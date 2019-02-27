Dova Pharmaceuticals: Not Investible Despite The Approval

Considering all these factors, we think the stock should be avoided.

Its lead indication has problems with the trial, its patent protection isn’t long, and it isn’t really cash-rich.

Last year, right around Dova Pharmaceuticals’ (DOVA) PDUFA for Doptelet, we made a bit of money in the stock. But we held on too long to some of the shares, and ended up losing what we made.

Dova is in a bad position today, having shed over 70% of its value since approval last year of Doptelet (Avatrombopag) for thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease or CLD who are scheduled to undergo a procedure; and approaching label expansion in chronic Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) in a few months. Chronic ITP is a vastly larger market than thrombocytopenia in CLD, but while recent competition from Shionogi has been a threat in CLD, Chronic ITP market has stronger and more entrenched competition from Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) with its romiplostim or Nplate and Novartis (NYSE:NVS) with its eltrombopag or Promacta. Recently, Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:RIGL) Fostamatinib has also been added to the melee. Dova’s product may have some minor advantages, but we found nothing that really differentiates it. That, along with Dova’s poor performance in the previous indication, poor cash balance, untenable IP position, and what we think is problematic trial data, makes it thoroughly avoidable.

Catalyst

Avatrombopag ITP sNDA PDUFA date is June 30, 2019.

The company has another ongoing phase 3 trial for the same candidate in "Chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia (CIT)" with topline result by June 30, 2020.

It has yet another ongoing phase 3 trial for the same candidate in "Thrombocytopenia in Adults Scheduled for a Surgical Procedure".

Previous trial data

Dova’s DOPTELET (avatrombopag) sNDA is aiming for the treatment of chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) in patients whose response to previous treatment has been insufficient. ITP is an autoimmune bleeding disorder characterized by thrombocytopenia, i.e., an abnormally low level of platelets.

The ITP sNDA is supported by safety and efficacy data from a pivotal trial with placebo as control. The primary endpoint was number of weeks with a platelet count ≥50x109/L in the absence of rescue therapy. There were two secondary endpoints, one, proportion of subjects with platelet counts ≥50×109/L on Day 8, and two, “Number of Participants With a Reduction in Use of Concomitant Immune/Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Medication.” The drug met the primary endpoint as well as the first secondary endpoint with high statistical significance (P<0.0001).

It appears that the drug did not meet the second secondary endpoint. This, to me, appears to be a bit more of a subjective endpoint than the other two. Patients, or their doctors, may want to add concomitant medication despite a trial drug doing well.

There was one problem with this trial. Out of 62 enrolled patients, 49 were included in the full analysis. Out of these, the drug group had 32 patients, while placebo had 17. Out of these 17, only 1 completed the study; 22 completed the study in the drug group. So, while we have some safety data from the placebo group, we really do not have comparable data for the efficacy endpoints from the placebo group. Therefore, due to no fault of its own, Dova’s trial remains inconclusive to us in the absence of more data from the placebo group, only one of whom completed the trial, against the 22 in the drug arm. Of course, that these patients did not complete is in itself an indication that the blinded placebo was not working at all, compared to the 22 out of 32 in the drug arm who thought the drug was working and therefore completed it. Yet, this leaves a lacunae that we would have rather not seen.

This is why we have this sort of data with such high p-value - “AVA was superior to PBO in the mean cumulative number of weeks with a platelet count ≥50 x 109/L during the 6-month treatment period (12.4 weeks vs 0 weeks; P<0.0001). Day 8 platelet responses were higher for patients who received AVA, 65.6% compared with 0% for PBO (P<0.0001). A durable platelet response was observed in more AVA-treated patients (34.3%) compared with PBO-treated patients (0%; P=0.009)."

0 weeks, 0% etc for PBO (placebo) does not do any good to DOVA’s hypothesis.

Moreover, we would have preferred a trial with a competing drug - Eltrombopag or romiplostim - in the control. There was another phase 3 trial with Eltrombopag in the control; apparently, this trial was abandoned due to poor enrollment. In Eltroombopag’s original phase 3 trial, there was no problem with placebo patients abandoning the trial en masse. For details of the abandoned second trial, see here - “These multicenter, randomized, controlled Phase 3 trials were conducted in patients with cITP, and assessed clinical safety and efficacy of AVA versus placebo (PBO) (Study 1- NCT01438840) or eltrombopag (ELT) (Study 2- NCT01433978); Study 2 was terminated early due to enrollment challenges.”

As to safety, 31 out of 32 patients in the drug arm and 10 out of 17 in the placebo arm had a TEAE. While the TEAEs were not severe, these are very large proportions of patients using the drug having a side effect. Promacta comes with a REMS against hepatotoxicity; so does Fostamatinib along with other warnings. Nplate has its own set of problems and warnings; but so does Doptelet. So, Dova trying to distinguish its medicine on this basis doesn’t hold ground:

Execution

The company has a market cap of $230M, a cash balance of $129.8M as of the September quarter, and burn is -12.6M per quarter.

Here’s a chart showing recent insider buy/sells. Good to see a lot of insider buys:

However, funds are leaving; here’s a quick snapshot of fund ownership:

Patent term for the drug is merely till May 2025; they have applied for an extension, which may get them till 2029; however, we don’t have a confirmation yet.

Competition

cITP is a well-diversified market with many competing approved drugs, various other treatments and supportive treatments, and a variety of drugs in pipeline. Treatment options include - “corticosteroids, splenectomy, immunosuppressants, and thrombopoietin receptor agonist drugs. For life-threatening bleeding, platelet transfusions, IV corticosteroids, IV anti-D immune globulin, or IV immune globulin may be used individually or in combination.”

Per Dova, this is a $800M US market, and $1.5B globally.

Three companies have Approved Drugs, which are Amgen, Novartis and Rigel Pharmaceuticals. Amgen and Novartis’ drugs are both thrombopoietin (TPO) receptor agonists while Rigel’s Tavalissetm (Fostamatinib) is a spleen tyrosine kinase or Syk-inhibitor approved as a second-line treatment for patients with chronic ITP who don't achieve a sufficient response to a previous therapy.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) has a drug named PRN1008 which is in phase 2 trial with expected topline data is on June 30, 2019.

Argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) also has a drug named ARGX-113 which is in phase 2 trial and has planned for phase 3 trial.

In the presence of such strong competition, a trial comparing avatrombopag to placebo, and that too where only one placebo patient remained in the trial, isn’t telling us much.

Opinion

Dova Pharmaceuticals was on our model portfolio last year, when we made some gains from it post approval; but we held on to some shares, and made losses in those. That made us take a more thorough look at the stock, and this report is the result.

The only thing going for the company seems to be that insiders are buying. Everything else is a problem. Its drug is not selling well in the approved indication, and now it has competition from Shionogi. Its lead pipeline indication, as we just discussed, has numerous problems. Not only are there three approved drugs from major players, but its own trial leaves many questions unanswered. Most importantly, we tried hard but failed to see how the drug is differentiated from competition in a positive manner.

Its cash position is barely decent, and funds are leaving, on average. Its IP status is precarious at best, with only 6 years remaining if there is no extension. Considering all these factors, I think this is a stock best avoided at this time.

