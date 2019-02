The company has a subsidiary in the Bahamas that seems to be reporting the largest amount of revenue. The issue is that executing due diligence in the Bahamas may be a bit complicated.

The fact that the largest part of the inventory is comprised of hardware should be understood. The company cannot have a large gross profit margin by selling hardware.

Investors should understand well that the largest part of inventories is hardware, not cannabis. With this in mind, investors should not compare this company with cannabis producers.

Namaste owns an e-commerce platform with over 30 websites in more than 20 countries including the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Brazil, Mexico, and Chile.

Namaste Technologies (OTCQB:NXTTF) seems to be a conglomerate of different business models. It should not be seen as a cannabis producer. The company has so far not been able to generate synergies from its different activities. Both net income and CFO are negative. On top of it, it is trading at 10.22x sales, which does not seem to be justified. Its gross profit margin and revenue growth are not that elevated.

Business

Founded in British Columbia, Canada, Namaste owns an e-commerce platform with over 30 websites in more than 20 countries including the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Brazil, Mexico, and Chile. The company presents its platform with the following words on its website:

Source: Company's Website

The company sells vaporizers, glassware, accessories, and CBD products under different brands. Namaste's brand Australian Vaporizers seems one of the most successful brands. It will be shown later that it is one of the business segments generating a large amount of revenues.

The image below provides further information on different brands owned by Namaste Technologies:

Source: Company's Website

The company intends to operate in related markets. For instance, Namaste CannMart Inc. intends to operate in the medical cannabis space in Canada. While the largest part of its revenue is made through the sale of hardware, investors should review the company's next steps. If the company is able to sell a large amount of cannabis, shareholders should benefit. Keep in mind that the gross profit margins of cannabis are much larger than those reported by sellers of vaporizers.

Balance Sheet

With an asset/liability ratio of 13x, investors should not be worried about the company's financial stability. In addition, as of August 31, 2018, Namaste reported a good amount of liquidity, amounting to CAD 34 million. The amount of inventory worth CAD 2.7 million and property and equipment worth CAD 1.1 million are not that elevated.

In addition, investors should understand well that the largest part of inventories is hardware, not cannabis. With this mind, investors should not compare this company with cannabis producers. The image below provides further information on the type of inventories owned by Namaste:

Source: 10-Q

The company's most valuable assets are intangible assets and goodwill registered after the acquisition of competitors. The image below provides the list of assets.

Source: 10-Q

As the amount of intangible assets and goodwill is large, investors should get to know further details about these assets. In May 2018, the company acquired Findify, which owned real-time machine learning algorithm that should help Namaste sell more products. The lines below provide further information on the acquisition rationale:

Findify's platform which is used by leading e-commerce websites, including Namaste, uses proprietary real-time machine learning algorithms to build unique user profiles, and deliver a personalized experience for each user. The platform continuously learns from user behavior to automatically improve search results, recommendations, and product landing pages, displaying the most relevant products at any given time. It identifies product trends and, in combination with an analysis of unique customer behavior, ranks products in a way to optimize revenue, conversion rates and average order value." Source: Press Release

The amount of intellectual properties acquired via the acquisition of Findify was equal to CAD 11.48 million, 79% of the total purchase price. These assets may not be appreciated by investors as assessing their real value may be quite difficult. In addition, accountants could impair these assets in the future, which could lead to share price depreciation. The image below provides further information on the list of assets acquired:

Source: 10-Q

As said, the liabilities should not become cause of fear. The company reports total current liabilities of only CAD 2.6 million and total non-current liabilities of only CAD 2.7 million. In addition, the total amount of financial debt is very small. The company reports a loan payable worth CAD 0.019 million and long-term loan of CAD 0.025 million.

As shown in the image below, Namaste financed its operations with the sale of shares worth CAD 86 million and warrants and options worth CAD 11.99 million.

Source: 10-Q

Income Statement And Cash Flow

Undoubtedly, the income statement is what should attract investors. For the year ended August 31, 2018, the company reported revenue of CAD 18.5 million, 69% more than that in 2017.

Having mentioned this beneficial feature, the gross profit margin is not that impressive. Growth investors should have seen larger gross profit margins in the same industry. The company reported gross profit of only CAD 5.17 million. On the bottom line, the company reported losses of CAD -23 million with selling and distribution expenses of CAD -7 million. The company seems to be far from reaching break-even point. As a result, value investors may not be interested in this name. The image below provides the income statement:

Source: 10-Q

As shown in the image below, the cash flow from operations was negative in 2017 and 2018, equal to CAD -7.8 million and CAD -12.1 million respectively. Note that the share-based compensations in 2018 were equal to CAD 12 million. While most emerging companies use shares to pay consultants and employees, investors should be careful. If the company issues many shares, the share price would decrease as dilution risk increases. The image below provides the cash flow statement:

Source: 10-Q

Different Subsidiaries And Business In Bahamas

Namaste Technologies owns several operating subsidiaries that investors should get to know. They are located in Canada, Australia, Sweden, and Bahamas. The image below provides further information on this matter:

Source: 10-Q

With the information about their location, the subsidiaries seem critical as the company is making revenues everywhere. According to the table below, the business segment making the largest net revenue is Bahamas and Dollinger US. For the twelve months ended August 31, 2018, this segment reported 71% of the total amount of revenues. In addition, in 2017, the revenue reported by this particular segment represented 79% of the total amount of revenues.

Source: 10-Q

Certain investors may not appreciate that a large portion of the company's revenue could be made in Bahamas. The issue is that executing due diligence in Bahamas may be a bit complicated for investors in the United States and Canada. The lines below provide further information on this matter:

Namaste Bahamas & Dollinger US is the Company's global ecommerce business that sells similar products in various geographic areas, it operates from a central capacity in order to fulfill orders, sell their products and make decisions." Source: Prospectus

Valuation

The company reported 307.1 million shares outstanding and 15 million warrants, so the share count should be close to 322 million. As of February 25, 2019, at $0.83, the total market capitalization should be equal to $267 million. Adding debt of CAD 0.044 million or $0.033 million and deducting cash of CAD 34 million or $25.8 million, the total enterprise value should be $241 million.

For the year ended August 31, 2018, the company reported revenue of CAD 18.5 million, 69% more than that in 2017. With this in mind, forward revenue of CAD 31 million or $23.57 million seems very reasonable. Using this figure, Namaste Technologies trades at 10.22x, which seems expensive as compared to companies selling cannabis.

As shown in the image below, cannabis vendors trade at 8-50x sales. However, they have larger gross profit margin than that of Namaste Technologies.

Source: Ycharts

Source: Ycharts

It does not make sense that Namaste trades so high. First of all, the revenue growth in 2018 increased as the company acquired other businesses. Investors should not expect such a large revenue growth in the future.

In addition, the gross profit margin of Namaste is not as large as that of cannabis producers as the company's most relevant business model is the sale of vaporizers, not the sale of cannabis. The fact that the largest part of the inventory is comprised of hardware should be understood. The company cannot have a large gross profit margin by selling hardware.

Conclusion

The company has subsidiary in Bahamas that seems to be reporting the largest amount of revenue as well as many intangible assets from a machine learning algorithm business. In addition, investors should understand that more than 80% of company's inventory is hardware, not cannabis. With all these in mind, Namaste Technologies seems to be a conglomerate of different business models. The segments seem to be related, but the company has not been able to really generate synergies from them. Adding the fact that the company is trading at about 10.22x, Namaste Technologies does not seem a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.