The deal is low risk and I can appreciate the fact that Neurocrine is staying within their "expertise".

The program is well within Neurocrine's scope of movement disorders, as it targets Parkinson's disease.

Neurocrine Moves Into Gene Therapy

Introduction

Staying true to their pipeline targeting movement disorders, Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) nabbed a deal with Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) for the development and commercialization rights to gene therapy programs VY-AADC for Parkinson’s disease and VY-FXN01 for Friedreich’s ataxia. The price is $165M upfront and over $1B in possible regulatory and commercial milestone payments.

Mechanism of action is simple & makes sense

VY-AADC is designed to deliver the AADC gene directly to neurons:

The progressive motor symptoms of Parkinson's disease are largely due to the death of dopamine neurons in the substantia nigra, a part of the midbrain that converts levodopa to dopamine, in a single step catalyzed by the enzyme AADC. Neurons in the substantia nigra release dopamine into the putamen where the receptors for dopamine reside. In Parkinson's disease, neurons in the substantia nigra degenerate and the enzyme AADC is markedly reduced in the putamen, which limits the brain's ability to convert oral levodopa to dopamine. The intrinsic neurons in the putamen, however, do not degenerate in Parkinson's disease. VY-AADC, comprised of the adeno-associated virus-2 capsid and a cytomegalovirus promoter to drive AADC transgene expression, is designed to deliver the AADC gene directly into neurons of the putamen where dopamine receptors are located, bypassing the substantia nigra neurons and enabling the neurons of the putamen to express the AADC enzyme to convert levodopa into dopamine. The approach with VY-AADC, therefore, has the potential to durably enhance the conversion of levodopa to dopamine and provide clinically meaningful improvements by restoring motor function in patients and improving symptoms following a single administration.

Early-phase data is encouraging

Late last year, Voyager released long-term phase 1b data, which demonstrated encouraging and sustained reductions in troublesome dyskinesia. Subsequently, patients were able to reduce their doses of Parkinson's drugs.

Analysts, so far, do not see this development as a net positive for Neurocrine:

My thoughts

Although I typically stay away from gene therapy concerns, I appreciate that Neurocrine is not straying from their therapeutic niche in movement disorders. The science behind this gene therapy is simple, works based on preliminary data, and I imagine it is likely to be successful in the clinic and market. I look forward to relevant updates and find no need, at this time, to alter my valuation and/or outlook in shares of NBIX.

4Q Ingrezza Revenue/Financials

Neurocrine recently reported their Q4 update. Ingrezza saw $130M in sales, ending the entire year with $409M.

Neurocrine started the year with ~$867M in cash, cash equivalents, and investments (see their most recent annual filing). The company also has ~$388M in long-term debt. Neurocrine spends ~$100M per quarter in operating expenses and research/development. However, due to increasing Ingrezza revenues, the company is now cash-flow positive.

Priced at $80/share, Neurocrine is currently valued at $7.3B.

Upcoming Events

We will soon see data on NBI-74788 for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, an orphan condition. Neurocrine anticipates phase 2 data in Q1 '19 in adult patients. While it's difficult to pin sales projections early on, solid data could inspire higher valuations for the company.

Neurocrine is preparing to submit a NDA for opicapone for Parkinson's disease in the second quarter, which could amount to ~$100-200 million in peak annual sales.

for Parkinson's disease in the second quarter, which could amount to ~$100-200 million in peak annual sales. Neurocrine is also working on INDs for new psychiatric/neurology candidates, including an internally discovered first-in-class CNS compound and a novel, internally discovered VMAT2 inhibitor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NBIX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.