ceiling built in, with contract pricing capped at a minimum of $550/t USD and a maximum of $950/t USD.

Source: Altura Mining November 2018 Press Release

Worth noting, Stage 1 production is already 100% committed, with Lionergy and Shaanxi J&R Optimum Energy being Altura's other offtake partners, in addition to Ganfeng.

Further, although the DFS for Stage 2 currently indicates a life-of-mine plan of "only" 13 years, it was undertaken with a mineral reserve estimate of 34.2 Mt (now outdated), which has increased since, now up to 41.1 Mt, current as of May 2018.

Source: Altura Mining May 2018 Press Release

Presumably, more years of production can readily be added to Stage 2, based on the latest mineral reserve upgrade, and further, if future exploration drill campaigns prove successful in discovering even more lithium (which seems likely, given how prospective Altura's tenements are), it's probable that Stage 2 will be operating for many more years to come.

Key Risks

For Altura Mining, the key risks at this time are almost entirely operational; if process improvements can be implemented in a timely fashion to help production rapidly ramp up as quickly as possible to nameplate capacity of 220k tpa, achieve recoveries near nameplate of 80%, all while producing 6% grade spodumene concentrate, the company should be able to navigate through the current tough situation and start generating good cash flow.

However, should Altura somehow drop the ball and struggle with operations for a prolonged period of time and unable to declare commercial production (which is possible, but doesn't seem likely after the latest operations update), then the treasury could find itself in dire situations again, forcing the company to partake in another round of (dilutive) financing; it's worth noting that ALTAF already has a bloated capital structure, featuring over 2 billion shares outstanding.

At this stage of the game, Altura's Pilgangoora Lithium Project is arguably too far along and valuable to the marketplace (and its offtake partners) to go bust altogether. Nevertheless, the risks of (a lot) more dilution are still present (even if minor), since the company is still working through the kinks of ramping up production to nameplate capacity.

Another key risks speculators need to consider is that Altura Mining produces what is generally considered to be a "low margin" end product, spodumene concentrate (at least relative to battery-grade lithium chemicals, lithium carbonate/hydroxide. And because there has been a renaissance over the last few years in bringing online a plethora of new spodumene projects, mostly from companies also operating in Western Australia (hello neighbor, Pilbara Minerals), over the short-term, the market could find itself in surplus of this material, which has already manifested itself in the form of declining prices.

So far this year, spodumene is getting crushed.

Source: Mining.com

As stated by Benchmark Minerals:

With negotiations still ongoing for the limited volumes available outside of offtake agreements, prices as low as $620/tonne have been reported in the market – however this has largely been for small quantities of off-spec material. The majority of volumes are being traded at $700-750/tonne for 6% Li2O spodumene concentrate, although there could be some further decreases when Chinese buying activity resumes from mid-February onwards.

From the Altura December 2018 Quarterly Activities Report, it can be seen that the company received average pricing of $722/t USD for its spodumene product over the last quarter.

Source: Altura Mining December 2018 Quarterly Activities Report

For speculators, the risks are that future cash margins start to decrease in the face of a possible oversupplied market for spodumene concentrate, which would make generating free cash flow more difficult for the company. Granted, Altura has provisions in their contract pricing to put a floor on "low" prices, as shown earlier in the press release announcing the Ganfeng Lithium binding offtake agreement, the minimum price is $550/t.

But because Altura has expensive debt to pay back (which carry with it a ludicrous 14-15% interest rate, per annum), in addition to everyday operating expenses, every last dollar counts.

At some point in the future, assuming Altura is able to markably improve its current balance sheet, it seems logical that management will then look seriously into refinancing the current (onerous) debt terms.

Conclusion

Lithium stocks have been crushed over the last year, but some companies, like Altura Mining, have seen their share price decline even more so than that of their peers. Shares of ALTAF are down an astounding -67.64% over the last 12 months.

Negative sentiment towards the lithium sector certainly hasn't helped the share price performance of ALTAF, and Altura's slower than expected ramp up during the mine commissioning phase have only exacerbated matters (when it rains, it pours), as the company has struggled with grades, recoveries, and being able to rapidly achieve nameplate capacity.

Further, a dwindling cash balance ultimately forced the company's hand into returning back to the equity markets earlier this month to raise an additional A$28 million in working capital to serve as a bridge until commercial production can be declared.

Because of all the above contributing factors, the share price of ALTAF has been most heavily impacted, as it currently sits at/near 52 week lows, trading at A$0.13/share.

However, there appears to be light at the end of the tunnel, as Altura recently announced an operations update, citing significant improvements achieved with regards to recoveries and daily output in production, which is giving the company enough confidence to declare that there is now a "clear pathway to nameplate."

Should Altura prove successful in overcoming this most difficult ramp up phase, the upside potential here remains immense, as the market cap of ATLAF is only ~$190 million USD (~A$264 million), and there exists a compelling Stage 2 plan in place for the Pilgangoora Project to help bolster both future production and project economics. Worth highlighting, Altura has 100% of their Stage 1 offtakes secured, and importantly, has the backing of major lithium company, Ganfeng Lithium (who also have an option to purchase 50% of potential Stage 2 production).

It's been a bumpy ride for Altura Mining over the last year and although there remains hurdles that still need to be overcome, it's increasingly looking like the "darkest hours" are now behind it. Although the share price of ALTAF is still stuck in a ditch (for the time being), fundamentals are rapidly improving for Altura, and it should only be a matter of time before better days return.

